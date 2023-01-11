Prince Harry’s ’60 Minutes’ interview got huge ratings & ‘Spare’ is a bestseller

The reaction to Prince Harry’s promotional interviews has been overwhelmingly positive here in America. It’s been said before, but Americans remain incredibly curious about and interested in the British monarchy, and I think the average American is quite happy that an American girl married a British prince and they came to live here in the US. Americans have an appetite for The Crown and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series. As it turns out, Americans were very interested in Harry’s 60 Minutes interview too:

Prince Harry’s Sunday “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper brought in a season-high audience for the CBS newsmagazine, drawing 11.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day data. That audience count is up from the 10.52 million viewers that Variety reported Monday for the sitdown, per the earliest available Nielsen data. That initial number alone was up 16% from the “60 Minutes” season average viewership to-date and made the episode the third-most watched of the season. The bump in total viewers that Prince Harry’s “60 Minutes” received in the finalized Nielsen count makes it the most-watched episode. The previous season high was set by the Oct. 16 episode, featuring interviews with families of the victims found in a mass grave in the Ukraine and an interview with college football coach Deion Sanders, which drew 10.7 million viewers in final numbers. The interview, which originally aired from 7:34-8:34 p.m. ET on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the CBS App and CBS.com, starting a few minutes late due to an NFL game overrun, is now the most-watched “60 Minutes” installment in next-day streaming since the October 2020 interview between Donald Trump and Lesley Stahl. The next-day streaming performance was also five-times higher than the current season average for “60 Minutes.”

[From Variety]

I just did a basic look at 60 Minutes’ YouTube views for their Prince Harry-related videos. The full interview has over 1.4 million YT views. The individual clip videos ALL have over 100K views each. So yeah… people were definitely interested. Speaking of, Spare is already selling like hotcakes… in the UK.

Prince Harry’s autobiography is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication. Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations. “As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).” Queues of fans developed before shops opened at 12am Tuesday morning for the official release of the controversial memoir.

[From Sky News]

Yep. It’s a lot like the Netflix series too – the British media tried to say that no one was interested in Meghan and Harry, but the series had a huge viewership in the UK (and around the world). It was the same with Spare – the media tried so hard to radicalize the public against Harry and the book, but people were and are excited to read Harry’s own words. Anyway, I expect that Spare will end up being the biggest non-fiction bestseller of the past year.