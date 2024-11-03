Duchess Meghan ‘wouldn’t trust’ the staffers King Charles tried to give her?

Robert Hardman has updated his terrible book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, with three new chapters and a new contract with the Daily Mail. Hardman is a Charles-loyalist more than anything, and all of his stories have the stink of Charles and Camilla’s narratives and outright lies. One of the big headlines from Hardman’s new chapters is that QEII planned on evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage herself. That is never-heard-before lie straight from King Charles. It was one of the most unpopular and cruelest decisions he made in recent years, to evict the Sussexes from their safe home in the UK. The Sussexes had a valid lease and they paid for everything in the renovation of Frogmore. QEII “gave” them Frogmore as a gift. Now Charles would have everyone believe that QEII would have taken it away from them to give to Prince Andrew. That’s not all – Hardman also has some convenient lies about how much “help” was offered to the Duchess of Sussex. More highlights from Hardman’s book:
QEII’s plan for Frogmore: However, it transpires that even [QEII] wanted to find the Duke another home. ‘Had she lived another year, he would have been out,’ says a former adviser to Elizabeth II firmly. ‘It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.’ Many of the late Queen’s staff were more than happy to make it happen, too, given the Duke’s conduct prior to his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview and the end of his career in public life. The Queen’s staff had wasted no time annexing his rooms inside Buckingham Palace.
Who will live in Royal Lodge if Andrew finally moves out? Since the Prince and Princess of Wales have shown no interest, for the time being, in moving into what would certainly be a suitable home the question has continued to be asked: who would live at Royal Lodge if the Duke was indeed prevailed upon to leave? An intriguing suggestion began to emerge during the course of this year: what about the King and Queen themselves? ‘The King loves his brother, of course,’ says one senior source. ‘But the Duke is living in an enormous house on his own and it used to be the Sovereign’s house. George VI and Queen Elizabeth never moved out of there.’ Aides are adamant that the King has no wish to take up residence there himself, Queen Camilla even less so. However, he is also determined to ensure that a house with a distinguished regal past is not left mired in uncertainty.
Harry’s visit in February to see his father: The King had been due to leave with the Queen for Sandringham, but delayed his departure so that he could see his son at Clarence House. It was not a long meeting – less than an hour – and the Palace released no details. Crucially, nor did anyone in the Sussex camp. Given the vast amount of awkward baggage to be unpacked following the Duke’s multiple swipes at the monarchy over the previous three years, this was not a moment for anything other than simple, urgent expressions of love and compassion….Within Buckingham Palace it is accepted that the King is open to some sort of rapprochement with the Sussexes – not least because he has barely seen his US-based grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, now aged five and three. And any sort of serious medical diagnosis tends to focus the mind on the passing of time.
Charles is so disciplined about the Sussexes: ‘He always had an iron discipline about not stirring things up with the Sussexes,’ says a former member of staff. ‘It can take a huge effort to do nothing when you’re being criticised.’
Harry stayed at a hotel during his visit in May: The King and his staff had been well aware of Prince Harry’s travel plans, however, to the extent that the monarch had even offered his son accommodation at Buckingham Palace. The Prince had chosen to stay at a hotel instead. ‘We were told it was for security reasons,’ says a member of the King’s staff. ‘I’m not sure you could get anywhere more secure than the Palace. Maybe he was worried about the mice.’ Sources close to the Sussexes explained that any Palace accommodation would, by definition, be inside a high-profile location and, without appropriate ‘security provision’, it would be safer to stay at an anonymous hotel.
They’re still swearing up & down that they offered help to Meghan: Yet some of those very same officials had tried to give both the Duke and Duchess extra support during their brief royal existence. ‘It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we’d be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations,’ recalls one staffer from those days. ‘And Clive said, ‘These two need more staff.’ And we seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the Duchess wouldn’t trust them. Those two were offered considerable resource, and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong.’
“And Clive said, ‘These two need more staff.’ And we seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the Duchess wouldn’t trust them.” I know this is false. Clarence House didn’t do jack sh-t to help Meghan in 2018-2019. They tossed Meghan to the Kensington Palace staff, who basically had nervous breakdowns whenever Meghan asked them to complete a simple task. It was so bad for Meghan that QEII “gave” Meghan one of her own trusted advisors, Christopher Geidt, who was once QEII’s private secretary. One of the complaints I had back in 2016-17 was that no one in Windsor-World seemed to understand that Harry needed his own dedicated office and staff. They kept Harry boxed in at Kensington Palace so that William and Kate could hide behind him and take credit for his work and his ideas. Besides, Charles never would have given staff to Harry and Meghan because his big concern was that he (Charles) couldn’t “afford” for Harry to get married, remember?
What else? At this point, I do believe that Harry was offered a room in the palace when he visited in May, and I also believe that the security situation was janky enough that Harry didn’t trust his father or anyone at the palace. As for all of this sh-t about Frogmore and QEII wanting to evict the Sussexes… lmao, again, this is Charles blaming his dead mother for one of his most unpopular decisions.
As long as Harry and Meghan were working out of KP, wouldn’t it be up to Will (the higher up) who got placed on staff?
yes
I can believe Chuck offered Harry a room at BP. But isn’t it under renovation? It’s not the generous offer they make.it seem.
No way would Charles have offered a residence unless to spy on harry.
@tessa – THIS.
Well, they came close to the real reason.
“Maybe he was worried about the mice.”
No, he was worried about the rats who’d get a few extra bucks by telling a tabloid all the juicy gossip, especially when he was coming and going.
The rats! You got it @harpervalleypta.
The reason the press didn’t report on what was said in that meeting with Chuck was because KP wasn’t told anything about it and Cams was also likely kept out of the loop on it – so yeah C3 can stop the leaking when he wants to.
I also believe it’s because Harry didn’t give Charles the answer he was looking for in that meeting.
I read something a while ago, that Harry was actually summoned home in an initial panic over Charles’s cancer diagnosis and the meeting was more about him signing paperwork to have him relinquish being a counsellor of state. Apparently Beatrice was pictured going into Clarence House at the same time,presumably to sign the paperwork to supersede Harry.
That’s the reason why the meeting was so short and Harry shipped out straight after!
If Harry truly relinquished his position as counsellor of state BP would have announced it and informed Parliament.
@Roseberry: The signing paperwork thing was just speculation. Harry can sign paperwork from Montecito. Plus there wouldn’t be anything for him to sign because he’s the spare. Harry’s still a counselor of State only Parliament can take away that title and the Palace asked Parliament to add Edward an Anne rather than remove Harry.
Chucky trying to pass the buck to Betty, how low do you have to sink to blame your terminally ill mother for your screwups.
The same Betty that had a burner phone to talk to Harry, and had him visited without telling her handlers.
Here we go with the deflection!! They have been called slum lords and now they must deflect and try to drum up some more Meg hate.
Didn’t they try to tell us that Anne suggested they take Fromgmore back? Seems she didn’t appreciate talking the blame so now they’re shifting to Elizabeth. Charles is the weakest person ever.
Meghan not only intelligent but also has excellent instincts when it came to these backstabbing racists people.
Exactly. Even if her and Harry were offered extra staffers, she’d be right not to trust them. KP staff lied to the press whenever they could
I tend to believe that it was Harry who turned down the offer of help from his father’s office. Meghan had only been there a short time while Harry had a whole lifetime to see how his father’s office worked and how often he was thrown under the bus and he wanted no part of any of that.
Who could blame her for not trusting Palace staff after what she experienced at KP? I keep believing we don’t know half of what the staff did to her and the reason Jason Knauf accused her bullying was because he was afraid she would talk about how she was ill-treated by staff at KP in the Oprah interview.
Yeah, after surviving JK the snake, I wouldn’t trust any official “royal” advisors either, whether they came from William or Charles. It’s the likely the same reason why Harry knows better than to stay in a royal property while he’s in the UK.
Any staff they “gave” them was no doubt there to report back to chuckles and his horsy side-piece. Any didn’t they have that super racist old lady be an advisor to Meghan, the one who needs to ask every POC where they are from??
As I said on the other post I don’t believe any of this. Plus Charles’ discipline pertains to Meghan not Harry. He doesn’t brief against her anymore because he knows that if did Meghan would respond publicly like she did to that story that came out just before the coronation.
I don’t think they were offered help from Clarence House, or if they were, it was too late so Meghan had good reason to distrust all of them. We know that the Sussexes were moved to Buckingham Palace in the spring of 2019 but that was also too late IMO.
I do agree with the quote about how if they got it right with Harry, it could be a blueprint for future generations. But instead they got it very very wrong.
Mistake number one was Charles letting William create his own press group. He should have kept them all under his office. That way once he was king they would all be under BP. With three separate press places it creates chaos and in particular let William go rogue.
Charles didn’t work against his mother when she was Queen and so they stupidly thought William would respect rank as well.
That said when Harry and Meghan moved their press to the BP umbrella it did seem to work a bit better. Jason Knauf was not there to sabotage things directly.
“Offering help” is meaningless when the help being offered isn’t what you need.
Or if the “help” is just another way for Charles to spy on them, collect stories about them to leak to the press, and ultimately try to control them.
Exactly! They help she needed was to be defended by the RF, to stop the briefings and the spying and the leaks, to help when she was having mental health issues. To offer a couple more staffers (if that even happened) was useless.
@Digital: Exactly this!!!. Just knew there would be some crap about H&M to feed the trolls and derangers and distract from this story. But fools will be fools, you can’t cure stupid.
So willy the slumlord aka the prince of slums, is going to cure homelessness! And in 5 years no less! While he’s contributing to the creation of the problem himself. What a load of sh* t.
This is the global statesman y’all!!
My response was meant for @ Susan’s comment.
Meghan and Harry had a very successful tour of Australia and Oceania and as they themselves have said, this tweaked Charles’s jealousy. From that moment, they were aware that KC was in a snit and not acting in their best interests. It took them a bit linger to realize that WanK and staff were also acting against them. Since C&C were obvious about it, I can imagine that there was a distinct lack of trust.
Tiara gate and cry gate both happened really quickly after they returned from the tour. Cry gate is 100% kate and William sabotaging Meghan. There is no way Harry seriously thought William was innocent once cry gate happened.
“Maybe he was worried about the mice”………..the palace has mice?
I laughed, too – but BP is quite famously a pile that the royals barely keep up, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they had all kinds of issues! I think the mention of mice was meant as a dismissive joke to make Harry look weak or silly, but with the revelations today about the shocking state of the Duchy properties, mice might be the least of the royals’ worries!
If I had Harry’s money, I’d stay in a nice hotel, too! No mice AND fewer spies.
The elite London hotels very much know how to keep their VIP guests safe and private. The long term staffers are also famously discreet because they would like repeat business/good word of mouth. Big contrast with BP and KP both leaking like sieves.
I would think Prince Harry would not divulge his itinerary to BP and they wanted it in exchange for a room. He would have known the couriers would have sold him out to the media and his security would have been useless.
The sham is only still believable to the bots and trolls and little grannies reading the rags.
Once again, the world has eyes and we all saw Meghan be thrown to the wolves and unsupported. This revision is just not believable.
Of course promoting the new chapters of this book was coincidental to the big reveal about the BRF and their financial shenanigans so this story isn’t really about deflecting. Now tomorrow though, that will be interesting. Will the Daily Mail and the other tabs keep trying to drum up stories about Meghan (mostly stories at least 5 years old and counting) or will they realize, once and for all, that they have bigger fish to fry and call it a day with the endless hounding of people who don’t even live in the UK anymore and, more importantly, are not being supported by the British taxpayer.