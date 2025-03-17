Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum stepped out together this weekend, their marriage is fine?

Last September, Dave Grohl publicly announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. I still believe that the public confession likely came after there was some threat of exposure, either by the baby-mother or perhaps some media outlet on the trail. I also assume that Grohl only announced the birth of the child after he secured a paternity test. In the days, weeks and months that followed the announcement, there was a lot of speculation about the state of Dave’s marriage to his second wife Jordyn Blum. Dave and Jordyn have been together 22 years and they have three daughters together. There was some oddly specific briefings to People Magazine about how Dave consulted a divorce lawyer and how Jordyn was devastated by Dave’s behavior and outside-the-marriage baby. But then we heard that Dave was no longer “working with a divorce attorney” and the suggestion was that Dave and Jordyn are going to work it out. Well, they just stepped out together on Sunday:

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were spotted on a public outing, more than six months after the Nirvana alum’s announcement that he had become the father of a baby girl born outside of their marriage. The Foo Fighters frontman, 56, and his wife of nearly 22 years were seen smiling as they walked in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, March 16. Grohl wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black cargo shorts, glasses and a baseball hat, and Blum, 46, sported a black sweatshirt, green track pants, dark sunglasses and a red leather purse. The longtime couple wed in 2003 and are parents to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. They were last seen out together out in February, which marked the first time they had been spotted together since the news broke that Grohl had welcomed another daughter. At the time, the couple did not appear to be wearing their wedding rings. In September 2024, Grohl announced he had welcomed “a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage” in a statement on Instagram.

They were really like “the first time we did this, it didn’t get enough attention, so we’re doing it again!” They just really want people to know that they’re still together, they’re working on their sh-t or whatever. Jordyn has accepted that he fathered a child outside of their marriage. I mean… it’s her choice, and I don’t imagine it was an easy choice for her to make. I certainly hope she made him beg and plead for forgiveness, but that’s not the vibe I get from him at all.

