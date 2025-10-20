The Sussexes stepped out for Kelly Zajfen’s charity tennis tournament

For years now, the Duchess of Sussex has been good friends with Kelly Zajfen, a former model and founder of Alliance of Moms and Alliance for Children’s Rights. Meghan has promoted the work of Alliance for Moms, and she and Kelly have appeared in each other’s social media over the years. Prince Harry is also friends with Kelly and her husband Julian Zajfen. The Zajfens lost their son George several years ago, and now they host a charity tennis tournament in his honor, to raise money for Alliance of Moms and Alliance for Children’s Rights. Archewell came on board as one of the sponsors for the event, which means the Sussexes stepped out yet again for charity this weekend.

The photos are lovely – these are all courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram Stories, Kelly’s Stories and Alliance of Moms’ Stories. One of the sweetest photos is of Lily Zajfen (who looks about 13/14) hugging Prince Harry, with Meghan noting that she is “our other favorite Lily.” Meghan wore Carolina Herrera, a repeat and one of her favorite silhouettes. She also wore Jimmy Choos and her bag is Loro Piana. I love when Meghan casually wears or carries something crazy-expensive, because nothing irritates her haters more. “She has money and we can’t do anything about it, waaaaah.”

Prince Harry and Meghan at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament💚 🥰#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/0lZ41qr7ib — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 19, 2025