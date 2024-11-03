Dave Grohl ‘no longer working with a divorce attorney,’ hopes to reconcile with Jordyn

In September, Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. Dave, 55, is currently on his second marriage, to 48-year-old Jordyn Bloom. Dave and Jordyn have three daughters together, the youngest of whom is 10 years old. Soon after Dave’s announcement, People Mag reported that Dave hired a divorce lawyer just before he made his big reveal. I’ve thought this whole time that there was another part to the story, something that had not been revealed yet – for example, the side-chick was considering suing him or going public in some way, or some journalist got a tip about the baby. In the past two months, there’s been little movement though – we don’t know the identity of the side-chick, and while Dave’s marriage seems to be going through a rough patch, no one has filed for divorce. Well, here’s an update:
Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum are taking steps toward a reconciliation. The Foo Fighters rocker, 55, retained a divorce attorney shortly before announcing in September that he’d become the father of a new baby with another woman, a source told PEOPLE at the time — but now, an insider says he’s changed his tune.
“He’s no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife,” the insider says.
Though Grohl and Blum, 48, have both been spotted without their wedding rings in recent weeks, the musician said in his initial statement that he and his wife of 21 years would “move forward together” after the shock baby announcement.
A second source tells PEOPLE that the rocker “loves his family,” which includes Blum and their daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, and is doing what he can to keep things intact.
“Dave’s been prioritizing his family,” the source says. “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”
In his statement in September, Grohl wrote that he planned to “be a loving and supportive parent” to his new baby daughter, but was working hard to make things right with his wife and older girls. “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote.
Though Grohl and Blum have not publicly addressed the state of their marriage, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Blum, co-founder of an interior design firm, has known about the baby “for a while.”
It’s interesting to me that someone – Jordyn, perhaps? – is keeping People Magazine abreast of developments. As for Dave and the divorce lawyer… it’s possible that the lawyer was being retained for some other purpose besides “divorce.” Jordyn might have wanted a post-nup in which her three daughters are given more rights to Dave’s estate. Most divorce lawyers are experts in family law, meaning the lawyer could have been working out some logistics with the mother of this outside-the-marriage baby (custodial provisions, child support, etc). It seems normal that Dave would have been consulting a lawyer in recent months, and not everything is about a divorce. That being said, I hope Jordyn does what’s right for her. If she feels like staying and working through it, so be it.
It’s some weird cosmic justice that he is fathering only daughters… I hope they meet men that treat women better than Dave does.
In his defense, he seems to like and treat women well. He just can’t keep it in his pants, like so many men. And especially “rock stars.”
@agnes we don’t do current or future generations of women any favours when we say “oh he’s a great guy and champion of women but he can’t remain honest and respectful of his committed partner.” That’s a pretty bro centric narrative. If you can’t be faithful then don’t get married. Simple as that.
Even if his wife decides to take him back his “good guy/nice guy” rep is in the toilet as far as I’m concerned….
Same here! Hubby and I had an Austin City Lights episode with the Foo Fighters that we hadn’t gotten around to watching yet, I deleted it yesterday, no desire to see that man.
Same. This is very disappointing. He really did seem like a good guy.
I wonder how this is going to work moving forward, with Dave’s stated intention to be a loving and present parent is he expecting his wife and daughters to accept this little girl? Does he think that they’ll be one, big happy family? Hang out together? Or will his wife and daughters want nothing to do with her and how then, if he going to spend time with her? Personally, if I were Jordyn, I’d have a tough time with my husband leaving our family to go see his side-chick and “other” daughter. For me, it wouldn’t be a tough decision, I’d let him go, wish him the best but I’m not interested in making it work anymore.
I mean, there are lots of possibilities here:
1) the baby is blameless, and it’s entirely possible for her half-siblings to be very upset at how she came into being while still taking time to get to know their sibling (even if this doesn’t happen immediately, if emotions are too raw for a few years).
2) Same logic potentially applies to Jordyn too – the baby is not to blame, so it’s possible she could welcome the baby into the home for visits. (That might be a lot harder for her though, compared to the older siblings, esp if she was DONE with having kids etc)
3) while he will obviously need to coordinate parenting stuff with the side piece, visitation don’t mean “hanging out” with her – think of all the divorced parents in the world who share parenting duties – it does not mean they are hanging out together when they have the kids. He can spend time with his daughter and NOT the SP.
4) whatever he works out, it IS good that he isn’t pulling some Owen Wilson shit and blaming the child for his own inability to keep it in his pants by refusing to see or acknowledge his child. So whatever situation they come to that works for everyone involved, hopefully this little girl will grow up feeling loved by her parents, just as she and every other child deserves to be.
So cliched.
No concerns for your partner. We don’t know if his relationship is open or closed, but clearly he has no discretion, no desire to protect himself from STIs or his wife from STIs, or preventing a pregnancy. I feel sorry for his kids and partner.
Same for the mother of his newest child. Also hooking up and getting pregnant as a way of connecting with someone famous or getting money, gross. No one asks to be born, but that kind of notoriety isn’t fair at all.
Dave has sold himself as Rock Star Girl Dad and good guy family man for years now.
That PR is dead now.
Gotta say his lawyers are doing a remarkable job on keeping the side piece Mom quiet.
Bet that NDA was huge.
I’d have thought we’d have seen photo and info pretty quickly.
This coming out and finding out that Taylor Hawkins practically begged Dave to get a break from constant touring.
But now that Dave has his ass in a sling “Foo Fighters cancel tour”
Go away Dave. I have him on ignore now.
Lost all interest in him.
Respect for whatever Jordyn chooses, but man, I think of this and Adam Levine carrying out and I just wish these guys would get their FAFO comeuppance. These guys cultivate these sweet home lives and then act like their behavior has no consequences. And in Levine’s case, he “won”–lovebombed his wife, paid off those with whom he cheated, and now gets to go back playing house. Now it appears Dave Grohl has “won” as well. You should not be able to lie, cheat, and betray trust–isn’t that what we teach our kids? He shouldn’t be able to buy his way back into his family.
I can definitely see moving forward in a spirit of friendship, but I don’t know that I could ever be intimate with a life partner who lied to my face, no matter how much I wished our life could go back to the way it was.
This is probably more to do with him protecting his money and assets – they have 2 young kids so he’d be on the hook for a LOT alimony and child support considering how much he is worth. Remember how he screwed over his first wife – his lawyer has likely told him he won’t be able to pull that one again.
Decent lawyer (we have no info on his side chick and he’s been able to keep stuff quiet) and terrible PR (who prints that the divorce has been canceled because he [does] love his family?!).
“He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”
I’m glad he’s figured out that he messed up./s
Betrayed his 3 daughters trust.
Cheating is cheating. Period.
But to get the other woman pregnant is even worse.
Anyway you turn this, Dave has problems that are his own fault.
Things will never be the same. And that is his fault.
At 55? Grow up!
I hope if they divorce, he pays huge.
And his daughters of the long marriage get some concrete Trust $$ to protect their part of his estate.
Dave is claimed to have $350Million.
I hope this mess costs him big money!