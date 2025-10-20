Will the British police actually investigate Prince Andrew with this new information?

There’s going to be a wall-to-wall royal catastrophe this week as the fallout from Prince Andrew’s degeneracy continues. On Friday, Andrew was allowed to “give up” his ducal title and his royal honors, all part of a private deal he worked out with King Charles. Then over the weekend, the Mail published never-before-seen emails and documents from the Epstein files. Additionally, excerpts from Virginia Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, continue to come out. Now we know that Andrew got a hold of Virginia’s Social Security number and information, and he gave that information to his police contacts because he wanted to harm and smear Virginia. Now it’s possible that Andrew could face an actual police investigation in the UK?
Prince Andrew faces becoming the first member of the Royal family to be investigated by police for more than 20 years after he was accused of trying to use his protection officer to smear his teenage sex abuse accuser. The Metropolitan Police is “actively looking into” allegations that he asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre after obtaining both her date of birth and social security number.
He then told Ed Perkins, Elizabeth II’s then deputy press secretary, that he had asked one of his officers to dig up information about Giuffre, according to a leaked email. A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made.”
The Prince could potentially face a criminal investigation in the US for sharing Giuffre’s nine-digit social security number without her consent. Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who represented nine victims of Jeffrey Epstein – the late paedophile who abused Giuffre – suggested that the Prince could face a hefty jail sentence, noting that it was a crime to knowingly transfer, possess or use, without consent, another person’s social security number.
“Penalties for this crime are very severe and can be up to 15 years in prison,” he said. The US Social Security Act also protects this information. “Given the information disclosed so far it appears that Andrew may have violated both of these acts. The FBI should immediately open an investigation into his actions and request that Andrew subject himself to an interview. Both the US and British authorities should not protect this awful individual. The world should hold Andrew accountable and show everyone that justice matters.”
The Met has looked into allegations relating to the Prince and Epstein’s activities in London three times and opted not to investigate. In October 2021, Scotland Yard announced that it would take “no further action” against Prince Andrew after reviewing legal documents from the civil case brought by Giuffre. But Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre’s former lawyer, said on Sunday that the newly unearthed emails warranted a “thorough investigation” into the force’s actions.
She told The Telegraph: “For too long the Metropolitan Police has been a pawn for the powerful and privileged. Weaponising the criminal justice system to discredit and debase survivors is wrong and cannot be tolerated. These new revelations warrant a thorough investigation and a new examination of actions taken by Prince Andrew and the Metropolitan Police to silence the bravery of Virginia Giuffre.”
Buckingham Palace staff could also face questions over what they knew and what they knew about the sharing of Giuffre’s private information.
I absolutely hope that the Met Police investigate Andrew thoroughly, but I doubt it will happen. Or rather, they’ll announce a splashy investigation, then they’ll slow-walk it and eventually do nothing about him. Meanwhile, various MPs are now calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to change the law so that Andrew can be formally stripped of all or some of his titles. Right now, Andrew’s York ducal title is only “in abeyance,” meaning not used, or the title has been suspended. Andrew Lownie (a royal biographer) pointed out that Starmer would only have to tweak the Peerage Act of 1963 to really strip Andrew of his York title. But Andrew would still be a prince.
I also wanted to show this clip of Emily Maitlis speaking over the weekend. Maitlis interviewed Andrew in 2019, in what was the “beginning of the end” for Andrew, and part of this now six-year cover-up.
Very powerful interview from @maitlis on the removal of Prince Andrew’s titles. From her original work on Newsnight & still now she demonstrates that her work is for the targets & survivors of Epstein (& their families) – vitally prioritising truth in an age of convenient lies. pic.twitter.com/OdtZKT5gef
— Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) October 19, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s amazing how he never ever feared getting caught. The paper trail he left behind is proof of his stupidity and, most of all, his entitlement.
The Met has been covering up for the royals for years. Remember their so-called investigation into Charles and his bags of cash? And there’s nothing stopping them from opening an entire investigation into Andrew’s trafficking activities except their willingness to cover up wrongdoing by royals. As for any investigation by Trump’s FBI, headed by the odious and incompetent Kash Patel, that will happen when pigs fly.
I’m confused. Is Andrew giving away someone else’s private information without consent not also a crime in the uk? Does it matter whether that someone was an American or UK citizen?
It depends on what the laws are in each country. It sounds like in the US, disclosing someones social security number is itself a crime regardless of anything else involved. And in the UK, it’s his use of Met resources to investigate someone he had no business investigating. So, he has broken laws in both countries. But he has broken different laws with the same actions.
You can’t convince me that they higher ups in law enforcement in both the US and UK don’t already know everything that is being leaked and so much more and they have yet to properly investigate anyone and only one person sits in jail, not a single person that purchased and raped these girls has faced criminal punishment. It has to be so much worse than we can imagine for a cover up this huge.
No one has been charged or punished for illegally obtaining Meghans SSN.
The British press is very brazen to be talking about this knowing they did the same thing to Meghan.
Wow, wow, wow, wow. Andrew no longer has the support of BP as he had in the past. And for all that we scoff at William’s posturings, he’s sending the message that there will be no royal support when he becomes king.
And, Go Emily!! She’s right that there will be more revelations, more emails, and a parsing of everything Andrew has claimed in the past. Without a royal leash, the press will not let go.
Yesss, go Emily! It’s great that she tied it in nicely with the 2019 lies. He can deny a lot of things but he is proven to have lied on the record. And of course the press is not letting go. Finally, they can’t be muzzled on at least ONE member of the royal maffia family and they can make some profit again. The Whatsapp group can just shrug and say oh we tried for years but it’s a tsunami now about Andrew, so…
I said in another article that the Met would look into it and then quietly sweep it under the rug like they did with the investigation into Virginia’s claims. They will do nothing!
Exactly 💯!
If they ‘tweak’ the law to make it easier to take Andrew’s title it will also be easier to take Harry’s.
Given everything that’s being revealed about this depraved institution, I don’t know why Harry even wants to be associated with it.
Harry has not committed a crime, unless telling the truth is now illegal. Big difference. According to the DM, he criminal is Meghan, who stole our Prince and hurt our feelings.
Even if the police launch an investigation nothing is going to come of it.
She worked at Mara lago didn’t she?? If they investigate Andrew criminally (fingers crossed) perhaps that will come up As an aside, where is Dan Bongino.