Will the Sussexes do another tour, perhaps in Africa, by the end of the year?

I know a lot of Sussex Squaders side-eye People Magazine, but Prince Harry and Meghan have always shown that they’re fine with the magazine and they are fine with working with People. Last year, Harry even did an exclusive cover and interview with People to promote Spare. People regularly publishes pro-Sussex or neutral-Sussex stories, and People was invited to accompany the Sussexes in Nigeria earlier this year. All of which to say, People Mag has Harry’s email address, and they probably asked him about his plans for his big birthday this weekend:

As Prince Harry approaches his milestone 40th birthday on Sept. 15, he’s setting his sights on the future. After years of self-reflection — chronicled in his best-selling memoir Spare — the Duke of Sussex is focused on enjoying life with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. His work continues with his Archewell Foundation, the non-profit he co-founded with Meghan, and a series of entertainment projects through their Netflix deal, including an upcoming documentary airing in December that’s centered on one of his greatest passions — polo. But above all, Prince Harry’s priority remains fatherhood. In reflecting on his birthday, Harry tells PEOPLE via his spokesperson: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.” Harry plans to celebrate his big day with Meghan and their children, followed by a gathering with close friends internationally.

[From People]

“Followed by a gathering with close friends internationally” WHAT? He’s celebrating his birthday internationally? Are we doing Harry’s 40th in Monte Carlo or what? Is he doing a birthday trip to Africa? I mention that because the Mail’s Richard Eden was highly upset about something this week:

Their recent visit to Colombia was criticised by local ­politicians for its cost to the country, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have acquired a taste for foreign travel. The couple are said to be planning to make a third ‘quasi-royal tour’ before the end of this year. ‘That’s his world; that’s what he’s used to,’ an ‘insider’ says of Prince Harry to Hello!. The magazine suggests likely destinations are Lesotho and Botswana, where his charity Sentebale operates. Their first foreign trip was to Nigeria in May.

[From The Daily Mail]

That would actually make perfect sense, if Harry organized another tour or trip to Botswana and Lesotho in the coming months, probably after his big solo trip to New York. Will Meghan come? Will the kids? I’m sure Harry has been dying to bring his kids to Botswana.