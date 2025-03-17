Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum stepped out together this weekend, their marriage is fine?

Last September, Dave Grohl publicly announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. I still believe that the public confession likely came after there was some threat of exposure, either by the baby-mother or perhaps some media outlet on the trail. I also assume that Grohl only announced the birth of the child after he secured a paternity test. In the days, weeks and months that followed the announcement, there was a lot of speculation about the state of Dave’s marriage to his second wife Jordyn Blum. Dave and Jordyn have been together 22 years and they have three daughters together. There was some oddly specific briefings to People Magazine about how Dave consulted a divorce lawyer and how Jordyn was devastated by Dave’s behavior and outside-the-marriage baby. But then we heard that Dave was no longer “working with a divorce attorney” and the suggestion was that Dave and Jordyn are going to work it out. Well, they just stepped out together on Sunday:
Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were spotted on a public outing, more than six months after the Nirvana alum’s announcement that he had become the father of a baby girl born outside of their marriage. The Foo Fighters frontman, 56, and his wife of nearly 22 years were seen smiling as they walked in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, March 16.
Grohl wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black cargo shorts, glasses and a baseball hat, and Blum, 46, sported a black sweatshirt, green track pants, dark sunglasses and a red leather purse.
The longtime couple wed in 2003 and are parents to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. They were last seen out together out in February, which marked the first time they had been spotted together since the news broke that Grohl had welcomed another daughter. At the time, the couple did not appear to be wearing their wedding rings.
In September 2024, Grohl announced he had welcomed “a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage” in a statement on Instagram.
[From People]
They were really like “the first time we did this, it didn’t get enough attention, so we’re doing it again!” They just really want people to know that they’re still together, they’re working on their sh-t or whatever. Jordyn has accepted that he fathered a child outside of their marriage. I mean… it’s her choice, and I don’t imagine it was an easy choice for her to make. I certainly hope she made him beg and plead for forgiveness, but that’s not the vibe I get from him at all.
Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were spotted on a public outing, more than six months after the Nirvana alum's announcement that he had become the father of a baby girl born outside of their marriage. | 📷: Backgrid
Read more: bit.ly/3Rde2yh
[image or embed]
— People Magazine (@people.com) March 17, 2025 at 6:35 AM
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
148866, Musician Dave Grohl (R) and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Hollywood, California – Sunday February 28, 2016. Photograph: © Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419,Image: 529765985, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
148102, Dave Grohl, Jordyn Blum attends The 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons, Clive Davis Party in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 14th, 2016.,Image: 532151836, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
CODE: USPHOTO ACCES MSU STUDIO
Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl attend the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 540859493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@avalon.red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Look Press Agency/Look Press / Avalon
-
-
Guitarist Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl guest with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival, 2023, Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England, UK on Saturday 24 June 2023.,Image: 785208185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit agency and photographer as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon when publishing., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20181103- Celebs arrive at 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
-PICTURED: Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 03 Nov 2018
Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Featuring: Dave Grohl
Where: Somerset, United Kingdom
When: 24 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Wimbledon Tennis Championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Featuring: Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
-
-
Jordyn Grohl and Dave Grohl watch tennis from the Royal Box on the second day of the Wimbledon tennis championships held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Featuring: Jordyn Grohl, Dave Grohl
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2024
Credit: Ray Tang/Cover Images
**STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
I’m currently listening to Ione Skye’s autobiography & I’ve read SO MANY autobiographies written by Women who were involved with Rockers (Patti Boyd/Angie Bowie/Pamela des Barres) and they all seem to share the same philosophy about their Men and cheating and accepted it as a natural part of their relationship😒…though I will say that Angie & David went into their marriage understanding that NEITHER wanted/needed fidelity…
And yet there’s no reason to believe that Iman and David were anything but monogamous and devoted to each other.
OMG! This is fantastic, sooo many people have been pulling for them as a couple. Such a gorgeous power rock couple. They both look healthy and happy and Dave certainly hasn’t looked like that in a long time. To the naysayers, there should be no negativity, they obviously still love each other, positive vibes are what is needed not the negativity that always gains traction. Positive vibes and love and light to them both on this journey. ❤️🩹❤️🔥
I’m glad they worked through this and came to the best decision for their family. I’m not sure I would make the same decision but it’s not my marriage and I don’t really know either of them tbh. I’m going to assume it took a lot of talking and therapy to get here, good for them.
Okay he’s a rockstar away on tour a lot and perhaps one has to be somewhat pragmatic if there is maximum temptation plus maximum opportunity but this is sad. He IS married to a lovely wife with three teenage daughters. Now there is a baby half sister so both wife and daughters are all involved. They had this forced on them and made public and have to make decisions about forgiveness and inclusion. What does that mean for each of them? An affair is one thing but now there is a child growing up who innocent. Lots of painful issues for the couple to resolve plus the daughters. Where is the mistress in this now she’s had his child? Trust once shattered is very hard to rebuild. I wish Jordyn and her daughters the very best with what they decide is right for them. Dave is big and ugly enough to take care of himself. He has been selfish and irresponsible and if his wife gives him a second chance then he needs to not let her down again.
I’ve been in a complicated marital situation very similar. It’s no one’s business but theirs, and as long as they’ve figured out a way forward for themselves, I’m not going to judge.
I’m sure “fine” is over selling the state of things lol but they do appear to be working on it anyway
Loyalty isnt important to everyone I guess.
I am always struck by the comments when it comes to infidelity because it is a different tone entirely when it’s someone we dislike.
The disrespect to his wife, her body, her health and the mental health of their children together – ugh — their marriage, their decision but I feel nothing but disgust for him.
Her body her choice, but if he is foolish enough not to use protection and knock up a money grubber, he is foolish enough to catch and transmit something he can’t wash off. Staying married for status and accepting flaunted disloyalty is not a choice to role model for kiddies. Keep those annual pap smear appointments.