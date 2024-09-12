Will the Sussexes do another tour, perhaps in Africa, by the end of the year?

I know a lot of Sussex Squaders side-eye People Magazine, but Prince Harry and Meghan have always shown that they’re fine with the magazine and they are fine with working with People. Last year, Harry even did an exclusive cover and interview with People to promote Spare. People regularly publishes pro-Sussex or neutral-Sussex stories, and People was invited to accompany the Sussexes in Nigeria earlier this year. All of which to say, People Mag has Harry’s email address, and they probably asked him about his plans for his big birthday this weekend:
As Prince Harry approaches his milestone 40th birthday on Sept. 15, he’s setting his sights on the future. After years of self-reflection — chronicled in his best-selling memoir Spare — the Duke of Sussex is focused on enjoying life with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
His work continues with his Archewell Foundation, the non-profit he co-founded with Meghan, and a series of entertainment projects through their Netflix deal, including an upcoming documentary airing in December that’s centered on one of his greatest passions — polo.
But above all, Prince Harry’s priority remains fatherhood. In reflecting on his birthday, Harry tells PEOPLE via his spokesperson: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.”
Harry plans to celebrate his big day with Meghan and their children, followed by a gathering with close friends internationally.
[From People]
“Followed by a gathering with close friends internationally” WHAT? He’s celebrating his birthday internationally? Are we doing Harry’s 40th in Monte Carlo or what? Is he doing a birthday trip to Africa? I mention that because the Mail’s Richard Eden was highly upset about something this week:
Their recent visit to Colombia was criticised by local politicians for its cost to the country, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have acquired a taste for foreign travel.
The couple are said to be planning to make a third ‘quasi-royal tour’ before the end of this year.
‘That’s his world; that’s what he’s used to,’ an ‘insider’ says of Prince Harry to Hello!.
The magazine suggests likely destinations are Lesotho and Botswana, where his charity Sentebale operates. Their first foreign trip was to Nigeria in May.
[From The Daily Mail]
That would actually make perfect sense, if Harry organized another tour or trip to Botswana and Lesotho in the coming months, probably after his big solo trip to New York. Will Meghan come? Will the kids? I’m sure Harry has been dying to bring his kids to Botswana.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose for a photo during their official visit to Bogota,
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bogota, Colombia
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
Interesting re International celebration with friends re his birthday. I too wonder if he is taking Meghan or if this will be a men’s trip.
That’s entirely made up. It’s the usual we know nothing fanfic. They may or not but I don’t believe anything unless it’s from them. With that snarky tone? Unlikely.
My reaction as well, Eden makes up all sorts of things about Harry and Meghan.
The line about celebrating internationally is from People, not Eden.
Or maybe just refers to a “gathering” on-line with friends in different countries?
“Harry plans to celebrate . . . by a gathering with close friends internationally.”
I assumed this is going to be a Zoom meeting.
I read that and I just took it to mean his friends from other countries would be attending his birthday party. It is worded oddly but it got people talking which might have been the point.
I think it means he has UK friends and maybe relatives (Spencer or Yorkies) flying in.
Happy 40th, good Prince Henry! Congratulations.
Well first none of Harry’s friends would talk to Hello. I hope he does do another trip to Africa. I also hope he has a wonderful birthday.
I don’t think Hello is quoted in this article, is it?
Yes it is mentioned in the grey box in which Richard Eden is talking about Harry in this article.
Ah I see. I thought you were referring to the People article.
An international birthday celebration? Does it mean he will have friends over his Montecito mansion from all over the world, or is he going to celebrate somewhere in Europe? The possibilities are many. In any case, Harry deserves a big party with all his friends, he is a good kid.
Zoom meeting.
I would love for Harry&Meghan to visit South Korea
Maybe a tour or maybe they’ll just go to visit and hang out with Harry’s friends etc.
“A gathering with close friends internationally” seems like weird wording to me – but now I am expecting pictures of a big blow out party with Harry and his friends from around the globe in some elite hotspot. But if it happens we won’t see pictures lol.
Wherever they decide to go you aren’t invited British press. Go find Peg and KKKate to bother.
Montecito Birthday, international travel and then a stop-off in nyc on the way back? Busy man. Good for him.
Eden is probably just guessing but I’m sure Harry is hoping to take his kids to Botswana and Lesotho. They are clearly dear places to him filled with people he loves. His kids are still young and it’s a long trip so perhaps they are planning a family vacay for this fall with a few philanthropic visits. 2025 looks like it will be as busy if not more as 2024 for the Sussexes so maybe now is the time! Cry more Richard lol.
Still plenty of countries in Africa and the Americas. Keep the BM whining. Then have a netflix doc and a book detailing their travels.
The Sussex Nigeria tour was in MAY and this idiot Eden is trashing the tour with complaints from local officials. Dollar bet source are from YouTube videos. A “journalist” who gets paid in dog food can’t be taken seriously.
The only thing that’s for sure is that the British press is going to have Montecito swarming with paparazzi over the next few days.
There were some headlines in the BM that Harry was going to ditch Meghan and go off on a “lad’s holiday” for his birthday. Would they be guessing this from “gathering with close friends internationally “?
I dont think he’d celebrate without Meghan but if he does its not the end of the world despite what the BM says. My husband has an annual “mancation” with his law school buddies and somehow our marriage is still standing after 17 years lol.
I can imagine he’d do both – first, a family birthday at home, and then a weekend with some “lads.” I guess we’ll know in a couple of days.
I saw that too and commented … “Rubbish “. Lol
I mean they are usually making stuff up but it’s possible that he is celebrating with his family in California this weekend, then heading off to NYC and after that is making a trip somewhere. Did we ever hear anything about the annual Sentebele polo match? I think that is normally end of summer (I think the match in Florida was a separate charity fundraiser).
I think the DM puts a more “sinister” implication” on it that he is “misses his old life.”
Not a stretch. The man loves Africa, and his book suggests that he had celebrated many a birthday on the continent. Once again, the British press is just guessing because they have no real info on what the Sussexes are doing.
I don’t trust ANY of his UK friends. I’m sorry to say. They always give unnamed quotes or talk to the British press. Even if their comments are innocent they know the press will spin and exaggerate. They’d tell everything Harry did for his birthday 🙄
Those same ‘friends’ are the ones that go blabbing to CHARLOTTE GRIFFITHS of all people that he sent WhatsApps to them to say hello. She is a vocal hater of Meghan every week on palace confidential and She is the one that set off that whole drama last week with that Mail on Sunday article about Harry wanting to come back and is using his friends to find a way.
I just have no faith in those people
My brother, father of two in a solid committed relationship, took a boys trip when he turned 40 with some old friends (some dating back to high school) without partner and kids. They had a blast, his relationship with his partner and children was in no way threatened….of course Eden and co will make it sound as if they’re on the verge of divorce like always but it really is no big deal.
HeatherC, the bm would do better to report on all of the solo trips that Billy Idle makes.
To mark his 4oth birthday, might Harry do something charity related that involves charities and patronages relevant to African countries? Such would be in the same vein as what Meghan did for her 40th. That “internationally” is cryptic. Certainly, a birthday marking a decade is always time for reflection and for a forward vision at the same time.
Just watch – in the coming days the rota will probably pull their “Lucy w/ the football” nonsense again about whether Cluck is going to acknowledge his son’s 40th birthday.
Which would be uproariously funny in and of itself, given how many times he’s given leave to the papers to publish how very much he resents his son and insists on “punishing” him.
This article in, weirdly, Music Mundial just yesterday went into detail about how Cluck reacts with irritation whenever Harry tries to call him. “Those close to Harry say the king no longer even answers his letters“. Please. Harry knows better, Montecito does not leak. BP actually wants this narrative out there, can you imagine? They’re telling the world how irredemably hateful and petty Charles is, like it’s something to brag about. The monarchy won’t fall w/ William, because it’s falling now, under Charles.
Harry & Meghan getting out while Queen Elizabeth II still reigned, was the smartest decision they ever made. It saved their lives.
https://www.musicmundial.com/en/2024/09/11/this-is-king-charles-iiis-irritable-reaction-to-prince-harrys-phone-calls-according-to-close-sources/
“Followed by a gathering with close friends internationally” is such a confusing and poorly worded sentence. I thought this might mean a Zoom meeting across several time zones but then wondered maybe he’s organized a boys trip somewhere abroad that isn’t the UK? Whatever he does, I hope he has a great birthday.