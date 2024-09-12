Conversation cards for kids, foot masks and sweatshirts and hoodies



From Rosie: I have not had a proper sewing kit at home since I was in college. I used to work for an organization that gave out those tiny kits as promo materials and have lived off of those (plural lol) for at least 11 years. Over the weekend, I had to sew something but didn’t have the right color thread, so I ended up ordering this sewing kit. I got the medium-sized one, which was only $6, but you can also get a small or large one, depending on your needs. People say it’s very useful to have both at home and while traveling. “This is a great little kit that provides a lot of the supplies needed for emergency mending and small fixes. This kit is great for road trip traveling and to have at home for small repairs.” “Everyone should have at home. It’s portable and compact. It keeps everything well organized.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Conversation starter cards that are fun for families with kids



From Rosie: I stumbled upon these by accident last month and my elementary school-aged kids love them. We play them during dinner and in the car. They’re simple questions that are designed to stimulate conversation. We’ve had a lot of fun with them. They have a 4.7 star rating, more than 900 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve bought them say that they’re a great way to get kids to open up and are fun for the whole family. “The cards are sturdy, perfect for travel and the questions are really interesting! We like them so much that we give them as gifts, too…” “I’m a child and adolescent therapist and these cards are excellent for opening up kids for reflective thinking, accessing and reflecting on their feelings, experiences, perceptions, and engaging with them mutually to build rapport. Excellent ice-breaker.” “We bought this for when all the cousins were coming (ages 4-8) and between all of our six kids they laughed so hard at everyone’s answers.”

A foot mask that leaves your feet feeling “soft and smooth”



Earlier this summer, I did a foot peel and loved it. Then, I got a hand mask to keep my hands looking nice. Last week, I picked up these hydrating foot masks from Dr. Scholl’s. My feet aren’t super dry or cracked, I just wanted to find something that makes them feel and look nice. It worked great! It comes as a three-pack and right now, is on sale for $9. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 8,100 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users marvel at how soft it makes their feet feel. “These moisturizing socks are so easy to use, and after just one treatment, my feet feel incredibly soft and smooth…This has become my go-to for keeping my feet feeling pampered and looking great year-round!” “I wish I could give this product 10 stars. I had really bad cracked heels and after just one use, my feet were 100 times better.” “Leaves your feet SO super soft and moisturized for days!”

An ultrasonic cleaning machine that makes your jewelry and eyeglasses sparkle



From Rosie: This ultrasonic machine is small but mighty. It can clean glasses, jewelry, dentures, retainers, coins, watch straps, and a lot more. It has both three- and five-minute cleaning cycles and is stainless steel on the inside. Right now, it’s on sale for $15. It has a 4.4 star rating, almost 500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers are all impressed with how well this works. Some reviewers mention just using water, while others say they use liquid detergent or ultrasonic cleaning solution in it. “This ultrasonic glasses cleaner is so great! It effortlessly removes dirt, smudges, and grime from lenses, leaving them crystal clear in just minutes. The device is easy to use, compact, and gentle on my glasses.” “Not only does my jewelry sparkle like new after just one cleaning, but so does everything else. Finally, an invention to rid my makeup brushes from germs and caked on powder.” “This ultrasonic cleaner works very well on jewelry. Almost immediately we could see the dirt particles coming out from our jewelry items. Highly recommended.”

$100 off a portable walking pad to easily add exercise to your day



From CB: When you do computer work, whether you work at home or in an office, you’re probably sitting too long. This portable walking pad comes fully assembled and is on sale for half off at just $99. It has 4.3 stars, over 2,200 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s helped them lose weight and that it’s so easy to use. “I work an office job, so it’s hard to get steps in. I use it right when I get home to make up for the steps I didn’t get earlier in the day. It’s also great to use for when the weather isn’t in my favor too, no more excuses for not going on a walk now! I use it for 30-60 minutes each time, I can even get a light jog on it too. I’ve lost 17 pounds so far since I got it! :)” “I purchased this walking pad to use during work. It’s helped me be more productive (since i’m WFM)… I can honestly say this was the best decision i’ve made for myself in a while! I can store it easily under the futon in my office and move it back under my desk when I need to use it. There are two wheels to help with maneuvering. The remote works great and I had zero issues with the set up.”

A set of cotton washcloths because you could use some new ones



From CB: I could use some new washcloths. This set of washcloths comes in different color options and in packs of 12 or 24 at 12×12 and in multipacks of different sizes. They’re currently on sale at just $9 for the white pack of 12. They have over 7,900 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re soft and hold up with multiple washings. “They are always soft, well stitched and the fabric is made up of nicely sized loops of string that allow for a rich lather from a bar of soap. They also feel like they exfoliate a bit better than most due to this, but I dont really pay that much attention to exfoliating. They’re very absorbent and nicely sized.” “These washcloths are soft and have held up well after washing. They don’t lose their shape like others I have purchased in the past.”

Up to 39% off Hanes men’s sweatshirts



From CB: These Hanes men’s Ecofleece sweatshirts are currently on sale for around just $11 depending on the size and color. They come in sizes small to 5x and in 30 different colors. This listing has over 175,000 ratings and 4.2 stars on ReviewMeta. People say these sweatshirts are for all genders and that they’re comfortable and true to size. “I have purchased so many of these – for myself and for gifts! They are cozy without being too heavy. The material is just right so it doesn’t feel stiff when you put it on and it moves well with you. To me, when I purchase a size up or two, make THE PERFECT oversized crewneck.” “I bought two of these for my husband and I to match and they fit as you’d expect and are soft on the inside. I ordered a size larger for comfort. Great for lounging around the house.” Note that the Ecosmart Hoodies are also on sale for under $15!

A concealer serum for a flawless natural look



NYX Bare with Me concealer serum comes in 17 different colors, all priced at under $10 with some under $6. According to the listing it has lightweight, medium coverage and is hydrating. It’s cruelty free and vegan and is formulated with “tremella mushroom, cica, and green tea.” This listing has 17,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say this is a great concealer, that it’s not cakey at all and that it matches their skin tone well. “It is very smooth and blendable. I would say a little bit goes a long way if you are using it for your under eyes. If you want to use it for spots or marks on your face, you will have to build it up a couple of times to get the right thickness. It is a great bang for my money.” “Love it! Goes on smooth, great coverage and makes my under eyes glow!!”

