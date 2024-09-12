Katy Perry wore Who Decides War to the VMAs: shipwrecked chic or just wrecked?

In recent months, it does feel like the culture has moved past the need for Katy Perry. No disrespect to her years of pop dominance, but something has fundamentally shifted and what she’s selling currently, no one is buying. And yet, she keeps trying to sell it to us! Katy was invited to last night’s VMAs and she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Meaning, she performed a medley of her hit songs, then snuck in a couple of her songs (which everyone hates). If you love sh-t written and produced by Dr. Luke, this was the medley for you.
Before her performance, Katy walked the carpet with her partner Orlando Bloom. She did the “wetlook/shipwrecked” style which Kim Kardashian keeps trying to bring back. Katy’s carpet look was a fresh-from-NYFW piece from Who Decides War’s Spring 2025 collection. It looks like wannabe Alexander McQueen, right? And dousing herself in baby oil was probably bad for the fabric.
Here’s her performance and her Video Vanguard speech:
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Katy’s dress I’m sure was very expensive but it looked like she was wearing old and ripped mummy wrappings. So I am going with yuck.
Agree! Also, the dopey expression on her face doesn’t help
@UPIn Toronto- totally agree on the face expression. I’m honestly confused about what is going on with Katie. It doesn’t seem to be plastic surgery or fillers, she seemingly just started adopting the blankest, long distance stare pose constantly and it looks soooo awkward and odd on her. I’m not sure who advised her to do this kind of “face”, but it’s not working. I hope someone tells her.
Shouldn’t Orlando have dressed up as his Pirates of the Caribbean character, to complete the look?
LOL yessss
Nothing says her career is in tatters quite as well as showing up in that white outfit.
🔥🔥🔥
One might say she’s… washed up.
The whole ensemble and styling is awful. I don’t like Perry so that’s probably contributing to my opinion. I just can’t with her.
Her performance felt very dated to me. She seems to have not grown at all as a pop act.
The easiest girl at Mummy High goes to prom.
Orlando Bloom looks over her!
No wonder, she looks over herself too.
Why are these two not the spokes couple for Long John Silvers?
Her performance was a lot of fun. The different stages and props used. And she was subtle Katy Perry, if that makes sense. The crowd got really excited for her old hits, CA Girl and Firework. I didn’t even realize she did her new songs. Maybe at the beginning? But, she needs to grow up! Her music, styling, behavior, nothing has evolved or changed. Isn’t that boring as an artist? It is for fans.
This looks like someone thought they were getting Kim K ready and Katy showed up instead. Yikes. I’m also not sure what she’s doing with her facial expressions on the red carpets these days but I don”t think they are coming across the way she thinks they are.
I have an irrational hatred of the “I’m trying to look sexy but instead look doped up and like I’m having trouble breathing “ look. Add in the greasy hair and slicked up skin wrapped in bandages?just no.
She looks out if it in these pics. The wet look needs to stop.
oh my. I don’t actually hate the actual dress – I mean its kind of a mummy dress but with the right styling, on the right person and for the right event, it could work. but here its a hot mess.
I think the issue with Katy’s music is that she hasn’t moved on. she’s still trying to make the same songs she made 15 years ago with the same music videos and we don’t want that from her anymore. If we want to listen to Firework, we’ll just listen to Firework, not a new version of something similar to it.
I have a mummy costume from a few years ago that is literally this with a shorter skirt. (I wore a white sheath dress underneath it because I don’t enjoy being cold and flashing people all night).
Did she oil herself up ala Paltrow?
Terrible.
She looks like she’s wearing the stuff you pull out of a blocked shower drain.
In the story photo I think she looks very much like Alanis Morrisette.
Bless her heart, she’s really proud of that Ozempic prescription.
Ha!! Nailed it!
My thoughts exactly too!
Shredded mummy dressings.
The red carpet look and the performance are giving me weird vibes of Loreen at Eurovision and that was already weird in itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE2Fj0W4jP4&themeRefresh=1
She’s in career crisis, and grasping desperately, but she’s been out of the game too long to be a teen pop idol. She’s not handling the transition well.
She’s gone into hiding. Within herself. We’re looking at a facade of Katy. Stiff and no life.
She looks ridiculous
My thoughts exactly.
I scrolled past the thumbnail for this story, and I swear to God I thought the photo was of Michael Jackson! I think it was the pale skin and the hair in the face.
You know what? I liked her performance. It sounds like she’s singing live and she has a beautiful voice. And if we’re going through memory lane this was a great mashup of her songs.
She’s already done a residency, so this performance won’t really lead up to that. I’m not sure her new music can carry a large tour…who knows? Her new music will still be played in clubs, especially here in Europe, but personally, the sound is generic. But I will be playing anything with Doechii in it 😅
She’s always posing. When I see her with Orlando at some event, she’s always posing. Geez. Stop it and just be a human.