It has begun, Prince Harry is being ‘snubbed’ for a Christmas invitation, you guys

It has begun! It’s an annual tradition at this point, the months-long game of Is Prince Harry Coming To England For Christmas? Followed quickly with The Windsors Snubbed Harry For Christmas, which is always bizarrely followed by Harry Probably Thinks He’s Too Good To See His Father For Christmas Anyway. This will be the sixth Christmas in a row where the Sussexes have not been anywhere near Sandringham for Christmas. One holiday in Canada, and then the past five Christmases in California. I’m pretty sure Harry and Meghan have created all new Christmas traditions for themselves and their kids. And yet, the royalist commentators love nothing more than dusting off this annual tradition:
Prince Harry has reportedly not been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family, according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex last spent the festive period with his family six years ago, and has only done two with wife Meghan Markle.
Former royal correspondent Emily Andrews wrote in Woman: “Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the US. It’s a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been extended an invite to spend Christmas with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. However, they would be missing out on seeing their extended family.
Emily added: “All the royals will gather at Sandringham in December, and I’m told that all the cousins, such as Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara and Peter Phillips, all look forward to the fun.”
Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “I think the Duchess of Sussex’s views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative. I don’t imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked. And also there’s the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won’t bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position. I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn’t remember them. And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins.”
Ingrid claimed that “hunkering down in California” with their kids Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, is “more their style” than coming over to England for Christmas, but added “it is possible.” She continued: “But then it’s going to raise a lot of questions. Is Harry going to see his father? Is he going to see any other members of his family? So I would think at the moment they’re undecided. They seem to make a lot of fairly last minute decisions in their lives.”
Something that just occurred to me is that the “Archie and Lili are curious about their cousins” bullsh-t is projection too. That’s all about the royal kids (maybe even the Wales kids) wondering about Uncle Harry’s children. It’s also frankly about the adult Windsors’ desire to exploit Archie and Lili by any means necessary. Please, two cute little redheads, one of whom is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild? They would be center-stage at any family event. Which is another reason why Harry keeps his kids far away. And all of this breast-beating about “Meghan refuses to come but Harry is keen but Charles won’t invite him!” Jesus H. I hope Harry takes his kids surfing on Christmas and there are photos and the royalists cry all day.
Aren’t the kids 5&3? Is this literally a copy and paste from last year?
Exactly. They can’t even be arsed to proofread.
And those kids are too young to even be aware they’re “missing” something. All they know is happy Christmas’s with Mom and Dad, their pets dogs and chickens.
To be fair – my kids are 12 and 10 and in no way consider us to be “missing out” by staying away from incredibly toxic family members.
Given the Sussexes strong record as caring and involved parents as well as being deeply involved with mental health – I’m sure that their kids will understand the nuances of the situation (daddy still loves his dad even though his dad has hurt him. But daddy can set boundaries to protect himself etc) as well as most of the entirety of the situation eventually. With things being explained to them so that they feel empowered and proud of the decisions made to protect them and empowered in their ability to set boundaries as well.
That’s what most millennial families who are no contact with toxic family members strive for. To truly break the generational trauma cycle by 1- removing the toxic people 2- giving themselves and their children the tools to recognize and respond to toxic behavior 3- to set healthy boundaries
@steph: that caught my eyes too. Anyways, probably still too young to actively be “curious” about some cousins overseas.
My god these rehashed “snub” articles are so boring. Even the bots in the comment section have to be disengaged at this point. No one cares about this at all, especially not when Harry is having high level meetings with NATO which is what is really burning their biscuits.
You know what would make a great Christmas? The Spencers spending the holiday in California with their favorite nephew and his family.
Maybe Kate can re-gift her “invite” to Harry and Meghan, since it’s been made clear IN THE ACTUAL PRESS that it isn’t necessary for her to attend? *snort*
I wonder if william and kate are already separated and she wasn’t invited rather than it not being “necessary” for her to attend. That church walk this year will be interesting
You just reminded me, what ever happened to all the “Kate is the great peace maker” stories? They just disappeared.
she threw up her hands in exasperation or something something … she gave up trying to get harry’s attention
Sigh. Meghan is not “universally disliked” and if some people on that crusty isle think negatively of her, it’s because propaganda works. I’m still shocked by the way the “palace insiders” and rota rats colluded to smear her good name. I would love to see her “take back the night” and write a scathing tell all about that moldy Egg in particular.
^^ Exactly @Agnes. 🤣😂 Moreover, perennial grifter, Ignorant Sewer, needs to accept the fact that just because she knows absolutely nothing about any of the Sussexes’ plans, projects, nor their upcoming itinerary does NOT mean that H&M “seem to make a lot of fairly last minute decisions.” 🤡 Nope fyi, angry IgSe, the Sussexes can do whatever they want without your knowledge, and without your endless, incompetent whining and lying about them.
#ThereAreNoLeaksInMontecito!
This is so funny, but not the laughing kind funny.
I’m glad they realized Meghan is not coming to anything related with the BRF.
Those children would be treated coldly by the keens. Harry would not leave his wife home and go with the children. Meghan was treated horribly there. Ingrid needs to retire now. Charles had years to see those children. Retreats have been more of a,priority to Charles than seeing his youngest grandchildren
You got that right. London is closer to LA than to Australia. He managed that trip. Likely nobody would stand in LA with “not my king” signs.
Exactly.
Never forget William ” I already have a nephew”.
UK media not knowing what H&M are up to until the ‘last minute’ does NOT mean they’re making last minute decisions, lol! It just means no leaks. As ever, Seward comes over as both ill-informed and delusional. Daft for anyone to give her a platform, tbh. Even The Sun.
As for Emily Andrews, I’m told she’s now an increasingly desperate freelancer who has no access whatsoever to insider info re: the Sussexes.
These people are exhausting. Harry must do a little dance every holiday over his snubbed status.
Oh yes then William can make his raids on harry and bully him. Keen can go over to harry to be peacemaker. And the keens would keep their children away from the Sussex children. Ingrid needs badly to get a clue.
They didn’t even bother doing the math to get the kids age right (or maybe they can’t count to five) but we’re supposed to believe they know their inner thoughts and feelings…
The nonsense continues in a daily basis. A USA gossip “blind” site says that a divorce would establish whether children actually exist and the comments were bat sh-t off the wall crazy. Yes, people believe it.
Isn’t there something legal to put an end to this gossip being “out there.” Charles apparently does not care about the gossip about his younger two grandchildren. It is a real disgrace.
The rota is boring at this point; and Archie and Lili are not missing a thing. Christmas at Sandringham sounds miserable and mix on Camilla’s brood it’s a horror show. The BM is really mad the Sussex children will not be available for the Christmas church pap stroll where they can make money off their image. Also, Harry can’t take the kids out of the US without Meghan’s consent. I hope the Sussexes will have a wonderful holiday season with the traditions they already established.
It is insulting for these writers to even mention Meghan staying home. She is the children’s mother and it is made to sound she is inferior but the royals will accept seeing harry and the children without her. That is just out of line. Harry was treated horribly and he does not have to perform and bring the children to please the media
Remember everything is cover for what they want to say about Willy & Kate.
Kate isn’t invited & isn’t going because they are separated so the press has to make it ok that she isn’t there by saying it’s ok Meghan wouldn’t go either.
Just like when the Queen died. Willy didn’t want her there; they had already set the stage for the move to Adelaide so were already separated.
It’s always about the other two
Okay, I’m sorry. The made-up nonsense and lies. Emily Andrews is saying that Harry is keen to spend Christmas in the uk. Ummm. Does she have a freaking source for that statement? Bc in no way does she know that.
Lol, it’s a super-sized Advent calendar – every day a different story about how H&M are being snubbed for Christmas.
“It’s a tricky time for Harry…”
Yeah pretty sure it’s not. At all.
It’s a tricky time for royal fiction writers who have no access and nothing new to say, left with royals who are wholly uninteresting and lacking in any star power or charm…
^^ Exactly @AJ! 💯 🎯
The British Media made up narrative:
* Meghan is wicked and everyone hates her in England.
* Harry is begging his dad to let him back into the bosom of the royal family
* Harry is miserable living in CA with Meghan and the children
* Harry’s children are dying to meet their cousins in England
* William and Kate are happily married.
* Charles, William and Kate are a saintly bunch.
Come on people, why are you whipping the carcass of this horse that’s been dead for six years!!
I was waiting to see how the rats were going to spin Harry’s NATO meeting as him trying to outshine willy’s flop homeless doc. You know that Harry “planned” the meeting on the same day.
Well they had nothing, so its back to the dead horse again. Damn, sooo boring!
November 1 yes that checks snubbing season has begun. What a joke with this nonsense. Harry isn’t coming invited or not !! Get over it move on it’s been 5 years since they left.
I’m keen to stop seeing “keen” as a filler in these stories … how can a 5 and 3 year old be curious about cousins they don’t know anything about and never met. I’m also not sure how many ways Harry could say he’s not bringing his wife and children back. It’s a non starter. I have an interracial marriage that is 100% not supported by my family even to the point where when our son was born stillborn my mother offered no sympathy and reminds me constantly that my husband must have dishonest feelings about me and we won’t last.
So we make our own holiday traditions as a family of two and our happy about it and we spend time with my in laws who prefer to be called my “in-loves”
This will never end. Narcissistic people will forever want attention to be paid to them or look to manipulate you – it hurts and sucks when it’s family but you have to just pay them dust.
I don’t think Archie and Lili will ever be that curious about cousins they haven’t met. I don’t have any relationship with many of my cousins because we grew up on different continents. I know their names and some details about their lives but I don’t miss a relationship I’ve never had with them.
At that age Archie and Lili have no concept of what a cousin is or the Royal Family so they’re really not missing anything. Christmas for the press is their desire to exploit the Sussexes, especially the children.
For Archie’s first Christmas, when an invite to Sandringham would have been automatic, the Sussexes chose to spend Christmas in another country.
I don’t think Harry is sitting in california pining away for a Sandringham Christmas.
Does he miss Christmas in England? no one here knows. He may, to some extent – I’m sure there is a very different feeling to Christmas in England vs Christmas in California.
But even if that’s the case, that doesn’t translate to “harry is so sad he can’t walk to church and parade his children past photographers on Christmas morning.”
I feel pretty confident saying that H&M have created their own Christmas traditions in California and they’re pretty happy with those traditions.
What is there to miss? As a British person who spends most Christmases in the UK I don’t think there is anything special about a UK Christmas that you can’t replicate elsewhere. What makes it special is spending it with loved ones. Harry’s wife and kids are in the US so I’m sure Christmas in California is great.
I hope they go to Althrop and the tabs find out after the fact. It can be done
Hope they have a beautiful Christmas 🎄 who knows maybe they will spend it in their new mansion in Portugal this year..now that is the story they should have tried this year 🤣 this recycled 💩 is getting old.