“Heidi Klum always does way too much for Halloween” links
  • November 01, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Heidi Klum always does too much for Halloween. Yes, this is Heidi as E.T. for her Halloween party last night. [Just Jared]
What is Austin Butler’s involvement in Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz’s split? I hope Austin wasn’t involved at all, but who knows. [LaineyGossip]
CB told me that I shouldn’t watch Longlegs. [Pajiba]
Keri Russell keeps it simple. [Go Fug Yourself]
Horoscopes for Scorpio Season. [OMG Blog]
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Tiffany & Co’s holiday campaign. [RCFA]
Sabrina Carpenter was a Playboy bunny for Halloween. [Seriously OMG]
90 Day Fiance star sentenced to 10 years in prison. [Starcasm]
What are the best horror movies on Tubi? [Hollywood Life]
Spotlight on male model Stefano Tomadini. [Socialite Life]
I love chicken cacciatore, I wish more restaurants had it on their menu. [Buzzfeed]

19 Responses to ““Heidi Klum always does way too much for Halloween” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 1, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    Cute costume!! But ET ate Reece Pieces not Butterfinger.

    Reply
  2. yipyip says:
    November 1, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Heidi, indeed, does way too much for Halloween.
    For years now.

    IMO, Halloween is a kids holiday.
    But, I stopped buying/doing any Holiday stuff years ago.

    Xmas is out of control with shopping.
    A small family get together, photos, no gifts at all.
    I donate to the charities I support. Done.
    Btw, I specified NOT to solicit or telemarket me in anyway or I would never donate again.
    Must be 5 years by now. SA, I said stop it. I only give to the red kettles for SA now, everything else goes right in the recycling.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      November 1, 2024 at 1:12 pm

      I split the difference on charity/no waste gifts and bought all my Christmas gifts at Penzys spices using all the promotions that support democratic candidates and causes. Part donation/part gift of super delicious high quality spices and ingredients, and no wasteful crap.

      Reply
    • Tanisha says:
      November 1, 2024 at 4:10 pm

      I love how unhinged Heidi is on Halloween* as a childless cat lady by choice, Halloween is my fave holiday of the year

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    November 1, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    It’s kind of Heidi’s brand now, right? She really goes all in. It wouldn’t really surprise me if Austin is involved with Zoe, none of these hook ups and affairs surprise me anymore.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      November 1, 2024 at 1:50 pm

      It’s 3 years for Austin and Kaia, the point at which you break up or get engaged. It might have run it’s course. His call, not hers I think.

      Reply
  4. yipyip says:
    November 1, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    Heidi has done Halloween big for years.
    Halloween is her thing.

    Sadly, here in MN, the stores are full into Xmas already in my area.
    One aisle Thanksgiving items, half aisle marked down Halloween stuff, 8 aisles of Xmas items already ay my local grocery store.

    Will we make it to Nov 15 before somebody starts Mariah singing Xmas songs? Not likely, sad.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 1, 2024 at 2:15 pm

      Same here in Massachusetts,

      Just about every year in late August, early September, i get the impulse to refresh my living space by updating accessories … like throw pillows or drapes etc.

      And every year I pop round to Home Good/Home Sense or some local place to see if I might be able to score something I like without spending a ton. And as I walk through the doors, I’m crestfallen again .. because I’ve missed the window to buy regular stuff … just about every decor item is orange or black or covered in spooky! And I know the holidays will march on with harvest themed Thanksgiving stuff and barrel on into Christmas.

      Maybe by March the stores will return to normal again. Though of course by then my thoughts will be turning to spring and gardening LOL

      Reply
  5. Aerie says:
    November 1, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    My thing with Heidi is that none of her costumes look comfortable. The level of commitment is somewhat admirable but at the end of the night, it’s just a person in a full costume, no different from the Elmo clones at Times Square.

    Reply
  6. yipyip says:
    November 1, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    I think it’s funny that she gets so much praise for her costumes.
    She hires entire teams of makeup and costume staff, plans and works on it for months in advance.
    Not like she sews and crafts it herself.
    But, ya know she is fun to see and hey, the the staff make a living, OK by me.

    Is it OK if I say I find her underwear ads with her daughter kinda icky? Cause I do. LOL

    Reply
  7. Sherry says:
    November 1, 2024 at 2:03 pm

    Longlegs is definitely a stinker of a movie!

    Reply
    • Willa says:
      November 1, 2024 at 3:21 pm

      My goodness it was awful. My husband and I lol’d in the theater when he started singing Happy Birthday!!!! We couldn’t contain ourselves!!!!! So cringe and funny!

      Reply
  8. Ann says:
    November 1, 2024 at 2:44 pm

    A person in our neighborhood was trick o’ treating last night on a bike with a basket in a red hoodie with an ET plushie in the basket. It was adorable. Heidi goes over the top!

    Reply
  9. Alla says:
    November 1, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    Heidi is from Germany, Nordrhein Westfahlen. Karneval is a big thing, especially in Nordrhein Westfahlen. U dont have that in the US so she celebrates that at helloween. Helloween on the other hand, wasn’t a thing when she grew up.

    Reply
  10. Alarmjaguar says:
    November 1, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    I love Halloween, so I can’t be mad at Heidi for going all in. Halloween and Thanksgiving are my favorite holidays because they don’t really require so much consumption and are really about having fun and either giving away candy or being thankful. Her costumes are, as someone said upthread, more than most, but I love the creativity that people put into their costumes and esp if it is not something they bought wholesale off the internet but made or cobbled together from thrift finds. My kids and their friends went as the characters from the Breakfast Club this year and even though the costumes themselves were pretty basic, they had a blast planning (and rewatching the movie) and it all came together delightfully. So the community building is my favorite part. Long-winded, I don’t see any harm in her enjoyment of the holiday.

    Reply
  11. Libra says:
    November 1, 2024 at 3:54 pm

    No costumes for me ; growing up in the North I wore a snowsuit and snow boots with a scarf around my face to protect from the wind and blowing snow with mittens that were on a piece of yarn around my neck.. Not much point to wear a costume underneath all tnat.

    Reply

