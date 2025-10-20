The Windsors & their courtiers referred to Duchess Meghan as ‘the American’

Alongside the unfolding scandals from the House of York, the British press is predictably attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This has been happening since 2019, it’s not new to any of us tracking the Windsors and their moves for the past decade. What’s crazy is that, these days, there’s nothing new to say about Meghan and Harry from a royal perspective. They haven’t been in the royal fold for almost six years. Which explains all of the “remember when” pieces being churned out on a weekly basis. The royals and royalists continue to tell on themselves too. We’ve gone from “we welcomed Meghan with open arms” and “we gave her everything she needed to succeed” to.. we hated her on sight, we always treated her with suspicion, we made up childish nicknames about her and we wouldn’t even refer to her by her name or title.
An insider revealed the nickname Palace staffers had for Meghan Markle before she and Harry rescinded their royal duties. The moniker may seem innocent; however, it was a ‘not-so-subtle’ dig at the Duchess, likening her to the Duchess of Windsor, who is said to have triggered King Edward VIII’s abdication.
Meghan was dubbed ‘The American’ in reference to Wallis Simpson, the twice-divorced US socialite.
It wasn’t the only nickname Meghan earned during her stint as royalty. Prince Philip dubbed the 44-year-old ‘DOW’, short for Duchess of Windsor, also in reference to Simpson. She also copped some cruel nicknames online from ‘Me-gain’ to ‘Duchess Difficult’ and ‘MeMeMeghan’.
King Charles came up with the bizarre but favourable moniker ‘Tungsten’ for Meghan because she is ‘tough’ and ‘unbending’. Royal commentator Richard Kay revealed that a palace insider told him they and their colleagues coined the nickname not long after Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
‘We call her ‘The American’,’ one figure who worked for Queen Elizabeth told the editor, adding it was a ‘not-so-subtle nod’ to the Duchess of Windsor. Simpson is one of the most controversial royal figures in modern British history, as her relationship with King Edward VIII led to his abdication in 1936.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s sad that the frame of reference is so narrow that calling Meghan “the American” is meant to evoke Wallis Simpson. Like… is that their sole interaction with an American woman? Jesus. British people are never beating the “living like it’s still World War II” allegations. Anyway, the Mail says in this piece that “Duchess Difficult” and the other childish names were made online. This is false – just a few months after Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, palace staff were openly bragging to Tatler and the tabloids about all of the ugly nicknames they had given Meghan. But they welcomed her with open arms, remember? Remember how they also made Meghan use a Rolls Royce once used by Wallis as well?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515242352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515244979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515245001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36590029.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36583723.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Office Tel: +44 20 8506 1486, LOndon, Windsor
Australian & NZ Rights ONLY
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Picture by i-Images / Pool71
PICTURED: Meghan Markle,Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
-Instar_The_Royal_Wedding_282
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: LOndon, Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
I**
-
-
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
Hang it up, DM. The stench coming from Royal Lodge is just too powerful.
As for “The American,” you betcha. She’s home and you can’t have her back.
The American comes from a country that bailed out Britain with billion dollar loans in 1946 right after WW2. But Duchess of Windsor . Well ok then.
I can not read that in anything other than the Dowager Countess of Grantham’s voice. RIP Maggie Smith!
‘The American’?! How frightfully witty… NOT.
They were jealous that Meghan was so much better at the job than Kate.