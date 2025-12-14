Duchess Meghan has no plans to visit or call her father, her letter was the end of it

Last week, a couple of people from the American consulate in the Philippines arrived at the Cebu hospital where Thomas Markle was being treated for a leg or foot amputation (the story changed several times). The consulate officials apparently spoke to Thomas privately, reminded him of his medical privacy rights and ensured that he was where the Daily Mail said he was. Soon after, the Duchess of Sussex’s handwritten letter was delivered to Thomas at the hospital. Meghan’s spokesperson issued a statement alongside the confirmation of the letter’s delivery, saying: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days. With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

Since that statement and letter delivery, it’s been pretty quiet. As of this writing, Thomas has not given any additional interviews, although there is a new first-person piece written by Caroline Graham in today’s Mail, which I will cover tomorrow. Meghan’s half-siblings have been making asses out of themselves, but that’s nothing new. Then, over the weekend, there was a new angle – after all of the bullsh-t that’s happened, Meghan isn’t going to visit Thomas, nor will she call him! These stories are coming from Page Six and the Times of London (same owners, the Murdoch fam).

Meghan Markle has no plans to travel to the Philippines to see her seriously ill father — although she could easily get there by private jet, according to multiple sources. On the heels of extolling the joy of celebrating family in her glossy holiday special on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex has spent the week fighting off claims from her family that she has not contacted Thomas Markle, from whom she’s been estranged since 2018. Meanwhile, Page Six has learned that Markle and Prince Harry will join friends for a luxe New Year’s vacation out of the country. They’ll spend Christmas at home in Montecito, California, alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as well as Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. Other sources who know Markle note that she could make the 15-hour trip from Los Angeles to the Philippines, where her father is currently recovering at the University of Cebu Medical Centre. “If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” one source in the know said, noting Markle could have borrowed a private jet from one of her high-powered pals. “She rarely flies commercial.” Indeed, as previously reported, Markle and husband Prince Harry have flown in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet paid for by Sir Elton John and were guests on a private plane chartered for their trip to Vancouver back in February 2024, as a source told us, “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money.” Another person familiar with the family added: “Meghan had her father’s number and room and hospital name very early on … she won’t even call him.” A Markle insider confirmed to Page Six, however, she has no plans to see her dad. And the source in the know admitted that, for Markle, any attempt to contact her father — as well as her older half-sister Samantha and half-brother Thomas Jr., both of whom have been outspoken about their disdain — would likely end in tears. “I don’t know why even risked sending this latest letter, especially with the situation with the last letter,” said the source. “The family could share it or they could paraphrase it to be worse than it is, and then she’s f–ked.”

[From Page Six]

“The family could share it or they could paraphrase it to be worse than it is, and then she’s f–ked.” How exactly would she be “f–ked”? If Toxic Tom, Scammy Samantha, Toxic Jr. or Caroline Graham even breathe a word of Meghan’s letter to the media, Meghan will sue the everloving f–k out of all them, as she did in 2019. “If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” Because he’s a rotten bastard who has smeared her, her children and her husband? Because he’s a piece of sh-t who made a deal with the devil to sell out Meghan at every turn? Who the hell honestly cares if she goes to see him? Only the royalist sycophants give a sh-t, and even they’ve started acknowledging that the white Markles are lying grifter trash.

What else? The Times says Meghan won’t call Thomas because she “fears a phone call could be overheard. It is also understood she deleted her father’s number after her wedding in May 2018, which he did not attend.” Good for her.