MAGA bros are freaking out about how many women are voting early

We’ve said all along that Roevember Is Coming. We’ve said all along that the male politicos had completely underestimated women’s rage at our rights being stripped away by Republicans’ Christofascist anti-woman agenda. Now that Roevember Is Here, MAGA bros are shocked. They’re shocked by the gender gap in early voting, shocked by the sheer number of women who are agitated and engaged in this election and going all-in on Kamala Harris. A few days ago, I saw a right-wing commentator snorting in disgust that so many young women were single-issue voters on abortion. The data reflects that, and it’s gotten to the point where even the biggest MAGA douches are panicking:
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory.
“Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Cernovich is a longtime far right gadfly and commentator with a massive online following. He’s been around long enough to have played a role in the anti-feminist Gamergate harassment campaign and to have helped spread the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, though has disavowed the alt-right and drifted closer to the mainstream conservative movement in recent years. (Trump’s eldest child, Donald Jr., once said he deserved a Pulitzer Prize).
When a follower questioned his assessment, Cernovich pointed out that conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, who he called “one of the most significant [get out the vote] activists in the country,” had also raised the alarm.
“Early vote has been disproportionately female,” tweeted Kirk earlier Wednesday. “If men stay at home, Kamala is president. It’s that simple.”
Preliminary data supports their concerns. A Politico analysis of early vote data in battleground states published on Tuesday showed a 10 point gender gap in early voting, with women comprising 55 percent of those who had cast ballots. Nation-wide early voting data compiled by NBC showed Thursday that, of roughly 58 million mail-in and early in-person votes cast across the country, 54 percent came from women.
National and swing state polls show Trump’s Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, with a commanding double digit lead among women voters.
“In some states women are actually exceeding their vote share from 2020, which is at this point shocking to me,” Democratic strategist Tom Bonier told Politico. “I never would have bet on that.”
In a follow up post, Cernovich praised Trump’s strategy of appearing on a string of podcasts with overwhelmingly male audiences—including the Joe Rogan Experience mocked—as a way of getting his message out without going through traditional and legacy media. But he also mocked the demographics of the podcast listenership, noting the Republican campaign should do more to reach women voters—presumably more than Trump’s babbling about how he’ll “protect” women if he gets back into the White House.
We’ll have to wait until all of the election data is compiled, but my vibe is that while Trump did a “good job” in radicalizing young white men (the toxic podbro demo), the Harris-Walz campaign has actually done a good job in speaking to normcore dudes of all races about how reproductive issues will radically change their lives too. But yeah… women are mad. Women are voting in HUGE numbers. Women are not telling the men in their lives who they’re voting for either. Speaking of, this Harris-Walz ad has enraged the right. Julia Roberts did the voiceover. It’s so effective, which is why the bros are mad.
This is the excellent Julia Roberts ad that so provoked Snowflake Charlie Kirk.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 31, 2024
BRILLIANT
Do you know how many times I got bullied by people for voting for a Democrat because they believed the election came down to one issue – abortion and they just couldn’t get around it no matter how awful the candidate was? Stop whining about the very playbook you’ve used for decades.
@nutellatoast that was also my first thought. For years tens, maybe hundreds of thousands of people yelled in our faces that every election was ultimately about one thing: abortion.
Well, now it really IS about it and they’re in their corner crying. I hope this election not only kicks Trump every which way but Senators and Congresspeople in every State too.
The last few elections I have voted solely based on abortion and the Supreme Court. Now I am voting based on abortion and part of that is the makeup of Congress. We have a strong R candidate here in Maryland for Senate (which is a shocking change) but I refuse to vote for Hogan (even though I liked his handling of COVID) because I am not giving the Rs another seat in the Senate.
We were told for years that Roe was safe. And now its gone and the results are horrendous.
When you put my life in danger, I am going to vote accordingly.
Two days ago, Musk even said Trump will destroy the economy.
People votkng for Trump “because of the economy” are the dumbest creatures.
@nutellatoast this was my first thought as well – as far back as I can remember republicans have built whole campaigns on single use issues and their constituents bought it. The lack of self awareness is stunning.
Karma is brilliant and she is going to make sure that women of all colors kick his orange diapered ass. 😂😂😂💙💙💙💙
They’re airing commercials in my area that literally say, “No one knows who you vote for, but the fact that you vote in general is public record, so your friends and family can look up if you’ve voted.”
They’re absolutely intended to be intimidating towards women in NC who may be voting in secret.
That’s scary. The Julia Roberts commercial is amazing. Growing up in GA, I used to go with my mom to vote, but as I got older, I found out my parents had told each other they didn’t vote or maybe they just assumed the other one didn’t. Bc my dad was a republican and my mom was a democrat, so they figured they canceled out each other’s vote. But then my dad found out my mom had been secretly voting for years😂. He wasn’t mad and it became a funny story. But at that point, GA always went red so I don’t think he cared. So far, he hasn’t voted yet and I don’t think he will. Which good.
I live in Georgia and we get those ads here, too. I’ve been wondering about them, but your point makes sense. I may also explain why I got a “voting report card” from the Center for Voter Information and my husband didn’t. It lists which elections I voted in and has the quote, “We will be reviewing these records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting.” It is written as if it is encouraging me to vote, but feels vaguely creepy. Though now I looked it up and this is non-partisan non-profit that tries to get out the vote, and seems to lean to the left.
I keep getting the Voter Report Card texts too! All the other election texts stopped once I did early voting, but those keep coming through. It really does feel sinister.
I early voted too, but somehow still am getting lots of texts. But the we’ll be checking on you vibe is definitely creepy even though I know the voting records are public.
That is creepy af.
I got one of those too and I’m in a super blue state, but a purple area (half of my county is very red and half is more blue). So I’m not sure what they mean or what the intent is.
Got a Voter Report Card in the mail. Neighbors names were blurred out, but it’s you and two of your neighbors listed. One local news channel reported that they were sent out.
My voting record may be public record that can be looked up, but to send it out with neighbors’ voting activity included makes it a little too accessible.
Yep, I got that mailer this week as well. No biggie – I look up myself on the same public website they use to make sure I am still registered, and I check my husband too. It tells me what primary ballot I’m given (D or R) because you have to choose, but no other voting info is public, and general election ballots are the same.
So that’s convincing them they might as well not vote–and then thats another vote for Kamala.
I got a flyer in the mail saying this. It admits that they don’t know what my vote was, but uses vaguely threatening language (“we will be reviewing these records after the election to determine whether or not you joined your neighbors in voting.”)
I’m the only one in my house who got one. I’m also the only registered Democrat in the house, as the other voters are no party affiliation.
I have voted AGAINST the orange loser three f*cking times. This. Is. Insane.
MAGAts don’t seem to realize that women have been dealing with loud-mouthed inconsiderate bully boys since our playground days. Just because we’re quiet doesn’t mean we aren’t angry. And that we won’t get even.
I saw the best Meme. Roe Roe Roe your boat. You stuck us in this boat boys now get out of the way before we Roe you over
I live in Canada and regularly wear a t-shirt that says Roe Roe Roe your vote, with the Roe Roe Roe in big letters. Yesterday I wore one that says Sugar and Spice and Reproductive Rights as my scary costume, bc we can’t be complacent up here either 🙁 I’ve had people tell me there’s no way they’ll try to recriminalize abortion access, but I think that’s naive 🙁
Cry HARDER!!!
Yeah waking up and finding out I am just an incubator maybe had me in my feelings you freaking stupid AH!
I remain unburdened by the tears of the dude/douche bros.
We are NOT going back!
There are more of us than them. Vote, vote, vote women, because your life literally depends on it. I vote for the future safety of my little daughter. The daughter I was only able to have because of the miracle of IVF which I fear will also be on the chopping block if these monsters get elected. Not to mention I fear for all of our children’s safety if anti-vax RFK is in the administration.
Huge turnout here in Ohio for early voting. I know we’ve gone for Trump the last 2 cycles but there’s a palpable shift. The lines were full of folks holding the blue leaflet handouts from volunteers outside that have all the blue down ballot candidates. My neighborhood has whole streets with Harris/Walz signs and maybe 4 Trump signs in the whole neighborhood. Change is in the air. Let’s go!
Change IS in the air.
In my neighborhood a few folks who had multiple huge Trump signs all over their lawns well into 2021 now have prominent down-ballot repub signs in front, with one teeny-tiny Trump sign up near the house.
My partner went to vote early yesterday thinking that since it was the first snow of the season the lines would be shorter, but still ended up spending an hour and a half in line! (I voted by mail weeks ago.)
If Taylor Swift concerts taught me anything, it’s the profound depth of female rage—and the desire for a shared, peaceful outlet for it.
That struck me even more than anything I saw onstage.
I have been hearing that recently. Someone on Threads shared about a particular song that they sing passionately along with her:
“They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one,
They got their pitchforks and proof Their receipts and reasons.
They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one.
So light me up (light me up), light me up (light me up) Light me up, go ahead and light me up (light me up)…”
“I Did Something Bad”
I can imagine the electricity going through any building when a song with lyrics like that is being performed.
I hope so.
I pray so.
I hope the polls saying it’s close are false because they are not polling the right people.
Because the she has the numbers.
He has people walking away.
Have there ever been this many people, this many former staffers, going country over party and voting for the opposing candidate?
Let it be a landslide.
The make up of his rallies these days inspires confidence too. The seats right behind Trump are filled almost exclusively by young dude bro incels. This is a change even from over the summer.
Ooh I hadn’t even noticed that I did notice they were leaving whilst he was still rambling on.
Meanwhile the vibe at Harries rallies seem awesome, the joy, the dancing…
That ad is gross. What I mean is that the husband looks so MAGA, is so condescending and frickin’ icky — and I KNOW the actor is accurately portraying thousands and thousands of brain-dead men across the US. That actual women may be placating (let alone having sex with!) men like this is just appalling. The whole thing skeeves me out on a visceral level.
Oh, and Trump said Liz Cheney should be shot in the face by a firing squad, so … yeah. Bro power or whatever. 🤮
Doesn’t Project 2025 wants to prevent women from divorcing their husbands?
While the MAGA bros are freaking out, it’s good to see quite a few traditional non-MAGA Reps crossing over and putting country before party, and even some evangelicals admitting that the abortion ban went too far, and is killing women.
So let’s hope they see that Roevember is on them.
What frightens me is the small but very vocal number of ReThugs wanting to take away women’s right to vote, equal pay, no-fault divorce and similar achievements.
And the spray-tanned con demanding Liz Cheney to be shot. And a racist Halloween display in Westmoreland county, PA, where they tied a woman dressed like MVP in chains to the back of a golf cart decorated in tRump finery.
I am an intersex woman who needs hormones to live a full, successful life. Those hormones are likely to be outlawed in a GOP handmaids land, as they are a form of birth control. Women are definitely going to fight for the right to control their own medical care.
I am so pleased that reversing Roe has come back to bite these Repub mofos in the ass. Getting their way on that was probably the worst thing that could happen to them.
This is very scary. As was when I read warnings in the US for people who menstruate to stop tracking those.
Lets hope she wins and Roe becomes law.
I’m to scared of another 2016 surprise to celebrate just yet. But God I hope the swing states go for Kamala. So far the pollsters are saying it’s very close but maybe some of the polled women said Trump because their MAGA husband’s were around.
The difference I’m seeing is that because the polls say it’s close people are encouraged to vote.
In 2016 people thought their voted wasn’t needed, or that they could vote 3rd party and she’d still win.
And re the polled women a quote by Liz Cheney:
“I certainly have many Republicans who will say to me ‘I can’t be public.’ They do worry about a whole range of things, including violence, but they’ll do the right thing. I would just remind people, if you’re at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody,” she said. “There will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5.”
Ugh, my stupid uncle has already waxed rhapsodic over the “good” old days when men were head of the household and “took care” of everyone else. Luckily, not all of my male relatives down here agree, but this is definitely a thing.
Kamala Harris and the women that endorse her are being subjected to gross VIOLENT rhetoric. AOC, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Liz Cheney, etc
Took care of everyone else?
Lmao, that has always been done by women.
Bingo. I was married back in the good old days and I remember nothing about being taken care of because I was taking care of everyone else, including being the only one with a full time job and regular paycheck.
When I think of a man “taking care of” someone else, my head goes to domestic violence and child abuse disguised as discipline. That’s the kind of household I had when my father was at the helm, so maybe just me, but I doubt it.
Fox neanderthal Jesse Watters said that if a woman secretly votes for Kamala it would be like having an affair. It would be “violating the sanctity of our marriage.” 😂 Oohh, so NOW betrayal is not okay, Jesse? You were fine with it when you cheated on your first wife (and kids).
This is the guy who hit on his producer (while he was married) by letting the air out of her tires so she would be forced to ride home with him. THAT guy. THAT guy is talking about the sanctity of marriage.
Douchebro does not even begin to describe it.
Watters’s mom is proudly and loudly pro-Kamala
Trump is also being hurt by outsourcing his ground game to Elon Musk who has no idea how to run a turnout operation. He’s running a human trafficking outfit by hiring a lot of out of work people from other states, lying to them, and transporting them in the back of vans. They are threatened with being left high and dry if they don’t meet all kinds of impossible goals for door knocking. No surprise, the recruits are mostly Black and poor. Elon Musk may be worse than Trump which I didn’t think was possible. He’s at least as bad as.
I appreciate what you’re saying, Brassy Rebel, but I’m going to tweak your statement to “Trump is hurting himself.” I think it’s really important to say Trump is DOING stuff as opposed to saying people are doing it for him. He’s in charge of Leon. He hasn’t apologized for any of the vile stuff said at Madison Square Garden. He was running on Project 2025, in which his vetted VP candidate wrote an intro, and while he’s distanced himself, he’s still running on it. He is the presidential candidate that the Republicans think best fits to leading the US, and he is determining this whole horrible campaign.
People also forget Trump basically bankrupted the RNC. I forget the exact stats but his legal bills have been above 1 mill, and often above 2 per month almost every month since he lost the election and Laura Trump helped him siphon much of that from the Rs. Rs are going to have to keep learning the hard way there’s no honor among theives!!!
That’s why he had to outsource the turnout operation to Musk. Yeah, ML, I agree it’s totally on Trump. But the human trafficking idea was Musk’s. He’s vile, as is Trump.
Redpill men: a group famous for self starting, getting up off their asses to work, planning ahead, taking responsibility. NOOOOTTTTTT. LMAO these divorced ass dads don’t even have furniture in their houses.
News flash: the gender that loves to preen about being Alpha tough guys from their mom’s basement isn’t exactly a reliable voting block. I doubt half these gen Z Andrew Tate acolytes even registered. They already don’t participate in society or the workforce and now you want them to politically organize. LMAOOOOOOO
THIS THIS THIS … so much this. 🎯
I voted early for the first time ever yesterday. (I have always voted on election day). The site was packed and over half the participants were women. One young family brought their little girls dressed in their Halloween costumes. Where I live women and people bringing their daughters while they vote doesn’t mean they haven’t been radicalized by the magat agenda, but if this is happening in cities, we may be free of rectum lips forever. Vote blue! Elon is WEIRD. That ketamine fueled nutter who apparently dreams of creating a master race of his own children needs to lose his top secret clearance and not to be in charge of any companies.
I’m in Georgia and so far in this election, the majority of voters have been older women. I am hopeful we’ll go blue again!
For YEARS my parents knowingly cancelled each other’s votes. My dad was always a democrat. my mom was the republican- until the 80s when the gop really ramped up the anti abortion stuff.
Then in her 40s, with 2 teenagers, she used to say if she got pregnant again- she’d run away from home.
From there- she voted pro-choice dem until she died.
But this idea that men would *expect* or *demand* their wives to somehow fall in line- is so foreign to how i was raised.
All the ick.
The commercials are giving me hope though.
That’s what I am saying. The very premise of the ads is so bizarre to me, I guess because I do not live among misogynists. That a woman would have to sneak around and hide her agency is mind-blowing to me. Or that she would kowtow to her husband in this way — “yes, honey, I did” as he looks on approvingly like her fucking parent. It’s so, so, so gross.
For real, are we in the 1950s?
For women in a red state hive mind, Republican-ness is as much a part of personal identity as religion. Protecting that identity means conformity. That’s who this ad is targeted toward: women whose towns are all pro-Trump, whose husbands are all pro-Trump, whose friends are all pro-Trump. Women who are accustomed both to asking and answering Republican purity checks amongst themselves.
It could just as easily be her pastor, or another mom in line, but the husband gives it maximum impact because it subtly reminds that the man closest to you isn’t voting to protect you, you have to do it for yourself. It’s a very clever ad.
I saw that ad on TikTok a few days ago and while I enjoy the humor in it… what a sad state of affairs. It’s so far divorced from my own reality, I can’t imagine living like that! If it’s that bad- divorce already, I guarantee your life will be better for it.