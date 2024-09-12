Mail: Prince William’s copykeen beard is probably a ‘poke in the eye for Harry’

I will never understand how “Prince William copying his brother” is supposed to be an insult to Prince Harry. The projection for William and the royalist media is always off the charts, but how does any of this even make sense logically? In Spare, Harry wrote about William’s incandescent rage over Harry’s facial hair. William harassed and threatened Harry over his beard, and William was clearly jealous that QEII gave Harry special permission to keep his beard for his wedding. Currently, William is growing out a very greasy, sleazy-looking beard. And it feels like William keeps calling up his media allies and telling them, “you should do a story about how Harry is bothered by my beard!” From the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column:
Is Prince William’s bearded appearance a poke in the eye for Harry? He made a fuss of ‘beard wars’ in Spare, claiming William was adamant that he should be clean-shaven for his wedding to Meghan.
‘When I informed him that his opinion didn’t really matter since I’d already gone to Granny and got the green light, he became livid,’ wrote Harry.
‘He raised his voice… at one point he actually ordered me, as the Heir speaking to the Spare, to shave.’
Comedian David Mitchell featured ‘Beardgate’ in Radio 4’s The Unbelievable Truth last week, reading Harry’s account in dramatic fashion. Was William, a Mitchell fan, having a chuckle as he listened?
[From The Daily Mail]
Again, William is copying Harry. That’s not a “poke in the eye” for Harry. Harry has dealt with his brother’s jealousy and competitiveness all of his life. Harry escaped William’s emotional and physical abuse nearly five full years ago. It’s not about Harry feeling one way or the other about William copying him. It’s about William being a pathetic 42-year-old man who is still obsessed with and jealous of his younger brother and wanting to copy everything Harry does and is. It’s sad. I feel like the Mail and other outlets know it’s sad too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Princel visits Swiss Valley Community Primary School to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod. Then, to mark Air Ambulance Week, The Prince, as Patron, will visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales visits the home of the Scarlets to celebrate the contribution of Welsh female rugby players in support of the Welsh Rugby Union’s ‘Missing Caps’ campaign and ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
He’s just such a weird dude.
William is just like Trump, Trump just said he won the debate 🤣🤣
@Jilly, I’m sure you mean William, and yeah, ITA.
But I’ll add Hardcastle to that allegation as well.
Can you imagine being a grown adult and professional journalist and sitting down to write up an article in which you claim that another fully grown adult might be bothered that his estranged older brother has grown a beard? Because… the younger brother has had a beard practically his entire adult life and 6 (7?) years ago, the older brother got violently mad about the younger one having a beard?
So now the younger brother over here minding his own business is supposed to care about his brother’s facial hair?
Like, a rational adult sat down and wrote a whole article about that?! How is Hardcastle not thoroughly embarrassed by himself?
I’m embarrassed for him just reading the article. I know people have to make a living, but there must be a better way than writing this nonsense.
As a newspaper editor, you’ve decided a patchy beard is worthy of that many column centimetres…how embarrassing for all involved. Way to go in making the PoW look even more like a man-baby. And here I thought Peggy was well on his way to becoming an international statesman, well placed amongst the world’s movers and shakers. Oh, wait, that’s Harry.
The true international statesman is getting ready for his birthday and his upcoming events in NY.
So unattractive
It makes him look ten years older, something he definitely does not need!
Nice to see less of his face.
Weird is right! He looks even worse with the beard than ever so no poke in the eye for Harry, just pathetic, sad, copycat loser look for William. No matter what he does, William is not a good looking man at this point. I think he might look better with a decent pair of glasses which would frame his face and balance that massive bald head. He needs better clothes and definitely lose the beard, it does not work for him. I do feel bad for the nasty guy, he has no charisma or personality and will never be able to compete with his brother in terms of likability and popularity. They would be so much better off being dull and dignified and staying in their lane on that salty, miserable island. William needs to accept that Harry is a global superstar and one day if they don’t completely F*k it up, he should be king. There is nothing one can do to modernize and antiquated institution like the monarchy but to abolish it.
The one sided war continues to rage on with Peg. Harry doesn’t have two fu**s to give about the dirt on Pegs face.
Has William bought a house in Montecito yet 😁😁 what’s taking him so long 😁😁
Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me at this point if Huevo did buy himself a nice spread in Montecito, Summerland, or other ritzy enclave. He’d hardly be there, but it would be good for several months of “William has a pergola in his yard and Harry doesn’t!” “William’s pool is bigger than Harry’s!”
Buy a house? Willnot? Ha ha ha. All his “abodes” were gifted/inherited and lavishly renovated using public money. He also still uses public fund to maintain all his homes.
The BRF are grifters at heart. The most famouse welfare recipients in the UK.
P.S. Willy boy paid ZERO pound of gift/ inheritance taxes for those homes.
Does the writer realize how immature he is making PW look? Seems to be more a poke at PW by the tabloid in publishing this, especially including the lines from Spare, which I doubt make the incandescent one “chuckle”.
I kind of think he does. This seems designed to remind people that William wanted to have a beard on his wedding day and the queen said no but said yes to Harry and William was REALLY mad about that.
Yes the future king having a meltdown because of a beard is always a good look.
Thank god we live in this day and age otherwise Willy would have outlawed beards in the kingdom, punishable by death.
Here we have a “man”, Huevo the Dippy Egg, who is supposed to embody all that is great and good in his royal lineage. He’s supposed to be a paragon of virtue, of good sense, good breeding, good manners.
Huevo the Dippy Egg is absolutely NONE of these things. And every time he runs crying to the parrot cage paper producers about the fact that the world respects his baby brother more than him, Huevo the Dippy Egg only confirms the reasons for his own public censure.
Putting a beard on William is like trying to put lipstick on a pig. It’s not going to improve public opinion of him, and it’s obviously not going to make William feel better about himself.
More to the point, this banal one sided “beardgate” flame war is not going to hit Harry in his feels, because Harry DGAF about William’s opinions or feelings w/ regard to the minutiae of how he and Meghan conduct their lives. None of these palace antics played out for an audience of 1-2 people are landing the way the palaces want, because as far as the Sussexes and the wider public are concerned, that soap opera ended HALF A DECADE AGO.
The Sussexes have MOVED ON. The BRF is irrelevant to them on a practical level. Harry made his peace, and said his piece, and has left the trauma behind.
These extinction bursts from the malignant narcissistic duo of Cluck & Huevo are not going to ever get the response they want. Because Harry & Meghan have gone through therapy, done the work on themselves, and moved on.
It’s time for Cluck and Huevo to do the same. Get some g-d therapy, get their collective poop in a group, and respect the boundaries set by the Sussexes. More to the point the King & heir need to start respecting and loving themselves, because that’s the real problem here – all of these attacks have their origin in Cluck & Huevo’s own self loathing.
It’s been half a decade of this nonsense, and the King and the heir have only succeeded in making themselves look like utter garbage human beings to the entire world, with the unstinting assistance of a supposedly pro-monarchist media. The choices they’re making are choices losers make. The Sussexes refuse to respond to it and therefore stay winning.
Get thine own arse to a barber and then a therapist, Huevo. You’ll be the better for it.
Hmmm. Maybe this is start of the press reaction to “F-ck the press”. We’re going to need more popcorn.
That’s what I’m starting to wonder. We’ve seen it before when under the guise of ‘take that Harry/Meghan’ they carefully remind us about some WanK nonsense or embarrassment.
It’s a poke in all our eyes! Ouch. Who wants to look at that moldy scuzz? No one.
I too get mold when I look at William’s “beard”, it seems to have a greenish tint to it. Hopefully it will look better when it grows in more but right now, issa no dawg from me.
It looks like he’s been drinking out of a horse trough full of algae that stuck his face.
The greenish cast makes so much sense, when you realize that the roots of William’s beard are all envy.
100% @Where’sMyTiara!
Omg, his posture. In that top photo he looks like a moth-eaten vulture.
I scrolled back up to look at the vulture picture you were talking about. The only thing I got from the scroll up and back was recalling Meghan from “Spare” telling him to get his finger out of her face.
Hahahahaha. How can that thing on Willy’s face (it doesn’t even deserve the title of beard) possibly bother Harry. Harry’s beard is 🔥 – he was always a fine looking guy, but somehow, the beard made him next level. And I don’t even like facial hair on men! Willy’s gross fuzz has nowhere near that same effect.
Now he looks like wild bear 🐻 🐻❄ 🤣
I would venture to suggest that wild bears carry themselves with more grace and dignity than… this royal hobgoblin.
That “beard” is tragic.
It just makes him look scruffy.
It’s a poke in both eyes for Harry and all of us because it’s truly ugly and tragic.
What you all said. I am just like, can someone shave him? It’s not a good beard. It’s not even a struggle beard! It’s just bad.
I cant believe I have to defend William, but didnt he have a beard many years ago ,before even Harry?Some men like beards,I think he always wanted but the Queen wanted a Heir to have a clean shaven look and he doesnt care or respect his Father so now he can finally have it.
Then he shouldn’t be running like a child having a tantrum to the rota to whine about how Harry better be BIG MAD about his competing beard. It’s a beard, he’s not winning a Nobel Prize for it.
Maybe it’s not an heir thing. Both look awful with beards so the late Queen was doing them and us a favour 🤣
@Alexandria, Harry said he is keeping his beard because it calms his nerves in public. He talked about getting red in the face when he is in front of cameras performing and he felt like his beard is hiding that. He is not keeping it for fashion sake and he said he explained that to the QE2 and she understood. I think, Harry looks good with beard, but it is more important to feel comfortable in your own skin even if he didn’t look good. I also have fair skin easily getting red when excited. If I were a man, I would definitely grow a beard too.
Harry is so hot 🔥🔥 sorry Meghan.
@Neeve: I remember when Harry was going to get married the press was making a fuss saying that he had to shave off his beard for the wedding. Where do you think they got that story from?
He grew a little fuzz in 2008, but had to shave because he started training with the RAF.
He did have a beard at some point, I can’t remember when, but it was prior to his marriage.
The Queen wouldn’t let him have one on his wedding day which I think was the big issue Harry was describing in Spare.
What’s the saying? “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”
Yup, that checks out here.
Absolutely perfect!
No it doesn’t. William is now doing Harry mannerisms. Like Kate is copying not only the 👑 but Meghan with her 💍 and when she was a non working Royal Meghan’s mannerisms
He’s holding his stomach, he’s has his hands in his pockets more often now.
She wears a Veronica beard dress and Vega sneakers
The insecurity and clear knowledge that the 🧱 is nowhere in California league makes them stay up at night looking for the next move cause they have nothing to truly offer.
The fact that the 🐀 are saying the loud 🔊 part out when it was twinning and tribute and upping the game for the 🧱 says clearly they wish they wouldn’t have drove out the super bowl in the stands and playing 🏈 California cause what they’re Britain is left with is the parking lot tailgate party.
It’s a scuzzy looking attempt at a beard.
I agree. It looks dirty and unkempt probably because it’s patchy and untrimmed. It make him look like he DGAF about anything… because he doesn’t. In contrast, Harry’s beard looks clean, trimmed and gives him gravitas.
lol what interesting times we live in, Funny William set the stage when they went to Eaton telling Harry to pretend he doesn’t know him, which made Harry forced to carve out his own path, make friends of his own and do his own thing. There was only ever one Job and that is Williams when the time comes and he needs to look forward and decide what type of Job he is going to do and leave his brother alone
If he just put in half the effort into actual work that he does into this one-sided war he’d be fruitful and maybe, just maybe find happiness. But then again, he may not want to be happy…?
Is it possible these journalists are just making it about a competition with Harry all on their own at this point. Just meaning, they’re fueling it. I don’t doubt that William regularly briefs them about Harry but in this case they’re just reading the beard on the face.
I’m sure Harry DGAF. However it’s strange that the press doesn’t find it troubling that William, the heir to the throne is insanely jealous of his younger brother and that he spends most of his preoccupied with what Harry is doing.
They do find it troubling, that’s why we have all this projection 🙄
With U.S.S. Sussex as tight as a drum with no leaks, and William not doing ANYTHING but growing a struggle beard…they have nothing else to write about.
It is extremely troubling that five years after they have left WanK have done their best not just to destroy Harry and Meghan but also to morph into them. It’s very disturbing to watch the obsession playing out.
I had to go looking for older pics of William with a beard. Some people should not grow a beard because it is sparse and doesn’t fill in at certain spots. William is one of those people. Harry clearly doesn’t have that problem. I am sure that makes Willie incandescent with rage. How sad The Mail cannot get over Harry leaving. They are obsessed and unhinged.
Popb*tch reported that Harry had a third leg according to someone who shared a urinal with with him, is William gonna copy that?
He’s been trying for years with his moose knuckle tailoring.
William doesn’t have a beard, just stubble. It looks like he didn’t shave and it looks so bad. Baffled at claims that Harry is mad.
The story sold advertising space, that is all that is required.
Willy just looks like a poor street person who is unable to clean up. He looks scruffy not hot like Prince Harry. Poor Willy!
It’s a little ole chia beard.
Chia beard, that’s it!
Some people never grow up. Pegs is one of them. Not good to have a childish heir to the throne.
He reminds me of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons, his mannerisms, the way he arches his back, and he looks unwell, rather sick. Weird dude all around.
OMG – you’re right! The shoulders are all Mr. Burns.
actually Harry ‘probably” doesn’t give damn and is preparing his birthday and his busy upcoming week in New York.
You know that’s just going to highlight that lone front tooth that is out of whack and sticking out. It, the beard and the commentary, is just further proof that Bill is positively regal.
I wonder sometime if the tabloids write articles to raise the ire of the Sussexes defenders who will then trash willie. Strictly not defending the heir, but I think the tabloids might be mad at him and his wife as they have less and less to write about the royals. Attacks against the Sussexes seem amplified but also highlight their lack of ethic. I see that negative comments are still numerous, but critical comments are also on the rise. And more articles that are obvious lie have no comment section.
Writing articles to raise the ire of the SSquad who will then trash Bully, thereby pushing up their numbers and hence, their coins, is definitely one of the strategies of the royal shitmedia fluffers.
Its also a mark of pride for the fleet street cartel to go around thinking how skillfully they can insult someone (especially nonbrits) in commentaries and opinion pieces loaded with seemingly flowery, flattering words.
And to ensure that their lucrative american target market, in particular, see beneath their sleight-of-hand (onaccounta americans being too stupid to pick up nuance, they would argue) they also resort to being even more direct/explicit in trashing the untouchable Fug-4 by using pseudonyms and placing their articles in the aussie shitmedia.
Let’s face it. William has lost his looks. The beard, despite being sad and almost colorless, hides that face. The alternative is brown-bagging him. I say the beard should stay.
I agree. And I always liked Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy over Star Wars’ JarJar Binks anyway.
The sad part for William isn’t this sad attempt to cosplay his brother but how truly unprepared he is to be anything other than a spoiled child crying because his brother got the bigger ice cream cone one time.
William is slated to become the King of England, but it really seems like the only part of that job William wanted was the part where the Heir gets the pleasure of torturing the Spare for life.
Brown bagging him!
I’m sorry but this looks sleazy…. like you’re travelling or waiting somewhere and then this creepy looking man keeps staring at you making you uncomfortable 😣 atleast he was tolerable before.
The press pirates need to stop doing these stories on William’s binder stubble. It makes him look insecure and unstable, as in Donald Trump ranting that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating pets in Ohio level unstable.
He’s such a putz. But something nice — I do think he looks good with a beard. If I were his stylist (can you imagine?!) I would tell him to shave that head and embrace the bald and then grow out a well-manicured beard.
Someone should tell Bully and his puffers………fluffers? to get back to us if that jealous/envious/covetous, rage-filled magpie ever manages to get that – thing on his face to look as chiselled and as natural and as perfect as H’s does in every one of his official photos, beginning with his wedding day and including all his professional/business head shots in America, and especially his cover photo for Spare.
Also agree. He’s had months to grow a proper beard, but like everything else William does, it looks half-a$$ed and sad.
All I can figure is that William is so full of himself that he doesn’t seem to realize that he needs a professional stylist to help him carve out his own image.
As stupid as William is, he pokes in the wrong direction and hits his own eye. I love that for him.
If and when this beard fully comes in, all it will do is emphasize the protrusion of the bottom of his hook nose. It reminds me of Inspector Clouseau in one of the Pink Panther movies when he had the fake nose disguise that melted downward.
“Was William, a Mitchell fan, having a chuckle as he listened?”
— Narrator: No, he was not.
Why would Harry be irritated by William’s struggle beard? If anything, he’ll be amused like he was with William’s baldness. Because as usual William’s ego wants what Harry has, which in this case, is more hair on his chin and on his head. I can’t with this idiot and his sympathetic reporters.
Harry hardly gives a rip, and Will is still as ugly as sin, especially with the beard.
So, even this supposedly Wales- friendly reporter is admitting that TOB is a copycat? And, let’s face it, a subpar version of the beard at best.
What I find interesting is that the focus is on Harry, when there were plenty of bearded royal men to choose from!
Phillip wore a beard in the navy and looked damn good in it! A dead ringer for Harry, in fact. But I assume this commentator didn’t love the comparisons that would be drawn between the hardworking Philip and his lazy grandson. Phillip would definitely not have allowed a story based on a petty grievance from six years ago to be published, for example.
The commentator could also have compared William’s style to his ancestors George V and Tsar Nicholas II, but anybody who has seen a photo of either of those magnificent beards would realize that comparing them with William’s…attempt…would not be flattering.
How amusing! As if Harry is envious about anything regarding his dimwit, lazy brother.
Looking at that awkward, fugly, unmoisturized fool, it’s difficult to imagine anyone wanting his empty, loveless life. Harry is wealthy, healthy, busy, fulfilled and deeply in love. Freedom looks great on him.
The best thing Pegs has going for him are his children. And Harry’s got kids too.
Harry and Meghan have been married for 6 years and the only person who was having a tantrum about the beard of another man was William. Harry had to avoid sleeping in the presence of William because the man baby threatened to shave his beard off if Harry fell asleep. He went as far as to try and order Harry (the spare) to shave his beard by order of the heir. William is a pompous a-hole who is in a one sided war about a beard with someone who has rocked a beard for over a decade and has never once shown any signs of caring about William and his pub beard. William isn’t helping himself when his head looks like a singular scrotum sack with buck teeth. It’s been six years William, get over yourself. It’s embarrassing.
But Harry looks handsome with a beard. William just looks dirty.
William has been educated with the best schools money can buy and yet he hasn’t learned that pointing is rude. He can be very rude and thinks he’s funny.
He must look and smell godamn awful up close .
Such a gross human being .
In the middle of a full on mental crisis and I have not an ounce of sympathy for him .