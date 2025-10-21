Princess Beatrice visited her parents at Royal Lodge on Monday

I’m sure the fallout will continue throughout this week, but I wanted to do some general upkeep on how things stand with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. I believe – and there’s a lot of evidence to back me up – that Andrew agreed to relinquish his royal titles as part of a compromise with King Charles. A compromise which included: many royal perks; the Yorks stay in Royal Lodge; and Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles and royal styles are unchanged. Sarah also had to give up her “Duchess of York” title, but she barely used it anymore so it’s not a huge loss. On Monday, the British papers made a big deal about how the Windsors’ royal website was finally changed to reflect Andrew’s now-relinquished York title.
Prince Andrew has had his Duke of York title scrubbed out by Buckingham Palace and Sarah Ferguson has changed her social media handle, the Daily Mail can reveal today. The Royal Family’s official website was updated to reflect the loss of his dukedom and other honours over the Epstein sex scandal.
It came after the King threatened to have his brother officially stripped of his titles unless he saw sense and gave them up himself. The decision was backed by Prince William.
Today all references to the Duke of York have been axed from royal.uk and he is now referred to as Prince Andrew throughout.
Meanwhile Sarah Ferguson no longer goes by the handle ‘SarahTheDuchess’ on her X account and is now ‘sarahMFergie15’.
Today, the royal.uk website reads: ‘On 13 January 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that, with Queen Elizabeth II’s approval and agreement, Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and Royal patronages would be returned to Her late Majesty, and The Prince would not return to public duties. Prior to stepping back from public life, Prince Andrew undertook a wide range of public work, with a strong economic and business focus’.
Previously it said Duke of York.
I was curious to see if this was the most basic and superficial change ever, and I was right, it totally is. They didn’t bother changing Andrew’s title on the line of succession listed on royal.gov.uk – he’s still listed as the Duke of York, and I got a screenshot. Besides which, this is not an official document – changing someone on the royal website does not have the effect of law!! I still remember when the palace webmasters played those stupid games over adding Princess Lili to the line of succession as well.
What else? Beatrice was seen driving over to Royal Lodge on Monday. The gossip for the past few years has been that the princesses don’t really spend much time with their father, but they’re both really close to their mother. I have no idea if that’s how it actually is, but I wonder if it’s a good idea for Bea to be seen visiting her parents right now. Meanwhile, the princesses reportedly skipped the British Museum’s Pink Ball on Saturday because of their father’s disgrace.
Did the general public over in the UK call him the Duke of York anyway?Because here in the States I don’t think many people even knew that was his title. Certainly, no one here ever referred to him as the Duke of York.
Girl there is such a thing as Facetime if you want to see how they are doing, They are both compromised as are you.Steering clear would have been a wise choice, But then again she was the one to organise the interview. has she not learned self presevation.
Obviously not, this was a horrible time to visit so she must not care how it looks and it certainly shows where her support lies imo.
There are new reports that the princesses’ mother took them to meet Epstein after he was released from prison. They would have been 19ish as 20ish and old enough to know how sketchy the guy was.
I start to wonder just how much Beatrice and Eugenie know and are turning a blind eye to. And also: why is no one calling out Eugenie to step back, at least publicly, her anti-slavery work? It feels rather unsavory given all of the information coming out.
I am pretty sure I am in the minority here, but I am not fond of the York girls.
It’s not their fault they are born in that toxic family, but they have their own life, they are adults and if they want they can keep some distance from those two.
Instead they always try to show public support, and they desperately cling to that “princess by blood” thing, which in the real world does not make any sense.
So, while I have simpathy for them, I still have doubts.
@eleonor – i’m with you on this one. There’s a lot of affection on this site for Eugenie presumably because of her support for Harry and Meghan . But many things can be true at the same time and both sisters have always been shady with their questionable ties to their parents (meaning after so much info came out about Epstein), to unsavoury business contacts, unsavoury ties to the Rota, to their husbands. Jack always struck me as one of those dopey wealthy kids whose Dad gives him a job to keep him busy, and Eduardo just always looked like a grifter himself. They’re not responsible for their parents actions. But they are responsible for how they choose to govern themselves once they need the informationSorry, not sorry.
Should have checked it on her parents’ digitally, unless she wanted it to be a ” show of support”. Because there’s no way she doesn’t realize that they are camped out to see who comes to visit him and her in the coming weeks. And, if that was her intention she takes very strongly after her father in an inability to read the room. However, she is the one that was spearheading all of his horrible choices in late 2019 and agreeing with him, so she may just legitimately truly believe her father.
Eugenie seems to have a better read if the situation even if she does still do some suspect things at times. She’s definitely been pulling away, and attending less family events. Whether that’s because she knew what was coming down the pipeline, or she couldn’t lie to herself anymore about what was really happening and her teen years.
What’s amazing is the event from which they pulled out — the “inaugural Pink Ball” at the British Museum — is brazenly pitched on the DM website as a bid to rival the Met Gala in New York. Now, owning up to the fact that you’re copying another institution’s annual event, whilst simultaneously attempting to rival it, does beg some questions about your motives. Why do you need to compete? Why is it a rivalry? Surely, people in New York support the Met for the same reasons people in London support the British Museum. No? Or is this just about celebrity. Funnily enough, Anna Wintour inaugurated the Met Gala over 30 years ago because the Costume Institute was the only wing of the Met without its own endowment. So they had to fundraise. The British Museum gets state funding. It charges no entry fees. Tickets to the Met are eye-watering. Another detail: Anna Wintour’s mother (an American, like Jennie Jerome) declined spousal support from her husband following their divorce, which followed his many affairs. It all just reminds me of the observation Harry makes about Kate seething with suspicion that Meghan wanted her fashion contacts, observing, simply, “She had her own.”
One small thing: tickets to the Met are not eye-watering if you’re a New York tax-payer or a student in NY, NJ, or CT. The $30 admission price is merely “suggested” for them; I got in for a penny when I studied in NY.
Why didn’t Charles just go ahead and ask Parliament to strip Andrew of his titles instead of this performative action? As for Beatrice and Eugenie I think they still fully support their parents.
Wait — so Andrew and Fergie live together at Royal Lodge!? Does she have no home of her own? (I know she sold that house she supposedly bought for her daughters.) With such an EXTREME infusion of cash from Epstein, what did she do with all of it? Why does she need to live with her ex? Seriously, she doesn’t seem like a cokehead, so where did all of this money go?
I can’t keep up.
Fergie spends money like there is no tomorrow. She regained some money promoting products the. Lost it again
Fergie has pretty much always lived at RL. AND Fergie has spent tens of millions of other people’s money – who knows what on. She’s absurd when it comes to money.
I wonder how Edo feels now
Sarah uses her title on her book covers. It’s a lie that she doesn’t. She’s literally profiting from her title.
Why this constant thing that she doesn’t use it? 2024 book, Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York. Amazon is everyone’s friend for research.
So how long will Edo stick around is my question. He lurves the royal show, if he’s not in it (adjacent) will he stay? My money is on not.
Agree. Wonder how he feels about his daughters visiting with Andrew…(I’m probably giving him too much credit there!)
The talking heads on British TV are bringing ip the P word, Parliament, as in the MPs need to step up amd make Andrew’s title strip official. Some MPs are staying it’s up to the BRF for the title fight, but I wonder if that could change if an on the record vote woild get them fired vy ballot box come next election.