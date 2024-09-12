Republicans are spinning conspiracies about Kamala Harris’s pearl earrings

Kamala Harris has some nice pieces of jewelry in her collection. To me, to my eye, she really doesn’t wear a lot of jewelry and she tends to accessorize with some favorite “nice” pieces for her public events. A simple flag pin, a couple of nice necklaces, simple stud earrings, rarely anything dangly or extravagant. She seems to have small-c conservative taste in fashion and jewelry. This upsets neckbeard Republicans, who are desperate to find some attack line. So now they’re claiming that Kamala’s Tiffany & Co pearl earrings are secretly a transmitter feeding her lines.

Kamala Harris’ earrings are sure making a statement — but not in the way you might think. Taking the stage for Tuesday night’s debate against former President Donald Trump, the Democratic nominee and current vice president sported a sleek, dark-colored suit styled with a white pussy bow blouse and an American flag pin. However, it was one fashion choice in particular that soon became a topic of conversation on social media. While Harris completed her look with a classic pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings, which are made of 18K gold and feature South Sea Pearls, some Trump supporters speculated that they were actually tiny earpieces feeding her answers to questions throughout the night. “It appears Kamala Harris was being coached by using earphones embedded in her earrings during the ABC presidential debate against President Trump,” one pro-Trump account theorized on X (formerly Twitter). The conspiracy post — which has garnered over 10,000 likes and 5,000 retweets — showed a close-up of Harris’ jewelry alongside a photo of the “NOVA H1 Audio Earrings,” audio earrings that were sold on Kickstarter last year and claim to be the “only wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings.” “This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece,” added another X account, using photos to show the similarities between the Tiffany earrings and the NOVA H1 design. While the designs are clearly different upon inspection, a quick look back at Harris’ outfits also makes this theory fall apart. The presidential candidate has worn the same Tiffany pearl earrings multiple times in the past, even pairing them with a Graduated Link Necklace ($18,500) from the same collection.

This actually reminded me of an old debate conspiracy from 2004, for the oldies – do you guys remember the theory that George W. Bush wore an earpiece in one of his debates against John Kerry? I believed the theory, and if I remember correctly, there was a moment of some weird radio feedback mid-debate. Anyway, no, Kamala was not wearing an earpiece and she was not being fed her lines via Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings.

So now that’s the new thing… how dare the Vice President of the United States wear expensive earrings! Kamala Harris is a month shy of 60 years old, she makes $284K a year and her husband was a successful partner in a law firm. They have money. She can afford a pair of Tiffany & Co earrings. Especially since they seem to be her favorites. She pulls out her pearls for special occasions, like dog-walking an orange monster. Most women her age have several pieces of “nice jewelry” they wear for work occasions and special events.

kamala harris was not wearing earphone earrings during the debate. she was wearing $800 tiffany & co pearls. instead of pushing conspiracies how about we point out that most americans would kill for $800 in their savings, not on their ears, and she’s out of touch that way. pic.twitter.com/rzDZ841rSY — chad, american cutie (@endofanerajc) September 11, 2024

