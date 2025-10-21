Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum made their first post-scandal red carpet appearance

Embed from Getty Images

It’s been a little over a year since Dave Grohl announced that he’d fathered a baby girl out of wedlock. I know it feels like this went down two plus years ago, but it was September 2024. We’ve all lived several lifetimes since then, but that baby has only lived one year! (GONG.) The biggest stories at the time were how Dave’s scandal affected his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and his three daughters, who had to deactivate their social media accounts after his announcement. Apparently, Dave had consulted a divorce lawyer and Jordyn was devastated, but they were able to work things out.

Dave’s always been a huge supporter of the underserved and unhoused communities. In the past, he’s shown up without announcement to cook for communities in Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia. Over the weekend, he attended a charity gala with Jordyn. Although they’ve been spotted in public a few times since the scandal went down, this was their first red carpet event.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum were seen together in a rare joint public outing following the baby revelation that rocked their 21-year marriage. On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, and former television producer, 49, attended the Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission Present Hope in The City Of Angels charity gala at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The fundraiser to support the homeless was the first time that the couple posed together on a red carpet at a formal event since it was revealed that Grohl welcomed a fourth child “outside of [his] marriage” in September 2024. Blum opted for a belted mini-dress and sandals with her hair in a stylish up-do, while Grohl coordinated in an all-black suit. A video shared on a Foo Fighters fan Instagram account captured the moment Grohol was honored at the event for his volunteer work in Los Angeles. He also pledged a financial contribution to the non-profit organization and auctioned off handwritten lyrics. Prior to the fundraiser, Grohl and Blum were last seen together in public at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July.

Whatever you may think about Dave’s infidelity and Jordyn’s decision to take him back, there is no denying that Dave has done a lot for the unhoused. People are complicated. I think that in *some* circumstances, it’s okay to acknowledge a public figure’s dichotomy, and this is one of those times. Dave’s made some disappointing personal decisions, but he’s still unquestionably done good for others. Jordyn and Dave choosing this event as their first official red carpet appearance sends a message that this is still a cause that’s important to both of them. FWIW, they looked happy and relaxed in the red carpet pictures. Jordyn looked absolutely gorgeous as always. I will never not be mesmerized by her eyes. They’re stunning. Whatever’s going on behind the scenes, I hope she’s happy and doing okay.

