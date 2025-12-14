Duchess Meghan has no plans to visit or call her father, her letter was the end of it

Last week, a couple of people from the American consulate in the Philippines arrived at the Cebu hospital where Thomas Markle was being treated for a leg or foot amputation (the story changed several times). The consulate officials apparently spoke to Thomas privately, reminded him of his medical privacy rights and ensured that he was where the Daily Mail said he was. Soon after, the Duchess of Sussex’s handwritten letter was delivered to Thomas at the hospital. Meghan’s spokesperson issued a statement alongside the confirmation of the letter’s delivery, saying: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days. With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”
Since that statement and letter delivery, it’s been pretty quiet. As of this writing, Thomas has not given any additional interviews, although there is a new first-person piece written by Caroline Graham in today’s Mail, which I will cover tomorrow. Meghan’s half-siblings have been making asses out of themselves, but that’s nothing new. Then, over the weekend, there was a new angle – after all of the bullsh-t that’s happened, Meghan isn’t going to visit Thomas, nor will she call him! These stories are coming from Page Six and the Times of London (same owners, the Murdoch fam).
Meghan Markle has no plans to travel to the Philippines to see her seriously ill father — although she could easily get there by private jet, according to multiple sources.
On the heels of extolling the joy of celebrating family in her glossy holiday special on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex has spent the week fighting off claims from her family that she has not contacted Thomas Markle, from whom she’s been estranged since 2018.
Meanwhile, Page Six has learned that Markle and Prince Harry will join friends for a luxe New Year’s vacation out of the country. They’ll spend Christmas at home in Montecito, California, alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as well as Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland.
Other sources who know Markle note that she could make the 15-hour trip from Los Angeles to the Philippines, where her father is currently recovering at the University of Cebu Medical Centre.
“If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” one source in the know said, noting Markle could have borrowed a private jet from one of her high-powered pals. “She rarely flies commercial.”
Indeed, as previously reported, Markle and husband Prince Harry have flown in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet paid for by Sir Elton John and were guests on a private plane chartered for their trip to Vancouver back in February 2024, as a source told us, “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money.”
Another person familiar with the family added: “Meghan had her father’s number and room and hospital name very early on … she won’t even call him.”
A Markle insider confirmed to Page Six, however, she has no plans to see her dad. And the source in the know admitted that, for Markle, any attempt to contact her father — as well as her older half-sister Samantha and half-brother Thomas Jr., both of whom have been outspoken about their disdain — would likely end in tears.
“I don’t know why even risked sending this latest letter, especially with the situation with the last letter,” said the source. “The family could share it or they could paraphrase it to be worse than it is, and then she’s f–ked.”
[From Page Six]
“The family could share it or they could paraphrase it to be worse than it is, and then she’s f–ked.” How exactly would she be “f–ked”? If Toxic Tom, Scammy Samantha, Toxic Jr. or Caroline Graham even breathe a word of Meghan’s letter to the media, Meghan will sue the everloving f–k out of all them, as she did in 2019. “If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” Because he’s a rotten bastard who has smeared her, her children and her husband? Because he’s a piece of sh-t who made a deal with the devil to sell out Meghan at every turn? Who the hell honestly cares if she goes to see him? Only the royalist sycophants give a sh-t, and even they’ve started acknowledging that the white Markles are lying grifter trash.
What else? The Times says Meghan won’t call Thomas because she “fears a phone call could be overheard. It is also understood she deleted her father’s number after her wedding in May 2018, which he did not attend.” Good for her.
-
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the opening of the 2022 fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Good for Meghan. It sucks to have a trash parent who only puts their needs first.
And Caroline Graham sounds like Meghan’s crazy stepmother 🤣🤣🤣 what the hell 🤣🤣🤣. The Daily Meghan and Harry has lost the plot 🤓
First of all, good for her. Second, if the rotten royals and their bootlickers are finally realizing the well is running dry on the grifting Markles, will they finally stop reporting on them? Thomas can drop dead for all I care, I just want him off my feed.
Tom junior was arrested a few times and Sam lost custody of her children
And does not Sam ask why dad does not see her kids
Such hypocrisy
Sam never went to see him . So how come these tabs don’t complain about scooters when he is king talk when his father is sick. And the scooter family vacations.
Meghan is a smart woman so no doubt she made a copy of the letter and she let him know that. Meghan is in a completely different place than last time she wrote him a letter. Plus she has very powerful lawyers. Just try it, Thomas and Caroline.
The BM is still trying to guilt Meghan into visiting or calling Bad Dad to get pictures and phone calls for stories. Meghan has done her due dilligence; by using the US consulate she and Harry can find out about Toxic Tom’s true health condition and not go through Caroline Scam and the 1/2 sibs. Scammy is mad and rage tweeted she’s off the official contact list. (This also throws a monkey wrench in her bs lawsuit against Meghan.) Since Graham is named in next month’s lawsuit this article is damage control by the Fail.
“Why of why won’t she fall for our Wyle E. Coyote style trap!? 🪤 “
LMFAO!😂
Right?! 🤣
She reached out with a letter and she is done!! The letter is more than her toxic sperm donor deserves. The tabloids can go pound sand she isn’t going to play their games and she will not be manipulated!!
All of his kids have children, most of which are adults also themselves. If he’s so lonely sitting in the Philippines, maybe he should sit with WHY none of his kids or grandkids are making an effort to come and see him?
The pictures Caroline shared of her and Tom in the hospital do not show him in ICU. Any photo that was shared was not in the ICU. No doubt Meghan knows it’s not serious and put that in the letter.
Yeah it’s doubtful that visitors much less photos would be allowed to be taken in the ICU.
The visit from the US consulate was a masterclass. It totally took the wind of the sails of this story. He was already clearly out of the ICU and was recovering from whatever procedure he had done.
Seriously!
Highly doubtful he was even in the ICU. The story keeps changing. Once Meghan got the Embassy involved they were quiet.
Meghan’s relationship with her sperm donor is none of the media’s damn business and they know it. This whole thing has exposed how smarmy they have been about Thomas from the very beginning and now they are trying to save face. Meghan doesn’t have to do f-all for that man, not even send him a get well card after all of this. Page Six and Murdoch and the Fail can all kick rocks.
As I said before Meghan did her part. She’s not obligated to do anything else. She’s doing what she has to do to protect her mental health and her family’s safety. Good for her.
Page 6’s source in the know….um they know nothing. They noted Meghan could fly to the Philippines. Yeah, duh, anyone could do that. And it’s always interesting to me that the BM never once references the fact that TM previously sold her out when he gave her last written letter to the DM. Why not? Bc it would make Meghan look too reasonable for not contacting her father. As opposed to an uncaring daughter. TM and the BM are the villains in this story.
I believe Graham is the source “in the know”. It sounds like she just quoted herself.
I agree. It’s a “Markle” source so it could be a Thomas source (Caroline) but they word it to sound like it could be Meghan.
And Charles could easily jet to California to see his son and grandchildren, it’s even a shorter flight.
And also see Meghan and apologize
Something Charles should have done ages ago
The is story has not landed the way the DM and others had hoped. Most of these stupid stories rarely break out of the royalists media world but this one did and most people totally see the reason why Meghan is done. This man has spent 8 years working with the British press to smear Meghan. He has a DM reporter by his side who is apparently like a daughter to him? Ok cool Carolyn/DM he’s your problem now. Even a lot of British commenters seem tired of this story. Meghan is done and good for her.
Lol at their bitterness that she has the means to visit him, but won’t just to give them content. ““If she knows where he is, why wouldn’t she go to him?” one source in the know said, noting Markle could have borrowed a private jet from one of her high-powered pals.”
This is where the Victoria Jackson stuff from last month came from. How dare she have friends with mansions she can stay in, and jets she can use, and won’t ask them to help her violate the boundaries she has set for our benefit!
She won’t ask, and she won’t go to visit him for her own reasons. And since it’s about her relationship with her father, why are you asking? Has nothing to do with any of you ” Markle sources”. You have no reason to be this invested in the personal relationship between two strangers, other than it won’t allow you access to her.
Tommy leg won’t grow back and neither will Meghan relationship with him . In both cases, that’s his fault. He keeps on making bad choices and guess what, actions, good but especially bad , have consequences. He should just man up and learn to live with his. Meghan was more decent to him than i would ever be. I would pay the pos sad excuse for a father dust
Those tabloids put such an insane level of determination and opportunism into every flaked-out thing they put out about Meghan. They see her as this rose that bloomed out of nowhere, she’s an anomaly and an affront to their worldview, where only someone like Princess Doll Hair gets to be elevated into royalty. They’re so obsessed with destroying her, it’s nauseating. Someone should tap Caroline Graham’s phone and bring HER down, along with whomever she’s peddling her trash to.
Princess Doll Hair 👏 👏 👏
@Paintybox
These hv been my sentiments from Nov 2016 whe it became clear to me that the shit that passes for media in britain, would “other” & racialize all their commentary and opinion pieces on M.
And the hilarious thing is like typical racists they think they’re so clever that they could gaslight the perceptive ones amongst us into believing that we’re not able to see what they have been doing.
And with #toxictom revealing himself to be a caricature of a racist white man who has black biracial children and think they OWN said kids for life, he has given the shitmedia the geeenlight to go after M relentessly.
I feel for Meghan, getting external pressure from tabliod on how to deal with an abusive parent, of course she loves him but he is no good for her since he is in a symbiotic relationship with people that bully her. I’m still baffled as to why he chose to move to the Philippines is this Medical tourism did he know if he didnt take care there was a possiblity of Leg/foot amputation? was this a grand plan to bring her to heel? there is no relection on his part the lengths she is going to not to have contact with you has T Sr gone to far down the road to turn back.
What i find most interesting is Meghan’s abuse speaks to a wider issue and its not funny that the players involved in the current JE are of a similar ilk all centering on the abuse of women, Prince philp’s famous quote of not marrying actresses shows a disdain that the media is now playing into Geesh she is Human with feelings and no contact is a way to keep her mental peace
I can think of another family in which a man behaved horribly and tried to profit off of his family connections. And the prevailing opinion of the BM in that situation is that those in the family who coddled the leech were wrong, and those who ostracized the leech are principled. Hm.
Deborah Ross in The Times did an article in the form of a letter to TM is listing how many times he has failed to be a protective, loyal and proud father to his daughter. It made it clear that he has consistently led a pile on against his own daughter and actively conspired with the tabloids and made his documentary selling private photos, videos of her . How can he expect her to trust her again after 8 years of constant betrayal whilst bleating that he’s been shunned for no reason known to him. She ends by advising him not to sell the latest letter. It is obvious to anyone sensible that TM has destroyed their relationship by wanting to sell her out to the media. No one would accept that betrayal and fall again for more BS that he’s at death door with a DM reporter camped out in his hospital suite. How stupid does TM and the DM think Meghan is to be taken in by them again? He and Ms Graham are welcome to each other.
I saw that, it was the most sensible article written about Meghan and her toxic Markle family I’ve ever seen!
It was also quite scathing about Vile Tom Markle, deservedly so.
At least one honest journalist in Britland…
They’re a pair of evil trashbags at best.
She’s already done more than he deserves. Apparently, Thomas Markle’s media handlers are bummed that Meghan hasn’t taken their bait so they’ve resorted to the usual smears.
You can actually read the anger in the Post article – they are furious that she outmaneuvered them. All these years later, she has learned a few things about what she can do – no doubt with the help of some good attorneys. Getting the Embassy involved and also shutting down the chatty hospital workers was also key. I read the Daily Mail article that Graham put out today – even the president of the hospital lawyered up. They overplayed their hand.
Front page of The Sunday Times states Meghan given up hopes of a reconciliation due to media interviews.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm21x4yz3yxo
Interesting that they speculate that the latest letter explains this again to him. Last time it was 5 pages long and she detailed how upset, angry and disgusted she was by his betrayal by media interviews lying about her and Harry. He wasn’t shamed into Immediately stopping and apologizing privately and refusing to ever again talk about her in public. Instead he continued to lie about not knowing why they were estranged after one mistake (!) when he knew his media onslaught have destroyed their relationship.
Guessing he would share the latest letter maybe Meghan astutely reminded him of his ongoing transgressions and that she wishes him well but there can be no reconciliation given his inability to keep anything private. Is TM insane or just desperate for another payday or very, very stupid to believe after 8 years that Meghan would fall for anymore of his medical BS?
Tom Sr. contacted Caroline Graham about his leg before he contacted Tom Jr. or Scamantha, although she’s been trying to walk that back. So miss me with how devoted he is to family.
I’ll wait for Kaiser’s update on Graham’s latest Mail piece/outrage before sharing my thoughts on that travesty.
The Times piece had too many speculative phrases like it’s understood and it’s thought to be taken seriously. Some of it was stating the obvious or reporting news that we already knew. And it sparked an angry response from Chris Ship who said it wasn’t an exclusive and repeated information from ITV’s royal podcast. Furthermore Roya Nikkhah is firmly in KP’s camp, doesn’t have any contacts from Meghan’s team and has made up stories in the past about Harry and Meghan.
I keep thinking, is Caroline Graham schtupping thomas Markle? Because what is she doing living in another country in search of a tired, played out gossip “ scoop.”
I keep thinking, is Caroline Graham schtupping thomas Markle? Because what is she doing living in another country in search of a tired, played out gossip “ scoop.” It certainly isn’t any form of journalism.
Who’s stupid Idea was this, was it TM on his own or did he cook it up with Caroline Graham? It wasn’t very subtle was it? TM is dying says son and DM reporter who can’t resist last Sunday ‘s exclusive confirming she was summoned before his adult children, including his live son and carer? Plus those photos were TM looked far too well to be in any danger of dying and the hospital staff giving medical information about a patient to a tabloid??! It was all dodgy on so many ethical levels. How was any of this publicity for an obscure retired pensioner merited? The timing on the eve of Harry ‘s court case against the publisher of DM for illegal information gathering was another RED FLAG. Neither TM nor Caroline Graham are very strategic or subtle in their entrapment of the astute Meghan who is plain tired of their underhand antics! Do they think the reader is equally stupid not to see right through this trap? I find it a positive sign that Deborah Ross of The Times wrote an article castigating TM for his media betrayal of Meg and that it was printed. Not everyone is towing the line when TM is showing his bad faith so clearly as a father again
The paternal side of Meghan’s family is as toxic and dysfunctional as the paternal side of Harry’s family. No wonder the media is chummy with their inner circle and the ecosystem that sustains them.
Shameful!!! 😳
Both parents leverage illness in the media for positive personal PR, insisting their children should drop everything in their lives and visit them before they die while ‘employing’ barriers to prevent the Sussexes from contacting them privately. Both saddle the Sussexes with trauma that no human being should be consistently exposed to in life.
I strongly believe Thomas and Charles are both disgraceful uncaring parents. 🤷🏽♀️
I’m still chuckling about Meghan’s master move in involving the US Embassy. 😁 I’d love to have seen Tom and Caroline’s faces when the embassy official arrived and advised Tom of his medical privacy rights. What a miracle! Bad Dad is no longer at Death’s door!
The bottom line is that the entrapment plot has spectacularly failed and Meghan has publicly denounced the DM’s underhand antics. It has demonstrated their bad faith and years long campaign of denigration against Meghan and gives Harry another egregious example of unethical wrong doing on the eve of his court case against Mail publishers. It has also confirmed publicly that TM has learnt nothing in 8 years and is just intent on cashing in on his daughter. Meghan can’t trust him to behave with integrity and to stop talking to the media. He doesn’t want a reconciliation in private with his daughter. He seems to believe he is a star in his own right and that he has every right to be sought after by z Listers like Dan Wootton and Lady Colin Campbell. He’s welcome to Piers, Caroline, Dan and Lady Colin and Tom Bowers, so let them plump his hospital pillows and pay his medical bills.