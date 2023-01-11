Prince Harry: ‘In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style’

People Magazine loves the fact that they got an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Prince Harry. They spoke to him about Spare, of course, and his dysfunctional relations in the UK, but they also asked him some fun stuff about his life in California. I often felt like some of what Meghan experienced in the UK was just a major culture shock, although obviously her in-laws and the British media were also massively abusive towards her too. I’ve wondered if Harry has also had his moments of culture shock now that he’s been living in America for three years. He seems incredibly happy here, but I’m sure he has moments of “why are those methheads committing insurrection?!” and “why can you buy handguns in a parking lot???” Thankfully, Harry keeps those kinds of comments to a minimum. Some highlights:
Working on Spare: “I’ve been working on this for the past two years and have poured my heart and soul into it, choosing each moment with care. It has been a privilege to be able to tell my story in my words.”
He loves In-and-Out: “In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that’s just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!”
How he defines himself: “A husband and a father – first and foremost – as well as a veteran, environmentalist, and mental health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids.”
He hopes his children will get to know their extended fam: “I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”
His future in California: “I’m looking ahead and am optimistic for what’s to come. I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely. I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don’t think I could have written this book otherwise.”
His relationship with his grandmother: “My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit. I’m also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband. I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children.”
When his kids met QEII: Harry recalled Archie “making deep, chivalrous bows” while Lili was “cuddling the monarch’s shins.” “Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused,” he wrote in the book. “She’d expected them to be a bit more . . . American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious.”
Systemic racism: “My relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood. When we recognize bias within ourselves or others — we have a choice. Be part of the problem through inaction or part of the solution through change. We live in a world with systemic racism, and none of us are immune from the effects of that. I am someone who has long benefited from my place in society,” he says. “I understand that much better today than I once did. I had so much to learn and, equally, unlearn. It’s not a simple process, but it’s a fulfilling one. I’m a better husband, father and human because of it. I feel more grounded and connected.”
Unconscious bias: “To this day I’m doing important and necessary work to understand and address unconscious bias — it’s ever-evolving and requires us to step up and speak out where we can — even when it’s our friends, families or loved ones.”
We don’t have In-and-Out burger joints here on the East Coast, but I’ve heard from West Coasters that In-and-Out is aggressively… fine. Not the best, not the worst. Californians treat In-and-Out like it’s the end-all of fast food burgers but from where I sit, I think Burger King sounds a lot better?? And y’all know that man isn’t constantly eating fast food either. Please – living in California has taken ten years off of him and you know he’s eating healthy most of the time.
In-n-Out is a southern ca staple – the secret menu has been around forever since there are only a few items on the actual menu. The food is great for fast food. They have the BEST strawberry milkshake. I don’t eat meat but their grilled cheese is the best!
I’ve never seen him look better. Good for him!!
In n Out Burgers are the Bomb😋😊! You guys just don’t know what you’ve been missing. Here in Pasadena people line up for blocks headed for the drive thru. I get a fix twice a month… have to watch the waistline.
Midwestern transplant to CA here. In-N-Out is … fine. They’re a cut above McDonalds and most other fast food outlets, for sure. But I don’t understand the hoohah. Gimme a Juicy Lucy anytime.
East coast here. I’ve tried In-Out on visits to California and Las Vegas. They’re fine. Nothing really special. I much prefer Habit’s charburger.
what makes In n Out good is that the ingredients are all fresh. they are far superior to Hardee’s/McD’s/etc. but we have better. part of this is personal preference (I think their fries are too skinny) but they are a very decent option. and they will make it with just lettuce as a bun.
Sorry all of you are wrong. Shake Shack is the bomb.
In-N-Out and Shake Shack’s burgers are both fantastic in my opinion. In-N-Out’s fries are trash though. Shake Shack crinkle cut for the win.
Texas here (that’s not something I brag about), We have In-and-Out here. They are NOT good at all. Whataburger and Sonic are where it’s at.
I’m with @VespaRed. In-n-Out is aggressively meh but people line up all over parking lots for them. I don’t get it. It’s all about Shake Shack for me.
I didn’t know the queen had gotten a chance to meet Lili. What did I miss?
She met her during the Jubbly weekend.
@Naye in va – TQ popped in to see them during the Jubbly. There were lots of ridiculous stories circulating around that time about the meeting. My favourites were TQ refused to have her picture taken with Lili, while the derangers were insisting there were no pictures with TQ because Lili didn’t exist! 😆
In and Out is the best. I’m Canadian and when we go to California or Arizona our first stop is always In and Out. I don’t even eat fast food burgers in Canada
I can understand why In-N-Out would be amazing to an Englishman. Britain’s take on burgers is tragic.
Fast food like once a week is great. Generally speaking, fast food is not bad for you. This idea that it’s the worst ever, eat a burger and you’ll have a heart attack has roots in classism. Oh, and lies — like Supersize Me, which is a cavalcade of lies from beginning to end.
Britain’s take on burgers is tragic.
Especially the first sentence, like, I had some burgers here and there in stand alone restaurants that were great while I lived there but the chains were awful, lol. Even their versions of American ones.
I’m on the east coast so I had to google what his order meant, LOL.
I agree with you about fast food and this is something I’m trying to really teach my boys. They’ve heard so much about “fast food isn’t healthy” (some of that from us, but mostly from school etc) and my point is – fast food is fine once in a while. They overall eat very healthy (my one is obsessed with cauliflower, the other loves tofu) so if we get McDonald’s once a week or once a month – whatever. They’re fine. It’s good, lets enjoy it, lol.
Honestly, with the exception of Sunday roast, Britain’s take on food in general is tragic.
Just my opinion, but they have great vegetarian/vegan food. They also have the best fish and chips. They also have the best chocolate and potato chips and cakes. I’m craving it all right now !
@hihi I have to disagree, the most wonderful thing about traveling in the UK is that you can have a decent hot meal at the service stations along the main highways. I thought everything was much better than US fast food. The pasties at the service stations are sooooo good!
IMO they absolutely do not have the best chocolate or cakes, lol. Victoria sponge is as good as it gets. Cadbury Dairy Milk is good. But it’s not the best.
They have had a decent boom in vegan food. But a lot of stuff is still cooked in animal products. Traditional British cooking is fat, starch, and meat heavy. I love me a good steak pie but it’s so easy for it to be soggy and gross and a lot of it is. Don’t get me started on Gregg’s.
They invented fish and chips so I’ll give them that.
I had jellied eels and it made me want to die, and I’m not a picky eater, I had roasted intestine in Sicily and loved it, lol.
Disagree. Stews, soups, use of root and all vegetables, pastry is fantastic. I find USA food is too sugary, too oily and too heavy all together.
My time in UK was the happiest food wise.
@Alice What exactly do you call USA food? Just fast food and junk food? “USA food” actually is highly varied and reflective of many cultures.
You’re not wrong, the only decent meal I’ve had in England is Indian curry. When I had to be there for work for a day or two I’d eat Raman noodles in my hotel room because the food in restaurants was that bad. Im sure they have good food but it’s hard to find as a visitor.
Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in London. so they’ve got that going for them.
I’d agree on England’s food, except for the Indian restaurants on London’s Brick Lane.
And the freshly made bagels, with lox, at the bagel bakery on the same street.
We rarely eat U.S. fast food (not a humblebrag — high cholesterol precludes it) but I prefer Shake Shack. Its portobello burger is good.
Yeah I’ve gotta say, I’ve really enjoyed the times I’ve visited England and I’ve been to several different areas, but their food is…not the best. I can see In-N-Out being appealing!
I’m an East Coaster too so I tried it last time I was in California, and found it very ordinary, nothing special.
Co-sign this. I was so excited on my trip to SF that there was an In-N-Out right down the block from my hotel. I mean, it was fine…but BK and Wendy’s make better burgers IMHO and the fries were not as good as McDonald’s. But to each their own!
ETA: someone downthread mentioned Shake Shack – now THAT is a burger!
So Cal here. In and Out is just meh. McD’s still has the best fries. And Smashburger is awesome.
Maybe I’m getting old, but if I eat fast food burgers, they sit hard in my stomach all day!! I guess I have evolved to more turkey and veggie burgers…
I see no classism in the facts that most fast food is so pumped up with hidden sugar and salt and so oily that the impact it has on organs snd blood is tragic. Preparing a burger at home with high quality bread, meat and additions is a whole other story but it won’t cost as cheap. Fast food is cheap because the products used are low quality.
That’s not what’s classist about it. There are plenty of gourmet foods that are equally horrible for your health but stigma is attached to fast food because it is the resource of people in poverty where there are food deserts, so the assumption is that it’s “poison”. It’s not. Not optimally healthy and ideally not indulged in all the time, but it’s still food.
I was in London when I was in college on a temporary work visa. My flat mates (Americans and Canadians) and I didn’t have a lot of money for food, but we did go out to a restaurant one night and order burgers because we were all craving them. What I got did not taste anything like what I expected or wanted, lol.
I’ve never had In-N-Out before. We have Whataburger in Texas and it’s pretty good. Smashburger is great too. I don’t eat burgers often but when I do it’s from one of those places or maybe Wendys. I love McD’s fries but not their burgers.
LOL years ago I studied abroad in Spain, in a small-ish city (I was not in Madrid or Barcelona lol.) I tried very hard to eat only Spanish food (figuring that was why I was there, right?) and I really loved it and enjoyed it but there were two or three times I headed to the McDonald’s because I needed my fast food fries, lol.
You both can pry my Big Macs and McDonald’s fries from my dead cold hands, LOL
Just my two cents on In-N-Out. Having lived in both CA and NYC, while I enjoy In-N-Out when I’m back in CA, Shake Shack is by far a tastier burger. Now that I live in the UK I’d be happy with either (although we do have Five Guys). And apparently there are Shake Shacks in London now, but haven’t been yet!
Shake Shack has the best fries! Signed, So Californian
The Shake Shack burger at Leicester Square in London beat In-N-Out by a mile imo. It might have been one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.
I’m in Dallas, and there were Californians crying for joy on the news when Inn-n-out came out here, and I have to say it’s very meh. I do like the portion sizes, but whatever they cook the fries in upsets my stomache. Animal style is the good one though 👍
In and Out is great because it’s fresh. The meat isn’t frozen, the fries are from fresh potatoes, etc. The food is a much better, less processed quality than Burger King.
This!! I cannot believe anyone would compare it to a greasy floppy Burger King burger. Yah, fresh is their deal. The meat is freshly ground, which means it has to be localish, which means we get California grass fed grain finished beef. We get fresh bread, a pile of actually crisp lettuce. It’s great! Do I wish they had BBQ sauce and a cheese other than American? Yes, but it’s a California thing to be all about our fresh local food.
Recently moved to California and guess where I’m going tonight for the first time? 🤣 There’s an IN-and-OUT right down the road but I don’t normally eat fast food, so I had no idea. Just pored over their “not-so-secret-menu”, took detailed notes, and sketched out my order. (hope I got this right) BURGER: double-double, protein style, medium rare, mustard-grilled, whole grilled onion, side of jalapenos…. with FRIES: well done. How’d I do? ❤️
No In-N-Out where I live. Serious question: what exactly is a “double double animal style”? 🤔
I think I have this right – 2 patties, lettuce, tomato, the animal style is grilled onions, 1000 island, & American cheese melted on top. I don’t eat meat anymore so I get a grilled cheese animal style which is just all that with no burger.
IMO what really sets it apart from other places is the spongey bun & the fries are terrible. Plus they go cold fast & why do they always put the effing napkins right on top of the burger.
The thing about in & out is there are really good ones and there are okay ones, like I’ll always stop at the Lenwood Road one in Barstow when I’m driving home from CA but I won’t go to the one that’s 3 miles from my house 🙂
Didn’t expect to go on an in & out rant today but here we are
Thank you, Muggs! This is ironic because there is an excellent burger place near me (not a chain), and what you describe sounds like what they call California Style single or double, with or without onions. Maybe that’s where they got it.
Have to agree on the fries Muggs lol, but it is cool to watch them put a whole potato through their fry maker for you. But yah, a cut up potato is not as good as whatever potato mush magic McDonald’s does.
Apparently you can hack the fries 🤣 It’s almost a cult! https://www.foodbeast.com/news/in-n-out-fries-guide/
That is not animal style, that is just the regular Double Double. Animal style is where they cook the patties in mustard and add pickles.
replying to @Muggs – that is *not* Animal Style. that’s a regular double double with grilled onions. Animal Style = cooking the patties with mustard adding pickles.
you can get the fries Animal Style too.
Damn that last pic! Seriously though I’m happy for him and them, he does seem very happy and at peace. I’m sure he’s not exactly where he wants to be in regard to his relationship with some members of his extended family, but it sounds like they have enough friends, family and in between that they are ok.
Maybe they’re different on the west coast, but in recent years In-N-Outs have started popping up on Texas where I am, and it was just okay. There was absolutely nothing special about it imo at all, and I don’t understand the hype. The coolest thing they do so far as I saw was that they make fresh fries on site from whole potatoes. If I’m getting a fast food burger though, it’s Whataburger all the way.
Co-sign Whataburger. Best fast food burger. Hands down.
Yessss, Whataburger for life. I commented further up, I like inn-n-out portion sizes, but can’t eat the fries. Whataburger wins in just about any comparison.
East coaster that has never had In-N-Out but am intrigued. Hope to try it one day but I suspect that it’s been so built up that I’ll just be like okay this was good but not that good. But who knows maybe I’ll be blown away. Had a whataburger in FL once and it was good? Can’t remember if I was blown away but everyone around me was raving about it. Idk but it’s making me want to taste test all the burgers now.
I live in CA so In-n-Out is our fast food burger of choice. WAY better than McDonald’s, BK, Wendy’s, etc but…..Whataburger! We had them in El Paso. Sooooo good for fast food. Yeah, Whataburger wins.
I’m a lifelong vegetarian and I LOVE In ‘N Out! I get a grilled cheese animal-style with chilis. It’s the ONLY fast food fries that I like. And when I’m in the mood for a treat, I get the shake, Neapolitan style.
In n out is great but you have to eat it immediately otherwise it does lose the flavor. But it is a really fresh burger.
Co-sign – there’s an In-n-Out about a 5-minute drive from our house. We always bring it home to eat and that 5 minutes pushes the limit because it’s all so fresh. We love it though – I too like a double-double animal style but I add chiles. So good!
YOU CAN GET A SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS?!!!!!
Love the reveal about the kids meeting Granny. Harry has set the record straight, declared his memories, and it’s probably driving the slimy tabloids crazy with rage. Regarding In-N-Out, their burgers are way better than Burger King, and the shakes are great too. But their fries are awful.
Canadian here and every time I am in California I have to eat at In N Out at least once
Loved the article and the recall about the time (s) his grandmother met with his children
Take that RR and shove it up your arse
You know what…I just realized I haven’t had a burger from Mudf*ckers in a long time. Fuddruckers is tasty when done right.
In and Out is Amazing!! Definitely better than Burger King which I wouldn’t waste calories on!!
You are probably right though, he probably eats healthy most of the time. He in really good shape. And my god those blue eyes of his!!!
The image of Archie doing deep bows to the queen is heartbreakingly precious. I sure hope there are some private photos.
Californian expat living in the UK for 15 years—In N’ Out is by far superior in terms of quality as people already described, ie not frozen, real potatoes, etc. But LA in particular is full of so many mom ‘n pop places, typically Greek-owned (Tom’s Burgers, Angelo’s Burgers, Jim’s Burgers, you get the idea) you can easily avoid chain places. I’d always pick In ‘N Out over any national chain though—East Coasters make a sport of being dismissive of LA food culture which always makes my eyes roll.
UK food is hugely stereotyped as being bad but it’s generally fresher than US food and groceries actually spoil within a few days. It always shocks me that American milk lasts in the fridge for weeks and bread doesn’t go moldy. Inside London you have as much variety and quality as you’d find in any major US city with the exception of good fresh-Mex and, arguably, sushi. Outside London the food is pretty unexciting. Gastropubs have amazing seasonal, locally sourced ingredients but good luck finding anything ethnic beyond curry and maybe Thai… I always say if I ever move back to the states I never want to see another ham and cheese sandwich in my life!!
But anyone who immediately cites fish and chips and pasties as indicative of UK food culture makes me think you only spent a few days there bc no one really eats that except every now and then. Take out is usually curry, pizza, kebabs and fried chicken. Chicken shops are ubiquitous in the UK, way more than fish and chips (or they do double duty)…
When we lived in London, fish and chips were what we ate after a night at the pubs. We were young and thin (not necessarily fit) and didn’t worry about cholesterol then.
Once while visiting Durham, my husband introduced me to the chip butty — which is literally a French fry sandwich.
The roll was slathered with butter and I was given the option of adding mushy peas. I thought I was going to have a stroke on the spot. It was DISGUSTING.
Why can’t we have this in Minnesota? In-N-Out sounds so good!
My area seems to be over run with drive thru Chicken places, drive thru coffee shops, and car washes/gas stations full of microwavable icky stuff.
This is fun to know Prince Harry is so Cali now he enjoys I-N-O burgers. 👍
I ate at Nando’s five days in a row, must say since the 80’s, food in England is improving.
Once my niece said to me, when Chefs leave their countries to work in England, it seems as though they lost their taste buds.
Hello, lifelong Californian here,
There is absolutely no comparison between In-n-Out and Burger King. If you said BK was better in California you would be laughed out of the state. In-n-Out is absolutely fresh, never frozen, made to order and the employees are genuinely happy to serve you. They get paid a decent wage (unlike BK) and are cheerful pretty much all the time. It is one of the most sought after jobs for kids entering the job market in Southern California. Better Food (by a mile) Better people (significantly) and you get a restaurant that has a line around the block for the drive through pretty much all day. TL:DR In-n-Out kicks ass over any other fast food joint.
In-N-Out is vastly superior to BK. they don’t have freezers!
CA native here and i grew up on In-N-Out. they started out in the San Gabriel Valley and it was a special occasion to have it when i was young and i’m sure that has something to do with my lifelong love. one thing i really appreciate as a middle-aged adult is that they have kept the menu very small all this time. burgers, fries (order “fries well”!), sodas, and shakes. now, there’s the not so secret anymore menu but the core menu is still super small.
I’ve had Whataburger once, in Amarillo when i was moving back to CA. i didn’t get the thrill.
I’m a born and bred east coaster so just want to say that “double-doubles, animal style” sounds as bonkers to me as it probably does non-Americans, lol.
In-n-Out is so much better than Burger King! The meat is fresh, buns perfectly toasted, and the fries are from fresh potatoes. They also pay their staff more than any other fast food restaurants here and offer great benefits.
Californian here. So In n’ Out is tasty but not spectacular. That being said it feels a lot less gross to eat then McDonalds etc because its much less processed. Also the restaurants are kind of cute. Very stylized.
I bet Harry knows living on Nandos or take out vindaloo isn’t healthy for him. Meghan certainly does.
She said they stop midway when they drive to LA. Probably Ventura or Camarillo. Although he might be driving up to Goleta now and then.
My GF says Thousand Oaks.
Notice Harry didn’t say he wanted the kids to get to know Toxic Tom, Scammy and Jr. Apparently Harry is OK with Meghan’s niece Ashleigh.
Why would he? Tom isn’t family anymore and the other two never were.
Harry is smiling with his eyes and parts of the english press in the UK continues to intone that he is unhappy.
Incredible.
I had In and Out in Las Vegas (I’ve been to California but didn’t have it there). I thought it was fine. Definitely better than Burger King. But I’m a Midwest person and it doesn’t hold a candle to Portillo’s (their hamburgers are really good, in addition to “the beef”).
I’ve been to England twice and wasn’t impressed with the food, but I don’t think I was going anywhere nice. I had “lasagna” in a pub that was really weird tasting. I think it may have been made with lamb? I had a hamburger that also tasted strange to me. Maybe the meat wasn’t full of hormones like it is here in the US? I wound up sticking to things like shepard’s pie or fish and chips. I have to say in general I thought the meat tasted strange. Not organic strange, I eat organic meat all the time, but … different from US meat kind of strange.
I am so happy for him! Love those ginger whiskers. He is so handsome and there’s a twinkle in his eye. He is truly happy. I love that he stood up for Meghan and their children. What a man. This is my favorite fairytale.
I love In-n-Out! I love their chocolate milk shakes! My son prefers Shake Shack shakes. I wish there was In-n-Out in the New England area.
There was a Reddit question from non-Americans on what they thought was the best the US has to offer . The most popular response is that we have the best diversity of food- which I have to 100% agree having traveled to many places around the world . We definitely perfected a melting pot of the different cuisines .
Regarding IN and Out , Californian here also. I have to say prob one of my favorite fast food burger place . They did an international tour with pop-ups in different countries inc the UK and Germany, so popular that it had 5 hour waits . I love In and Out but definitely will not wait 5 hours for burger and fries. 🙂