Mail: Duchess Meghan is getting a Harper’s Bazaar cover, not a Vogue cover

Last Friday, there was a steady drumbeat of bad headline after bad headline about Prince Andrew, all leading up to his big move of announcing that he was giving up his ducal title and his honors. Since then, a million stories have been published about Andrew and the House of York. I bring up the timeline because it’s astonishing to see how many stories were also published about the Duchess of Sussex in the hours and days after Andrew’s big announcement. Almost as if the same old rancid courtiers, royalists and editors decided to run the exact same play they’ve been running for six-plus years: whenever Andrew is in trouble, attack the Sussexes, particularly Meghan. Well, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a particularly unhinged story about Meghan’s “maneuvers” this month, from Meghan’s Paris Fashion Week appearance to her Q&A session with Fortune, to her meeting with Vogue’s new editor-in-chief. They are desperate to put the most negative spin on all of this.
It was obvious from her appearance in Paris during this month’s Fashion Week that Meghan was planning to place a dainty, size-six foot in the fashion world. For while the Duchess of Sussex may have accumulated many baubles, one long-held dream still eludes her: being awarded the cover of a high-end fashion magazine.Her Paris jaunt led to much speculation she was soon to announce she had made the cover of Vogue.
Indeed Meghan, a bold networker, shared hugs and air kisses with all-powerful global Vogue boss Anna Wintour and with American Vogue’s new editor, Chloe Malle, at the Balenciaga show in Paris. She also met with Malle when she was in New York on Friday last week. The two women were seen sharing what appeared to be cocktails in a booth at the Whitby hotel.
But while I’ve been told the Duchess is intent on building up her relationship with the venerable Conde Nast magazine, and does have a fashion magazine cover in the pipeline, it is not with Vogue. Rather, my sources exclusively tell me, Meghan has made a deal to appear on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, published by media giant Hearst.
This cover will be a first for Meghan – who made the cover of Vanity Fair while dating Prince Harry – as she has yet to land the attentions of a high-fashion magazine. (While she guest edited the September 2019 edition of Vogue, she didn’t put her own face on the cover.)
Her meetings with Vogue supremos Wintour and Malle are, I can reveal, better viewed as Meghan trying to ‘reset’ relations. Because, as we shall see, there was a falling-out between her and the then UK Vogue Editor Edward Enninful three years ago, after the Duchess made high-handed demands of him – and it did her few favours with Anna Wintour.
While there was much talk of Meghan being pictured with Wintour, few remarked on her appearance at the Balenciaga show with Samir Nasr, the editor in chief of Harpers Bazaar. But it is Harper’s which has secured the Meghan ‘scoop’.
So is Meghan ‘on manoeuvres’ –and is this magazine cover step one of a comprehensive relaunch? Meghan 3.0, if you will? Well-placed insiders tell me the sudden burst of activity – which included an appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women event in Washington this week – doesn’t quite indicate anything so thought-through. The source said: ‘Her PR team are just putting her out there in a hopeful way without a plan. They aren’t being discerning and protecting her from herself. It seems they think every media opportunity is a good one and that’s insane.’
The source adds: ‘There is no strategy here. It is thoughtless and directionless. One day she is in Paris at the fashion show, positioning herself in that world, and then she shows up in Washington with Fortune magazine and wants to be regarded as a female founder. But she’s got nothing to launch, nothing to announce and nothing to say. It’s a mess. The Sussexes seem to be spiralling. They are throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. I don’t understand why she would do a magazine cover when she has nothing coming out. It is evident that either she isn’t being advised properly or else she isn’t listening. Honestly, whoever is in charge shouldn’t even be putting this stuff in front of her, to protect her from herself.’
You have to understand the “magical thinking” that goes alongside these stories. What could have been a simple exclusive (which may or may not be true) about Meghan appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar has to be twisted into “Meghan is desperate for a fashion cover, she has nothing to announce except for all of her projects, Anna Wintour hates her, believe us!!” Anna Wintour doesn’t hate her, and I strongly suspect that Meghan has been offered the cover of American Vogue before and turned it down. I also suspect that Meghan has turned down other fashion covers before. Just because the Mail’s lunatic-asylum sources claim that Meghan’s strategy is a “mess” does not make it so. These people are too stupid to understand how a woman could appear at a fashion show AND be a female founder.
Good grief. When she turns 80, they will publish a screed about Meghan Eight Point Oh!
Sail on, silvergirl
Sail on by
Your time has come to shine
All your dreams are on their way
See how they shine 🎶🎵
@Ideas, that is a deep cut. Thanks for a big smile to start my day! 🌻
Do these people understand marketing, networking, promotion? I know their goal is to minimize what Meghan does, and to some extent what Harry does, but it’s like they always frame it as if she’s the first person to ever do these things. First she attended a fashion show wearing the fashions of the designer, and then she went and spoke on a panel for female entrepreneurs, and spoke about the business she started this year! I don’t see the connection! What is her team doing?!
She went to PFW Balenciaga because it would get eyes on her and because it was her friend’s first show. She went to New York because she was being awarded by an organization that she’s worth closely with for years. She went to DC to speak about starting her business this year, which has launched plenty of things, and reflecting on her successes and setbacks in that area. All of these things make sense in the space she is in. But as I always say they have a box that you are put in. There is no straying outside of that box. Either she’s an entrepreneur, or she’s a fashion person, or she’s a philanthropist she can’t be all three because they don’t know how to cover that.
@Dee(2)
Respectfully, I disagree. They would have no problem covering such an array of roles and activities from someone they like.
Look how hard they’ve tried to give Kate various roles to show she has a personality and is value-added for the Firm: she’s a mum! a photographer! an outdoorswoman! a fashion icon! a “secret weapon!” blah blah blah whatever.
They despise Meghan and can’t stand that she and Harry are thriving without the approval and support of the UK. So they will do and say anything to try to diminish her accomplishments. At this point, after two weeks like this, all they can come up with is — Yeah, she’s been everywhere lately and everyone loves her but TRUST US THAT’S ACTUALLY A BAD THING! IT’S BAD! BECAUSE WE SAY SO!! *sob choke sob*
They’re just angry toddlers lying on their bellies in the grocery aisle having a screaming, red-faced tantrum.
Oh no I meant they don’t know how to cover her. They have a caricature of her and they don’t know what to do. Of course they could cover someone they do like that way, they assign undeserving credit all the time. My larger point was that they don’t know what to do with her specifically. She’s supposed to be this person and she’s not cooperating.
Also that they frame common things like they are unheard of with her specifically, which doesn’t make sense in general.
Those pesky sources again! The ones that never seem to know anything about the Sussexes until after it’s announced, lol. Or the ones that are completely wrong all the time, like when they said WME is going to drop Meghan or the Sussexes are on the verge of divorce, or broke or sending Archie to Eton. This “source” sounds an awful lot like that Mark Borkowski, the one who keeps insisting that publicity for a client is somehow bad, even though everyone is talking about Meghan.
Like Anna didn’t push out Edward from British Vogue, how often do you see Anna excited to see anyone.
Poor Edward he did a song and dance to get Honors award, but where can he use?
I think Edward thought he could push Anna out. I wonder if he thought Meghan could help him get American Vogue and maybe talk him up? Meghan, not being stupid of course probably told him good luck with that and see ya later. Either way, it looks like Edward is the one out in the cold.
The article doesn’t even make sense. ‘As we will see Meghan had a falling out with Edward Enninful’. Then they proceed to provide zero information that any of this ever happened. Or that she has bad relations with anyone in fashion. Enniful is long gone from Vogue and now nothing but a man with a magazine that no one is reading! So even if they are no longer friends (zero evidence to suggest any of the Vogue stories are true) why would anyone care?
The piece is just criticising her for being out and about. She’s just living her life and the British press hates that. Plus if she was so desperate for a magazine cover why didn’t take the opportunity to be on British Vogue? That’s what Enniful wanted and it’s probably part of the reason why he doesn’t like her. I also think he didn’t like that her issue was the biggest of his entire Vogue career and he’s a royalist.
Does he not like her though? When Meghan and Harry got their NAACP award Meghan said it was Edward that put her in touch with the designer!
“The Sussexes seem to be spiralling. They are throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks.”
Oh, the irony!! Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!!
An opinion from an unnamed source is not worth the paper it is printed on.
“[S]he’s got nothing to launch, nothing to announce and nothing to say.“
— Eh?
“She’s got nothing to launch.”
I am absolutely amused at how stupid they are; they have learned nothing. Absolutely nothing.
The Sussexes do, on occasion, announce what they will be doing. But they are also known for presenting a finished, completed project without months and months of vague lead up.
They, especially Meghan, are do-ers. They don’t keen. They do. And I love that, after all these years, that still throws the BM off in rage spirals.
It made me laugh bc I’m sure these magazines will take her regardless of what she’s launching – but also, they have no clue what she’s launching or when. Maybe this cover is meant to tie into the holiday special of WLM and a new housewares line or something. The DM would have zero knowledge of that.
All of Meghan’s activities and appearances over the last few weeks make sense for her role – a celebrity businesswoman who is well connected and prioritizes her philanthropic interests/goals but also is pursuing her own business right now. She’s appearing at different events because she has her hands in a lot of pots right now. No one complains when Angelina Jolie goes from a movie premiere to a charity event. No one complains when Jennifer Garner posts a cooking video, a farm video, a backstage photo and a Save the Children video in one week. I would say “women at that level have a variety of different projects” but don’t all women? I’m a lawyer by day, royal commentator by night, soccer treasurer, wine connoisseur, theater director, etc. They’re trying to put Meghan in one little box but thats not how people work in general.
Also she was invited to be on the cover of British Vogue and turned it down. I just feel like the Mail needed to be reminded of that.
Those gutter rats must dream about Meghan. This is the first thought that came to me.. Meghan is a multifaceted human. She has interest in a variety of things, female empowerment, entrepreneurship, philanthropy , caring about herself and her family. She is no different from many. The difference if any could be how very intelligent she is compared to others. She does podcasts, Tv shows, great interviews and you always note her intellectual acumen. For me their fear is they cannot pigeonhole her to one best thing because her mind is very active and she pivots. Because you have and like nice clothes and attend fashion shows does not mean you are a fashionista, because you speak well and have political opinions does not mean you want to be a politician.. To me it shows you are interested in the world and you are conscious about how you present yourself. I pay very little attention to those gutter rats because they write from a place of fear.