It has begun, Prince Harry is being ‘snubbed’ for a Christmas invitation, you guys

It has begun! It’s an annual tradition at this point, the months-long game of Is Prince Harry Coming To England For Christmas? Followed quickly with The Windsors Snubbed Harry For Christmas, which is always bizarrely followed by Harry Probably Thinks He’s Too Good To See His Father For Christmas Anyway. This will be the sixth Christmas in a row where the Sussexes have not been anywhere near Sandringham for Christmas. One holiday in Canada, and then the past five Christmases in California. I’m pretty sure Harry and Meghan have created all new Christmas traditions for themselves and their kids. And yet, the royalist commentators love nothing more than dusting off this annual tradition:

Prince Harry has reportedly not been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family, according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex last spent the festive period with his family six years ago, and has only done two with wife Meghan Markle.

Former royal correspondent Emily Andrews wrote in Woman: “Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the US. It’s a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been extended an invite to spend Christmas with Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. However, they would be missing out on seeing their extended family.

Emily added: “All the royals will gather at Sandringham in December, and I’m told that all the cousins, such as Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara and Peter Phillips, all look forward to the fun.”

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “I think the Duchess of Sussex’s views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative. I don’t imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked. And also there’s the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won’t bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position. I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn’t remember them. And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins.”

Ingrid claimed that “hunkering down in California” with their kids Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, is “more their style” than coming over to England for Christmas, but added “it is possible.” She continued: “But then it’s going to raise a lot of questions. Is Harry going to see his father? Is he going to see any other members of his family? So I would think at the moment they’re undecided. They seem to make a lot of fairly last minute decisions in their lives.”