Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas were once again seen out together in London

In February, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted out together in London. They apparently had dinner together and they even left the restaurant together (Ana had two takeout bags too). While few people paid attention to the photos and even fewer commented, the pap stroll piqued my curiosity. I thought it sounded reasonable that Tom probably wanted Ana for a future project, which would make the dinner business-related. But I also thought… huh, you never know when Tom will be in the market for a new girlfriend. Well, Tom and Ana were out and about again on Friday.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted out together in London again. The actors were seen arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter the evening of Friday, March 14. Both Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, sported casual looks for the outing. The Top Gun: Maverick star wore black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Armas wore a white tee, jeans and white sneakers under a black trench coat. The pair seemed in good spirits, as they were seen chatting and laughing with Heliport staff. Cruise and de Armas were also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday night. PEOPLE reached out to reps for both Cruise and de Armas but did not receive an immediate response. The Mission: Impossible actor and the Blonde actress were previously photographed together in London last month during a night out on Feb. 13. In the shots, de Armas held two bags of takeout from a restaurant as the pair were seen greeting fans before hopping into a taxi. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the stars were at dinner with their agents “discussing potential collaborations down the line,” and noted that the pair “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

[From People]

This is going to make me sound like a peasant, but joy-riding in a private helicopter would not be the height of romance for me. I’m pretty sure if a guy tried to take me on his helicopter, the date would be over. As soon as Tom tried some air maneuver, I would vomit all over his precious chopper. Obviously, Ana has a stronger stomach than me. I also think she has a very weird picker – let’s just say that I’m not surprised that the woman who dated Ben Affleck might be succumbing to Tom Cruise’s questionable charms. Also: Tom was recently seen having lunch with Austin Butler, so it’s legitimately possible that Tom is assembling a cast for his new movie.

Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, touch down in London together after helicopter ride https://t.co/EYiO2ZqlRM pic.twitter.com/S6nsP6UKVs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2025