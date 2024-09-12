Patrick Mahomes: Whoever I hang out with, ‘I’m not thinking about their political views’

Whenever we come across a celebrity or athlete who claims to they’re “not political,” I always wait for the other shoe to drop. Because it’s so clearly a lie – absolutely no one can remain completely apolitical personally or professionally, especially not a mixed-race Black quarterback on an NFL team. Well, Patrick Mahomes has actually avoided much of backlash from his wife’s MAGA games online. Brittany clearly wanted people to know that she is very “political,” and she made that clear by liking several pro-Trump comments and Instagram posts. Brittany’s MAGA status caught the eye of Donald Trump, and he repeatedly praised her and her husband. Brittany is political. Patrick claims that he is not.

Patrick Mahomes isn’t interested in talking about politics. Shortly after former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to the Kansas City Chief quarterback’s wife Brittany Mahomes, calling her “a big Trump fan,” Patrick was asked about where his family stands.

“I’ve always said,” he explained to reporters Sept. 11 via A to Z Sports, “I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way.”

Instead, the 28-year-old feels his place is to “inform people to get registered to vote,” and encourage them “to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family.”

And Patrick believes having that ability to make decisions for yourself is “what makes America so great.”

“I’ve grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background,” he continued. “I think the best thing about a football locker room—and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball lockers— everything about that is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal…. Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views. I’m thinking about the people and how they treat other people.”

And the Super Bowl winner doesn’t believe that the former President discussing Brittany—with whom he shares children Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 20 months—will affect her one way or another.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people,” Patrick explained. “And I think you see is that Brittany does a lot in the community.”

For now, he and his family aren’t going to let these “political times” affect them, and will instead continue living their lives to the best of their abilities.