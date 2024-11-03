Hardman: King Charles has finally cut off Prince Andrew’s £1 million a year allowance

In January of this year, Robert Hardman released his palace-approved book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story. Hardman had a lot of tedious royal gossip, straight from the horse’s mouth (IYKYK). Hilariously, the biggest headline from the book was Hardman initially claiming that Queen Elizabeth II was “furious” and “very angry” that Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet, which was QEII’s family nickname. For a full week or longer, royal commentators lined up to describe QEII’s fury over a baby’s name… only for Hardman to walk it back quickly, because he inadvertently made QEII sound like an a–hole, and he made Buckingham Palace sound like they were a group solely devoted to hating on the Sussexes over every little thing, including their daughter’s name. Well, Hardman is releasing an updated version of the book with three new chapters. His latest tea is that King Charles has stopped giving Prince Andrew an allowance, plus more lies about QEII and the Sussexes.
Prince Andrew has officially been financially cut off by the King, marking a new low in relations between the brothers. An updated biography by acclaimed royal writer Robert Hardman, serialised by the Mail, reveals that despite the Duke of York’s attempts to call the monarch’s bluff, Charles has acted decisively.
In recent weeks he has instructed his Keeper of the Privy Purse, the monarchy’s finance director, to sever his beleaguered younger brother’s annual personal allowance – believed to be in the region of £1 million a year – and no longer pays for his seven-figure private security detail.
‘The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,’ confirms a source. The King, who has also long made clear his wish to see Andrew move out of his vast 30-room mansion at Windsor, Royal Lodge, has now placed the ball firmly back in his brother’s court. In doing so, he has, Hardman also reveals for the first time, made good on his late mother’s determination to solve the ‘Andrew issue‘ once and for all.
Indeed, impeccably placed sources reveal that had she lived another year, Queen Elizabeth, who had long been accused of being reluctant to take action against her rumoured favourite son, would have forced him to leave his family home and downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal insiders have also hit back at suggestions that they failed to help Meghan when she joined the Royal Family, saying she threw their offer back in their faces. They insist, far from throwing the Duchess to the wolves, as she has suggested, they did everything in their power to help her – and it was she who said no. Sources say the King is not against some sort of rapprochement with the Sussexes despite the barrage of criticism he had received. But it has not been an easy process.
When Harry returned to the UK in May the two did not meet. The prince was offered a room at Buckingham Palace but instead chose to stay in a hotel. ‘We were told it was for security reasons,’ says a member of the King’s staff. ‘I’m not sure you could get anywhere more secure than the Palace.’
As for Andrew, it can now be revealed that his attempts to play a dangerous game of high-stakes poker over Royal Lodge against his brother have backfired. Now that the King has effectively called his brother’s bluff, Andrew is going to have to find the money for the upkeep of his vast property, as well as his security detail, with no visible sign of independent income. According to Hardman, this apparently includes the cost of protecting several valuable and historical works of art and pieces of furniture borrowed from the Royal Collection, the treasure trove of antiques held in trust by the monarch on behalf of the nation.
Andrew has repeatedly asserted that he can continue to pay for his own upkeep, claiming to have found ‘other sources of income‘ related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs. But His Majesty will be watching with interest. ‘If he can find the money, then that is up to him, but if not, he will find that the King does not have unlimited patience,’ adds an insider. Family friends say although the matter has been temporarily resolved, Andrew’s ‘obstinacy’ has ‘soured’ family relationships.
These new book chapters are going to be big royal gossip for the next few weeks, so pace yourselves when it comes to fact-checking and yelling. I’ve already seen additional reporting around some of this stuff (which I’ll cover separately, of course), but let’s just keep it to the Mail’s initial coverage for now. Re: Andrew being cut off, he’s said this entire time that he actually had money stored away. No one knows how or where it came from, but I’ve long known/suspected that Andrew never really “paid back” his mother after he “borrowed” millions of dollars to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre. So, he still has millions from the sale of his Swiss chalet, plus other mysterious funds, I’m sure. Charles trying to haughtily declare “Andrew can support himself” falls flat when you think about how much money Andrew has squirreled away.
The storyline about “had she lived another year, Queen Elizabeth…would have forced [Andrew] to leave his family home and downsize to Frogmore Cottage” is also a hilarious rewrite from Charles and his courtiers. Charles is trying to blame some of his most unpopular decisions on the mother he hated, forgetting that everyone else loved his mother and no one believes that QEII was as petty and short-sighted as Charles. “My mother was totally going to evict Harry & Meghan, she was totally going to cut off her favorite son, I swear!!!” No one believes you, Chaz.
Is peg getting royal lodge. No way would the queen have taken frogmore away from the sussexes.
I also find it extremely difficult to believe the Queen would do anything like evict her second son in the first place, not to mention evict her grandson to install his uncle in that property.
Next, Paedrew is no longer a burden on KC, according to unnamed sources. Why not official sources? And is there any way, given the weird reporting, that there is some kind of financial construct that is supporting PA, just not in KC’s name?
Giben that there is newspapaer reporting about how KC and PW have not modernized yheir own tenants’s homes, and that these tenants are living in mouldy, damp, cold drafty housing…will this impact PA? His contract says he has to pay for the upkeep of Royal Lodge, but can he fight this if his own family doesn’t do this for multiple renters given maintenance will likely cost more than £3,500?
What I’d like to know is, given the multi-millions Charles rakes in every year, how is a million to Andrew such a financial burden?
He is still making the queen look like a jerk to give a gift and then accept payment for it and then take it away. I would be very certain that Meghan didn’t say no to accepting help. She said she asked for help in getting the media to correct certain stories and was told no.
What about Charles obstinacy. Especially regarding harry and Meghan and their children
I don’t know what I thought Charles was going to be a good king but I did. Terribly wrong though. What a petty monster he is. Though William will be worse
When William is in control of the purse strings he will show how petty and revengful he really is.
Same. I thought he’d be a measured, steady king. But he’s turned out horribly. Petty, immature, insecure.
Anyone who is willing to get in bed with horsilla has already shown his a**. He is a garbage father, no reason to think he would be reasoned about anything. Petty, entitled brat who never grew up.
I don’t believe any of this and the timing of this serialization is suspicious considering the information that came out last night.
I don’t believe Charles cut off Andrew. I think the money is probably coming in the form of cash in reusable totes.
I agree, especially when they delayed the release of this documentary for several weeks. This book along with the Sussex’s will be used as a distraction from the Royal slumlords and the fact that they make the charities they are patrons of along with military and public services pay them rent. Over and above the 1/2 a billion £ the taxpayers already pay to fund these useless people.
Well this is interesting. Will the pedo in retaliation maybe start leaking where the skeletons are because Chuckles took away his money and protection? Will the pedo put it in book form. Or will he try to negotiate with Chuckles getting the money back by saying pay me or I will talk?
I suspect that he’s still getting plenty of money, just much less publically. It’s a win for both of them.
Leaving Andrew out in the cold and forcing him to finance his lavish lifestyle is going to backfire so spectacularly for Charles, I love that for him!
Oh sure. I really believe the Queen was going to evict Andrew and put him in FC. Bc Charles’ camp says so years after she’s passed. Yeah, that’s sooo believable.
I think, it is somewhat true. That is, Charles was going to do all those things, but was gonna sign QE2 signature under those decisions if QE2 was still alive. Just like how “QE2” wrote her wish for Camilla to be called Queen Consort.
It is also hilarious that every royal book blames someone else for Frogmore decision. Didn’t they say, it was all Anne’s advice?
It’s interesting that no one ever mentions Andrew’s inheritance from QEII and Prince Phillip. I’m sure they left Andrew sufficient funds to protect him from Charles.
Andrew is not the only spare. What about Edward? No one is talking about who pays all his bills. Bagshot Park must be massively expensive to maintain. Neither Edward or Sophie have any other income stream that is apparent.
Unlike Andrew, Edward and Sophie are both working royals, and part of Bagshot Park is leased out. I’d guess that the amount of the sublease is more than enough to cover Edward’s own very sweet lease, and then some. And Edward might also have inherited or been given funds from his parents and other relatives over the years.
It’s doubtful that he got anything from the Queen or Philip because he would have to pay inheritance tax. When the monarch dies everything goes to the heir (the new monarch) who is exempt from paying inheritance tax.
What a hot mess these ppl are!
I’d still like to know why the senior royals wills are publicly sealed for 100 years after death?
I’m 63, I remember when Andy was a young naval officer, handsome in uniform, PR’d to the hilt as a war hero for serving in the Falkands.
What a disgrace he is. I know he has been protected all his life but he was so stupid to get involved with Epstein. And Andrew is guilty and he should be in jail.
Epstein himself said that Andrew was “an idiot, a useful idiot though.” Meanwhile, Andrew was saying “Jeffrey is my friend.” So I’ll go with the idiot part. All Epstein wanted was UK military info to sell to the Israelis, nothing more.
Well overdue. More money for Mistress Queen and her family. How efficient.
Not the flex they think this is on the same day we find out that Charles is worth $800 million. His siblings must hate him. At least QEII took care of her family.