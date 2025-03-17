Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum stepped out together this weekend, their marriage is fine?

Last September, Dave Grohl publicly announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. I still believe that the public confession likely came after there was some threat of exposure, either by the baby-mother or perhaps some media outlet on the trail. I also assume that Grohl only announced the birth of the child after he secured a paternity test. In the days, weeks and months that followed the announcement, there was a lot of speculation about the state of Dave’s marriage to his second wife Jordyn Blum. Dave and Jordyn have been together 22 years and they have three daughters together. There was some oddly specific briefings to People Magazine about how Dave consulted a divorce lawyer and how Jordyn was devastated by Dave’s behavior and outside-the-marriage baby. But then we heard that Dave was no longer “working with a divorce attorney” and the suggestion was that Dave and Jordyn are going to work it out. Well, they just stepped out together on Sunday:

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were spotted on a public outing, more than six months after the Nirvana alum’s announcement that he had become the father of a baby girl born outside of their marriage. The Foo Fighters frontman, 56, and his wife of nearly 22 years were seen smiling as they walked in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, March 16.

Grohl wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black cargo shorts, glasses and a baseball hat, and Blum, 46, sported a black sweatshirt, green track pants, dark sunglasses and a red leather purse.

The longtime couple wed in 2003 and are parents to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. They were last seen out together out in February, which marked the first time they had been spotted together since the news broke that Grohl had welcomed another daughter. At the time, the couple did not appear to be wearing their wedding rings.

In September 2024, Grohl announced he had welcomed “a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage” in a statement on Instagram.

[From People]

They were really like “the first time we did this, it didn’t get enough attention, so we’re doing it again!” They just really want people to know that they’re still together, they’re working on their sh-t or whatever. Jordyn has accepted that he fathered a child outside of their marriage. I mean… it’s her choice, and I don’t imagine it was an easy choice for her to make. I certainly hope she made him beg and plead for forgiveness, but that’s not the vibe I get from him at all.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

10 Responses to “Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum stepped out together this weekend, their marriage is fine?”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    March 17, 2025 at 10:58 am

    I’m currently listening to Ione Skye’s autobiography & I’ve read SO MANY autobiographies written by Women who were involved with Rockers (Patti Boyd/Angie Bowie/Pamela des Barres) and they all seem to share the same philosophy about their Men and cheating and accepted it as a natural part of their relationship😒…though I will say that Angie & David went into their marriage understanding that NEITHER wanted/needed fidelity…

    Reply
    • TikiChica says:
      March 17, 2025 at 12:17 pm

      And yet there’s no reason to believe that Iman and David were anything but monogamous and devoted to each other.

      Reply
  2. Sharebare says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:23 am

    OMG! This is fantastic, sooo many people have been pulling for them as a couple. Such a gorgeous power rock couple. They both look healthy and happy and Dave certainly hasn’t looked like that in a long time. To the naysayers, there should be no negativity, they obviously still love each other, positive vibes are what is needed not the negativity that always gains traction. Positive vibes and love and light to them both on this journey. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥

    Reply
  3. HeatherC says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:26 am

    I’m glad they worked through this and came to the best decision for their family. I’m not sure I would make the same decision but it’s not my marriage and I don’t really know either of them tbh. I’m going to assume it took a lot of talking and therapy to get here, good for them.

    Reply
  4. Lady Digby says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:28 am

    Okay he’s a rockstar away on tour a lot and perhaps one has to be somewhat pragmatic if there is maximum temptation plus maximum opportunity but this is sad. He IS married to a lovely wife with three teenage daughters. Now there is a baby half sister so both wife and daughters are all involved. They had this forced on them and made public and have to make decisions about forgiveness and inclusion. What does that mean for each of them? An affair is one thing but now there is a child growing up who innocent. Lots of painful issues for the couple to resolve plus the daughters. Where is the mistress in this now she’s had his child? Trust once shattered is very hard to rebuild. I wish Jordyn and her daughters the very best with what they decide is right for them. Dave is big and ugly enough to take care of himself. He has been selfish and irresponsible and if his wife gives him a second chance then he needs to not let her down again.

    Reply
  5. Tuesday says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:52 am

    I’ve been in a complicated marital situation very similar. It’s no one’s business but theirs, and as long as they’ve figured out a way forward for themselves, I’m not going to judge.

    Reply
  6. GoodWitchGlenda says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:00 pm

    I’m sure “fine” is over selling the state of things lol but they do appear to be working on it anyway

    Reply
  7. Onnie says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    Loyalty isnt important to everyone I guess.

    Reply
  8. wendy says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    I am always struck by the comments when it comes to infidelity because it is a different tone entirely when it’s someone we dislike.

    The disrespect to his wife, her body, her health and the mental health of their children together – ugh — their marriage, their decision but I feel nothing but disgust for him.

    Reply
  9. Tn Democrat says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    Her body her choice, but if he is foolish enough not to use protection and knock up a money grubber, he is foolish enough to catch and transmit something he can’t wash off. Staying married for status and accepting flaunted disloyalty is not a choice to role model for kiddies. Keep those annual pap smear appointments.

    Reply

