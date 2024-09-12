Elon Musk slammed for gross tweet about impregnating Taylor Swift



As I’m sure you know by now, Taylor Swift set off a minor MAGA sh-tstorm after she released her statement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday night. I think those weirdos actually thought that Taylor’s friendship with Brittany Mahones meant that they had a chance at a TayTay endorsement. Bless their hearts.

While MAGA world was busy freaking out, Elon Musk took one look at some of their reactions and went, “Hold my ketamine.” And just when you thought he couldn’t go any lower, Elon managed to top himself. In response to Taylor’s endorsement, specifically her signing off as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” Elno decided to add his own personal brand of ick, Tweeting, “Fine Taylor…you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” F-cking. Gross. Don’t worry, though, basically everyone jumped on board to let Space Karen know just how sh-tty his comment was.

Taylor Swift fans—and other people who respect women—are slamming Elon Musk after the X owner used his own social media platform to send a “disgusting” offer to the singer following her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. The tech mogul inexplicably took to the site formerly known as Twitter shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, tweeting, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” It’s an apparent response to the way she signed off a lengthy message encouraging her followers to register to vote and do their own research to determine the candidate that best matches their values while revealing that she was going to be voting for the Harris/Tim Walz ticket this November. She signed her endorsement off as a “Childless Cat Lady,” in reference to viral comments previously made by Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance. But the internet at large banded together to express their disdain for the Tesla CEO and his “gross” and “creepy” commentary. “This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted,” one X user, named Jeff Michael, wrote in response. “Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women.” “is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift?” another user questioned, while former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wrote, “You’re creepy. Full stop,” and someone else declared that it was a “gross piece of s–t that runs this website.” “All the words in the English language and you thought those were the best ones to put together…. Weird man….” another reply to his original post read. Musk, of course, is known to have at least 12 children already, though he isn’t as vocal about his brood as Nick Cannon is, who is often made the butt of the joke over his large family.

[From Parade]

Elon is just so disgusting. Seriously, f-ck this dude. If he wanted attention, he certainly got it because #ElonIsCreepy and #LeaveHerAlone were trending all day long as people were rightfully calling out just how gross, rapey, and Handmaid’s Tale-y his comment was. It wasn’t just inappropriate. As many pointed out, Elon’s Tweet was also sexual harassment and degradation. He felt that Taylor “deserved” it because she endorsed a different political candidate than he did while also completely p’wning the Republican ticket in the process. I’d be careful if I were him, though. He may be the richest person in the world, but he is no match for the Swifties. Karma’s coming for you, Elon, and from what I hear, Taylor and karma vibe like that.

He’s sexualizing her as a form of degradation and punishment for her endorsement of Harris. It is retaliatory sexual harassment. https://t.co/nOCA3nFczU — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) September 11, 2024

Embed from Getty Images