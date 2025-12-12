The Sussexes executive-produced a documentary about Girl Scout cookies

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will be the first since Robert Redford’s passing. I’m assuming there will be some big tributes to the festival’s founder. The festival starts on January 22 and goes through February 1st. At some point, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might show up! That’s because they’ve executive-produced a documentary about Girl Scouts and their cookies! OMG, Thin Mint LIFE! Peanut Butter Patties! Please bring cookies to Sundance.
The 2026 Sundance documentary lineup will feature a royal flourish. Deadline has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan – will executive produce Cookie Queens, “a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and pain points woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.”
The couple’s Archewell Productions is partnering with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the documentary, which premieres in the festival’s Family Matinee section. Alysa Nahmias (Art & Krimes By Krimes, Unfinished Spaces) directs the film, producing alongside Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (The Truffle Hunters, Gaucho Gaucho), and Jennifer Sims.
“Captivating, candid, and full of heart, the film follows four girls ages five to twelve and their families as they navigate the annual whirlwind of selling, striving, and succeeding,” notes a description of Cookie Queens. “For these Girl Scouts, selling cookies isn’t just about Thin Mints and sisterhood – it’s a crash course in entrepreneurship. Behind the smiles and cookie boxes lie real pressure: long hours, ambitious sales goals, and the weight of high expectations. Nahmias crafts a bold, vibrant, observational portrait that honors the girls’ perspectives and illuminates the emotional and intellectual stakes of their experiences.”
Long before she became a member of the British royal family, Meghan donned the Girl Scouts vest, participating in that annual rite of selling boxes of cookies to fundraise for the group.
“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared. In a statement, she said, “When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”
No word yet on whether Meghan and Harry plan to attend Sundance. The festival hasn’t announced the exact premiere date yet for Cookie Queens.
“I’m proud and excited to be premiering Cookie Queens at the Sundance Film Festival – which has been a north star along my creative path – and to share that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Archewell Productions team are partners in this project as we introduce the stories of these remarkable girls with the world,” director-producer Alysa Nahmias said in a statement. “From our very first conversation, their enthusiasm was unmistakable – Meghan has a deep personal connection to our film’s community as a Girl Scouts alumna, and the Archewell Productions team understands how this coming-of-age tale goes beyond the cookies to resonate not only with the world’s 50+ million Girl Scouts, but audiences everywhere. I’m grateful to have such thoughtful partners in bringing this delicious adventure to the screen.”
This is exciting! I’m glad they stepped in as executive producers, this seems right up their alley. People love documentaries about heart-warming subjects, especially about kids. The Girl Scouts are such an amazing organization too, and those girls are HUSTLERS! The Girl Scouts in my area are great at making change and they’re terrific saleswomen with a great product. Now I wonder when Lili will become a Girl Scout and whether Meghan will be troop leader. I also wonder if Archie is involved with any youth group. Boy Scouts? Most of the other youth groups are very religious, I think. Anyway, I hope Harry and Meghan go to Sundance to support the documentary!
I would SO watch this!! The Deadline article says they’ll be looking for a distributor – I wonder if Netflix passed (they have a first-look deal afaik) or if the distribution will be for theater distribution alongside Netflix? Anyways, great news for Archewell Productions 👍
Several years ago, Girl Scouts in Palo Alto did the math and figured out how little of the money made on the cookies went back to the troops, who are required to purchase the cookies they sell.
They asked GSA if they could do other fundraising and were told no.
Haven’t had a thin mint since. 🤷🏻♀️
I wonder how different it is between state councils then? For our troop, $1-1.30 per box sold goes back to the troop. So our troop earned $1400 last year from cookie sales (14 girls) from online and local pre order sales alone (not booth sales that require the pre-purchase by the troop). The local town council also gets a portion to go to town wide GS events. State council then gets some and obviously the cookie makers get a portion. $1400 is a lot of money for our troop to spend in a school year but it depends on what the troop priorities are and additional resources available to them.
It’s been a minute and I can’t remember exactly, but our troop did earn over $1,000 from the sales. Plus, the girls learned a little bit about work ethic–standing in the cold to buttonhole shoppers, some of whom were thrilled to get their cookies, some of whom were annoyed. Ah, the memories of freezing at a foldable table outside Safeway. I’d totally watch this.
Our Girl Scout troop is also in CA. For years, cookies were $5/box, and our troop earned $1/box sold.
A few years ago, the price went up to $6/box and we earned $1.05 per box.
This year the price is going up to $7/box and we are still only getting $1.05 per box we sell.
So we’ve gone from getting 20% per box sold to 15%.
So yes, very frustrating, and yet it is still the only way for our Scouts to earn money for any programs, activities, service projects, camping trips etc. they want to do. We assume sales will take a big hit this year, between the price increase and the cost of everything else rising, leaving people with less money to spend.
So we do really appreciate the sales!
Especially because our Girls have been Scouts for years (they are 12-13 now) and it’s much harder to get people to buy cookies from Girl Scouts once they get to middle school – people prefer to buy from the adorable little girls, but less so the pre-teens/teens 🙁
And yet, as they get older, the cost of the activities and service projects increases, too (so they sell less than when they were younger but have significantly more expenses)…it’s such a tough position to be in!
That’s unfortunate. I mean, the price of everything from eggs on up has gone up in the past year. But I wonder if HQ is taking a bigger cut? Maybe the new documentary will mention this?
I used to work for a GS council and our cut of the cookie money went mainly towards running the various summer camps which are incredibly expensive. The price of workers comp insurance for the camp staff and councilors would make your eyes pop and went up each and every year.
I’m no longer with the council, but still buy the cookies.
My daughter was a Girl Scout until she graduated high school. We stopped selling cookies when she was around 12. The amount of money the troop received was very small for all the work they put in and it gets harder for the older girls to sell (everyone loves to buy from the littles). I would joke that selling GS cookies was the gateway to MLMs for these girls. We would make a donation directly to her troop, which was 100% tax deductible, which made up for the loss of funds.
Oh but the Sussexes are flops don’t you know? I love GS cookies. A thin mint right out of the freezer is the perfect snack. I hope the documentary is purchased and put on a streamer so we can see it.
I, too, put my Thin Mints in the freezer! My favorite and generally the only kind I buy. I was a GS when younger and I have such great memories of those days. I always support the GS in my area (Las Vegas) by buying a few boxes each year. I don’t care that the price goes up because everything else does.
Sundance just moved to Boulder, and I live near Denver, so I also hope they attend!
(Coincidentally, I gifted some honey and apricot jam to a Boulder lawmaker friend who happens to be a fan and follower of Meghan… and a mom of a Girl Scout! If she gets to meet her, I’ll be jealous but so happy for her.)
Sorry to tell you the festival is in Park City for one last year. Boulder starts in 2027.
Sounds like a great documentary and I’m sure it will be a hit. Ì am currently enjoying the new documentary they have on Netflix, Masaka Kids a Rhythm Within, I highly recommend it.
✨🎯✨❣️
I watched this last night. I swear I had a big goofy smile on my face throughout the whole thing. Those kids are amazing and charming.
I was not a Girl Scout but I am a big believer in their cookies!! I will watch this documentary!!
Former Girl Scout and Brownie leader here … I am going to watch the hell out of this documentary! I LOVE the Girl Scouts. They are a beacon of light.
I love the Thin mints from Girl Scouts and fully support this effort from the Sussexes and team. My daughter was a Girl Scout and cooker seller
Aww, well this is going to be cute. Samoas and thin mints are the best.
Love, love love this. Yes all the funds don’t go back to the local trips but they do help build the large and still affordable Girl Scout camps…
*troops not trips!
I’m also a former Girl Scout who worked for the National Office in New York. This is exciting. I can’t wait to watch the film.
I have been reading BM too long!! My first thought when I saw the title Cookie QUEEN I thought how long before we get “this is a slap in the face to QEII”, “Meghan gunning for Queen Camilla’s title”, “Duchess not good enough, Meghan goes for faux Queen title”.
This is a really nice documentary that aligns wonderfully with Archewell’s mission. I wish the documentary luck
This is exciting. I hope they get a distributor for it.
How dare she produce a film while her dad is in the hospital!
Good for H&M and I would love to see them at Sundance. Meghan, if you’re reading this, would love to see you invent a recipe using the GS cookies. And not just as a pie crust, because even I can do that. 🙂
Former girl scout here. Troop pretty much dissolved when we were at the cadette level. Which is junior high, so makes sense, though I think a couple of the girls stayed with the organization through to earning a gold award. Back in the day, cookie season was a truly dog eat dog time. We’d sell door to door in our neighborhoods, and I remember running into another girl going along the street behind mine when I was out doing just that, and she had her mom with her, and that Karen told me to get lost because they were there first, like they owned the whole neighborhood. I was like 7 or something, lol. My parents drove me to a neighborhood that was still being built, and I made out like a bandit from the new homeowners living in the finished sections, who were all psyched to get a girl scout. I think our troops reward for a certain sales goal was getting to go to a specific jamboree camping weekend, but I can’t remember specifics.
These days I order boxes online from nieces who ship them to me. As far as I know the online stores are how they sell these days. Those girls don’t know how easy they have it.
2 weeks ago they were in the lobby of Loblow’s City Market here in North Vancouver, Canada.
I bought a box of each….and gave them a nice tip because I paid in cash! I thought it funny how surprised the poor girls were with cash, and their adult handler was embarrassed. So I kept it light and called it a tip. Initially they were supposed to be outside but it was POURING rain so the manager let them work in the lobby – apparently against Loblow’s rules. I wrote the manager a nice note thanking him for his humanity.
I was a cookie best seller for GG before I got kicked out (couldn’t sit still, kept talking out of turn) and my son was a cookie best seller before he got kicked out of Beavers (pre-Boy Scouts) for…not being able to sit still, & talking out of turn. He was 7 and I was in my late 30s before we were both diagnosed with ADHD. But our bothersome behaviours turned into gold when it was time to sell those cookies!
Here’s my insane comment: I would love to see Meghan get behind a true crime docuseries. If 50 Cent can do it, anybody can! (I also watched Josh Johnson’s hysterical take on 50 Cent. He’s becoming my fav comedian.) She could get together with a great documentarian like, say, Liz Garbus, and bring attention to a case that needs deeper examination. Ok, ok…I’m being silly, I guess.
I’ll buy Girl Scout cookies, but I give them away. To me, they taste like dry, waxy, artificially flavored sugar blobs. But, I’m excited for H&M and this new project!
And about the Ugandan dance kids…
Great! Archewell sounds like a cookie company…I think it is if you remove the first e.
Can’t wait to hear the Brit tabs completely misconstrue this!