Dave Grohl hired a divorce lawyer before he made his new-baby announcement

Before this week, I hadn’t realized that Dave Grohl had reached some kind of “iconic American treasure” status. In my opinion, he was always just… Dave Grohl, from Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, the guy who has spent the bulk of the past two decades making dad rock. As it turns out, he achieved a kind of rock-god status among certain demographics because not only is he a rock star, he’s always come across as a well-adjusted, well-liked, down-to-earth guy who loves his wife and three kids. All of which to say, people have strong feelings about Dave’s announcement that he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. The reaction is not “oh, a rocker fooled around on his wife, news at seven.” People are really worked up about it! It also appears that the situation is much more complicated than Grohl’s public statement let on:
Dave Grohl retained a divorce attorney before announcing he recently welcomed a child outside his marriage of 21 years, a source tells PEOPLE. A rep for Grohl did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Grohl, 55, has been married to his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, since 2003, and they share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
The Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he’d welcomed a daughter with another woman, whom he hasn’t identified, in a Tuesday, Sept. 10 Instagram post.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in a statement. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
The Mail also points out that in a recent sighting – before Dave’s announcement – Jordyn wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, although she was out with her husband. What I keep coming back to is that Dave probably wouldn’t have made the announcement when and how he did unless he was worried that something was about to come out. And that something was probably not “divorce rumors.” Like, was the side chick threatening to go public? Did he just get the results of a paternity test? Something else is happening around this baby announcement. And yeah, I believe that “something else” is a big reason why Dave and Jordyn are giving off major divorce vibes. This story is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.
Also: yesterday, there was an IG post circulating, with an alleged 20-year-old claiming that she gave birth to Grohl’s baby. Grohl’s team denied the IG story and they say that the identity of his baby-mama is still a secret. I would imagine Grohl’s lawyers are heavily involved with that too.
I really feel for his daughters, having to go to school each day while this is playing out in public, I hope that they have a great support system cuz kids can be so cruel. Dave, what the hell were you thinking?!
As one person said on twitter “there goes my hero”.
WTH was he thinking indeed.
That line hits hard
I think the next line they posted was “watch him as he hoes.” I admit that I laughed at that.
My thoughts as well.
I hate to generalize but here goes: why is it that so many men can’t keep it in their pants, even as they get older? (Oh, and btw, thank you Pfizer for introducing Viagra).
Absolutely. The kids should be protected.
I don’t idolise anyone especially and certainly not rock people. Why treat him like he’s some hero? What did he do to deserve that tag? Playing an instrument seems to designate some people heros 🤔🙄🙄 so dumb. Anyway. Hope the kids are OK.. I’m sure his wife will be fine.. This was likely her decision
He is an artist, and I like his music, but a hero? Some of the biggest artists were pieces of…
Protect the kids, and let the adults settle this. If everyone was of age and there was no abuse, i will continue supporting Dave the musician.
@Mil the hero line was a FF song lyric
that said, the reason this hit hard for Grohl fans is that, for the most part, Grohl’s been a pretty stand up guy in public: someone who hasn’t shied away from shows of support for marginalized groups and has been hands on with charitable work as he has been known to show up to do the work without fanfare instead of just making a donation coupled with an announcement that he’s made a donation.
In Grohl’s case, I think it’s because he genuinely seems to care and put back into local communities in low key ways. Then there was how he’s taken young drummers under his wing and given them so much support like the drum challenge he had with Nandi Bushel. “My Hero” is a Foo Fighters song.
I’m sure it still stings. I really feel for her and her daughters. His music is good. He, however, is a bad husband, bad father for putting his daughters thru this, and a pig. I hope she gets full custody & more than half in light of his infidelity.
I hope Jordyn has a damn good divorce lawyer too. I know some people can get past cheating but I’d never be one of them.
Yeah, I MIGHT be able to get past a one time very drunken hook up, big maybe, but having a whole ass baby with someone else hell no. I’m guessing this also wasn’t the first time he slept around, he just got caught.
I’ve always thought that. Men and women are equally as likely to be tempted into a one off tryst. Women are much more likely to take precautions against pregnancy, though. Having unprotected sex with a random stranger or a long term lover is disgusting and dangerous. That level of disrespect to your spouse is probably beyond forgiveness.
Cheating that results in a child? I’d be outta there so fast, the door would be spinning behind me.
I would do the same, she already has her kids. I would take my millions and get the hell out, let some other woman put up with him 🙄
I hope her alimony checks are huuuuge with three kids.
What a mess.
I understand people feelings, I also feel incredibly disappointed and I was just a generic fan.
Yeah, I’m disappointed as a *very* casual fan who enjoyed Grohl’s memoir. I just hope this isn’t too hard on the rest of the family.
It also stings because he has three daughters (now four!) He’s a Girl Dad. Right or wrong, I have higher standards for how Girl Dads treat women. I hoped he’d have more respect for women than to screw around on his wife with what we can reasonably assume is a young woman in her 20s. Along with an age difference, there’s likely an imbalance in fame and income levels which now gives him a User vibe. I’m so disappointed.
The thing that I find unforgivable is that if there is a baby, there is a good chance that he wasn’t using protection. Who knows what he could have exposed his wife to? Immediate divorce if I were in her shoes and I would do everything in my power to take him to the cleaners. What an asshole he turned out to be.
This is where I get hung up, too. He wasn’t using protection. I’ve been cheated on and the first call when I found out was to my dr for testing. It’s an awful, awful feeling. Just a gut punch. I was fine (thank God), but how do you get past – you put my health at risk?!? I imagine Jordyn is dealing with a lot and I really feel for her having to do it in the public eye.
I can’t believe someone this famous hasn’t had the snip.
And it’s not something you can move past, because now there is this child in the world.
I assume she got a divorce lawyer first, and I hope she is satisfied with whatever settlement she gets. I’m not surprised a rock star cheated, but I always thought he was a better dude than that. I feel for his wife and daughters.
I don’t know why people are so shocked. It’s not exactly fresh form for him. He also cheated on his first wife, and the girlfriend after that marriage imploaded. Clearly not a boundary for him.
The bar is low, his response this time shows some growth. He messed up and acknowledged it. He publicly accepted responsibility for his behaviour and sought forgiveness- more than some cheaters, famous or otherwise, offer their families and friends when they’ve been caught. I repeat, the bar is low.
how old is the mistress is what i wanna know. Poor kids
Gonna make a guess that his mistress is younger than his marriage.
I love how you measure it. 😂
Oh ho ho my God–I just looked at the TMZ announcement. It definitely seems like the move of a 20 year old. This post is romantically adoring wife-like, with “we’re the Grohl family” vibes. This would be shattering for the actual wife and other daughters to read.
If this tone and tactic is the reality, then this is a chaos agent and Jordyn is going to be unfairly subjected to putting up a united front when she was dealt betrayal.
Kudos to Dave for announcing he will show up for the innocent life he’s created. If he’s dealing with a young groupie who is into his fame and fortune, this mama is going to use use use that baby to draw him in.
Are we really giving him “kudos” as in credit for vowing to take care of a child born out of an extramarital affair? Really, is THIS what we’re doing now????
Also, if she is a “groupie” as you say then he is DISGUSTING for getting with a woman that is likely not much older than his oldest daughter and not respecting a clear boundary between his band and his fanbase. He doesn’t need to worry about her “using that baby to draw him in”, believe me. He is tethered to that baby for LIFE because he couldn’t be bothered to stay faithful. Ugh.
Yes, actually I would give him credit for publicly acknowledging paternity and standing up for the kid. There are plenty of examples ****that we know about**** where the father wants nothing to do the the child from their affair partner. Owen Wilson comes to mind and Tom Jones–his kid has made public pleas that his father just agree to see him once. And while I agree with you that “tethered for life” is true in one sense, absentee fathers, especially in situations such as these, are a thing. You can be as all caps and enraged as you want, but here we are.
You’re preaching to the choir. I agree with everything you have said regarding a rock star hooking up with groupie with nausea-inducing age gap.
I disagree that the age of the affair partner does not matter in how much repair Dave and family may able to do. Let’s say this was an affair with a 42-year-old. This situation might be handled with discretion and the mother may well understand the separation between the father’s relationship with herself and the child. A 20-year-old fan just launching out into adult life who does not want to be treated like a secret is going to behave differently.
Referencing the legions of men who refuse to take care of a child born out of an affair is really just a sad reminder of how incredibly low the bar is. So no, I’m not gonna praise him for saying he’ll be involved in raising his own effin child any more than I will praise her for doing the same. Being held responsible for his mistakes is the absolute LEAST he can do in this situation, given how many people he’s hurt.
I also give him credit for publicly acknowledging the baby. I still think he looks bad for doing this to his wife and family and it’s entirely possible he did this because the affair partner was threatening to go to the press. Or he knew of some expose that was coming and he released that statement to get ahead of it. Maybe he finally got confirmation through a DNA test the baby was his. So I give him credit for that but it doesn’t negate what he did to his wife and daughters.
Please. Dave Grohl is the one who broke his marriage vows, stop giving him a free pass and stop blaming the woman like she put some kind of spell on him so he was helpless to resist. He’s a grown man and made his own choices, he is responsible for the consequences. The mistress isn’t some naive innocent, but HE was the married one. He was the one who was obligated to keep it in his pants.
I give him zero credit for recognizing the child. I doubt he had any choice. He probably waited till the dna test and the last possible moment
No kudos, what he did was utterly unconscionable and this only came out because he preemptively released the information and apologia ahead of the press. If this young woman is indeed a friend of his daughter’s then he is the worst kind of scum. He’s effectively destroyed his family and betrayed them in the worst way possible and no amount of “I’m going to look after the baby and be active in its life” will change what a horrible thing he’s done.
Messy and selfish. What a shame how he’s embarrassed his wife and daughters, including this newborn. I hope they can all heal from this.
I’m glad he is going to be involved in his daughter’s upbringing, he seems like a loving person. His wife is a beauty, but faithful rock stars are unicorns.
@Agnes, thumbs up to this comment.
Dave Grohl (namely his PR) worked for years to maintain that good guy image. I knew something was up when he started criticizing Taylor earlier this summer bc he had spoken so highly of her previously and it seemed so out of character.
Someone on Twitter said Taylor should send Dave a baby blanket lol
Dave was speaking highly about Taylor before his own daughter started getting death and r*pe threats from swifties. I am sure that affected his views on her when she kept her silence as always.
The news that a rock star is cheating on his wife isn’t that shocking but the announcement of a child seems to take this to another level.
I think a lot of people have a really soft spot for Grohl because many of us older millennials essentially grew up with his music, from Nirvana to Foo Fighters. He’s felt like a constant presence in our music lives. I don’t think he’s a hero but I can understand why some people were projecting qualities onto him that he might not have (fidelity etc.)
I met him at a business setting some 10 plus years ago (I worked at a recording company) and he was very kind and sweet, which other famous artists are usually not. However, he is a famous musician and rock god and the amount of women throwing themselves at him has always been astounding. As far as I’m concerned the ALL CHEAT. The temptation is wrapped in a bow and delivered to them. What I find gross is his messiness and lack of care for his wife’s health.
Dave had done some decent things with youth. He stands up to Trumpers. But it has been no secret his personal life is a bit messy. Personally I am shocked that all these people are shocked. lol.
I feel for his wife. She probably knew he is a cheater but may have had the mentality of what happens on the road stays on the road. She may have even thought he would be decent enough to use protection. That is clearly not the case. I may be able to forgive a transgression but I am not sure I could forgive my partner for having a child with someone else. I would have went to fully embrace the child because I love children, but it would be a constant reminder of the lack of respect my husband had for me.
There are lots of old posts on SM about Dave cheating, he also cheated during his first marriage. So, I am surprised that people got surprised. Maybe, people thought he could be smart enough not to have a baby from his side chick.
I don’t think anyone was surprised that he cheated but the baby really threw everyone for a loop, especially the way it announced, out of the blue.
I have a friend in LA who told me years ago that it was known that he fooled around. Dude is dumb he should have snipped that shizz long ago.
This is what I don’t understand—get snipped, wear a condom—at the very least, protect your spouse from a STD.
One of his band mates was good friends with his first wife. Dave cheated on her so much that the band mate left the group.
I think this was forgotten over time and he was more discreet or likely had stacks of NDAs readily available
Pat Smear, he left the FF for 8 years in large part because of that. Pat was also in Nirvana, that’s how far they go back.
I commented on one of the DG posts: Jordyn – *GIRL* – get Laura Wasser on the phone STAT.
Protect yourself and your girls. You 100% deserve an extremely generous settlement.
Given how nasty his first divorce was (and how badly he treated his first wife), Jordyn should get herself a high powered lawyer and take him to the cleaners – and yeah I can believe he knocked up a 20 yr old fan who’s gonna brag about it on SM. I wonder if the baby mama is hoping to be wife no.3 as it does sound as if there will be a divorce.
While he does good things and makes good music – he has always been messy in his relationships. Good father but terrible husband/partner.
this isn’t directly at you personally Digital Unicorn but I’ve been seeing this “good father, horrible husband” going around and really, how great of a father can he be when he blew up his family and hurt his wife and daughters beyond repair? How are his older daughters supposed to trust any man now, when The Man they were supposed to be able to trust the most would do this? This will affect them for the rest of their lives, and he did that.
100% this, he exposed his children’s mother to an increased risk of potentially life altering/ending disease. That is not what a good father would do.
I think younger than 20 year old, allegedly one of the daughter’s friends. Sooo gross man, this will be hard to come back from if it gets out imho.
Wait, what??? A friend of his daughters??? I’m gonna be sick.
His public image and his private life just misaligned—this is part of what’s shocking. At the moment, people want celebrities to be genuine and authentic. A left-leaning, girl-dad, happily married dude isn’t supposed to use passive language to express how he “mysteriously” fathered another daughter. And then he’s not supposed to have hired a divorce lawyer before this announcement, in which he states that he’s trying to win back his wife and daughters’ trust.
Hugest scandal? Not really. Rocker fallen from pedestal? Absolutely.
I’m not sure that they’re so much misaligned. All of the ways that Dave Grohl is a genuinely good human in the world are still true, that just now exists alongside the knowledge of him being not so great in romantic relationships.
With so many people being aware of his relationships outside his marriage, it’s unlikely his wife didn’t also know. But letting someone’s flings on the road slide is way different than ope there’s a new baby in the picture.
I mean, it’s a gossip site where we judge every celeb by the worst thing they’ve ever done so I don’t know why Grohl would be an exception. And the “not great in romantic relationships” characterization feels a bit understated, especially if the rumors are true. Because if they are, then he violated the trust of his daughter and likely ruined her relationship with her friend–in addition to destroying his 20 year marriage.
Wait, what? The woman he had a baby with is his daughter’s friend?
I’m not a Foo Fighters fan but I’ve followed David Grohl casually over the years and he did always seem like a decent human being. I think people feel extra betrayed because he projected this clean, wholesome image, a bit a la John Mulaney who made a lot of his standup about how much he loved and adored his first wife. Then we all saw how he went to rehab, announced his divorce, and then 5 seconds later he was with Olivia Munn and she was knocked up.
But we keep forgetting people can be many things. People can be kind and decent outwardly to other people and still be selfish and make bad decisions. I hope his daughters and wife can find healing and peace during this time and I can’t imagine the shock and upset this has caused for them.
I think you nailed it in the first paragraph. A lot of the gross feeling around it is how often we see men use their families and marriages to construct a certain kind of image, only to reveal they were just using the right buzzwords while being a dick behind the scenes. (Joss Whedon and Neil Gaiman come to mind.) We don’t see that as much with women because there’s an expectation for parenting and relationships that lends itself to more critical surface review of their behavior than it does with men.
Just had to google Neil Gaiman—-yikes!
I love him but this is tacky, needlessly public and embarrassing for his kids. Marriages end, that’s not a big deal but close it out before you do ish like this.
Word on the street is it’s one of his daughter’s friends. So yeah, that’s…. pretty bad. Gross. That is all.
Yep that’s the rumor and apparently, she’s 19. I guess his daughter Violet deactivated her IG right before the news dropped. If true, it’s all so messy and gross and absolutely divorce-worthy. Get your money and run, Jordyn.
I think i can forgive cheating as long as we discussed it and he was to remain with me, but a big hell no to a child created outside the marriage. That is line in the sand stuff. I wonder if they will split?
I have cheated on a partner before and he confessed to cheating too and we worked it out and stayed together for many years afterwards with nary a cheating since. We shouldn’t judge people who choose to remain and recommit; it isn’t our marriage. But I do think a child outside of the marriage should be a deal breaker.
Doesn’t the childs young mother take some responsibility for not using contraception? Unless this was her plan.
Why is it only her responsibility. He could have (but chose not to) wear a condom. Its a two way street,
It is a two way street. If she decides to have unprotected sex she should at least protect herself. I never said it’s only her responsibility. I said some responsibility. It takes 2 to make a baby. If only one of them is smart enough to use protection, no baby.
I doubt this was the first and last time he cheated. Or that it was just the once with the baby mama. Can’t figure out why they’d go to the Open together before or after this accouchement. He does look nice in that suit.
This is giving me American Beauty vibes — mid-life crisis guy going after daughter’s friend to give him his failing virility and vitality a boost. What a horrible, unconscionable thing to do. He’s losing his beautiful wife and the respect of his children because he wanted to bone a young thing. Ugh…I feel like a need a shower now.
He seemed like a chill, friendly guy in interviews, so it’s a little disappointing to hear about. Shame for his family, really. That’s a long marriage to destroy for what was likely intended to be meaningless sex.
In the tennis pic above it appears she’s that she’s s wearing her wedding ring but he isn’t. Maybe he never does, IDK…
In the street pic, his hand is in his pocket and she’s without rings…
Maybe the tennis match didn’t go their way, but they look terribly unhappy in those tennis pics.
Also, does anyone think it was an ongoing affair?
If it really is one of his daughter’s friends, I’m sure we will all be extra disgusted when it emerges just how long she was in their family’s life *before* she turned 18/19. I think it had to be ongoing either physically or emotionally right? For it to result in pregnancy? Maybe it was random but that seems less likely than this was an ongoing thing and they messed up.
The timing was very savvy from a PR point of view. He/his team knew that the debate would dominate the algorithm, so dropping this that day would have a very short cycle in terms of dominance. Same reason politicians always drop bad news end of day on Fridays – fewer people paying attention, other stuff top of mind.
Dave Grohl is a known cheater , who has coasted on the light of Kurt Cobain’s once in a generation talent for years , for his being the drummer in Nirvana
The Foo Fighters makes bland generic Dad rock that never would’ve had the visibility or popularity without the Nirvana link.
Dave has also been using that fame to hook up with his fans for years if anecdotes are true, he also cheated on his first wife
This is not a one time slip up ,
He hasn’t fallen from a pedestal, people are just seeing how he truly is.
I definitely side eyed him after he went after Taylor Swift , one of those men who can be nice when she’s just a sweet little girl that he sees himself as being kind to , but once she got to the level of fame that far eclipsed his he had to try to knock her down
Narcissists love to project a good guy image because they bathe in the adoration of the public.
I feel sorry for his wife who probably really loves him, and his kids who probably look up to him and will be feeling really confused right now.
I love the way these guys ask for others to think about their wife and family at this time, when they obviously didn’t at all
Part of his rock hero status comes from Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s passing which, as gross as it is, sometimes heightens that person and their associates.
As a 90s Gen X’er, I can’t overstate what a big deal that was. Grohl was right in the mix. Talent aside, he got a lot of status by association with Nirvana and Cobain.
I assure you that many of my friends are devastated and wrapping themselves in flannels.