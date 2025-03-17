Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas were once again seen out together in London

In February, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted out together in London. They apparently had dinner together and they even left the restaurant together (Ana had two takeout bags too). While few people paid attention to the photos and even fewer commented, the pap stroll piqued my curiosity. I thought it sounded reasonable that Tom probably wanted Ana for a future project, which would make the dinner business-related. But I also thought… huh, you never know when Tom will be in the market for a new girlfriend. Well, Tom and Ana were out and about again on Friday.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted out together in London again. The actors were seen arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter the evening of Friday, March 14. Both Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, sported casual looks for the outing.

The Top Gun: Maverick star wore black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Armas wore a white tee, jeans and white sneakers under a black trench coat.

The pair seemed in good spirits, as they were seen chatting and laughing with Heliport staff.

Cruise and de Armas were also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday night.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for both Cruise and de Armas but did not receive an immediate response.

The Mission: Impossible actor and the Blonde actress were previously photographed together in London last month during a night out on Feb. 13. In the shots, de Armas held two bags of takeout from a restaurant as the pair were seen greeting fans before hopping into a taxi.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the stars were at dinner with their agents “discussing potential collaborations down the line,” and noted that the pair “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

This is going to make me sound like a peasant, but joy-riding in a private helicopter would not be the height of romance for me. I’m pretty sure if a guy tried to take me on his helicopter, the date would be over. As soon as Tom tried some air maneuver, I would vomit all over his precious chopper. Obviously, Ana has a stronger stomach than me. I also think she has a very weird picker – let’s just say that I’m not surprised that the woman who dated Ben Affleck might be succumbing to Tom Cruise’s questionable charms. Also: Tom was recently seen having lunch with Austin Butler, so it’s legitimately possible that Tom is assembling a cast for his new movie.

  1. Jane B says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Tom did this sort of auditioning for new GFs with Katie: it was tied to auditioning actresses. Ana, you in danger girl. Run.

    • 809Matriarch says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:45 am

      My sentiments exactly 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾!!!

      Run girl!

      As the Supremes used to sing…

      So you better
      RUN RUN RUN
      RUN RUN RUN
      Hey hey hey hey hey!!🎶🎶🎶😂😂

  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Hopefully she doesn’t attach her wagon to him!! Let’s hope she has a functioning brain that won’t be taken in.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:24 am

    Ana girl, don’t do it. It is not worth it.

  4. Ohwell says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:30 am

    I think it’s just business meeting. I can’t see Ana dating Tom….. I don’t think she is that desperate..

  5. Lucy says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:42 am

    I’m old enough to remember he dated Penelope Cruz for two years before he got with Holmes. I’d give money to hear her take on that. Ana, you in danger girl.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      March 17, 2025 at 12:31 pm

      I never understood that pairing. With Cruz I mean. It was after the cult took over his life and he drove Nicole away. I’d love to know more about their dynamic back then.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:43 am

    Hopefully, this is just a business meeting.

  7. Tn Democrat says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:48 am

    🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️

  8. Lindsay says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:53 am

    This was just a work meeting. Tabloids conveniently cropped out the dozens of people with them, including director Doug Liman.

  9. wendy says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:07 pm

    after Ben Affleck is this really that big of a stretch? It is probably just a casting thing, as someone mentioned above, it was hardly a private cuddly date — but I also don’t think she would turn down a shot.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      March 17, 2025 at 12:34 pm

      I agree, she would not turn down a shot. Affleck gave her name recognition, Cruise would make her a household name if she plays it right.

  10. VilleRose says:
    March 17, 2025 at 12:18 pm

    I thought she was dating someone outside the entertainment industry, looking it up I guess it was the Tinder executive? She was last seen kissing and hanging out with the stepson of the current president of Cuba last fall. She also said after dating Ben Affleck she didn’t want the attention to be on her relationship and that experience really scarred her. So I can’t see her dating Tom Cruise because that’s the opposite of what she said she wanted. I really hope this is all business stuff for her sake!

