Dave Grohl hired a divorce lawyer before he made his new-baby announcement

Before this week, I hadn’t realized that Dave Grohl had reached some kind of “iconic American treasure” status. In my opinion, he was always just… Dave Grohl, from Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, the guy who has spent the bulk of the past two decades making dad rock. As it turns out, he achieved a kind of rock-god status among certain demographics because not only is he a rock star, he’s always come across as a well-adjusted, well-liked, down-to-earth guy who loves his wife and three kids. All of which to say, people have strong feelings about Dave’s announcement that he fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. The reaction is not “oh, a rocker fooled around on his wife, news at seven.” People are really worked up about it! It also appears that the situation is much more complicated than Grohl’s public statement let on:

Dave Grohl retained a divorce attorney before announcing he recently welcomed a child outside his marriage of 21 years, a source tells PEOPLE. A rep for Grohl did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Grohl, 55, has been married to his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, since 2003, and they share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. The Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he’d welcomed a daughter with another woman, whom he hasn’t identified, in a Tuesday, Sept. 10 Instagram post. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in a statement. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

[From People]

The Mail also points out that in a recent sighting – before Dave’s announcement – Jordyn wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, although she was out with her husband. What I keep coming back to is that Dave probably wouldn’t have made the announcement when and how he did unless he was worried that something was about to come out. And that something was probably not “divorce rumors.” Like, was the side chick threatening to go public? Did he just get the results of a paternity test? Something else is happening around this baby announcement. And yeah, I believe that “something else” is a big reason why Dave and Jordyn are giving off major divorce vibes. This story is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Also: yesterday, there was an IG post circulating, with an alleged 20-year-old claiming that she gave birth to Grohl’s baby. Grohl’s team denied the IG story and they say that the identity of his baby-mama is still a secret. I would imagine Grohl’s lawyers are heavily involved with that too.