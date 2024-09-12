Katy Perry wore Who Decides War to the VMAs: shipwrecked chic or just wrecked?

In recent months, it does feel like the culture has moved past the need for Katy Perry. No disrespect to her years of pop dominance, but something has fundamentally shifted and what she’s selling currently, no one is buying. And yet, she keeps trying to sell it to us! Katy was invited to last night’s VMAs and she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Meaning, she performed a medley of her hit songs, then snuck in a couple of her songs (which everyone hates). If you love sh-t written and produced by Dr. Luke, this was the medley for you.

Before her performance, Katy walked the carpet with her partner Orlando Bloom. She did the “wetlook/shipwrecked” style which Kim Kardashian keeps trying to bring back. Katy’s carpet look was a fresh-from-NYFW piece from Who Decides War’s Spring 2025 collection. It looks like wannabe Alexander McQueen, right? And dousing herself in baby oil was probably bad for the fabric.

Here’s her performance and her Video Vanguard speech: