Megyn Kelly: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘are the epitomes of elite snobs’

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s presidential endorsement quickly became global news on the heels of Kamala Harris dog-walking Donald Trump for ninety minutes in the debate on Tuesday night. Taylor likely coordinated her endorsement to drop for maximum impact. It’s now a hilarious footnote that Taylor’s endorsement was partly Taylor’s own self-preservation, because Taylor was helping herself out of a tricky newscycle, after she was seen hugging and being extremely friendly with a known Trump supporter, Brittany Mahomes. Now that we’ve re-established that Taylor is voting for Democrats again in this election cycle, the usual suspects are throwing some very predictable temper tantrums. According to Megyn Kelly, Taylor endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket is the height of elitist snobbery. Ah, yes, because Taylor isn’t voting for the guy who owns multiple golf courses and lives in an all-gold penthouse?

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly tore into both the ABC anchors who moderated Tuesday night’s presidential debate and singer Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed Vice President Harris after the clash concluded. “Taylor Swift just endorsed Kamala Harris. She posts a picture of herself … with her cat,” Kelly said as part of her postdebate commentary. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.” Kelly boasted she is “allowed to criticize Taylor Swift,” saying “I don’t give a s‑‑‑ who gets upset. This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants but to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ … F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions, never to think of them again.” “This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs,” Kelly added. “They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a sh-t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.” Kelly separately echoed complaints from former President Trump and many of his allies about moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do,” she said. “It’s very easy to look like you know what you’re doing when both moderators are entirely on your side.” Kelly alleged that ABC, and the mainstream media more generally, is “openly working to sink” Trump. “I think it was so bad, their bias against him and toward her, that it’s going to backfire,” she predicted. “I actually think the American public is going to see through this, and there’s probably going to be some empathy for Trump.”

[From The Hill & Variety]

“And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent.” Yeah, the way these extremist morons are spreading really dangerous lies about trans kids continues to upset me. The reason why Taylor made a special mention of Walz’s history of LGBTQ allyship is because Walz really does have an amazing history as a pro-gay-rights educator, congressman and governor. Swift was showing us that she actually looked into Walz’s history and she was like “wow, this guy is so cool, what an amazing ally!”

“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor. Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.” Trump made a similar point when asked about Taylor too – it must have been in some RNC talking points memo sent out late Tuesday night. While I’m sure there are some Republican Swifties and maybe they are legitimately salty that Taylor refuses to support an adjudicated rapist and white supremacist, let’s also be real: Taylor was actually worried that she would lose more fans if she continued to stay silent during the election. There were many restless Swifties irritated by her silence and her lack of endorsement.

JD Vance got the memo too. Did you know that JD Vance thinks Americans are not going to be influenced by a “billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans.” Huh.

Vance: “I don't think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5xNUiWqyQt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

“F you, Taylor Swift!” Megyn Kelly is really not happy that Taylor Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket over LGBTQ rights pic.twitter.com/oLiseSDFKF — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2024