Mail: Duchess Meghan is approaching Kardashian-level because of her Paris trip

Back in 2022, just a few months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Prince William and Kate were undertaking their first big international trip as the new Prince and Princess of Wales. They headed to Boston in the dead of winter, all for Earthshot. As soon as they touched down in Massachusetts, all hell broke loose. That same week, two things happened. One, William’s godmother, Baroness Susan Hussey, had aggressively questioned a Black British woman about “where are you REALLY from?” in the middle of a palace reception. Two, the Sussexes’ first trailer dropped for their Netflix docuseries. William was incandescent. He must have spent hours spitting down the phone, rage-briefing to every British outlet that Harry and Meghan are “like the Kardashians now.” That was his big talking point and he really thought he was doing something. Well, three years later, and ol’ Scooter King still hasn’t moved on. A Daily Mail columnist was newly tasked with comparing the Duchess of Sussex to Kim Kardashian. Keep in mind, William pays models to hang out with him when his wife isn’t around.
We are witnessing, in real time, Meghan Markle approaching her most natural incarnation: A Kardashian. The signs have been there all along, but have ramped up considerably as A-list pals such as Oprah, Gayle, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Tyler Perry appear to have kept considerable distance.
So, too, have the major corporations once in business with Meghan — who has been dropped by Spotify, has seen her and Harry’s deal with Netflix downgraded to a vague ‘first-look’ agreement, has had her brief ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast reach its end, and whose ‘As Ever’ brand launched just this year — now seems to be floundering.
Of course, Meghan — recently mocked for flaunting her gaudy ‘Duchess of Sussex’ branded tote bag — invited herself earlier this month to the Balenciaga show in Paris, where she promptly posted a video in a chauffeured limo, feet up, while driving by Diana’s death tunnel. Quite the Kardashian feel, yes? Tastelessness plus shock value and a dash of shamelessness — perhaps Meghan’s most compelling recipe yet. The latter stunt raises a very real question: Did Meghan film that heartless footage as part of a potential Diana documentary for Netflix? After all, 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death. Perhaps Meghan’s compiling their Netflix sizzle reel now. And who better to guide her through such ostensible exploitation than Kris Jenner?
Before we turn to the evidence that Meghan may be in her Kardashian chrysalis phase, let’s look at what the last few days may augur for Meghan and Harry. The public and formal expulsion of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from royal life and the family itself, with Andrew and Sarah forced to give up their titles, seems to have had the muscle of Prince William behind it. In the battle between the infamously conflict-avoidant King Charles and the clear-eyed, more pragmatic Prince William — well, it seems William won. Harry just got a brutal look at his, and Meghan’s, ignominious future under the future King William.
Does anyone really think William will countenance Meghan, after that Diana stunt, retaining her royal title? Let alone any viable connection to the British royal family? Of course not. And Harry, once again, is in exile — with Charles being the only member of his family willing to entertain a reconciliation.
[From The Daily Mail]
Surely referring to Pont de l’Alma as “Diana’s death tunnel” is much more offensive than Meghan posting her feet up in a car as she was chauffeured past Pont Alexandre, nearly a mile away from l’Alma? Jesus, these people. Incidentally, Kim has her own trauma in Paris – she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 and she thought she was going to die. It took her years to go back to Paris. Why associate Meghan, Kim and the city of Paris in this way? And for all of the bitching about the Kardashians, that family is winning at every level. The family has a lucrative deal with Hulu, Kim is a billionaire female founder, Khloe is an extremely wealthy female founder, Kylie is an extremely wealthy female founder, and Kendall is a successful model. Like, if we’re just talking about money and professional success, then the Kardashian-Jenners are doing very well. And they seem to know and like Meghan and her mother. So what’s the scandal again? Just bitterness, misogyny and deflection, I guess. Man, it sure sounds like William is incandescent with jealousy that celebrities want to hang out with the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted arriving at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, wearing an elegant white oversized cape paired with black pointed-toe heels. Her graceful look added to the chic atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Again with the “wishcraft” from this toxic rag. How is a business that has had multiple products sell out since its launch six months ago “ floundering”? What kind of backasswardness is this? UK come check on your media, it doesn’t seem to know up from down. Or be able to read a map.
Yes Peg is angry that the celebrities want to hang out with the Sussexes and they don’t have to be paid to do so like the celebrities that appear with Peg.
You hit the nail on the head. William is jealous that he has to pay people to hang out with him. He’s a celeb chaser, and none of them organically want to be friends with him. It’s funny though that simply going to a fashion week show is somehow” Kardashian” like when plenty of A list celebrities attended PFW. Is Zendaya a Kardashian? How about Anne Hathaway who was at the same show? Nicole Kidman? Pedro Pascal? It’s always, this is a negative when Meghan does it.
And she said herself she stopped the podcast, because she wanted to focus on As Ever. The decision lied in her hands. It just won two awards, why are they acting like it was a failure? As ever just released another wine varietal, how is it floundering? And a first look deal is vague? Only for her though. It somehow isn’t the same as everyone else’s first look deal, and if she has the audacity to compare her first look deal with a company to someone else’s first look deal with the same company she’s lying.
Also, when are they going to stop acting like, I don’t see Meghan with this person so they aren’t friends anymore? They have done it with everyone and keep getting embarrassed. They literally did it with Markus earlier this year! You aren’t friends anymore because you won’t post photos on Instagram of you all hanging out together, so that we can analyze it. Just desperation. She isn’t successful! Trust us. People hate her!
Gotta love the way the gutter rags recycled several already-debunked slanders to throw shade at Meghan, like the Pont L’Alma nonsense. They have nothing solid to criticize her for, so they revert to lies and anonymous “sources” And yes, she did tell the designer she wanted to be at his show. But she was seated in the FRONT ROW…not where you seat the folks with pity-tickets, but where you seat the people you want seen at your show.
I’m loathe to defend the Kardashians, but the article suggests that they are defined by being shunned by A-listers and having failed businesses. Which Kardashians are they even referring to? The poor cousins we don’t know about?
But it’s all nonsense anyway because if anything Meghan is the opposite of those attention seeking culture vultures.
Perhaps they mean Rob? 🤣
Those gutter rats must dream about the woman. Imagine attending a fashion show causing them this much angst. As much as they may try, Meghan is defining her own lane. She is doing what she previously did before she met her love and has reclaimed her voice.
I admire Harry and Meghan as a couple. Each of them allows the other to explore their capabilities and ideas, without competition or envy. They have their mutual projects and their individual projects, and they support each other without either of them feeling threatened by the other’s successes.
Without reading anything more than the headline, someone tell the DM that the Kardashians are billionaires. Also, there’s one Princess whose assets have been displayed in public, and it’s not Meg’s.
Ok. Off to read this tripe.
Ugh, don’t read it. Save yourself the stress, but the Kardashians aren’t just billionaires. They are billionaires independently of one another. Their influence on society makes me sick, and I’m fine with insulting someone like Mrs. Bezos with calling her a wannabe Kardashian, but c’mon. The Kardashians have a higher GNP than most countries. They are hardly a synonym for irrelevant.
Wow. What an amalgamation of made-up assertions with no truth to back any of them up.
1. Oprah, Tyler and Beyonce are keeping their distance? Where’s the evidence of that?
Oprah talked about the sussexes coming over with baby ducks on Easter.
Beyonce’s mom asked Meghan if she could be on her podcast and told Meghan how much Perry adored her.
2. AsEver is floundering. How’s it floundering? What evidence is there for that?
3 “In the battle between the infamously conflict-avoidant King Charles and the clear-eyed, more pragmatic Prince William — well, it seems William won.” Ummm, what did William win? The pyrrhic victory of Andrew voluntarily giving up his titles. Oooooh. BFD, talk to me when he’s investigated and faces consequences for real.
4. Driving by Diana’s tunnel. it was over a mile away, please.
Scooter lost when he drove out his brother and sister in law.
The Monarchy lost, not just Scooter. They threw away the only two charismatic, dynamic people they had…just to keep Scooter and the suits happy.
I really got a giggle out of them using the word “floundering” to describe As Ever too. The products sell out within minutes of release. They are high-quality, and reasonably priced for their target market and for what they are, and they’re in high demand…high enough that production is being scaled up to accommodate the demand. The wine in particular is doing very well. They just can’t bear to admit she’s succeeding at something! But lately everything she and Harry touch turns to gold, and they deserve it!
The Kardashians are super rich and super successful. Unlike the Windsors they earn their own money! Why is it bad to be compared to them? I’m not a fan of the family but I would rather be associated with them than the scandal hit Windsors. The way the Mail makes up stories about people distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan without even a tiny bit of evidence. They are seething with jealousy!
The Kardashians are successful. Meghan’s business not floundering. Look the reality is the British press are still hoping that Harry and Meghan fail and return to royal life. But everytime Meghan is seen out and about it confirms that she’s not going back to the UK.
“Duchess of Sussex” branded tote bag? Did I miss something?
Her Longchamp bag that she had in DC has a D and S on it. You can get it monogrammed, when purchased. They are upset because they consider it her ” flaunting” her title which she isn’t supposed to use according to them. Never mind that they never said that they wouldn’t use their titles, nor that it’s on something that she paid for not anything she’s making money for, apparently she’s not even allowed to acknowledge that she is the Duchess of Sussex.
It is not even sure that the bag belongs to Meghan. Someone on her team was carrying the bag in front of her. It was just assumed because the bag had DS on it that it belonged to Meghan.
It was only the HRH that they agreed not to use for personal reason, Meghan is still, HRH the Duchess of Sussex whether the press like it or not.
She has a tote bag with the initials “DS” on it. But there are no “royal” embellishments…just the initials DS.
I’m not a fan of the kardashian/jenner family or industry, but honestly, is this really the best insult wills can come up with? Meghan is becoming a *checks notes* successful woman of influence? The kardashian/jenners may be somewhat vapid, but they are massively successful and ultimately loved by millions, no matter how little anyone of thinks of them.
The ironic thing is I always refer to the BRF as ugly boring Kardashians. Their fame (other than deceased father’s OJ trial) came from a golden shower and then a reality TV show about first world problems. But they have hustled and capitalized on that fame and made very successful businesses. So I am being too generous to the BRF and will have to think of another comparison. The Hillbillies comes to mind but they had morals even if rough around the edges.
They are uninteresting, morally corrupt, dreadful fashion, boring personalities and really not much to look at.
Is this the same guy that wants to be invited to another Billionaire’s wedding that he only met once at her concert? You Wish the Kardashions would respond to your invite for them to come to earthshot. at least they are environmental aware. They should leave Harry & Meghan be, they arent trying to con money out of a known PDF
She’s like the Kardashians in that she’s good at marketing her brand and making money of her own? She doesn’t live off of the British taxpayers’ dimes anymore so why are they all up in arms? Shouldn’t they be angrier about the lazy Wales family living off of them and doing virtually nothing?
Literally LOL’d at “Diana’s death tunnel.”
The derangers are still “at this”. I guess to try to deflect from Andrew
Yes, DM – Harry’s trial against you is coming closer and closer.
Oh my God I can’t believe the firm still has their pet press talking about PFW! I know part of this is meant to be a distraction from Andrew but the fact that THIS is what they’ve been focused on for 3 weeks indicates KP and BP are genuinely angry about Meghan’s 24hrs in Paris. Which is ridiculous when you consider that since PFW Meghan has won awards, been to NYC and Washington DC. The fact that PFW is the one thing they keep harping on just shows how incredibly shallow these people are. All they care about is being photographed with famous celebrities and they’re furious that Meghan got that instead of them.
Paris has them shook and it shows.
They’re shook because Harry and Meghan are the Stars of the Family even after being driven out. They’re relevant and in demand, and being recognized for the work they do on a global stage. Not being “working Royals” and tabloid fodder hasn’t done them any harm…they’re happier and more effective without the Royal PR nonsense.
If it’s such a hassle to strip Andrew of his titles how do they think it will go if William wants to take H&M’s????
He will have to explain to Parliament why he thinks that sticking up for you wife and calling out racism is as bad as raping trafficked children below the age of consent.
It’s going to be much harder to justify trying to strip Harry and Meghan (and their children) of their titles. They have committed no crime against the Crown. Charles once wrote a scathing biography without consequences, so why is it suddenly a crime when Harry does the same thing? All the Sussexes did was walk away from a dangerous and destructive system that chained him and marginalized her. Since then they have been silent on the subject of the Crown. They’re not a draw on the Royal Purse, and they don’t exploit their titles or styles. It will be interesting to watch Willy try to justify pure revenge.
This is all ridiculous, of course, but the Diana/tunnel thing is ugly. They are trying so hard to ratchet up anger against Meghan.
It’s incredibly libelous and just nasty. This was addressed two weeks ago but they are intent on pushing this lie to make it stick. Keep making her bold and legendary.
I said something like what I am about to say earlier in another post but it was not uploaded. Anyway. I being the Petty b I am , likes to think that Meghan is using the money she earned from all her many legal businesses and investments to get her to that kardashian billionaire status. And that she uses the money she won from the daily fail to keep her fabulous wardrobe and all her high end things just from that win and that win alone.so every time she wears a new item . She says thanks daily fail and f you very much for keeping me well kitted out as I bank the
Money I make and fill my closet with the ones you paid me because I am that fabulous b. Peace
The thing is , just like lying about Meghan driving past the Pont D’Alma, it’s really a stretch to try to make Meghan into the next Kardashian. It seems so forced and she doesn’t give that vibe at all. What William is truly angry about is Meghan dominating the news cycle and overshadowing him. He’s so jealous of both her and Harry. They use the Kardashian comparisons to try to drive her indoors and not do anything. Look at the Margiela looks Kim recently wore compared to the Balenciaga looks Meghan wore. These two are very different. They constantly try to put Meghan against some celebrity woman, whether it’s Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian or Gwyneth Paltrow. Maybe because they’re all ambitious and work hard at what they do, the horror. They have the generalities in common but that’s about it. They are never recovering from that Paris trip, to the point they need to make up lies about it to appease the raging mad heir.
The only way Meghan is like a Kardashian is that she is a rich, famous, pretty, fashionable businesswoman with a TV show. Their childhoods, family backgrounds, educations, paths to success and fame, sources of wealth, and personas are completely different. If the former are the most important points of comparison, then you might as well say Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore are just like Kardashians too. (Hint: the latter two women are of white European descent, therefore are above all questioning for how they achieved their success. But feel free to demand answers from a successful non-WASP, right?)
Honestly, William has more in common with the Kardashians, inasmuch as he was born into wealth and privilege like the K’s were. I’d say Kim K has put in a lot more work to maintain her fame and money over time than he has, though.
Death tunnel? WTF?
I just had three bottles of Sauvignon blanc sent to my sister
“Pays models to hang out with him.” Tell us more about that.
1. Meghan might have mentioned to her friend her desire to attend PFW, the genesis of the she invited herself criticism, but subsequently she was dressed by the designer. If the designer merely rubber stamped her invitation that would not have happened.
2. I keep seeing comments about how Meghan’s businesses will soon be on.QVC. That drives me crazy!!! Not only is it lucrative but it’s 100% legal. The Royal Family looks down on hard earned income but endorses cash transfers of 3 million pounds in suitcases from Qatar to King Charles.