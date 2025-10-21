Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew tried to ‘hire internet trolls to hassle me’

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is out today. Advance copies were sent out widely to British journalists, which is why there was so much urgency to “do something” about Prince Andrew last week. The timing lines up perfectly: as soon as British journalists got their copies of Virginia’s posthumous book, it was curtains for Andrew. The fact that the Windsors decided on a half-measure – Andrew “choosing” to demote himself yet again – has made all of this worse for Andrew and the royals. The Guardian and the BBC published some excerpts from Virginia’s book on Monday, and it’s so much worse than anyone could have imagined.

Virginia’s lawsuit against Andrew, which was settled in early 2022: Giuffre wrote of the 2022 confidential settlement of her sexual abuse civil claim against the royal, widely rumoured to be $12m (£9m), that her lawyers “were going to ask for the moon” and her team had agreed it “had to be more than mere money… After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well. We would never get a confession, of course. That’s what settlements are designed to avoid. But we were trying for the next best thing: a general acknowledgment of what I’d been through.”

The orgy on Epstein’s island involving Prince Andrew: In the memoir, Ms Giuffre says she had sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions. The third time, she says, was on Epstein’s island as part of what Ms Giuffre called “an orgy”. “Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English. Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”

After the orgy: Shortly after the alleged “orgy” Ms Giuffre says she “wasn’t in great shape”, and had irregular bleeding and a tenderness in her abdomen. She says Epstein took her to a hospital, where she remembers being taken to an examination room. However, she says she is unclear what happened next due to pain medication affecting her memory. Soon after, she writes, one of the other girls in Epstein’s house suggested to her that an incision mark near her belly button could mean she had surgery for an ectopic pregnancy. “But Epstein told me I’d suffered a miscarriage, which is altogether something different,” Ms Giuffre says. “Epstein never wore a condom. Neither did the men he and Maxwell trafficked me to.”

Epstein & Andrew’s 2011 walk in Central Park: She later recalls seeing the photo of Epstein walking in New York’s central park with Prince Andrew, published in newspapers around the world in 2011. “I was of course revolted to see two of my abusers together, out for a stroll. But mostly I was amazed that a member of the Royal Family would be stupid enough to appear in public with Epstein”.