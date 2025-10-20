The Sussexes stepped out for Kelly Zajfen’s charity tennis tournament

For years now, the Duchess of Sussex has been good friends with Kelly Zajfen, a former model and founder of Alliance of Moms and Alliance for Children’s Rights. Meghan has promoted the work of Alliance for Moms, and she and Kelly have appeared in each other’s social media over the years. Prince Harry is also friends with Kelly and her husband Julian Zajfen. The Zajfens lost their son George several years ago, and now they host a charity tennis tournament in his honor, to raise money for Alliance of Moms and Alliance for Children’s Rights. Archewell came on board as one of the sponsors for the event, which means the Sussexes stepped out yet again for charity this weekend.
The photos are lovely – these are all courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram Stories, Kelly’s Stories and Alliance of Moms’ Stories. One of the sweetest photos is of Lily Zajfen (who looks about 13/14) hugging Prince Harry, with Meghan noting that she is “our other favorite Lily.” Meghan wore Carolina Herrera, a repeat and one of her favorite silhouettes. She also wore Jimmy Choos and her bag is Loro Piana. I love when Meghan casually wears or carries something crazy-expensive, because nothing irritates her haters more. “She has money and we can’t do anything about it, waaaaah.”
Prince Harry and Meghan at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament💚 🥰#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/0lZ41qr7ib
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 19, 2025
“Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament” – Meghan#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/iojWIVAIP1
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 19, 2025
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG, Kelly’s IG and Alliance of Moms’ IG.
Lovely photos. It’s great to see Harry and Meghan living their lives out there doing events for charity and hanging out with friends. Away from the chaos of the Windsor family. Lily is about 11 she’s just tall like her mother.
Awww that photo with Lily and Harry is so sweet. You just know he’s an awesome uncle. Silly, but will listen to you when you need it. He’s also looking quite buff in that photo like he’s been hitting the gym hard. California looks good on both of them. They look so happy and peaceful.
I hope the charity was able to raise a good amount of money. I don’t think I realized that their son had died that recently I thought it was actually quite a while ago.
It was about 3 years back but I’d imagine it still feels recent. And yes, Harry is most definitely the fun uncle. Super sweet photo.
Yes, George Zajfen, tragically, died very unexpectedly in 2022. He was 9. So his twin sister Lily is now 12 years old.
Meghan has been friends with Kelly for decades; the couples, Kelly and her husband, and Meghan and her first husbands, were friends. You can see that it’s a tender friendship. I think it deepened because of a common loss of a child (M= second pregnancy).
Meghan’s so pretty.
What a lovely bond between all
“She has money and we can’t do anything about it, waaaaah” is true poetry, the sum of all their sh*tty attitudes.
Aw, these are lovely photos. Everyone looks relaxed and happy and Meghan’s looking beautiful and rich lady chic. Harry looks like he’s an excellent hugger.
I bet they’re very very glad to be there and not in the UK right now.
Their choice to leave looks better every day.
I keep saying that they are a gorgeous couple who are happy and in love. Harry looks so healthy and strong. OMG!
While the chaos ensues in the House of Windsor the Sussexes live unbothered. I love the smell of karma in the morning.
It is always great to see them with Kelly and her family. The bond between them is always so special and obvious to see. It brought tears to my eyes (as it did Meghan) when Kelly spoke about that bond and support as well as the support from others. This is a wonderful way to make sure that their son continues to be remembered and that love they have for him be expressed through this tournament to benefit other children. I love all of the photos and I was surprised to learn that George’s twins name was also Lily. That photo of her with uncle Harry was very sweet.
Aw. These are some really great photos. Love seeing them live their best life.
They are great pictures, Harry and Meghan look like they give the best hugs 🤗.
Great pictures! The Sussexes have been very busy these last couple of weeks with all their events. Nice to see them out.
Meghan in a halterneck is always amazing. I love that she is rewearing pieces a lot this month in new, fresh ways. Also love the side-part hairstyle. Which she doesn’t wear often, but when she does, it’s a knockout.
Also worth noting is the giant rock on her finger. Meghan had nice jewels before marrying Harry, but he has had her iced out even more. Tastefully worn, of course.
Kelly is an amazing woman who is somehow still out there raising money for pregnant foster youth despite losing her own young son. She is just incredible.
My fear is always that the sick people who hate Harry and Meghan will leave nasty comments on Kelly’s page. I don’t see any but tbat doesn’t mean they weren’t deleted. These people are deranged.
Well done to the Zafjens and Sussexes. You can just see Harry’s warmth here with kids. I don’t think we’ve ever seen William bear hug even his own children.
In their appearances, Harry and Meghan always look so healthy and happy and warm-hearted. What a contrast to the two skeleton clothes hangers across the pond.