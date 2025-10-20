Will the British police actually investigate Prince Andrew with this new information?

There’s going to be a wall-to-wall royal catastrophe this week as the fallout from Prince Andrew’s degeneracy continues. On Friday, Andrew was allowed to “give up” his ducal title and his royal honors, all part of a private deal he worked out with King Charles. Then over the weekend, the Mail published never-before-seen emails and documents from the Epstein files. Additionally, excerpts from Virginia Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, continue to come out. Now we know that Andrew got a hold of Virginia’s Social Security number and information, and he gave that information to his police contacts because he wanted to harm and smear Virginia. Now it’s possible that Andrew could face an actual police investigation in the UK?

Prince Andrew faces becoming the first member of the Royal family to be investigated by police for more than 20 years after he was accused of trying to use his protection officer to smear his teenage sex abuse accuser. The Metropolitan Police is “actively looking into” allegations that he asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre after obtaining both her date of birth and social security number.

He then told Ed Perkins, Elizabeth II’s then deputy press secretary, that he had asked one of his officers to dig up information about Giuffre, according to a leaked email. A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made.”

The Prince could potentially face a criminal investigation in the US for sharing Giuffre’s nine-digit social security number without her consent. Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who represented nine victims of Jeffrey Epstein – the late paedophile who abused Giuffre – suggested that the Prince could face a hefty jail sentence, noting that it was a crime to knowingly transfer, possess or use, without consent, another person’s social security number.

“Penalties for this crime are very severe and can be up to 15 years in prison,” he said. The US Social Security Act also protects this information. “Given the information disclosed so far it appears that Andrew may have violated both of these acts. The FBI should immediately open an investigation into his actions and request that Andrew subject himself to an interview. Both the US and British authorities should not protect this awful individual. The world should hold Andrew accountable and show everyone that justice matters.”

The Met has looked into allegations relating to the Prince and Epstein’s activities in London three times and opted not to investigate. In October 2021, Scotland Yard announced that it would take “no further action” against Prince Andrew after reviewing legal documents from the civil case brought by Giuffre. But Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre’s former lawyer, said on Sunday that the newly unearthed emails warranted a “thorough investigation” into the force’s actions.

She told The Telegraph: “For too long the Metropolitan Police has been a pawn for the powerful and privileged. Weaponising the criminal justice system to discredit and debase survivors is wrong and cannot be tolerated. These new revelations warrant a thorough investigation and a new examination of actions taken by Prince Andrew and the Metropolitan Police to silence the bravery of Virginia Giuffre.”

Buckingham Palace staff could also face questions over what they knew and what they knew about the sharing of Giuffre’s private information.