Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum made their first post-scandal red carpet appearance

It’s been a little over a year since Dave Grohl announced that he’d fathered a baby girl out of wedlock. I know it feels like this went down two plus years ago, but it was September 2024. We’ve all lived several lifetimes since then, but that baby has only lived one year! (GONG.) The biggest stories at the time were how Dave’s scandal affected his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and his three daughters, who had to deactivate their social media accounts after his announcement. Apparently, Dave had consulted a divorce lawyer and Jordyn was devastated, but they were able to work things out.
Dave’s always been a huge supporter of the underserved and unhoused communities. In the past, he’s shown up without announcement to cook for communities in Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia. Over the weekend, he attended a charity gala with Jordyn. Although they’ve been spotted in public a few times since the scandal went down, this was their first red carpet event.
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum were seen together in a rare joint public outing following the baby revelation that rocked their 21-year marriage. On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, and former television producer, 49, attended the Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission Present Hope in The City Of Angels charity gala at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The fundraiser to support the homeless was the first time that the couple posed together on a red carpet at a formal event since it was revealed that Grohl welcomed a fourth child “outside of [his] marriage” in September 2024.
Blum opted for a belted mini-dress and sandals with her hair in a stylish up-do, while Grohl coordinated in an all-black suit.
A video shared on a Foo Fighters fan Instagram account captured the moment Grohol was honored at the event for his volunteer work in Los Angeles. He also pledged a financial contribution to the non-profit organization and auctioned off handwritten lyrics.
Prior to the fundraiser, Grohl and Blum were last seen together in public at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July.
Whatever you may think about Dave’s infidelity and Jordyn’s decision to take him back, there is no denying that Dave has done a lot for the unhoused. People are complicated. I think that in *some* circumstances, it’s okay to acknowledge a public figure’s dichotomy, and this is one of those times. Dave’s made some disappointing personal decisions, but he’s still unquestionably done good for others. Jordyn and Dave choosing this event as their first official red carpet appearance sends a message that this is still a cause that’s important to both of them. FWIW, they looked happy and relaxed in the red carpet pictures. Jordyn looked absolutely gorgeous as always. I will never not be mesmerized by her eyes. They’re stunning. Whatever’s going on behind the scenes, I hope she’s happy and doing okay.
I am not fond of couple who stay together instead of divorcing the hell out of each other, but I assume that if you marry a rockstar you must accept infidelities and side pieces, maybe having a deal about children or scandal, who knows how do these people work.
I’m sure they worked out something between them. Being a family guy was part of his pr persona and after 21 years and 2 children she could have really taken him to the cleaners
I truly think this is a situation where the public should mind its own business, but that’s just me.
Whatever you think of his good work with the unhoused it doesn’t erase the fact that he’s a cheating cheater that could never keep it in his pants even before his current wife. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had other children on the dl. Why don’t these men get snipped???
the funny thing is, the DM and its ilk routinely refer to this type of dichotomy as “hypocrisy” — which is I think a deliberate oversimplification. You can be a shitty person in your domestic life and a champion of strangers in your public life. The two are separate things. The guy who saved us from a nuclear exchange (once that we know of, likely more) had so many side pieces he likely forgot their names. They’re just different categories. But I think the right-wing agenda of the tabloids skews toward policing personal behaviour as a distraction from official corruption. Thatcher was very prim. But she presided over orgiastic profiteering in the go-go 80s, much of it fuelled by funny money and cocaine. Go figure.
I don’t know about any right-wing agenda as regards to cheating — if anything the patriarchy pats cheaters on the back. Big time.
Personally, I don’t compartmentalize people’s behavior, mostly because betraying the people closest to you should not be normalized as no biggie, imo. It does women, in particular, no favors at all to shrug when men won’t meet the lowest possible bar of decency. Fathering a child with someone else? C’mon.
Divorce is a LOT of work, financially, emotionally, logistically. And they still have daughters who are minors I believe. As you get older, sometimes you just pick the option that is less work and stay with the person you have lived with for 20 years and are used to. Maybe once the kids are gone they will split up.
Divorce would be a lot easier for her than for most people, because she has the money to pay lawyers, movers, nannies, etc.
What is REALLY a lot of work is to stay with someone who disrespects you and lies to you on the regular — someone you absolutely cannot trust. Getting “used to” betrayal? No thanks. I wouldn’t wish that for anyone, man or woman, as they get older.
Divorce is never easy, regardless of the financials. Ok, you’d do what you would do, but you’re not Jordyn or any other woman who chooses to stay.
Yeah, sorry, no. I don’t see it is a triumph that they “worked it out.” They’ve taken this time to work it out with the baby mama, no doubt shoveling money at her to buy her silence, and, it’s easy to believe that the wife herself got a handsome payout. Now that all agreements for silence are apparently in place, they are ready to resume public life. And he can rehabilitate his reputation. That’s what you’re seeing here. Shit tons of money bought this. Imma give it a hard eyeroll and move along.
You have hit the nail on the head here!
an ex-boyfriend’s mum once confided to me, in a very knowing way, as a real sign of confidence, “it’s the devil you know,” and the fact is, her son was absolutely lovely. Would have made anyone a lovely husband. Just not mine. She was not terribly happy in her marriage. A lot of women in the UK tend to take that view. Which I totally understand, if you have kids and no job. No money. You stay, if the person is bearable. Manageable. They were British. But it tends to enable a level of cynicism that just muddies the waters. So people don’t react in real time to real abuse when it happens. They have too many overdeveloped coping skills.
It’s the unsafe sex part that would anger me most as a partner. You think you are “safe” with your “monogamous” partner, but then find out he has been exposing himself to STIs with who knows how many different people for who knows how long? I would never get over that.
Exactly this. Every time he’s out of sight she can’t trust him. She has to get tested regularly. I love his music but what a disappointment.