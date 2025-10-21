Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew tried to ‘hire internet trolls to hassle me’

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is out today. Advance copies were sent out widely to British journalists, which is why there was so much urgency to “do something” about Prince Andrew last week. The timing lines up perfectly: as soon as British journalists got their copies of Virginia’s posthumous book, it was curtains for Andrew. The fact that the Windsors decided on a half-measure – Andrew “choosing” to demote himself yet again – has made all of this worse for Andrew and the royals. The Guardian and the BBC published some excerpts from Virginia’s book on Monday, and it’s so much worse than anyone could have imagined.
Virginia’s lawsuit against Andrew, which was settled in early 2022: Giuffre wrote of the 2022 confidential settlement of her sexual abuse civil claim against the royal, widely rumoured to be $12m (£9m), that her lawyers “were going to ask for the moon” and her team had agreed it “had to be more than mere money… After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well. We would never get a confession, of course. That’s what settlements are designed to avoid. But we were trying for the next best thing: a general acknowledgment of what I’d been through.”
The orgy on Epstein’s island involving Prince Andrew: In the memoir, Ms Giuffre says she had sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions. The third time, she says, was on Epstein’s island as part of what Ms Giuffre called “an orgy”. “Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English. Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”
After the orgy: Shortly after the alleged “orgy” Ms Giuffre says she “wasn’t in great shape”, and had irregular bleeding and a tenderness in her abdomen. She says Epstein took her to a hospital, where she remembers being taken to an examination room. However, she says she is unclear what happened next due to pain medication affecting her memory. Soon after, she writes, one of the other girls in Epstein’s house suggested to her that an incision mark near her belly button could mean she had surgery for an ectopic pregnancy. “But Epstein told me I’d suffered a miscarriage, which is altogether something different,” Ms Giuffre says. “Epstein never wore a condom. Neither did the men he and Maxwell trafficked me to.”
Epstein & Andrew’s 2011 walk in Central Park: She later recalls seeing the photo of Epstein walking in New York’s central park with Prince Andrew, published in newspapers around the world in 2011. “I was of course revolted to see two of my abusers together, out for a stroll. But mostly I was amazed that a member of the Royal Family would be stupid enough to appear in public with Epstein”.
I’m so disgusted, I feel like crying and punching something. What these horrible men did to Virginia and so many countless girls and women. What’s remarkable too is how Virginia was the loudest voice among the Epstein survivors. She fought so hard for so many years. Re: the internet trolls… at the very least, there needs to be a larger investigation into Andrew using palace and police resources to smear, attack, discredit, investigate and harass Virginia. He clearly had her investigated to some degree, and he communicated with palace officials and police about his plans to smear her and destroy her. Did he also hire a troll army? Who paid for it? And over the years, plenty of British royal reporters have done Andrew’s bidding and attempted to discredit Virginia. What were they promised in exchange? Who made those deals?
Who are all the other men? I know Virginia and other victims have named others. Interesting how we only hear about the prince.
One very high profile (and very violent) abuser was allegedly former prime minister EB. She was absolutely petrified of him. There are pics of him at Epstein’s place in NYC and he’s apparently named on the flight manifest to the island.
Ehud Barak, former Israeli PM
Politico detailed some of the names in the file in September.
you know, in a weird way, Virginia’s story reminds me of Diana’s. They were both trapped as young, vulnerable women from abusive families and used for sex / fertility / breeding / window-dressing by a totally immoral self-serving horde of losers who would never get near them in real life if you take away the fancy made-up titles and the pretend honours. I mean. Ick. Just — ick. What a grotesque racket.
@parkruunmum – I’ve been thinking the exact same thing about Diana specifically and more broadly about how all women have been treated by the royal institution, and how awful it must be to try to survive within it.
Charles described Diana as an attractive 16 year old when he first met her saying this during the engagement interview. Which was creepy his being 28 then.
@Liz, I’ve been thinking the same which is making me a tad sympathetic – or at least empathetic – for Kate. That girl was offered up on a silver platter by her mother. Now she’s in it for the long haul, of course, but was it worth it? I believe she loves her kids, so there’s that. But even before the cancer, she never looked well. Way too skinny (like Diana). Smile always forced. Trying too hard. Some of that could just be awkwardness, but she would have grown out of that over time. I’m glad Harry got Meghan out of there.
Yes, @sarahlee I agree with you completely it is hard not to conclude she was manipulated and groomed by her mother and handed over to them. It also seems as though something awful enough occurred during Kate’s disappearance that resulted in a return of the Middletons to royal favour, which if true, would indicate they peddled their daughter in return for status, influence and wealth. I think the royal institution subjugates women and pits them against one another and always have going back to Henry VIII. After Sarah married into the family, I remember similar coverage comparing Sarah unfavourable to Diana and pitting them against one another., so was unsurprised to watch it play out again.
Sarah Lee I can see what you are saying about Kate, but it’s an entirely different situation with her. She wasn’t so young that she didn’t have control or at least some say on what she would or wouldn’t allow in a relationship. Besides she didn’t enter the royal family and institution as a young teen or adult. She married into that family as a 29 year old adult woman. A fully formed woman who should have been able to make life decisions about a relationship that was toxic from the start. I don’t know why people keep treating her as if she’s a 12 year old little girl who’s incapable of doing anything adult women do all over the world. My feeling has always been to never excuse people who are willing to discriminate or abuse others because they are influenced by others because if a persons character is genuinely good and they realize that it’s wrong, they would never do it again. Kate has shown that she wasn’t willing to racially and emotionally abuse A PREGNANT biracial woman to the point of killing herself and her child, either for Kate or the royal family, and neither reason is justifiable to me.
Come on @SarahLee, Kate is is in no way comparable to Virginia Giuffre. Virginia was truly alone in the world — the book title captures her agonizing lack of support.
The torment to which Virginia and Epstein’s other trafficked victims were subjected has no parallel in Kate’s privileged world. Kate chose her life. And she continues to choose it. I’m with Nerd here.
Virginia never stood a chance.
It’s a tenuous connection to equate Diana with Virginia Giuffre, but do not bring Kate into this. She was 29 when she got engaged. She was not 19 like Diana.
Even if her mother was involved in the getting the ring plan, Kate was an adult and not a victim of sex trafficking.
Kate actively chose and continues to choose this life. She and her family has massively benefitted from getting married to William. Virginia did not benefit in any way from the trafficking and it ultimately caused an early death.
We need to stop providing excuses for kate. She wanted to be a part of this family and sacrificed her dignity for it. She also looked totally fine in that car with Andrew and she made sure to brief that walking with Meghan was the hardest thing in her life, not anything relating to Andrew.
Agreed with @nic919 – even diana is a fine line here (she came from a wealthy historical family for one and wasn’t victimized by her father, but was used for breeding and to be arm candy more or less, but that’s not what Virginia went through.) and Kate is even farther from that.
I do think you can draw a line between how the Firm views women – especially married-ins – and how Andrew viewed Epstein’s victims. Women are there to serve the needs of the Firm as Virginia et al were there to serve the needs of Epstein, Andrew and the rest. But its still not the same as being a victim of sex trafficking.
And while I think Kate was groomed for the role by her mother from a young age, nothing has indicated she has had any issues with her role in the Firm or how she is treated by her husband, besides the fact that she is disappearing. And she wont ask for help.
Wasn’t Kate only 18 when she started seriously pursuing Will? She was definitely a teenager when they met.
She was late 20s when they actually got married because he made her wait so long. The whole thing about their “romance” was that they were both college kids.
I know this site hates Kate but we can condemn her racism and bullying while simultaneously acknowledging that she was a child whose mum groomed and brainwashed her into believing she had no purpose other than to chase a rich husband, and was pulling all kinds of inappropriate stunts (both stalkery and sexually) as a teenager. And of course was with Will/Will’s passive perfect girlfriend who tolerated anything/baptism or fire by the tabloids while still a teenage college student.
Kate did not start dating William right in first year university and she was in her 20s where many break ups happened because William cheated on her incessantly. Those of us who were paying attention back then didn’t see a victim as she was going to the bar every night to be with William or during the break ups to make him jealous.
Please stop infantilizing a woman who only got engaged at 29. Her frontal lobe was fully formed and she had many opportunities to move on from William but she did not want that. If William is treating her poorly now, it’s not anything new because he did it to her throughout her 20s and she still chose this.
And we keep hearing how wonderful the Middletons are as a family so clearly they were cool with this. There is zero implication of abuse by the Middletons and kate lived a life without even having to work in order to be available for William.
It is not remotely close to sex trafficking and the horror show Virginia endured and it is insulting to her memory to even try to make this link. Kate chose her destiny. Maybe some of it didn’t turn out the way she wanted but even now she can divorce William. She would not be the first princess of wales to do that. But she chooses not to do this.
Sarah was a breath of fresh air when she first married Andrew. That was what was said. Charles even told Diana why can’t you be more like Fergie? The tide turned due to Fergie’s behavior and wild spending. I feel no pity for Kate, she could have turned to Meghan and befriended her instead of the bad way she treated her.
I don’t have pity for Kate but it’s wild to compare either her or Diana to child sex trafficking victims.
And honesty it’s a bit much to say a wealthy 19yr old aristo with no family pressure to marry into royalty (who knew the ropes) is a victim, but a much less privileged 19yr old whose working class mum was grooming and effectively pimping her out is not a victim.
Kate made her bed and chose to lie in it, it doesn’t mean we can’t say it’s messed up that a teenager was in that position.
Jesus, it doesn’t get any easier to read these excerpts. I don’t know if I’ll be able to make it through her book.
The fact that none of these men wore condoms speaks to just how confident they were in their control over Virginia and the other girls, and in their belief that they could get away with everything. Now who the fuck are these apparently complicit doctors?!
I hate to say it, but I am absolutely convinced that there are literal bodies buried somewhere.
How many children were taken to hospitals pregnant and no medical staff said or did anything! This is terrifying. Shows you how many people were paid off to look the other way. I don’t think I can get through this book but I will buy it. All of it is so terrifying.
Seeing how many men are often involved in abuse circles, I’m surprised many women still believe men are good.
There are some good men, but the majority is not. They might not participate in abuse, but you can tell by how often they hate hearing women call abusive men out much more than they hate the abuse itself.
The title is perfect, and heartbreaking. RIP, Virginia.
Well, that “army of internet trolls” part sounds awfully familiar. That unroyal family is dangerous and needs to be exposed for what they’ve done. And anyone who’s been complicit with them should be exposed too. RIP to Virginia and condolences to her family.
I purchased the audiobook, more as a show of support than anything else. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to listen to it. It definitely sounds like a book that will require small doses and frequent breaks. Bless Virginia and these other strong women who are speaking out for justice.
Im afraid it’s going to get a lot worse as more of the truth comes out! It’s truly depraved and I’m at a loss for a worse word to describe what was done to Virginia and the other young girls!! Even after everything they put Virginia through she still was brave and strong enough to come forward and tell what was done to her and others.!
I have no doubt that the Royal Family use internet trolls on a regular basis. I wish Virginia was still here. She really fought hard to get justice.
I think so too . And it is like they have a script. The comments sound alike
This begs the obvious questions about how this cabal of abusers handled pregnancies and std’s. It implicates medical professionals and other health care providers. This trafficking operation is so vast and complicated we will never know the extent of it.
Im afraid it’s going to get a lot worse as more of the truth comes out! It’s truly depraved and I’m at a loss for a worse word to describe what was done to Virginia and the other young girls!!
that poor poor woman. I can’t imagine how she survived and then had the strength to go after Andrew the way she did.
The part about the internet trolls….I mean we see KP doing that with Harry and Meghan, and I’m sure KP has done more nefarious things as well (I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t hire investigators of some sort to track H&M’s activities.) So maybe that’s what Andrew and William talked about on the way to church.
Yep they both have followed the same playbook.
If Andrew has hired trolls we know damn well KP has done it too. The bots attacking pro Meghan accounts are only too obvious.
Yes, the British government should investigate the hiring of trolls and bots by the RF and Firm. It shouldn’t be allowed. The RF should have oversight so nothing like this happens again. Not only Andrew’s actions but the whole RF. The “never complain “ mantra is ok but the “never explain “ is unacceptable.
I’ve done a bit of research into this and it’s so obvious. It’s shameful that the UK press won’t cover it.
It’s very sad Virginia didn’t have enough support or felt she didn’t have enough support around her to be alive today. Post child abuse her story is often the case -going from childhood abuse to abusive partner/spouse, losing her children. I hope her children will be ok.
She never stood a chance. 😔.
I’m so sad for her, that she couldn’t be here when her voice was finally being heard. I hope she found some bit of peace in writing this book before she passed.
It’s enraging and heartbreaking. It makes me so mad to think about. There are so many things Andrew should be investigated for, like using public funds to investigate and harass Virginia. I don’t care if Parliament takes his titles. BFD. It means nothing if he isn’t seriously investigated. He should be investigated whether he has titles or not. But it seems like a real investigation would implicate all the people who have covered for him over the years.
That’s where my fury is taking me, too, today, Jais — there must be real consequences for Andrew.
Of course the men didn’t use condoms when they were raping these vulnerable girls. They didn’t see them as human beings — which is why Epstein “joked” about the girls who couldn’t speak English being the easiest to manipulate. I hope a new circle in hell was created just for him, and awaits Andrew and the rest of the abusers.
I’ve seen how UK royal reporters, tabloid and right-wing journalists smeared her character on numerous TV/news panels, morning shows, tabloid and newspaper columns, most of them women. I clearly remember Camilla Tominey – that awful right-wing Heritage Foundation ally, and an avid defender of Prince Andrew – calling Virginia a prostitute on one of those TV shows in the UK.
This charmer is front and center with the harassers.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/prince-andrews-ex-lady-victoria-36104986
THe derangers call Virginia vile names. and practically raise Andy to sainthood.
Yes! @Advisor2U. Camilla Tominey has whooooored herself out for the BRF. I remember her article in The Telegraph denigrating Virginia and photos of her(Camilla T. or two-source T. lol) being happy-so-lucky with Andrew. Great effin “journalist’. She defines urinalist in so many ways. The competition of who is the most idiotic (insert every negative word) in the British Media, is hard to say.
Conversation with my adult daughter the other week. She told me that she didn’t like what I said often. Not unusual. As an adult, she appreciates that I spoke facts. Don’t know what CT’s relationship is with her daughters. Maybe they’re cool with their Mom being a liar for a livingl Happy to know, my daughter is happy to know her Mom doesn’t lie for a living. Because we have choices in this life. The BM are choosing the wrong cup to drink from. Lying for a living isn’t the way to go. How sad.
Virginia was very brave.
I want to read the book. I totally believe Virginia. I do sometimes wonder who else besides EB and Andrew are the famous ones involved. The eptopic pregnancy is horrific. I have no doubt Virginia suffered mental issues and trauma from childhood abuse and this. I just get very confused about her allegations of bus accident, kidney failure, alleged abuse by husband and why the husband had enough cred to get a restraining order against her due to her violence supposedly at a birthday party and get custody of the kids. I wonder if she was so traumatized that she really had a nervous breakdown in years post testimony and speaking up about trafficking etc. it is so freaking sad.
Her suicide and the posts she did before were very weird. Considering all the powerful men she got against her, I honestly believe, she got “suicided” like Epstein. Imagine her giving interviews for her book now, it would be much bigger news. Trump said Epstein stole her from him, I am sure he also feels relieved she won’t give any more interviews. Considering she was a survivor, it isn’t unusual she married another alleged abuser. A lot of victims of DV get abused through courts too, who knows what happened with her ex, but it is all very fishy.
All of it is so odd and warrants investigation, but no agency seems to care to investigate any deeper. It’s obvious why the FBI won’t but one would hope the Australian authorities would. But it seems to be case closed that she took her own life and no one is looking into the abuse by her husband anymore. I worry for her daughters being in the custody of an abusive man.
By all accounts her husband was abusive and it seems to have been an awful situation all round.
But I think people forget that her kids were teens and adults at the time Virginia was complaining butcher husband getting custody and preventing her from seeing them. She talked about them like they were small children he was keeping from her, but you obviously can’t have custody of an adult child. Even the youngest child was old enough a teenager to decide whether to see Virginia or not.
Maybe, a crackerjack nonBritish investigative reporter will investigate and write about all the troll armies on the BRF payroll.
All those pedeo not wearing condoms.
It would be nice if that happened. But I believe this whole thing is entrenched at so many levels, from politics, to business, education, clergy, royalty, etc. and these people will do anything to keep this covered up. Many years from now the truth may come out but I think it will be after all of the perpetrators are long dead.
MsIam, I’m hopeful that it will all come out sooner rather than later. You know what they say: Follow the money. It will expose EVERYONE and I believe it will expose the blackmail. It will be a gift to the world if everything is exposed. I really believe it will happen. Then watch out.
Reading the excerpts made me feel so sick that I don’t think I can read the book. We know that Epstein continued trafficking girls for several years after Virginia left his notorious island. I don’t feel at all sorry for Andrew but I don’t think the other pervs involved should get away with it either.
Sounds like what’s being done to Meghan on the Daily Mail. “Re: the internet trolls… at the very least, there needs to be a larger investigation into Andrew using palace and police resources to smear, attack, discredit, investigate and harass Virginia.” It’s savage right now.
Thank you for including some different pictures of her, it gives some more dimension to her.