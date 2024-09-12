Taylor Swift wore a tartan Dior to the VMAs & picked up seven awards

Were you expecting Taylor Swift to turn up at last night’s MTV VMAs? I was not. But she was one of the last ones to walk the VMA red carpet, and she dashed inside to win one of the first awards of the evening. In total, Taylor picked up seven VMAs, including awards for Song of the Summer (nope), Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collab and Best Pop. VOTY, SOTS and Collab were all given to “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, her first single from The Tortured Poets Department. Like… even if you want to give it VOTY, there is absolutely no way that “Fortnight” was the Song of the Summer. None.
Taylor wore this Westwood-coded Dior look, a black-and-yellow tartan with a mullet skirt and bustier. People Mag thought her look was “Reputation-coded,” because I guess Swifties are still waiting for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Y’all have been talking about the snake album for the better part of two years. I hope y’all get it after all this time. Seeing Taylor try to pull off a harder-edge look is always amusing to me though – like, she still looks like a Disney princess, even with the boots and punk-lite ensemble.
Tay also made this VMA appearance not even 24 hours after she endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket. Taylor had been dominating headlines in the political world throughout the day Wednesday, and much of it was good news for her. In her Instagram post endorsement, Taylor included a link to vote.gov. The US GSA announced yesterday that Taylor’s post drove over 337,000 visitors to the site.
Last thing: While Travis Kelce did not attend the VMAs, Taylor did give a shout-out to, in her words, “my boyfriend.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This Dior is a gorgeous look for the VMA’s. Steeze.
Agreed. She looks gorgeous!! Her hair is amazing here.
I’m a Swiftie and was deep on Twitter last night. I felt like I was losing my mind with the wall to wall praise this dress was getting from the fandom. She looked great from the waist up but overall, not really her best look.
Yeah, I’m not about the mullet peplum, but from the waist up? She looks great. Between this and the denim-on-denim outfit, it kinda seems like she’s rediscovered her boobs. and I say, good for her.
And her ass too. Some of her Eras outfits, particularly for Midnights, look like they’ve been taken in to show more ass. She’s really feeling herself lately and it looks good on her.
I liked this whole look. There were too many trashy outfits, so it could be that I liked it more cos it looked cool compared to many. What’s with ripped clothes everywhere?
Is she doing something different with her makeup? Her eyes look really different to me here, but maybe its just the pose?
I honestly do not get her fashion. Maybe its just beyond me and I’m too plebian for it. The top of this isn’t bad, although I still don’t love it, but the rest is just awful. her hair looks nice though.
I haven’t heard the Fortnight song or seen the video and so while VOTY might apply, or artist of the year or best collab…..I dont think of it as the Song of Summer. To me a “song of summer” is one that’s inescapable for better or for worse.
The VMAs are a weird mix of mostly fan awards with some true awards voted by industry professionals for categories like best direction and best editing. In this case song of the summer was fan voted, but Taylor also won the actual industry voted awards for best direction, editing, etc. Sabrina Carpenter did win Song of the Year for Espresso.
The classic case of this was the award Kanye interrupted Taylor for to complain about Beyonce not winning was just a fan voted award where Beyonce would win the actual video of the year award at the end of the show.
LOL, yeah, I know how the VMAs work. I still stand by my comment. It’s nice that her fans voted it in for her but it wasn’t the song of the summer.
I really love her makeup and hair here, too. I always wonder what Kaiser thinks of Taylor’s hair because I know she’s not a fan of bangs lol
I dont like her bangs a lot of the time but I like them here because her hair is a little fluffier and has more volume so the bangs work better I think.
I think her hair and makeup looks good too. I feel like she’s never figured out what to do with her hair, but it looks nice here.
I don’t love the outfit, and don’t really listen to her music, but I’m very glad to see her driving traffic for people to register to vote!
Yeah, I don’t get her choices, either. Dior would have given her anything, but she picked this.
Taylor looks like a goddess in that outfit. I think she has peaked now. She will never be more beautiful and famous than she is right now.
I’d say Good Luck, Babe is song of the summer.
It’s insane that Chappel Roan didn’t win best pop.
Espresso would have been my vote!
I’m a Taylor Swift fan (not sure I can profess as a swiftie) and Fortnight was NOT the song of the summer. That should have gone to either I Had Some Help or A Bar Song (Tipsy)
This is crazy to me because I’ve never even heard of I Had Some Help and I think I might know what A Bar Song is. It just goes to show how individual everyone’s listening experience is now–we’re not all hearing the same stuff on the radio, we’re curating our own playlists on Spotify or whatever. It really comes down to who they get to vote for the VMAs, I suppose, but I think the very idea of a “song of the summer” might be a thing of the past.
(Except it was probably Not Like Us this year, that was inescapable even at, like, baseball stadiums LOL.)
Agree about A Bar Song!
I think it’s gorgeous and I wish I could. It stands out because it’s not just whisps of silver fabric barely her body (yawn).
I liked the look, but…she looks so different. And I liked Fortnight but definitely not the SOS.
So I generally love a fun tartan look but I have one random quibble that’s a me thing. I just don’t like a yellow and black tartan. It makes me think of the GT yellowjackets. It’s like a bee. It’s my least favorite color combo even in tartan.
Song of the summer was fan voted. So yeah. VOTY and the directing awards are industry voted.
I don’t like the outfit, but she looks great if that makes sense. I appreciate her hammering home the importance of this election by talking about it again last night. I think with popular artists like her and Ariana Grande they will reach young people who may normally sit out this election.
She looks gorgeous but I dislike harder looks on her. The dress is beautiful too but I would prefer it on someone a with a little more edge. Also- Not like us was song of the summer.
Not Like Us without question, hands-down.
The amount of mediocrity this woman has been praised and rewarded for through the years should be studied. I don’t care if she endorsed Kamala. She is one of the most overrated “artists” of all time and an insufferable forever victim/mean girl.
^this.
Don’t like the fashion but this is the best glam makeup I’ve seen on her.
I am a fan of tartans and she looked great here. She looked fierce and perfect for this award show and perfect after backing Harris/Walz.
Knowing how thoughtful and strategic she is in everything she does, what jumped immediately to my head was my beautiful leather and tartan handbag my friend gifted me recently when we visited Edinburgh. Made with Harris Tweed Tartan.
Ok you guys can scream at me if you wish,but I think she has passed the age of refering to her man as ‘my boyfriend.’
I think our whole culture needs to come up with better terms than boyfriend and girlfriend. “Lover” is creepy. “Significant other” is too stiff.
We should try to normalize “Partner” for everyone. It’s gender neutral and inclusive of most types of serious relationships.
For those who pay attention, does Taylor normally shout out her guys at awards shows? (Did she do that with Joe?) I’m just wondering if she is signaling that Travis is a keeper…
Wondering if she got new breast implants. She’s been looking especially busty lately.
Someone on Reddit said “what in the hufflepunk” for this look and I can’t get it out of my head.
That outfit is a mess. That’s all I got.
Not usually a fan of her fashion, but I do like this.
Wow, I think she looks fantastic – hair, makeup, busty corset, leather lace-up thingys – all of it. But I still can’t stand her performative, snotty, calculating, spiteful mean-girl ass.
I get that Song of the Summer is fan voted and Taylor’s got more fans than her, but I’m kinda mad for Sabrina Carpenter. Espresso was the bop of the summer. It had a summer feel to it and a summer video to compliment it.
Not a fan of Taylor’s outfit, though the tartan itself is gorgeous. And I wish I had her hair.
Not to threadjack..which I totally am
.but can we talk about MTS snake freakout? 😂😂😂 I about cried I was laughing so hard. I also have a terrible fear of snakes. She said, I don’t know this snake and this snake don’t know me.” 😂😂😂
I love this look, except for the gloves. I’m also a sucker for tartan.
I love this dress. I do NOT love how many awards she got for such mediocre offerings this year. Fortnight was like a fart on the wind that came and went IMO. TTPD is nowhere near her best material so it’s astonishing that she took home so much hardware in a year where Sabrina Carpenter released banger after banger, Billie Eilish released a fantastic new album, Beyonce released a record-breaking country album, and Ariana released arguably the best pop album of the year (IMO).
I love TTPD. It is one of my favorite of her albums but the Anthology was stronger than the actual album and Fortnight was one of the weakest songs and did not deserve all that hardware.
What summer song?
Well, I like that…she took a risk, and did something different (was already dying with boredom at the thought of yet another champagne-colored, long sparkly gown). Her hair and make-up look amazing.
The song of the summer was a fan vote. Swifties just voted a lot more than others.
Song of the summer was definitely Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso right? I don’t love that song but it is a bop and catchy. All the more interesting considering Sabrina opened for Taylor on part of her Eras tour. I completely forgot about the VMAs simply because MTV hasn’t been culturally relevant in over a decade? Does Gen Z even pay attention to MTV? Do they even know what the VMAs are? As for Taylor’s look, not my favorite of hers. The top is okay but I’ve never been a fan of the combo shorts/skirt look, not a lot of people can pull it off.
I feel like Alexander McQueen already designed this dress decades ago but in a red tartan plaid.