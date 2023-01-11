Prince Harry’s ’60 Minutes’ interview got huge ratings & ‘Spare’ is a bestseller

The reaction to Prince Harry’s promotional interviews has been overwhelmingly positive here in America. It’s been said before, but Americans remain incredibly curious about and interested in the British monarchy, and I think the average American is quite happy that an American girl married a British prince and they came to live here in the US. Americans have an appetite for The Crown and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series. As it turns out, Americans were very interested in Harry’s 60 Minutes interview too:
Prince Harry’s Sunday “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper brought in a season-high audience for the CBS newsmagazine, drawing 11.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day data. That audience count is up from the 10.52 million viewers that Variety reported Monday for the sitdown, per the earliest available Nielsen data. That initial number alone was up 16% from the “60 Minutes” season average viewership to-date and made the episode the third-most watched of the season.
The bump in total viewers that Prince Harry’s “60 Minutes” received in the finalized Nielsen count makes it the most-watched episode. The previous season high was set by the Oct. 16 episode, featuring interviews with families of the victims found in a mass grave in the Ukraine and an interview with college football coach Deion Sanders, which drew 10.7 million viewers in final numbers.
The interview, which originally aired from 7:34-8:34 p.m. ET on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the CBS App and CBS.com, starting a few minutes late due to an NFL game overrun, is now the most-watched “60 Minutes” installment in next-day streaming since the October 2020 interview between Donald Trump and Lesley Stahl. The next-day streaming performance was also five-times higher than the current season average for “60 Minutes.”
I just did a basic look at 60 Minutes’ YouTube views for their Prince Harry-related videos. The full interview has over 1.4 million YT views. The individual clip videos ALL have over 100K views each. So yeah… people were definitely interested. Speaking of, Spare is already selling like hotcakes… in the UK.
Prince Harry’s autobiography is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.
Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.
“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”
Queues of fans developed before shops opened at 12am Tuesday morning for the official release of the controversial memoir.
Yep. It’s a lot like the Netflix series too – the British media tried to say that no one was interested in Meghan and Harry, but the series had a huge viewership in the UK (and around the world). It was the same with Spare – the media tried so hard to radicalize the public against Harry and the book, but people were and are excited to read Harry’s own words. Anyway, I expect that Spare will end up being the biggest non-fiction bestseller of the past year.
To quote Charlie Sheen ..’WINNING!!!’
I’m so pleased to see this data, the media here (in the UK) is so biased and it’s really hard to get a wider sense of what the pubic actually thinks and feels about anything these days. My copy is due to be delivered today but still no sign of it, at least postal staff aren’t on strike today.
I want to sit out the first wave and then I’ll buy it, not just for Harry but to put antimonarchy numbers up he he 🙂
Sarah,
Agree with you on the bias UK reporting and so called ‘You Gov’ polls do not represent anyone I talk too or know in UK .. I cannnot find how to see the 60 minutes interview as blocked on You Tube. Good to have Celebitchy and some of the You Tube channels devoted to Meg and Harry which you can get info.on. If you have not found them yet try Duchess of Success, Facts and 2 Cents and Royal Sussex. Or the ‘wild’ TisaTells!
sammi
Get a VPN, they aren’t that expense. I use it for security and so that we can stream anything from anywhere. In this case all you have to do is set it to US and you’ll be able to watch. So many benefits to having one.
I LOVE Tisa Tells, on YouTube!!! She is SO intelligent, engaging, witty, and she is SOLIDLY pro Sussex!!! And she is STUNNING to boot!!!
She does an amazing takedown of Kate’s copy-keening Meghan’s style! I highly recommend it!! Really glad to see Tisa getting some love here!
I started reading it last night! It’s more personal than I expected. I’m enjoying it so far.
Kudos to Harry for the book sales and ratings. He interviews so well, wow. It was nice to hear the American audience cheering and clapping for him.
He’s our Prince now.
I received my copy yesterday and was kind of shocked at the weight of the book, i thought for sure it had shipped with something else in the box. I’m really excited to get into it.
I am not surprised at the numbers. C-Rex and Will-be are appalled.
Thank you, what’s inside says, for C-Rex. I laughed my head off.
LOL, does anyone know the numbers of the RF Christmas thing? I couldn’t find them. Not trying to be petty I just wonder.
It was 25 or 26 and came in after the evening news.
“Will-be”. I’m out, he’s not Willnot anymore, he’s “Will-be”. Keep on believing, England, some day he might be a real boy.
This American, for one, enjoys watching a member of the royal family throw sand in the gears of the monarchy.
Same! As the granddaughter of Irish immigrants, I’m particularly delighted.
Also, the book is just really well-written. It’s really intimate and revealing. And so much more detailed than I expected. I loved Harry’s description of himself as being keenly aware of the details of whatever place he’s in, whether it’s a room in a royal residence or a battlefield. So he was able to relate those details.
This also made me revisit some of the photos that include him and Meghan on the Buckingham Palace balcony — in some, he appears to be scanning the crowd, as if looking for any dangers (when some of their real enemies were standing right beside the two).
We are also interested in the Brits because they are apart of OUR history. Lest we forget that they colonized America and we had to go to war to free ourselves from them. And the Brits are obsessed with us as well. Somehow Americans have made it so that if an actor or artist doesn’t make it big here then they are only partially successful.
The obsession is mutual, like former married people.
Does anyone know how this compared to willy the bully PBS and Kate minus the Weight Xmas special? As far as the viewership? Has it been reported yet
All I could find was information about how beautiful everyone looked, and pictures of the kids smiling. lol
Yeah! The rota rats must have “forgotten” to mention how Earthshot and Kate’s Christmas program did in the ratings. I’m sure they did much better than these American interviews with some irrelevant, universally loathed minor royal. LOL. Chuck and Willy must be apoplectic.
I saw a screenshot several times on Twitter showing the views on Bulliams PBS Eartshit show and it literally was like 236 actively watching.
And The Telegraph actually ran some stupid story about the bookstores being empty yesterday. I guess they had never heard of online sales and ebooks…
Perhaps empty because sold out? They’d do better to reserve comment instead of looking stupid.
Equality – The BM also ran stupid stories about Harry & Meghan not being number one on Netflix on the first day it streamed…. and then had to eat their words when it became the most streamed show in UK history. They just want Harry and Meghan to fail so badly. lol.
It was also on TV news, with a photo of one old chap going to buy the book. They know most people buy their books online, that many pre ordered it, and that there are other formats. He who has the last laugh….
The NYT also had a story about how Don Lemon was pissy to Harry and some other reporters were as well, which meant that all of the U.S. had tired of him. NYT also wrote Patty Davis’s peculiar opinion piece about how she wrote about her dad, Ronald Reagan, and how she regretted that when he was ancient with Alziemer’s. She was sure he would regret it.
What a stogy old dusty snobby newspaper the NYT has become
One of the stupid stories on the DM referred to the NYT as a ‘left-wing, anti-monarchist publication’…bwaahh, hilarious.
@Isabel – Yes, Don Lemon had the nerve to say that HARRY was wrong for sharing that William physically attacked him. Some nonsense about how Harry should have kept it to himself out of family loyalty? He clearly hasn’t been paying attention…
The Telegraph is now the posh version of the Daily Mail…
Meghan’s Vogue was the best selling issue of the 2010s. Crickets from the British media. The Vogue was a “failure.”
Does anybody know how much he got for his book? I am assuming it is in the tens of millions and I have heard $30 million but I do not know if that is true or not. Hardcover best sellers can be very profitable
I don’t know but he previously said that the proceeds would be donated to charity. I’m not sure if that means all the money he makes from the book or just a portion?
I work in publishing! He has to out-earn his advance to make royalties. So his advance of 10 million or whatever it is, will be his. Once the book starts making money after it, those are the proceeds he will donate.
He made a 1 1/2 mil donation to Sentebale and 347,000 to Well Child that was supposed to be from his book money. I don’t think anywhere that he has pledged to give away all the money. He does have a mortgage and security to pay.
@Iris – Good to know. I just read that Harry’s advance was $20M and his ghost writer received a $1M advance.
That was from the BM, trying to dictate Harry’s life, he made donations to two charities so far.
The copyright page in the book reads:
Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from SPARE. The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. Prince Harry will also donate to the nonprofit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for fifteen years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.
I don’t know about the upfront payment, but he’s getting royalties and they are still pouring in. He is making massive bank on this.
I’m not 100% positive, but I think I read he keeps the advance, but will donate the profits?
The NYT also had a pre-publication tory about how Don Lemon was pissy about Harry and reporters in UK were as well, which meant the whole world had tired of the Sussexes–and wanted to hear no more.
NYT also ran Patty Davis’s peculiar opinion piece about how she wrote about her dad, Ronald Reagan, and how she regretted that when he was dying (after she pocketed the money). She was sure Harry, too, would be fully of regret.
What a stogy old dusty snobby newspaper the NYT has become. And what a silly take on a complex book.
The NYT’s always been pretty right-wing. I think it’s just becoming more obvious lately.
Americans are interested in Harry and Meghan, and still interested in Diana. If Americans were interested in the British monarchy overall, Willy’s trip to Boston would have amounted to anything other than a damp squib and some booing at a Celtics game.
Now the interview and the book need to win a few awards and the royals can really be incandescent.
Parts of the media looked so stupid yesterday,lol. All of them had the same talking points about the bookstores and people not really inside as if people aren’t buying online. They all looked stupid when the publisher came out and said the book was extremely successful.
Haha! The BM must be seething with jealousy and outrage! Another reminder that they backed the wrong horse. Congrats Harry! We knew it would be a bestseller but the haters must be in shock – as they read the copy they personally purchased…
““As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).””
When the news came that he was going to write a book, I knew it was going to be a hot potato, like HP books. YES! *fistbumps*
I have both the physical book and the audio book.
There are very few authors who can do justice when they perform their own books, but Harry is fantastic. He sounds like he is talking directly to us, not reading his book.
I’m enjoying it very much.
I got the Kindle and the audiobook version and have already gone through the book. I read the first half, then listened to the second half. Which worked quite well as I’d put myself in the shoe of that 12 year old boy, then listened to adult Harry present his side of the story. When the book ended, I wanted to hear more.
I am listening to the audiobook. It’s very enjoyable hearing his story in his own voice. The only off-putting thing is whenever he suddenly halts and says “Chapter 36” or whatever number and then starts speaking again. I never listened to an audiobook before and didn’t realize they will say the chapter numbers!
I LOVE listening to him read the audiobook. I’m not too far into it yet, but he’s so good at it! And there were a few lines that I laughed out loud at; he has very good comedic timing (no spoilers, but one line I’m thinking of is about Hamlet).
Hahaha I know what you mean and I laughed there too.
In general, I’m going between anger, sadness, and laughter reading this. He has a very good sense of humor and it comes through.
I cracked up at that part.
I’m loving the audiobook! I have listened to audiobooks for years. It just sounds like a conversation. I like that he speaks slightly fast. I can’t pay attention to slow narrators
THANK YOU! I survived the pandemic due to a serious addiction to audiobooks (and CB), and solid narrators, that don’t completely pull me out of the book by mispronunciations or other errors, are rare. So far, Harry has knocked it out of the park, and I am hugely critical of narrators. Joel Leslie is the only narrator I never have an issue with.
I’m not including actors who narrate books, just the strictly audiobook crowd.
I really hope Dan Wooten, Piers Morgan, and all those horrendous ghouls in the Brit media soiled their diapers at this news.
So far, all we’ve had is a photo of Kate looking “grave” driving her range rover on her first outing since the book. I bet she loves the photo because, despite looking the same old hard face, the flash has bleached out her wrinkles, sags and bags. Kate LOVES a car photo.
She has the same hatchet face on that she did at the Commonwealth service and QEII’s post-funeral walkabout with the Sussexes. No amount of photoshop can cover up that deep-seated ugliness of character.
Man I LOVE this for him, for a few reasons:
1) the more people who read his story, in his own words, the worse it is for the royals and for the press.
2) The british press has egg on its face because they’ve been insisting that no one is really interested. I think they thought that by talking incessantly about the few leaked excerpts that no one would care about the book itself. If anything they just drove up more interest, lol.
3) GO HARRY. the more books he sells, the faster he earns back his advance, and the faster he gets his royalties. MAKE YOUR MONEY.
Hi Becks1. Always good points. Re no 2. It certainly has egg on its face, so much so that they’ve said nothing on the DM site about the sales. We’ve had a headline article about Kate, with her serious hard face on, driving her range rover. The DM is hamstrung. They are first and foremost to debunk H&M, what with the law cases on. Piers Morgan is also fearful; a lot of his hate filled rubbish is driven not just through obsession with Meghan but his knowing that he is next in the legal firing line. There are cases against him that dovetail with H&M and other people who suffered the phone scandal. No wonder they are fearful of Harry getting ever more successful.
Harry should send the media a set of Titan Arum plants–one to each tabloid, thanking them for acting as his personal publicists. “None of this would be possible without your constant attention.”
**Titan Arum is the world’s stinkiest plant–called a corpse flower for its scent.
On the one hand, it was unfortunate the book leaked bc it gave the media an opportunity in advance to selectively take portions out of context and do the usual spin for dramatic headlines, and Harry was unhappy about that, as per his Colbert appearance.
But on the other hand, it confirmed that when Harry/the publisher promoted the book as “raw”, they weren’t kidding, and he really was going there, which IMO definitely drove up interest, hence it shooting to number one on both Amazon US and B&N in the days before release.
Not sure if it’s reliable info but read somewhere they sold out in France and are doing another print run of that version.
windyriver, I think I read that 400,000 had sold in the UK and they are now printing another 50,000 copies.
I read the run of 200K had sold out in France, and believe they were also doing another run of 50K.
Note Kaiser has on Twitter the press release from the publisher that on the first day Spare sold over 1.4 million in all formats between the UK, US and Canada and they’re doing another press run in the US as well. Wow.
I ended up downloading the audiobook narrated by Harry to listen to while at work, and I love hearing his words in his voice. It just hits different when you hear it from his voice. Powerful.
Gah! So Amazon mistakenly sent me a Spanish version when I ordered an English version. I can’t just have them “resend”. I have to return the Spanish version and re-order the English version. I have done this, but my head went to, “what if this mistake happened to others and the UK media start reporting on books that have been returned?” Cause I can totally see that. It was Amazon’s fault, Harry! I’m not “returning” your book. Lol.
Well the bm tried so hard to do a tell all on the book, to decrease sells, but I have listened to their take on Sussexes for so long, I can’t complete my book soon enough, as written, by the spare, in HIS OWN WORDS.
By the way i pre ordered on Amazon, but wasn’t delivered yesterday, glad I told my son to hold off on my Xmas present, sent him to target yesterday to pick up my belated Xmas present. He just laughed, am now reading for myself, sorry, BM, RR, BRF, SO CALLED ROYAL EXPERTS. Noted old man murdock has his media rags, and stations condemning the Sussexes, fox News has lost their minds. Love it.
I had to stop watching 60 Minutes when it was airing bc I was yelling at the TV too much about how awful the Royal Family is.
I’m only a few pages into Spare and have already smiled and giggled about some things Harry has shared about Diana and Phillip so I’m excited to see more about the man that is Harry. Since I read all the gossip here, I doubt I’m going to be shocked by anything, but it’s nice to read Harry’s story as written by Harry.
When I was watching one of the interviews (I think it was “60 Minutes”) and they showed the images of Harry and William walking behind their mother’s coffin, I said out loud, “They used poor Harry as a human shield!” And my younger daughter replied, “We know! You’ve told us a dozen times!” LOL
(They make fun of me, because they know I loathe the British monarchy. I’m not all that into celebrities, so for me to be TeamSussex is kind of out of character. They don’t let me forget it.)
Harry married an American girl. And she was treated so poorly by the RF and the BM that they both had to leave. Come on. Of course Americans are going to be interested in that story. And I’m convinced the BM will continue to not discuss the details of the actual book now that it’s out. And they’ll continue to just say whatever they want. I saw a clip of Nicole Wallace on msnbc talking about how compelling she found them and how Americans are pretty horrified by how hunted she’s been by the BM. She asked Max Foster why she was so hunted and he completely ignored it and began giving clear BM talking points that didn’t address Nicole’s question. The clip didn’t contain Nicole’s follow up so I’m guessing there wasn’t one. But wish she’d been like yeah you just ignored my question. Why are y’all hunting her?
i saw that interview and thought exactly the same about Max Foster being a flack for the BRF. Same kind of energy with an NBC international commentator, can’t remember his name. I’m Canadian but it made me think that these guys really aspire to align themselves with the BRF and BM POVs because they are such a classist society.
Max Foster is often dragged by Squaddies and i believe the result of that has been CNN forcing him to share bylines in posted articles (i think someone always has to vet/edit his biases out of articles). And had to laugh hard because now Foster appears on CNN with OTHERS in order to get more balanced talking points, and his bias is much more evident. Anderson Cooper looked perplexed and then very annoyed as Foster evaded his questions and got in his own talking points. Noticed he is more careful around Anderson Cooper than with other anchors though.
Nicole Wallace from msnbc (who said she had very very little knowledge of the royal saga until now) was also perplexed by the London correspondent who is part of the NBC team, and she clearly favoured her female guest (a BBC studio person) who appeared on a split screen with the guy, and who was articulate and cutting in her commentary about the BM and BRF. Wallace made a point of saying she would make sure they had her back on as a guest and looked forward to more commentary from her.
I was very encouraged that big-name American media folks are starting to see how the establishment lines up to continue villainizing the Sussexes and propping up the BRF despite everything.
At this rate the Montecito mansion will be paid off and Archie and Lili’s trust and college funds will be flush. Of course Harry and Meghan will have a nice retirement fund. Elsewhere in the UK Mike Tindall’s I’m a Celebrity money is chump change. Sophie is reminded that her business efforts went belly up and the late queen had to bail her out. The rota rats are seething because their hit books have never seen this level of money and never will.
FYI cannot recommend the audiobook enough. He is a GORGEOUS reader. Imho the audiobook is the definitive version, you hear so much in his voice, which btw reminds me of Neil Gaiman.
Second this!!! I was not expecting him to be this great of a reader.
Third. I cannot stress how impressed I am with his narration skills. I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me that his charisma would carry over in strictly audible form, but it really does.
I read the entire book yesterday. It is beautifully written, sharing a personal perspective that only a “spare” can know. While recollections may vary, that in itself does not make anyone’s point of view or recollections invalid. We all carry our own history with us inside our own families. Speaking one’s truth aloud is a gift many of us never have the courage to do. I thank Prince Harry for his perspective and his courage. Wishing he and his family love and happiness.
I hope William’s spares, Charlotte and Louis, are able to form relationships with Harry when they’re older. I have a feeling they’ll need him…
I went to Amazon and read the excerpts of Spare available.
I is much different in tone vs the bits that have been leaked. Shows that all the leaks were tweaked to be sensationalized, IMO.
COMPLETELY different tone than all of the salacious bits that were leaked with no context. Not surprising, but still frustrating
Some of the Australian news outlets tried the same nonsense. Quoting one bookseller stating sales were slow and they didn’t have many pre-orders. Yeah, well, that just might be because you’re charging $10 more than Amazon, where everyone did their pre-orders and where it’s already the No1 best seller in Books, Biographies, History and probably other categories that I haven’t checked.
I’m reading too.
It was given a prominent place in the Dutch bookstore I went to.
I did the pre-order on Amazon and normally the book will download automatically. But for some reason it didn’t and I heard other people had issues too. So my guess is that there was so much demand that there was a hiccup on the website along the way. Good for Harry, I’m so glad to see him and Meghan having this success.
I pre-ordered the audiobook and hardcover the first day they were available (was that November? I can’t remember now), and I still haven’t received the physical book. What the hell, Amazon, this is your only job.
I refuse to write a negative review on Amazon, because it will get twisted to be a negative review of Harry, so I’m just complaining here, LOL!
I had a similar issue with the Kindle version; in fact when I checked just after midnight on the 10th I had a surprise message from the previous day saying it had already been available since early on the 9th. But it wasn’t, and I didn’t see it downloaded by 8 am on the 10th either. Had never preordered so wasn’t sure what’s normal. Actually didn’t even see my record of the Kindle order, which someone else here also said. Somehow I found it, and I just cancelled that and bought it again. Amazon wasn’t going to deliver the hard copy for a week, so I cancelled that as well and ordered it for immediate pickup at the local B&N.
The British press really tried to put off people from buying the book and they were saying that it was a flop because there was no lines to buy the book in stores. The British press exist in their own world. I also saw Victoria Arbiter saying that the ITV interview flopped when compared with ITV’s airing of the Oprah interview but she failed to realise that the Oprah interview was shown on a Monday rather than the Sunday when the viewing figures are lower. Harry’s interview was the second most watched show on Sunday after the BBC show Happy Valley which had 5.2 million viewers. Harry’s interview had 4.6 million views. It wasn’t a flop.
Amy – the UK press is purposely being deceptive. It was on two ITV channels ITV-4.6 million views ITVX 4.2 million. 8.8 million views together. Chris Ship Tweeted it.
VA really jumped the shark, didn’t she. She used to be one of the more reasonable reporters. But she got called out for commenting on the Oprah interview before it aired, and blamed the Sussex Squad for it. Just another racist bitch.
My sis the librarian got me a copy. I’m enjoying it, but saddened by the way they treat Harry & Meghan. Diana always makes me feel sad because she was taken too soon.
I’m picking up the physical copy Friday but I’ve been listening to the audiobook and he’s a great narrator! Was shocked. The book is well written and he’s brought it to life very well.
My hardcover copy will be delivered on Friday (so irritating), so I got the audiobook. Harry is an excellent narrator! Melodious voice. Glad my hard copy is late because I wouldn’t have purchased the audiobook which is such a treat.
Ok, y’all have convinced me. I ordered the Kindle copy but now I have to get the audio book too!
Same!
I downloaded the audio book earlier and am 3 chapters in. Harry has just been told his mum died and I cannot that they just left him alone for hours. He was a child ffs.
There’s maintaing a facade of detachment in public but surely, in private they couldn’t be this cold hearted?
What is wrong with these people?
Didn’t TQ come to his room or send for him in order to cradle this poor motherless boy?
Dead from the neck up the lot of them.
Why????
Lisa, why is wide ranging. Perhaps, you can give context? If you’re asking why the book is a huge bestseller, I would say that people want to hear Harry’s story directly from Harry. We’ve all heard from the brf through the bm. This is the other side of the story directly from Harry and a true account of his life.
I saw a tweet yesterday from a historian who said that a first person account like Harry’s is a gift to historians.
I love history and it is quite the gift indeed!
I bought the ebook for myself and hardcover for my dad. My dad plans to pass it along to my best friend afterwards.
I have been quiet on here because I preordered the ebook and I have been reading since yesterday. I am right at the part where he meets Chelsy, who was different just like Meghan. I am engrossed. Never has a book taken me this quickly in awhile and I am an avid reader, 50 books per year. As an American living in Canada, I have a particular soft spot for how Meghan was treated regarding cultural differences. I didn’t think I would like this book as much as I do, but it is raw, heartfelt, and juicy tidbits (the water in Balmoral resembles weak tea).
My take so far: Charles does the best he can/could as a father not ready for parenthood (still probably working out his own neglect from his own childhood), Camilla I loathe, Willy is a self-entitled egotistical rage monster akin to Trump (and that was just my take from the prologue and teen years). I would have loved for my father to take me to Stratford to see the Shakespearean plays!
Also anyone hating on Harry lacks compassion for one another (an alarming trend in our society), is jealous they aren’t with the love of their life or gave up looking for them, anddd does not want to face their own familial trauma.
Hi Saucy&sassy, sorry! The Why???? is directed at the mods because they keep deleting my comment about a horrible interview Times Radio posted on Insta about Spare. Ive tried replying to you multiple times, but they keep deleting even my reply. It’s starting to feel very weird, to be honest. Changed my username now, maybe that will do the trick, lol
The BM keeps saying that people are “tired” or “fatigued: by Harry and Meghan and have some of the royal correspondents on American TV (mainly Katie Nicholl) saying the same lie. How are you gonna say that on the day that Harry’s book is breaking records, a month after his Netflix docuseries broke records, and his interviews are getting so many views? This isn’t even gaslighting done well. Maybe the BM and palace need to regroup cuz, their strategy is a huge fail. Britain, Canada, America and I think Australia have insane numbers of sales of Spare, and with Harry & Meghan’s worldwide numbers… they are undeniable superstars. Numbers don’t lie.
YES!!! THAT’S MY KING!!!!
I just finished reading, but think I am going to go ahead and reread just to make sure I didn’t miss anything. May need to give Harry & Meghan another rewatch this week too in light of the book’s release. I just HOPE Meghan writes a book next! Can you imagine how amazing?!
I hope Kate gets pelted with an entire carton of eggs next *evil laugh*
Good for Harry. That royal family could’ve saved themselves so much heartache if they’d had some decent family therapy at the very least. So much could’ve been reckoned with in private but they made their own bed. I feel for how dreadfully Harry had to grow up and still is. And I’m amazed by his ability to pull away. I know people in their fifties who cannot pull away from toxic families