‘Ruthless’ Prince William will ban Prince Andrew from all public & family events

I don’t find it particularly contradictory to hold these two ideas at once: Prince William is stupid for demanding credit for Prince Andrew’s demotion AND William is right to want Andrew punished even further. Like, as a PR exercise, I don’t know why William is rushing around to claim credit for the weaksauce Andrew demotion. William should actually say, on the record, that he thinks there should be a police investigation into Andrew’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and that Andrew should effectively be under house arrest while that happens. Instead, William and the rest of the Windsor clan has treated this latest issue like they really did something and now everyone can move on. It’s abundantly clear that William had very little to do with any of this as well – this was a gentleman’s agreement between Andrew and King Charles, and Andrew struck a pretty sweet deal without any actual consequences. Anyway, the Sunday Times had a longer piece about where everything stands now. There’s a sense that they’re all bracing themselves for more drama. Some highlights:
Royal relief: It was many years too late, but when the inevitable final curtain fell for Prince Andrew at 7pm on Friday, some in royal circles breathed a sigh of relief.
This won’t be the end: Now Charles, 76, an embattled King who is still having weekly treatment for cancer and navigating endless family dramas, hopes this knuckle-rap for Andrew will be the end of it. It won’t. Why? Because with the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and many more details expected to emerge from the “Epstein files” in the US, the drip, drip, drip of scandal will keep coming.
Andrew still lives a comfortable life: Nothing has really changed for Andrew, who, according to visitors to Royal Lodge, spends much of his time playing video games. He is still technically a duke — only an act of parliament would strip him of that title. He is still technically an HRH, a Knight of the Garter, the highest order of British chivalry, and he is still the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh. In palace-speak, his titles are “in abeyance” and “extant but inactive” — a bit like Andrew, who will continue to live at Royal Lodge, his sprawling mansion on the Windsor estate that he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
QEII could have done more: Could Elizabeth have nipped this in the bud if she had been firmer six years ago, and stripped him of all his titles in 2019? Perhaps. But as one of her courtiers says, she couldn’t bring herself to do it. “It is very hard for a mother to humiliate her son — far easier for a brother to do it. That story is as old as the Bible.”
Was it a sign of strength from Charles? Some will see Andrew’s further demotion as a sign of strength in Charles, who is said to have considered the exposure of his brother’s lie, that he had broken off contact with Epstein in 2010, a tipping point. A grim email published this month, sent by Andrew to Epstein in 2011 and telling the financier that they would “play some more soon”, has raised questions about what else Andrew might have lied about. The email was sent the day after the infamous photograph was published of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre. Others will see the latest development as a royal fudge, the empty gesture of another monarch showing their weak spot with an errant, embarrassing relative.
Ruthless Scooter King: The next monarch will be more ruthless. Buckingham Palace says the Prince of Wales was “consulted” on the decision, but it is understood that he is not satisfied with the outcome and knows the “Andrew problem” will be in his in-tray at some point. When William is King, Andrew will be banned from all elements of royal life. He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions. Since Charles’s accession, despite ongoing scandal, Andrew has been allowed to attend “family occasions” with senior royals, including Christmas at Sandringham in 2022 and 2023 — latterly with Ferguson — as well as Easter services at St George’s Chapel, Windsor and the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral last month. William, 43, considers his uncle a “threat” and a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse.
Sarah Ferguson will be banned as well but Eugenie & Beatrice won’t: It is understood that William will also ban Ferguson from royal events. A former courtier who knows [both Andrew and Fergie] well says: “She can be naive but has a decent heart. He’s stupid without one [a heart].” No scandal seems to weaken their bond, and losing their titles is another humiliation they will bear together. William remains close to their daughters, his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, whose titles and status are unaffected, and will continue to include them in family and official events.
Why isn’t anyone paying attention to the other left-behinds? Above all, Charles hopes it will refocus minds on the work of his family. On Friday, William visited the London Ambulance Service to mark its 60th anniversary, and on Wednesday Charles hosted indigenous leaders at St James’s Palace. But Andrew stole the headlines, and will continue to do so — a frustration for the King and his heir. “A clear line has been drawn so hopefully we can move on,” said a source close to Charles, who will become the first monarch to pray with a Pope since the Reformation when he visits the Vatican this week. Others in royal circles are more realistic. “It has clouded everything,” another source said. “It’s really important that people see the work of the wider family, but at the moment, this is still a huge distraction. The King is about to do one of his most important state visits to the Holy See, but it comes against this backdrop and it’s very difficult for him.”
Lessons for William: There will need to be big institutional changes to future-proof the monarchy against a repeat of the mistakes made along the way in the sorry, sordid saga of the prince formerly known as a duke. What lessons might William take away from this latest chapter, which almost certainly has not yet closed? Be much firmer, move much faster — and find something useful for a spare to do.
That last line – “find something useful for a spare to do” – is the only reference to Prince Harry in this piece. It’s no consolation, but at the very least, these horrid people are no longer pretending that “Harry marrying Meghan” is somehow just as bad as Prince Andrew’s sleazy and despicable crimes. Luckily for the Scooter King, he won’t have to “find something useful” for his spare to do – Harry has taken care of that himself, which is another reason why William is so full of rage. Now, I actually don’t have a problem with William’s plans to ban Andrew and Fergie from all aspects of public and royal-family life. I understood including Andrew in his mother’s funeral, but what I never understood was why Charles allowed Andrew to come to his coronation. Not only allowing him to attend the Chubbly, but wear his Garter robe too! Andrew also shouldn’t have been allowed to openly attend holiday church services with the family. So on those narrow issues, I’m actually on William’s side. Anyway, this week is going to be… interesting.
William has no real side though does he? He was seen driving with Andy on an occasion last year no? He’s taking this stance because it’s popular and really is a do nothing with a bad beard and dry skin.
Not only that but athe duchess of Kent funeral, he exchanged more words with his uncle than with his wife or father! He was trying very hard not to laugh at something Andrew said and be serious (although the rota tried to spin it differently). The video of them standing outside the church talking is very revealing. He knows that Andrew’s situation could cause problems for the monarchy that’s why he pretends to be firm and ruthless but I doubt he would be as incandescent with him as he is with Harry…on another note, I have a feeling that Charles tries to facilitate William’s ascent to the throne and that’s why he’s the one who dealt with Andrew…this move reminds me the late “Queen’s decision” to call Camilla queen just before she died..
LOL Charles has no desire to facilitate William’s ascent to the throne.
Agree. I’ll believe it when I see it. He has been seen with Andrew a handful of times since he stepped back in 2019 so he is fine with him. Right now it’s popular to ban Andrew but once the dust settles he will be seen with him and Andrew will slowly be welcomed back in public like before
I’m not sure this will work for him. There are a LOT of people online pointing out that this is all about trying to shield William from the fallout and nothing at all to do with honouring victims or actually doing anything meaningful to distance themselves from Andrew or let him face any consequences.
They’ve known about Andrew for years and are only doing the bare minimum now because the forthcoming memoir has them spooked.
They all come out of this with dirt on their hands.
Scooter is not king now. It’s in bad taste for him to chime in now. Scooters laziness needs to be addressed. Scooter may see Andrews punishment as a way for him to deal with Harry and Meghan.
If William really wants credit he should call on the police to investigate Andrew and Fergie and for Andrew to talk to the FBI. But he won’t go so far. I don’t believe being banned from family events will make much of a difference. The narrative being pushed by the British press now is that Andrew should be exiled but why must he be sent away to another country the UK should take care of their own.
If fergie had a,decent heart she would not have gotten friendly with Epstein and ghislaine. She also should have gotten her own place instead of depending on her ex for a place to stay. She needed to get her finances under control a long time ago.
All coz playing monarchy on Scooter’s part. I don’t see the king consulting William on anything. What happens is that Charles makes decisions, muddled and clumsy as they are, then Scooter leaks that he was consulted and also he would do things differently. He wants it both ways. In reality, it amounts to the kind rearranging the deck chair on the Titanic and Scooter desperate to be viewed as in charge when he is not.
The damage control ends up more damaging to the House of Windsor. It gives we only care about the image of the next sovereign and not Epstein’s victims. Beatrice and Eugenie attending official and family are really humiliation rituals to make them pay for the sins of their parents. As long as they are the princesses of York they will be tarred with the same brush and William will use the Epstein scandal to control them.
Just as Archie and Lilibet will have their names blackened because Harry and Meghan dared to call out racism in the RF.
Oh the humanity! His titles!
Kaiser is 🎯, until William or Charles insists Andrew sit down with investigators in the UK or US, this is just more smoke and mirrors to shield Andrew from any real consequences. I do get that none of Epstein’s other “clients” has gone to jail, but there needs to be a start somewhere.
It’s never made any sense why Andrew was included in so many public family events, doing walkabouts and being photographed. Even for the Queen’s death. Like yes, let him go to the funeral sure, though a side door.
Peg had absolutely nothing to do with this he just wants credit for what Virginia’s book is exposing. Chuckles gets nothing either with the pedos very teeny tiny Mea culpa he won’t USE his titles. Big f**king deal. He needs to be investigated and prosecuted.
As usual with William’s “I’m going to do this”, my reaction continues to be “well I will wait to see it actually happen”.
If William truly wants to find something useful for the spare to do, I hope he encourages Charlotte and Louis to have careers/lives of their own. And encourage that at the very beginning instead of dithering about or acting like they can fall back on being full time royals.
William doesn’t care about trafficked and exploited girls and women, he’s just angry (incandescent) that Andrew is bringing hostile attention and sullying the Windsor “brand”.