Kristen Bell is getting well-deserved backlash for an extremely ‘tone deaf’ IG post

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary. I can’t believe it’s been that long, and yet it also feels like they’ve been doing this for a lot longer. They have two daughters, and Kristen is still an in-demand actress and Dax is the host of arguably one of the most popular podcasts (Armchair Expert). Incidentally, while I can’t stand either of them, I’ve always thought that they have a good marriage and they’re pretty solid (if annoying as hell). Well, on their anniversary, Kristen posted the photo above on Instagram, with this caption:

Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: “I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.”❤️

[From Kristen’s IG]

Dateline NBC posted a comment: “Screenshotted.” I felt the same way, that’s why I screencapped the post too, in case she takes it down because of the backlash. Because what the actual f–k is she doing? Her comments are a mess too – people are saying sh-t like “Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month” and “just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider.” She’s already limited the comments on the post too, rather than just taking it down.

My guess is that Kristen and Dax thought they were being “quirky” and Kristen’s justification for leaving it up is “omg, no one gets my dark humor, it’s so funny!” No, we don’t think domestic violence is funny! We think this is a huge red flag! We think that no man should “joke” about this with his wife! Jesus.