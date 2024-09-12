Elon Musk slammed for gross tweet about impregnating Taylor Swift

As I’m sure you know by now, Taylor Swift set off a minor MAGA sh-tstorm after she released her statement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday night. I think those weirdos actually thought that Taylor’s friendship with Brittany Mahones meant that they had a chance at a TayTay endorsement. Bless their hearts.
While MAGA world was busy freaking out, Elon Musk took one look at some of their reactions and went, “Hold my ketamine.” And just when you thought he couldn’t go any lower, Elon managed to top himself. In response to Taylor’s endorsement, specifically her signing off as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” Elno decided to add his own personal brand of ick, Tweeting, “Fine Taylor…you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” F-cking. Gross. Don’t worry, though, basically everyone jumped on board to let Space Karen know just how sh-tty his comment was.
Taylor Swift fans—and other people who respect women—are slamming Elon Musk after the X owner used his own social media platform to send a “disgusting” offer to the singer following her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.
The tech mogul inexplicably took to the site formerly known as Twitter shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, tweeting, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”
It’s an apparent response to the way she signed off a lengthy message encouraging her followers to register to vote and do their own research to determine the candidate that best matches their values while revealing that she was going to be voting for the Harris/Tim Walz ticket this November. She signed her endorsement off as a “Childless Cat Lady,” in reference to viral comments previously made by Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.
But the internet at large banded together to express their disdain for the Tesla CEO and his “gross” and “creepy” commentary.
“This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted,” one X user, named Jeff Michael, wrote in response. “Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women.”
“is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift?” another user questioned, while former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wrote, “You’re creepy. Full stop,” and someone else declared that it was a “gross piece of s–t that runs this website.”
“All the words in the English language and you thought those were the best ones to put together…. Weird man….” another reply to his original post read.
Musk, of course, is known to have at least 12 children already, though he isn’t as vocal about his brood as Nick Cannon is, who is often made the butt of the joke over his large family.
Elon is just so disgusting. Seriously, f-ck this dude. If he wanted attention, he certainly got it because #ElonIsCreepy and #LeaveHerAlone were trending all day long as people were rightfully calling out just how gross, rapey, and Handmaid’s Tale-y his comment was. It wasn’t just inappropriate. As many pointed out, Elon’s Tweet was also sexual harassment and degradation. He felt that Taylor “deserved” it because she endorsed a different political candidate than he did while also completely p’wning the Republican ticket in the process. I’d be careful if I were him, though. He may be the richest person in the world, but he is no match for the Swifties. Karma’s coming for you, Elon, and from what I hear, Taylor and karma vibe like that.
He’s sexualizing her as a form of degradation and punishment for her endorsement of Harris. It is retaliatory sexual harassment. https://t.co/nOCA3nFczU
I read his comment as he would let her borrow one of the dozen children he already has.
I think it’s pretty clear that he’s offering to impregnate her. He keeps showing us exactly who he is — a creep perpetually high on his own supply.
It was extremely clear. I’m actually struggling to understand how someone thought he was offering her one of his bakers dozen of already made offspring.
I think Musk thinks he was being funny. He desperately wants to be funny on Twitter and he just isn’t and it drives him nuts.
@Lolab:
Which, while less rapey, is still despicable. (Especially for his children being offered up for grabs.)
Which is gross and creepy in a DIFFERENT way?
I generally try to give different culture/neurodivergence some grace from judgment, but Elon is too powerful to be this loud and despicable over and over.
Don’t be one of those people. Neurodivergence is no excuse for being an unmitigated arse. Sincerely, a neurodiverse grouch.
I’m autistic. Relatively literal.
I immediately was like omg he’s gonna buy her a baby? Or give her one of his?
Then I was like – oh. He’s gonna get her pregnant. Way to dodge and not enable those rapey rumors dude. (Eye roll)
Also. To be clear.
He knows that her being child free and a cat friend is intentional right. That she’s proud of it and her choices. And it’s not about not being chosen by the sperm god yet?
@LolaB is this sarcasm? I can’t tell.
nah, it was more “Ima put a baby in you” kinda statement
Restraining order. She should get one bc that was deeply disturbing.
I agree. This was next level creepy and public sexual harassment to humiliate, silence, punish, and dismiss her for speaking up. I hope her legal time is all over this and sues the sh*t out of him and files yes a restraining order. It was a creepy, violating, statement to make.
Hard to believe that there are women who have willingly reproduced with this creep.
It’s beyond gross-it’s sexual harassment.
I listened to this exposé on Musk last night on Fresh Air: ” What Musk’s Twitter takeover could tell us about a possible government appointment”.
https://www.npr.org/2024/09/11/nx-s1-5107969/elon-musk-twitter-x-trump-audit
So yes, two NYT reporters investigated how Musk ran Twitter into the ground. Did you know that Trump has promised him a newly created cabinet position where he gets to audit the budget of the Executive Branch agencies? This is in exchange for $180 million (so far) in donations.
He is the richest man in the world and he gets to help run the government. What would that say about our democracy? What it would say is that it isn’t one anymore…
So when DT loses what does he get?
Remember when some asshole wrote an editorial about how Taylor was a bad role model for being unmarried and childless, and even people who dislike her were like, “hold the fuck up”? Yeah. This is another one of those, I think.
As I said in an earlier post, it’d be funny to sic Travis on Space Karen. He wouldn’t even need to actually hit him. I’m pretty sure Elon would piss himself over a fake-out punch.
Pretty sure he did this for attention, just like all of his BS…and, it worked. Let’s just ignore him. He makes me want to hurl.
He’s referenced her many times in previous tweets and she’s never responded. It’s so sad and pathetic watching these men-children pull on her pigtails, desperate for her attention.
And yes this is sexual harassment regardless of what his incel fans claim.
He’s basically waving his bleached beached-whale micropenis in all of our faces, but especially Taylor’s. It’s indecent exposure at the very least, threatened rape at worst. He really is a pustule. I wish Travis would tackle him into a pulp.
Love every word of this @Agnes!
Perhaps his entire team can pile on!
His brother can do the “Brotherly Shove” thing for REAL!
@Agnes This comment is pure gold. Please narrate everything for us?
“ Bleached beached-whale micropenis.”
*hands you the Crown and a golden suitcase overstuffed with money* And we’re done here… 🤣
First off: The Time Cover. THAT CAT. That cat is so adorably squishy!!!! Secondly, I want to call Elon Musk a bunch of words that I don’t feel comfortable using here. And thirdly, he’s not the only one. There are a few of these right-wing, MAGA jackasses on Twitter making lewd sexual comments about Taylor after her endorsement. It’s beyond disgusting. It also proves their mindset that women are theirs to control. Ugh! These cretins need to crawl back under the rock they came from.
It’s a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button. She also has two Scottish Folds. I don’t know shit about Taylor but I LOVE her cats LOL.
Yes, one guy, Dave Rubin, who has just been exposed for accepting payola from Russia, indirectly threatened her with rape from “Venezuelan Gangs.” WTAF
I was just going to say the same – talk about threatening s@xual violence.
That cat is a majestic fluff!!!!!
And Elon Musk shouldn’t even be allowed to take care of a plastic plant.
That whole Republican, manosphere grossness is just so toxic and it’s dragging this country to hell. I’m surprised there is not more outrage about what Trump said about VP Harris during the debate. It was vile and sexist too. Elon needs to take Trump along with him to Mars when he goes. Hopefully on a one-way trip.
Musk is a scumbag. His insecurity reduces his value to being rich and fucking and he doesn’t even see it. He like Dump wants so desperately to be respected, loved and admired and only wannabes, racists, dictators and incels are attracted to him. Pathetic.
So incredibly disturbing.
Seriously, I know it may hurt to lose followers and the platform democracy-loving Twitter/X users should consider moving to another social media platform. The best you could say of Musk is that he’s a perverted psychopath…and the worst is he’s a traitor to democracy and to this country. And a perverted psychopath. He’s manipulating his social media platform with Putin-derived propaganda. And he’s interfering in the Ukraine war (and undoubtedly other regions) with his omnipresent Starlink satellite network. He’s dangerous.
He’s destroyed Twitter anyway. The algorithm, the engagement, the paying for blue checks….it’s a complete hellscape now.
“Hellscape” is a good word for it. The right-wing fascists/adversaries who took over traditional media by the likes of Murdoch and Sinclair are now hell bent on making social media their next frontier for propaganda and psyops.
Musk basically just said “I am going to get you pregnant!” to Taylor Swift and he did it in front of millions of people. It sounded like a threat, FFS. What an absolute weirdo and menace.
Not that anyone should expect logic from this guy, but does he think she hasn’t had a child because no one else has been virile enough to sire one or something? Like if TS wanted a kid, she wouldn’t find a way to have one with a chosen partner or through adoption or a donor? She doesn’t need you, dude! Just stop trying to peddle your seed everywhere! Gross.
This is a rape threat to a famous woman. The intent is to try and diminish her considerable influence with a veiled threat, disguised as a “joke” 🤮. Also if you object to the threat, you are a humourless harpy, so you are diminished if you don’t respond, or if you object.
Yes, to all this. It’s disgusting.
Not that Taylor can’t defend herself or needs saving, but he does know who her boyfriend is, right? A dude that could squash him like a bug if he felt like it? Ugh…he is so gross & despicable.
Apparently Travis Kielce entered the conversation & the Muskrat took down the tweet https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8JoUw2C/
Thanks for sharing!
This is not real. But Kelce could twist Musk like a pretzel, so it seems real.
Travis ain’t kidding when he says, “that’s my lady”.
Ew Apartheid Clyde is exactly the kind of person who would disrespect a woman and then apologize to her boyfriend.
He said he’d impregnate her and protect her cats. Wtf. Does he think this is a kind or funny offer? Or does he see it as I will bless you with my magic sperm so you can have a much secretly desired child? Plus I will protect your kitties? He seems to think he’s making her an attractive offer and insulting her. The people he is insulting are anyone with a uterus. I don’t need or want your sperm or a pet sitter. I’ll give you a baby and watch your cats. He probably thought that putting in the part about the cats softened the first point of giving her his sperm. He is a disgusting cretin. He needs to stop talking, he’s ruining his businesses reputation and public image with his word vomit. The toxic masculinity is strong with this one! Does he think beautiful talented creative women in the public sphere need or want his sperm? Keep your psycho child army and spooge to yourself you disgusting, capitalist, awkward, strange, vile, cruel, heartless scumbag.
Interesting- I took the mention of the cats not as an attempt to soften the disgusting r@peyness of the post, but as a reference to Trump’s “THEY’RE EATING CATS AND DOGS!” meltdown at the debate. As in, he’ll not only impregnate her (I feel gross typing that), he’ll also protect her cats from the illegal immigrants that want to eat them.
This whole post is so bonkers to even type. We truly live in the darkest timeline.
@Avonan This comment is worth repeating, over and over, until everyone understands exactly how dangerous he is. Thank you for expressing it so perfectly.
Thank you for the support, @DEESEA
Taylor should keep a log of whatever creepy stuff he threatens her with. This comment is seriously offensive and disturbing and reads rapey.
This is really gross and he’s a complete scumbag. Frankly he deserves what he’s about to get. I wonder if Elon and JD hang out.
Ugh, ewww, ick, what a weirdo. It’s perfect he supports marmalade Mussolini. I gotta go bleach my brain after reading this ish!
Elon Musk is one of those guys who has a breeding fetish. So gross.
Eeewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww……
So basically if trump wins he and his whole cabinet would be in charge of a country where 50% of the population would be objectified, harassed, stripped of their reproductive rights and abused.
Whomever can still justify voting for this POS is beyond contempt.
Musk is an incel. A loser and a fraud. Yes he has managed to impregnate some women (and i give first wife a pass, maybe he was less insane earlier). I feel sorry for his kids and anyone who needs to interact with him. Re PM, at some point he will reckon with how terrible his wife and mom are. If he is really dumb maybe he won’t. You have to willingly never think about anything deeply (or be unable to) to be ok with this. I bet Taylor will never be seen w them again after Travis retires.