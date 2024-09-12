Katy Perry wore Who Decides War to the VMAs: shipwrecked chic or just wrecked?

In recent months, it does feel like the culture has moved past the need for Katy Perry. No disrespect to her years of pop dominance, but something has fundamentally shifted and what she’s selling currently, no one is buying. And yet, she keeps trying to sell it to us! Katy was invited to last night’s VMAs and she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Meaning, she performed a medley of her hit songs, then snuck in a couple of her songs (which everyone hates). If you love sh-t written and produced by Dr. Luke, this was the medley for you.

Before her performance, Katy walked the carpet with her partner Orlando Bloom. She did the “wetlook/shipwrecked” style which Kim Kardashian keeps trying to bring back. Katy’s carpet look was a fresh-from-NYFW piece from Who Decides War’s Spring 2025 collection. It looks like wannabe Alexander McQueen, right? And dousing herself in baby oil was probably bad for the fabric.

Here’s her performance and her Video Vanguard speech:

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Katy Perry wore Who Decides War to the VMAs: shipwrecked chic or just wrecked?”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:21 am

    Katy’s dress I’m sure was very expensive but it looked like she was wearing old and ripped mummy wrappings. So I am going with yuck.

    Reply
    • UpIn Toronto says:
      September 12, 2024 at 11:31 am

      Agree! Also, the dopey expression on her face doesn’t help

      Reply
      • LadyE says:
        September 12, 2024 at 1:01 pm

        @UPIn Toronto- totally agree on the face expression. I’m honestly confused about what is going on with Katie. It doesn’t seem to be plastic surgery or fillers, she seemingly just started adopting the blankest, long distance stare pose constantly and it looks soooo awkward and odd on her. I’m not sure who advised her to do this kind of “face”, but it’s not working. I hope someone tells her.

  2. bisynaptic says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:21 am

    Shouldn’t Orlando have dressed up as his Pirates of the Caribbean character, to complete the look?

    Reply
  3. ML says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Nothing says her career is in tatters quite as well as showing up in that white outfit.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:29 am

    The whole ensemble and styling is awful. I don’t like Perry so that’s probably contributing to my opinion. I just can’t with her.

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:33 am

    Her performance felt very dated to me. She seems to have not grown at all as a pop act.

    Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:34 am

    The easiest girl at Mummy High goes to prom.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:40 am

    Orlando Bloom looks over her!

    Reply
  8. K says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Why are these two not the spokes couple for Long John Silvers?

    Reply
  9. Bumblebee says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Her performance was a lot of fun. The different stages and props used. And she was subtle Katy Perry, if that makes sense. The crowd got really excited for her old hits, CA Girl and Firework. I didn’t even realize she did her new songs. Maybe at the beginning? But, she needs to grow up! Her music, styling, behavior, nothing has evolved or changed. Isn’t that boring as an artist? It is for fans.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:01 am

    This looks like someone thought they were getting Kim K ready and Katy showed up instead. Yikes. I’m also not sure what she’s doing with her facial expressions on the red carpets these days but I don”t think they are coming across the way she thinks they are.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      September 12, 2024 at 9:31 am

      I have an irrational hatred of the “I’m trying to look sexy but instead look doped up and like I’m having trouble breathing “ look. Add in the greasy hair and slicked up skin wrapped in bandages?just no.

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      September 12, 2024 at 10:47 am

      She looks out if it in these pics. The wet look needs to stop.

      Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:01 am

    oh my. I don’t actually hate the actual dress – I mean its kind of a mummy dress but with the right styling, on the right person and for the right event, it could work. but here its a hot mess.

    I think the issue with Katy’s music is that she hasn’t moved on. she’s still trying to make the same songs she made 15 years ago with the same music videos and we don’t want that from her anymore. If we want to listen to Firework, we’ll just listen to Firework, not a new version of something similar to it.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      September 12, 2024 at 9:01 am

      I have a mummy costume from a few years ago that is literally this with a shorter skirt. (I wore a white sheath dress underneath it because I don’t enjoy being cold and flashing people all night).

      Reply
  12. Kristen from MA says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Did she oil herself up ala Paltrow?

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Terrible.

    Reply
  14. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:17 am

    She looks like she’s wearing the stuff you pull out of a blocked shower drain.

    Reply
  15. LolaB says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Bless her heart, she’s really proud of that Ozempic prescription.

    Reply
  16. Izzy says:
    September 12, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Shredded mummy dressings.

    Reply
  17. Lau says:
    September 12, 2024 at 9:53 am

    The red carpet look and the performance are giving me weird vibes of Loreen at Eurovision and that was already weird in itself.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE2Fj0W4jP4&themeRefresh=1

    Reply
  18. Krista says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:20 am

    She’s in career crisis, and grasping desperately, but she’s been out of the game too long to be a teen pop idol. She’s not handling the transition well.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:26 am

    She’s gone into hiding. Within herself. We’re looking at a facade of Katy. Stiff and no life.

    Reply
  20. Raerae78 says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:40 am

    She looks ridiculous

    Reply
  21. CL says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:49 am

    I scrolled past the thumbnail for this story, and I swear to God I thought the photo was of Michael Jackson! I think it was the pale skin and the hair in the face.

    Reply
  22. Lemons says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:53 am

    You know what? I liked her performance. It sounds like she’s singing live and she has a beautiful voice. And if we’re going through memory lane this was a great mashup of her songs.

    She’s already done a residency, so this performance won’t really lead up to that. I’m not sure her new music can carry a large tour…who knows? Her new music will still be played in clubs, especially here in Europe, but personally, the sound is generic. But I will be playing anything with Doechii in it 😅

    Reply
  23. Saucy&Sassy says:
    September 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    She’s always posing. When I see her with Orlando at some event, she’s always posing. Geez. Stop it and just be a human.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment