Mail: Prince William’s copykeen beard is probably a ‘poke in the eye for Harry’

I will never understand how “Prince William copying his brother” is supposed to be an insult to Prince Harry. The projection for William and the royalist media is always off the charts, but how does any of this even make sense logically? In Spare, Harry wrote about William’s incandescent rage over Harry’s facial hair. William harassed and threatened Harry over his beard, and William was clearly jealous that QEII gave Harry special permission to keep his beard for his wedding. Currently, William is growing out a very greasy, sleazy-looking beard. And it feels like William keeps calling up his media allies and telling them, “you should do a story about how Harry is bothered by my beard!” From the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column:

Is Prince William’s bearded appearance a poke in the eye for Harry? He made a fuss of ‘beard wars’ in Spare, claiming William was adamant that he should be clean-shaven for his wedding to Meghan. ‘When I informed him that his opinion didn’t really matter since I’d already gone to Granny and got the green light, he became livid,’ wrote Harry. ‘He raised his voice… at one point he actually ordered me, as the Heir speaking to the Spare, to shave.’ Comedian David Mitchell featured ‘Beardgate’ in Radio 4’s The Unbelievable Truth last week, reading Harry’s account in dramatic fashion. Was William, a Mitchell fan, having a chuckle as he listened?

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, William is copying Harry. That’s not a “poke in the eye” for Harry. Harry has dealt with his brother’s jealousy and competitiveness all of his life. Harry escaped William’s emotional and physical abuse nearly five full years ago. It’s not about Harry feeling one way or the other about William copying him. It’s about William being a pathetic 42-year-old man who is still obsessed with and jealous of his younger brother and wanting to copy everything Harry does and is. It’s sad. I feel like the Mail and other outlets know it’s sad too.