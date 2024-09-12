Megyn Kelly: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘are the epitomes of elite snobs’

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s presidential endorsement quickly became global news on the heels of Kamala Harris dog-walking Donald Trump for ninety minutes in the debate on Tuesday night. Taylor likely coordinated her endorsement to drop for maximum impact. It’s now a hilarious footnote that Taylor’s endorsement was partly Taylor’s own self-preservation, because Taylor was helping herself out of a tricky newscycle, after she was seen hugging and being extremely friendly with a known Trump supporter, Brittany Mahomes. Now that we’ve re-established that Taylor is voting for Democrats again in this election cycle, the usual suspects are throwing some very predictable temper tantrums. According to Megyn Kelly, Taylor endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket is the height of elitist snobbery. Ah, yes, because Taylor isn’t voting for the guy who owns multiple golf courses and lives in an all-gold penthouse?
Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly tore into both the ABC anchors who moderated Tuesday night’s presidential debate and singer Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed Vice President Harris after the clash concluded.
“Taylor Swift just endorsed Kamala Harris. She posts a picture of herself … with her cat,” Kelly said as part of her postdebate commentary. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.”
Kelly boasted she is “allowed to criticize Taylor Swift,” saying “I don’t give a s‑‑‑ who gets upset. This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants but to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ … F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions, never to think of them again.”
“This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs,” Kelly added. “They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a sh-t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”
Kelly separately echoed complaints from former President Trump and many of his allies about moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do,” she said. “It’s very easy to look like you know what you’re doing when both moderators are entirely on your side.”
Kelly alleged that ABC, and the mainstream media more generally, is “openly working to sink” Trump. “I think it was so bad, their bias against him and toward her, that it’s going to backfire,” she predicted. “I actually think the American public is going to see through this, and there’s probably going to be some empathy for Trump.”
“And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent.” Yeah, the way these extremist morons are spreading really dangerous lies about trans kids continues to upset me. The reason why Taylor made a special mention of Walz’s history of LGBTQ allyship is because Walz really does have an amazing history as a pro-gay-rights educator, congressman and governor. Swift was showing us that she actually looked into Walz’s history and she was like “wow, this guy is so cool, what an amazing ally!”
“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.” Trump made a similar point when asked about Taylor too – it must have been in some RNC talking points memo sent out late Tuesday night. While I’m sure there are some Republican Swifties and maybe they are legitimately salty that Taylor refuses to support an adjudicated rapist and white supremacist, let’s also be real: Taylor was actually worried that she would lose more fans if she continued to stay silent during the election. There were many restless Swifties irritated by her silence and her lack of endorsement.
JD Vance got the memo too. Did you know that JD Vance thinks Americans are not going to be influenced by a “billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans.” Huh.
Vance: “I don't think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans”
“F you, Taylor Swift!”
Megyn Kelly is really not happy that Taylor Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket over LGBTQ rights pic.twitter.com/oLiseSDFKF
Because they are acceptable and not racist, they are snobs? She has become more ridiculous. I never had respect for her, and certainly not after she said a fictitious character (Santa Claus) cannot be black.
They’re white, rich and famous so in Megyn’s mind they’re the epitome of people voting for Trump, of course she got shocked they’ll vote for Harris, the idea might have made her mind explode.
Kelly is irrelevant and she knows it so she has to say the most outrageous things she can to get attention. Sad.
given the coordination, the Harris campaign using her song that night, and the friendship bracelet merch, I think we’re really stretching that she only endorsed because people were yelling for 48 hours.
she specifically pointed out in her post about Vienna that sometimes silence is not silence, but waiting for the right time to speak. she endorsed the same way she did in 2020 – the night of the first debate.
it’s funny, because I specifically said that if she endorsed, people would claim she only did it because she was pressured, rather than the idea that she was planning on doing it anyway, which made the most sense. and here we are.
That’s my opinion. With merchandise being available immediately, the endorsement had to have been coordinated ahead of time. Taylor almost certainly knew about it when she was seen hugging Mahomes’s wife. She chose not to publicly start a war with her boyfriend’s teammate’s wife, and more importantly, she chose not to accept responsibility for someone else’s decisions.
Totally agree with you. She’s not an amateur and has proven again and again that she is very deliberate and strategic with the way she does things (and at this point, I don’t think she cares much about what people think). I wish people would check their bias and realize that you don’t have to like a person to give them credit for doing something good, be successful, etc. Also the negative narrative sells. So many people waiting for Swift to fail, including women, which is disheartening.
Dollar Tree Ann Coulter can go fuck herself.
I am not sure what you mean by dollar tree Ann Coulter, Both women are just awful people. They are malicious, RACIST, misogynistic and xenophobic. Let’s not downgrade Megyn when they are both just horrible women at the same level.
@Lol — I think you’re missing the forest for the trees here.
Dollar-ISH tree.
“Dollar Tree Ann Coulter” 🤣🤣
Perfect description for Megyn. She went on an impassioned & unhinged tirade post-debate, criticizing the ABC moderators for their fact-checking of several of Trump’s most blatant and egregious lies. THAT is what should happen at every debate!! Does she forget when she called out Trump for his attacks on other women??? She has been trying so hard to stay relevant since she got fired from NBC. What a fall she has had.
They are all so unhinged. (And that’s not even getting into Elon Musk’s creepy ass tweet about impregnating her…) How is the BEST PR move to throw a temper tantrum about who she endorsed? Honestly, Vance (who I LOATHE) had the least unhinged reaction to her endorsement. Surely a normal person just shrugs off a celebrity endorsement? These people are unhinged.
YES! Elno’s remark about impregating her, OMFG.
On one hand, violence is bad. But on the other hand, GET HIM, TRAVIS.
Yes! I love this!!
Vance’s statement was perfectly worded — for Trump.
Who is a *billionaire* (doubtful, but they keep pretending), a *celeb* — because he never really had a job beyond that, and for the rest he has his staff — and someone who’s “fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans”
Vancimir Futon is such an embarrassing weirdo.
Yes. normal people would just shrug off a celebrity endorsement but she’s no regular celebrity, she is truly a super star. Her influence is real and vast and can move mountains. They fear that power and hate her for wielding it for doing what is right.
Does anyone really care what Megyn Kelly has to say these days? She writes a column for the Daily Fail,,,my how she has fallen…and even then only seems to get attention when she jumps on a story that everyone else is also posting about.
And snarky, but not sure what she’s going for with those long, lanky limp waved extensions…they are not doing her any favors nor do I think the millennials are going to be fooled into believing she’s one of them.
When your only trick is bitterness, you lose the interest of the audience. Megyn was always holding on by her fake nails but has really descended into bigotry and hatred as she become irelevant. I especially chuckled at the thought of Taylor Swift saying goodbye to all of those republicant dollars. A nobody threatening a super wealthy, powerful, influential woman is always so pathetic.
She’s really trying to stay relevant. Megyn lost her mainstream television show and now can’t get anyone to listen to her unless she’s screaming about Taylor Swift. It’s all performative.
She’s also a vile racist. Hopefully, she’ll slink away into history broke and unknown.
Megan bombed at NBC and Fox refused to take her back so she is acting out her anger and humiliation . An elitist snob herself, she is reduced to name calling others. No sympathy here.
Megyn Kelly, yet another Republican boil on the butt. These people kill me when they call others “elitist snobs” and “out of touch” when that whole movement is financed by some of the richest people in America/the world.
Megyn has a multi-million dollar vacation home right down the road from me. Anytime I go by, I’m tempted to yell “Santa is black!” out my window.
And she got millions by shitting the bed hard at NBC to the point they bought out her contract to get her off the air after she tried to say blackface was OK.
I woudl definitely be lining the street i front of her house with every black Santa I could find. She’s a deplorable.
Oh please do this! 😹
A black Santa and black Jesus in every yard! 😂💗😂
They are salty because they perceive her as their Aryan princess and that she chose democracy and protection of women and other marginalized groups over white supremacy.
They’re so desperate to shut her up and put her in a corner but Taylor just asked everyone to register and vote at the VMAs. MTV let the applause go on for that a little while, scanning the audience before cutting away.
Megyn Kelly is a whack job.
Total bitter whack job. With skanky hair extensions.
Elite snobs who she wishes would give her the time of day.
This is a bit silly of me, I admit, but when a grown man or woman says the word “gazillion” in conversation and it’s not with an actual child, I just can’t take them seriously as adults.
You’re right, LOL!
Republican party = Russia, Russia, Russia. I wonder how much Megyn is getting from Putin? Or if she’s spewing his talking points just because she’s a psycho narcissist attention ho whom no one would pay any attention to if she weren’t spewing bile?
Wow. Hadn’t paid much attention to Megyn Kelly since she managed to rip off NBC to the tune of $69M before she outed her racist self with a blackface ‘joke’ who couldn’t keep an audience outside of Faux News. Now she sounds full on anti-vax, conspiracy theorist crazy and whatever else with like “blood coming out of her wherever.” (DJT 8/7/2015)
Megyn Kelly is one of the vilest people to ever disgrace the media landscape. She is so full of hateful and venom I am sometimes alarmed by it. She can never be decent or respectful to anyone but other trash people. Even when she was on NBC and was given a benign talk show she bombed, because she just cannot even fake being kind or good. It’s the same shit she does with Duchess Meghan and Madam Harris.
When that Roger Ailes movie came out with Charlize playing her, I refused to give it any attention. It made folks sympathize with her and she didn’t/doesn’t deserve it. An AWFUL person.
The trans stuff they’re spouting deeply bothers me. It’s one reason why I felt Taylor would prob endorse Harris and would’ve been disappointed if she hadn’t. I remember she had a hot trans guy as the love interest in one of her videos which I appreciated. And aside from Trump, it’s not like MK doesn’t have a fair amount of money herself. She’s a wealthy elite.
This. The people, like Kelly, shouting about it, know these things aren’t true. There is absolutely no state where permanent gender affirming care is provided to minors. And the repug talking heads know this. Yet they continue to spout these lies because they know it’s a dog whistle for their base, who actually *don’t* know any better because they won’t take the time to educate themselves. They just accept it as gospel if one of their repug overlords says it. I mean, GD, there are republican voters who truly do think liberals are out there “aborting” babies after they’re born. It’s all just too disheartening.
They can’t understand that an extremely wealthy person wouldn’t be primarily motivated by promises of a huge tax break and even more money. They can’t understand that there are people out there with empathy, who care about the wellbeing of other people in our society.
LMAO! Oh they are sooo mad. So mad! It sounded like she might have cried if she kept going.
Trump literally said he doesn’t talk to JD Vance, so not even his would be boss cares about what JD Vance thinks.
And Taylor’s sales aren’t going to drop a bit! Remember when Kelly went on an unhinged rant about the “awful” Barbie movie? And then the Barbie movie sailed past a billion dollars at the box office? Such influence! 🙄🤣
I forgot about her. She’s still a bag of hate apparently.
And honestly I would focus on the fact that Trump is still up in several states. And I thought that Taylor Swift has like 300 million followers and only 300,000 visited the site? And we don’t know if they registered? It’s great she endorsed and hopefully people can move on.
300K in one night is absolutely nothing to sneeze at?!
are we forgetting that she has millions of fans across the world? it’s not like all of those followers are even American, and if they are, a good portion of them are probably already registered (like me).
Hey, let’s keep to facts. This was after almost 12 hours. So yes it is something to sneeze at.
And yes, I agree with you, I bet most of her followers are probably not American, but it seems like many people just got excited about 300,000 and didn’t focus on the fact that it just showed visits, not registrations. And I really want to know how many of them were Americans, and what political party they are.
I think you also have to take into account that a considerable number of her fans didn’t wait for her endorsement before banding together (i.e. Swifties for Kamala) because they assumed that her support for Biden/Harris in 2020 would carry over to this election. She also shares much of her fanbase with artists like Ariana Grande, who was already encouraging fans to register.
That said, there is a bit of “preaching to the choir” about this, as her demographic already skewed progressive/liberal. More than just getting out the vote, I think her endorsement matters because it’s obviously been excellent bait to get the vilest, most misogynistic Republican operatives to show their true colors. She triggered the fuck out of all these weirdos.
Oh, Megyn, for Swifties, their party IS Taylor Swift. Talk about out of touch.
Also, even if she did lose sales from Republicans…Megs…Taylor is a billionaire. She’s gonna be just fine. She’s not losing sleep over your melt down.
In Taylor’s words, “You need to calm down. “
I know this isn’t the point at all, but I listened to New Heights yesterday and Travis terrible outfit at the tennis match was his version of country club clothes 😂 And he felt like it was a Mr Magoo vibe somehow 😂. What an elitist snob 😂.
Don’t give this fox botch lunatic the time of day. They thrive on attention so they can feel something and spread their venom. I’ve been kind of aware of Lara Loomer, but didn’t really knows anything other than she stunts, just saw a screenshot of the X things she’s saying and it’s shocking how openly vile and racist she was in so few characters. I can’t wait to watch everything turn to dust around these ghouls.
No she was not worried. She like most of us wanted to see them actually debate and get to know her more and we did. I had low expectation of her and super low from him just because I don’t know much about her. She saw and made her choice.
I dont know about snobs because I don’t know them (I know shocking) but of course Taylor and Travis are elite. And of course they are insulated from a lot of politics because of that elitism and money – we talked about this a great deal last week and the early part of this week.
But I would also that part of the appeal of both of them is that people seem to forget sometimes that they are elite millionaires (billionaire in Taylor’s case.) Like her or not, Taylor certainly connects with people in a way that makes her fans think she’s just like them. On the field Travis certainly has an attitude (most players do) but off the field he certainly plays up the image of one half of the jovial fun loving Kelce brothers.
Is that how they are actually in real life? I dont know. But its certainly part of the mass appeal, separate and together. Like people forget they’re elite.
Its not like they spend whole interviews talking about their gold toilets or their weirdly decorated Manhattan apartments or how they are so superior to everyone because they’re so wealthy or whatever.
Basically you can be wealthy, elite and still not be what Megyn Kelly is claiming they are. You can still care about human rights for other people (which is truly how I view this election, do you support human rights for other people or dont you) even if you’re a billionaire.
Also – I said this yesterday but I’ll say it again – Taylor can lose 5% of her fans and probably not even notice. It’s a drop in the bucket for her.
Also, Republicans are really good at saying they’re going to boycott or cancel something and then not. Remember when they all threw out their Keurigs?
I recall back in the day, conservatives swore they would “boycott” Disney because of the annual events, colloquially known as Gay Days. Did they follow through and actually boycott? Hard to tell because Disneyland and Disney World had record-breaking attendance during those years.
Remember when they were going to boycott Disney in general after the scuffle with DeSantis? How many of them do you think saw Inside Out 2?
They’re so bad at their boycotts its hilarious.
LOL at all the Rightwing nutters frothing at the mouth over a celeb endorsement…screaming, crying and throwing up all while emphatically declaring that they don’t care about celebrities because they’re “out-of-touch coastal elites”. I love how angry this makes them. The delusion of thinking that Republicans boycotting her albums is gonna kill her career LMAO I can’t.
As the great Michelle Wolf once said: “What would I do without Megyn Kelly? Probably be more proud of women.”
Right-wing bigots from every countries love to throw “elite snobs” around. In France we have our local nazis pushing the same argument while their nazi-in-chief was literally born and raised in a castle lol. They also consider you as part of the elite snobs if you live in Paris and that even if your entire family is from a poorer, countryside background.
MK is doing a lot of protesting if the TS Harris Walz endorsement supposedly doesn’t bother her. She can take heart that billionaire “Leon” Musk supports Trump instead.
I say this with true sincerity, if anyone is mad at Taylor for endorsing Harris/walz and wants to sell their eras tour tickets in protest, I’ll take them off your hands. I have not seen anyone do it yet but I’m ready. 😆
I’m glad you’d be willing to make the sacrifice and take one for the team. LOL
This is what’s cracking me up about this. There’s a line a hundred thousand long of people wanting Eras tickets. I’m not a fan at all and even I know that!! If the Republicans/MAGAs refuse to buy Swift tickets or albums……that just opens it up to more people.
I mean, I have labeled myself as an unrepentant snob, so I’m definitely down for supporting elite ones.
Well, the woman who walked away from her network with $69 million (for doing nothing except getting really bad ratings) would know an elite snob when she sees one. Too bad she couldn’t use some of that money to pay for clothes that actually have shoulders and sleeves. Every time I see a screen grab of her show, she’s wearing something like a tube top. Sad that she thinks that’s what she has to do to keep her audience. Seriously though – TS is a worldwide superstar and the Republican slice of her audience is likely a rounding error.
F*ck her so much. She’s such a spineless shill. Does she not remember when SHE was a moderator with Trump? And how he interacted with her and the misogynistic things he said about her?? Talk about doing anything for a dollar.
Hate her.
Megyn Kelly is truly one of the biggest jealous mean girl misogynists out there. Other women living their best lives or attaining success really sets her off.
Okay, Megyn. Go home and suck down that $10K bottle of wine we all know you have sitting in you fridge. Maybe it’ll calm you down.
“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.”
LOLOL to all of this. Everyone, not just Megyn Kelly, really need to stop with the revisionist Taylor history here. I’m not a Swiftie and don’t even really consider myself a music fan, but I’m very aware of Taylor’s political background. She’s ALWAYS been a democrat, she’s spoken soooo many damn times PUBLICLY about it.
She’s spoken at length about her support for HILLARY (i.e. AGAINST TRUMP) in 2016 and the conversations about how her endorsement could have been used against Hillary (peak of the TS-backlash from Kim’s receipt release).
In 2018, she publicly endorsed Martha Blackburn’s opponent and wrote a blistering statement about why.
She very publicly endorsed Biden in 2020 (just so we are following along AGAINST TRUMP).
Following each of these, she put out specific registration and GOTV messages to her fans.
Anyone pretending like Taylor Swift was concerned about losing R fans and considering staying silent, just please riddle me this? Did she lose R fans in 2016, 2018, or 2020? Any evidence at all that she cared at all about this supposed capitalist calculus? The answer is no.
If Republican fans are suddenly “mad” about this endorsement, they haven’t been paying attention because Taylor has been quite publicly anti-Trump for practically a god damn decade at this point.
So, they were perfectly content with the Trump flying monkeys trying to create the illusion of Taylor endorsing Trump through AI.
But now she is an elitist snob. Sure, Jan.
If Toby Keith were alive today, they would be trotting him out as their equivalent to the power of Taylor.
They can all take a seat. I don’t see any of them giving up their mansions and money to any charity groups of late.
Hey Megyn…unlike your buddy Trump Taylor has tons of $ and pays all her bills….
Get madder Meg. It’s hilarious to me that she’s predicting Taylor Swift is going to lose listeners because she endorsed Harris. LOLOL. 327,000 people registered to vote as a result of Taylor’s announcement, they are so scared that Swift’s horde will come vote this fall!
FoxNews was Megyn Kelly’s true home. Now she spouts such vile toxic bile from the wilderness. Unfortunately, she must still have an audience.