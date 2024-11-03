Dave Grohl ‘no longer working with a divorce attorney,’ hopes to reconcile with Jordyn

In September, Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. Dave, 55, is currently on his second marriage, to 48-year-old Jordyn Bloom. Dave and Jordyn have three daughters together, the youngest of whom is 10 years old. Soon after Dave’s announcement, People Mag reported that Dave hired a divorce lawyer just before he made his big reveal. I’ve thought this whole time that there was another part to the story, something that had not been revealed yet – for example, the side-chick was considering suing him or going public in some way, or some journalist got a tip about the baby. In the past two months, there’s been little movement though – we don’t know the identity of the side-chick, and while Dave’s marriage seems to be going through a rough patch, no one has filed for divorce. Well, here’s an update:

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum are taking steps toward a reconciliation. The Foo Fighters rocker, 55, retained a divorce attorney shortly before announcing in September that he’d become the father of a new baby with another woman, a source told PEOPLE at the time — but now, an insider says he’s changed his tune. “He’s no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife,” the insider says. Though Grohl and Blum, 48, have both been spotted without their wedding rings in recent weeks, the musician said in his initial statement that he and his wife of 21 years would “move forward together” after the shock baby announcement. A second source tells PEOPLE that the rocker “loves his family,” which includes Blum and their daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, and is doing what he can to keep things intact. “Dave’s been prioritizing his family,” the source says. “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.” In his statement in September, Grohl wrote that he planned to “be a loving and supportive parent” to his new baby daughter, but was working hard to make things right with his wife and older girls. “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote. Though Grohl and Blum have not publicly addressed the state of their marriage, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Blum, co-founder of an interior design firm, has known about the baby “for a while.”

[From People]

It’s interesting to me that someone – Jordyn, perhaps? – is keeping People Magazine abreast of developments. As for Dave and the divorce lawyer… it’s possible that the lawyer was being retained for some other purpose besides “divorce.” Jordyn might have wanted a post-nup in which her three daughters are given more rights to Dave’s estate. Most divorce lawyers are experts in family law, meaning the lawyer could have been working out some logistics with the mother of this outside-the-marriage baby (custodial provisions, child support, etc). It seems normal that Dave would have been consulting a lawyer in recent months, and not everything is about a divorce. That being said, I hope Jordyn does what’s right for her. If she feels like staying and working through it, so be it.