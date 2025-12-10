Duchess Meghan’s handwritten letter has reached Thomas Markle in the hospital

The Duchess of Sussex is so smart to keep her communications with her father written, not spoken. She learned the hard way to keep written records of her dealings with her trashy relations AND Harry’s garbage relations too. Last Friday, Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed that Meghan had emailed her father after hearing about his mysterious foot or leg amputation last week. That confirmation, that Meghan sent an email, set off a tabloid blitz about how the email address was no longer active, and why didn’t she call, and why isn’t she flying to the Philippines. It’s more than likely that Meghan responded by contacting the American consulate in the Philippines, having them check up on Toxic Tom, and checking on the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham, who remains embedded with the Markles. Well, it looks like Meghan was finally able to get a handwritten letter delivered to her father.
A letter written by the Duchess of Sussex to her father has been delivered to his hospital bed. The letter, handwritten by the Duchess from her home in California, has been sent to a hospital in Cebu in the Philippines, where he is recovering from an operation to amputate his leg. The letter has now been received, a spokesman said.
It had taken several days to arrive, with sources close to the Duchess citing challenges in the time difference and logistics. The Duchess is said to have previously attempted to email her father, using an address he no longer accesses, and has now replicated the same message via letter.
Thomas Markle, 81, is recovering from a stay in intensive care after having had his leg amputated below the knee during surgery to remove a blood clot. Mr Markle has told the Mail on Sunday: “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids and Harry.”
Since being in hospital, he has told a journalist from the newspaper, whom he counts as a friend, that he was “confused” by reports that the Duchess had attempted to make contact, insisting he had not changed his number and had received no messages.
A spokesman for the Duchess said: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days. With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”
From Meghan’s side of things, I hope this is the end of it. She did her due diligence, managed to get a letter to her father, and no surprise, he’s still the worst piece of sh-t ever. And now he’s gotten a fraction of her attention and made a horse’s ass out of himself on the global stage for the millionth time. Mission accomplished. This might end up being a repeat of when Thomas sold/gave Meghan’s letter to the Mail in 2019, and if so, Meghan will run it back and sue the Mail again. Tom will continue to milk this “amputation” story for a while, I’m sure, but I genuinely hope Meghan’s engagement ends here.
Surely it is unethical to camp out at the hospital bedside of a “dying man” purely to gain a tabloid exclusive? To no one’s surprise the Fail has no printed her statement calling them out just noting that the message is in TM’s hands.
Plus hospitals do limit visitors to patients to next of kin not tab reporters.
I’m sure atp Caroline Graham considers herself next of kin. And where has his son, Thomas, been through all this psychodrama? We seem to have misplaced him. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m also sure the letter or, at least a paraphrasing of it, will hit the DM soon.
I’m pretty sure that most hospitals allow visitors that aren’t family. Some ICU’s only allow family but he’s out of ICU now. Of course, just because he allows the tabloid reporter to visit doesn’t make it ethical for her to do so and for her to write articles about it!
All children deserve and need parents but not all parents deserve children. I get that.
Well said. I’m in a similar situation with a parent. Sometimes you have to cut ties for your own well-being.
I’m sure she very carefully worded said letter just in case said letter is sold to a tabloid and printed and I’m sure she has a duplicate copy of said letter if it is printed and re-worded!!
This.
Came here to say the same thing. Very well played by Meghan.
The fact that it is handwritten is a reminder of the letter he sold – and that the media was sued for. So if its
contents make it into the media it’s fair game to sue them, but almost as importantly it’s a clear public record of what garbage people he & the British media are.
If any part of her letter is mentioned in the tabloids it just proves her statement. Her saying that a Daily Mail reporter is staying with her dad and how unethical it is and how it’s crossing boundaries is a great call out.
It’s probably a matter of time before it is.
She wrote it with full knowledge it would be published. She’s well known for hand written notes, but it’s also a good strategy as proof of a note being manipulated. In the AI era it probably doesn’t matter, but time was a hand writing analysis would prove manipulation.
I was just wondering this – is there some kind of legal warning that she could put on there, like “Personal correspondence, not for publication, THIS MEANS YOU Daily Fail!”
I’m glad that the statement explicitly calls out the ethics of having a Daily Mail reporter embedded next to someone recovering from major surgery, and controlling all information given to and released from that person.
I really have to wonder what the lawyers that represent the Daily Mail think about all of this nonsense. To behave in such an unethical manner literally weeks before the person that you are targeting’s husband’s trial against you with multiple other people about your invasive tactics begins.
They can’t believe that this was a good approach to take, so I wonder if they have been raining down holy hell on the editors at the Daily Mail about this? This just links in a very close proximity in the public’s mind unethical journalism around a private family matter, with someone in one of those families suing you for illegal information gathering. Did they think that the negative publicity around this would force Harry to accept a settlement, because they can’t possibly believe after 4 years that he would drop the case. I just don’t understand the thought process over there.
@ Dee (2) thank you for such a good summary of how reckless and risky the Fail are with such a blatantly unethical conduct on the eve of a court case about journalists using unethical methods to gather information. They are just proving the depths to which they will stoop to gain an exclusive. Okay TM may be an enthusiastic participant but Meghan does not want any tab, but especially not the Fail, recording private communications for “entertainment” purposes? Are they stupid and desperate?
I think there’s likely a number of things going on that can explain spurring Toxic Tom to sing again:
One, Lord Rothemere, the owner of the DM has to finance buying the Telegraph (not to mention survive inevitable regulatory hurdles with a Labour government), and Meghan and Harry stories may be the only thing keeping the Mail afloat at the moment, that and coverage of every reality show produced in Britain plus immigration topics…No one seems to know where he’s going to get the money for it because his entire estate and business holdings wouldn’t cover it
Two, Rothemere is probably happy to do the British RF a solid and give distraction to drive attention away from the Andrew fiasco as well as the do-nothing Waleses, Charles’ cancer as well as a Parliamentary inquiry into Royal housing. To the British RF that means only one thing: distract with the Sussexes, stat! Two birds, one stone
Three, that pesky lawsuit. Rothemere will be facing Harry in court (and this time, I think those in the original suit haven’t dropped out so there will also be Sir Elton John and a bunch of other celebrities giving testimony). Reams and reams of bad publicity, at a time when he’s trying to close the Telegraph sale is no bueno
Old stories about how Meghan broke protocol, how she and Harry are begging for money on the street and how everyone in Hollywood hates them isn’t doing the job. Time for Toxic Tom! Ethical concerns are the least of Rothemere’s concerns at the moment, if they ever were a concern at all
Lord Rothemere buying the telegraph. oh yay.
@DEE(2) Any firm & its lawyers that willing to has Daily Fail as client, just like F47’s lawyers, are NOT worry about ethical. They specialize in finding loop holes in UK’s Press-friendly laws, and helping the editors and reporters to alter some wording to avoid being sued.
This letter is a test for Sr. Any word leaks to the press, than Meghan can rightly cut off the bad dad forever and never contact again.
His dm friend needs to leave the scene if he wants to see the youngest grandkids. How come he is not asked about his wanting to see the adult grandchildren. I think harry and Meghan would be very wary.of this man staging photo ops with them.
No question. They can’t give him access to the children as photo ops are guaranteed.
Still trying to get that money shot. Sad
No word on Sam though. I wonder if she’s going to appear sometimes soon.
It’s so sad to see how greed and stupidity has ruined Tom’s relationship with his daughter. The only daughter who helped him and showed him love. Because no way did that other daughter did anything for that man.
Meghan used to brag about her dad and would share about her loved for him. I feel for her because it can be really difficult to realize your dad is self serving and uncaring. But I hope she can move forward from his manipulation. I did.
Children with narcissistic parents usually brag about those parents in order to deflect the parents’ negative attentions away from them. It’s a form of self-protection. I don’t doubt that he loved her father, but he didn’t become like this overnight. He has *always* been a piece of work. But M is a glass half full person, full of grace, and always trying to see the good in people. So she may well have convinced herself that it was the tabloids that turned him into what he is, but on a certain level I’m sure she knows what he is, and I’m sure that after all she has been through, her mother has set her straight. It’s similar to how Harry needed a court case to see that his own family was the driving force behind the harm which was being done to him and his wife and children. And even then, he’s still giving his own awful, self-pitying father grace.
Narcissists can also be very charismatic, which is my theory of how he appealed to Dora, a woman insanely out of his league. And after the marriage or maybe not until after the baby, he became condescending and controlling.
She never married again, right? She probably really valued her personal space after enduring him.
Thomas’s ex-wife spoke about him a while back and gave lot of insight. He was an atrocious husband to her and father at the time. Barely gave her enough money to feed the kids, if at all while he went out and partied. But she did say he could be very charismatic and she completely understood how Doria would have fallen for him, especially since Doria was younger at the time. I think she even said the best thing Meghan could do was protect her kids from him.
Yes, my dad is not quite at the level of TM but there are similarities and absolutely I was basically trained/brainwashed into being very positive about him and projecting this super close family image. Fortunately I eventually realized just how crazy his behavior was. I am now NC with him and LC with my mom. My mom will still bring up all the “wonderful” things he did for me…her interpretation/recollection is quite different from mine. At this point I’ve decided it’s not worth arguing with her about it but I am done being my dad’s cheerleader.
@magdelena
I don’t know if what Harry is doing can be called giving his father grace. Perhaps Harry knows exactly who his father is and is telling him something he wants to hear. Perhaps he is going head to head with Charles. After all Harry now has a security review ahead of the Invictus games.
@Jais & @Cate –
I too am the child of a slightly (but only slightly) less toxic narcissist. The first wife expressing sympathy for Meghan is pretty telling.
I have had to provide amateur counseling to several of my narcissist bio source’s ex girlfriends (until I finally decided that is not my problem).
Not sure she “bragged” about him but rather gave him credit where credit was due, in helping her with her acting career, putting gas in her car, etc. She DID brag about her mother though. She didn’t mention her father often in The Tig at all.
All I can say is thank God Doria has some very strong genes that overrode Toxic Tom’s. Just as Harry escaped the Windsor Ugly Stick, greed, arrogance, and Horse Teeth™, Meghan escaped the Markle’s sickness of malignant narcissism, sloth, greed, and grifting.
Couple Harry’s Diana side, and Meg’s Doria side, and those two Ginger Babies will be (and are being raised to be) strong, empathetic, giving, and brave, like their parents.
I think she did what she had to do and that’s the end of it. She can’t trust him because of his relationship with the DM and Tom Jr has been making threats against her on YouTube. I don’t think the DM will publish her letter but they will publish Toxic Tom’s response to it.
Tom junior has arrest records for d u I and threatening his ex girlfriend. He has no shame
Horrible human Tom has a lot of nerve to even mention a meet and greet with Meghan’s children and husband after everything he has done and continues to do to Meghan.
And he made demands,of wanting visitation rights and wanted pictures of the children which would have ended up in the tabs,hours later. He ignored the sussexes,phone calls and texts also when they reached out to him
Happy Meghan was able to get her letter to her father because this is something she felt she must do. Also impressed how she got the` US Consulate involved to make this happen. Sympathetic to her because all of this was so unnecessary. Also hope she continues to move forward with her husband and children while this man rots in his misery and she continues to ignore his pleas to disrupt her life. He got her attention, now she can be done with him.
A+++ statement, it is very unethical what the Fail is doing
m is much more gracious than me. sending a consulate to check would’ve been the end of it for me.
For me too. I think it’s more than generous on Meghan’s part, especially for an evolving “pre-cancerous” thigh-clot, leg amputation which morphs into a foot — now back to leg amputation story.
Meghan has done more for that man that anyone with a heart and a conscience should ever have expected from her . He doesn’t deserve her kindness. Here hoping her letter is something generic like , get well soon and happy holidays . Sincerely Meg.
It’s way more than i would have done because I would have just reminded all these people that I lost my father when the British media and tabloid decided to play dirty games and he went along with them . She owes him nothing. Especially after what he did and continues to do to her .
Can someone point out how INSANE it is that someone has literally moved to the Philippines and built her career around Meghan’s father just to keep getting at them? I just think that needs to be talked about more cos it’s blowing my mind.
I have been commenting on this aspect. Yes, it is very bizarre and, as many here have pointed out, quite unethical. It might even be a legal situation if it can be proven that Graham has prevented Meghan from communicating privately with her father. It’s like he is her hostage to get to Meghan.
Truly insane. This woman’s entire existence is about laying traps for Meghan. How does one justify that to themselves?
For sure, and from what I can tell, the DM is saying they now have an 8 years-long friendship. What they’re not saying is that she moved to Mexico as soon as it was known that Meghan was marrying Harry. Likely paid by the DM. And the DM has been paying her and TM throughout this whole “friendship.” So yeah, sorry, no. There is a clear financial transaction happening and so calling it a friendship that just happened to develop is a lie. They would not be friends if money wasn’t being exchanged. Cut off the money supply and wait and see how long this “friendship” lasts. It’s unbelievable. Truly.
It sounds like her letter is basically a handwritten version of the email she sent. Which he already got but denies he didn’t because the Mail can’t monetize it. That statement about them being unethical have put them in notice but they’ll try it anyway. Now if he starts complaining about his health and needing to get in touch with Meghan, he now has a US Embassy contact he can get in touch with. There’s nothing more she needs to do and can handle this privately.
I am sure she writes any letter to her father with the possibility for it to leak and Daily Mail probably have a whole budget for law suits and would publish it anyways.
Dear Princess Meghan—
I too had parents divorce when I was young.
I too loved my dad with all my heart.
I too continued to give him the benefit of the doubt for years, though he plainly showed he did not deserve it.
I too was finally forced to break with him as an adult, after his behavior crossed a line too painful to come back from.
I have been where you stand, though thankfully no vile press scrutiny & manipulation added to my burden. For me, forty years have passed, and he’s gone, and I do not regret finally letting his own actions remove him from my life.
It’s painful, even now, but the pain that separation allowed me to avoid was so much greater. Sometimes our only choice is between bad and worse.
My heart with yours. May you be at peace with yourself and with those you love.
How beautifully said.
Yes, beautifully said
Meghan has effectively turned the Daily Fail’s trap right back on them.
If any part of her letter appears in the public domain, there will only be two options for who leaked it. If it was leaked by the Daily Fail, not only will they get another lawsuit, they will suffer reputational damage as even the Meg-hating public will feel they’ve gone too far.
And if it’s Slimy Tom who leaks it, no-one will blame Meg for writing him off even next time he claims to be on his “deathbed”.
And if the Daily Fail think they can start a new wave of “Meghan needs to go visit him”, and follow this up with “Meghan needs to take her kids to see him”, they should get their heads examined. Anyone who thinks Meghan is stupid enough to go visit him and his ‘dear friend’ Daily Fail Caroline Graham, who is not only the front page of the Fail is also the target of Harry’s and the other claimants’ lawsuit, should have their heads examined too.
This story is dead as a dodo.
There is a positive side effect, tabloids and TV start to defend Meghan. No longer “poor Tom” and how “cruel Meghan ignores her old, frail daddy after all he did for her”. The new tone is “poor Meghan, she cannot win, whatever she does, with this horrible man”. They even called out the emotional blackmail “no daughter should have to endure”. This coming from people who were always extremely critical or downright nasty about Meghan. The tide is turning.
What’s left are the derangers and fans of Scammy and Tom jr who simply need to hate Meghan and would actually throw feces at her, given the chance. It’s a cult, just as MAGA.
Has any tabloid gone this far before with someone’s father?? It’s shocking & disgusting.
It’s really deranged — to say it’s a breach of journalistic ethics doesn’t come anywhere close to how inappropriate and unethical it is.
It’s just bizarre.
If I were Caroline Graham (shudder), I’d be mortified to show my face in any room of actual journalists, though British journalists seem strangely OK with ethical breaches (and yes, I know, Olivia Nuzzi, but she’s an aberration, I hope).
Sorry, about to rant here. One thing that really bothers me. The BM across the board keep saying Meghan cut her dad off when he got paid for those photos before the wedding. And that is just simply not true but it keeps getting said as fact. Here’s the truth which they keep leaving out:
1.Meghan spoke in the documentary about telling her dad she could send someone to get him out of Mexico and to England for the wedding but he refused. This was after those photos dropped.
2. She called him over and over again the week of the wedding and he ghosted her, eventually sending her a weird text in which he called her Meghan not Meg, signaling that it was not her dad texting.
3. She wrote him a letter that he then sold to the Daily Mail, betraying her again.
So, no she didn’t cut him off bc of those photos. If so, she never would have written him that letter. They never mention the fact that really she cut him off after he sold her letter to the Daily Mail. And that’s without even taking into account all the interviews he’s done talking terribly about her. So I’m over the way the BM characterizes the rift between the two. They never mention the betrayal of the letter despite it being well-documented through the courts. How hard is it to note that not only is a reporter unethically at his bedside but it’s a reporter from the same paper that unlawfully printed Meghan’s letter. Harry and Meghan don’t hate the DM bc the DM writes mean stuff about them. Please. GMAFB. They don’t deal with the DM bc they have committed unlawful acts of privacy against them, proven already through Meghan’s court case.
Agreed 💯. TM victimhood was to lie that he’d never received the 5 page letter castigating him for lying about her and Harry in countless paid interviews. He pretended he’d been banished without explanation for one lapse. He had no compunction about doing the very thing she didn’t want him to: selling out for cash. Then the People interview with Meg’s friends revealed that she’d written to him and he’d responded with a request for a photo op with them!! He couldn’t resist giving the letter to Caroline Graham for the MoS article which was the ultimate betrayal alongside agreeing to be their star witness against his own daughter. He repeatedly talks trash about her in paid interviews with her biggest detractors. Why on earth would Meghan trust TM again? I hate it when interviewers don’t ask why he continues to give paid interviews trashing his daughter knowing she doesn’t want him to? Why would anyone want a parent providing a negative commentary on them to Piiss Morgan and the tabs??
Yep, they characterize it as her not forgiving him for the mistake he made in doing those photos before the wedding. But that is just not the case and not at all the reason that they no longer have contact. And it’s disingenuous to frame it that way. He no doubt gave Caroline Graham the letter Meghan wrote which she then gave to the DM. And now that same reporter is sitting by his bedside monitoring his phone. That’s why they don’t talk.
Sell the letter to the Fail or anyone else Toxic Tom and I hope Meghan names you and that wench Graham the suit.
Toxic dad seems to be in no at death’s door, so seeing daughter and grands for one last time was for the press, and that is if he indeed had an amputation.
Does this amount to entrapment if DM camp out at TM’s bedside to obtain an exclusive with the unwilling Meghan if she phones or visits him? DM are defending themselves saying Caroline is a close friend and invited by TM to fly out to be at his bedside. TM is no doubt eager for a big payday with any reunion exclusive but is an OAP heavily medicated able to give informed consent? Meghan fought a successful court case with the DM over her last contact with dad via a private letter. She wants nothing to do with them especially on the eve of her husband ‘s court case against them for illegal information gathering. Any lawyers reading this blog think this is high risk strategy of the Mail to have their reporter at TM’s bedside to monitor/exploit/ publicise any communication Meghan has with her dad?
Yes.
If anything, it adds a wonderful illustration for Harry’s case against the Mail regarding the unethical new gathering practices by the Mail.
What does OAP mean? Thank-you.
Old age pensioner. Common acronym in the UK, but not here. 🙂
Old age pensioner
Bwahahaha! The Daily Fail and Graham probably thought they had Meghan right where they wanted her, but she’s playing 5D chess to their lame tic tac toe. How stupid did they think she is? They announce that they’re in charge of Thomas Markle’s phone and think Meghan is daft enough to call?
Meghan beat them at their own game. Bet they neva thought they’d have to deal with the American embassy! Lol
Madeleine McCann’s father tells BBC how his family was hounded by press – BBC News https://share.google/XVNcY4pZNYql1bwEY
Our press really needs proper regulation if they can’t be trusted to behave ethically.
The Guardian reports as follows:
The duchess has also said that a private letter she wrote to her father, extracts of which were published in the Mail on Sunday, begging him to stop talking to the media “actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation”.
In the court case scheduled for next month, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday is being sued by Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, the campaigner Doreen Lawrence and the former politician Sir Simon Hughes.
The claimants allege Associated Newspapers Limited carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations. ANL vehemently denies the allegations.
I honestly can’t understand why her PR team keeps releasing this info…sent an email, contacted the consulate, sent a letter, it arrived….
To counteract the lies they had planned. Bc they had a plan.
Because they want the world to see what malicious BS Daily Mail is pulling here. Caroline Graham moved next door to Thomas Markle after Meghan and Harry got engaged. She’s since hovered continuously around Thomas. She has even moved to Philippines with Thomas. Is that normal? Thomas didn’t call Samantha or Jr. or a trusted caregiver when his leg situation or foot situation deteriorated. He called Caroline. Its clear the amputation and post op happened a while back but they again chose to tell the tabloids about it during the Netflix show roll out. He gave interview from his hospital bed, he authorized his doctor to give interview, Caroline was giving daily updates about what’s happening around Thomas. Do you really think this was going to end with Thomas receiving the handwritten mail from Meghan? No, they were 100 going to turn it into a circus. Pointing out how much daily mail has tried to control the situation via Caroline is a protective measure. Meghan did her part as a daughter, now Thomas being a greedy ahole can screw it up once again….world will see that she tried and who were all responsible for the mess now
Why? Are you dim
Meghan and Harry are playing Chess. I am so happy she was able to get the letter delivered by trusted sources. I personally would have had the trusted source give him the letter, once he read it, then take it back! HAHA
AND I’m sure she probably put PERSONAL and CONFIDENTIAL all over it in case he tries to sell it to DM again.
Also notice that the DM has been very quiet in the past 2 days…hhmmm They have egg on their face and they look manipulative and its disgusting. The British People are starting to defend Meghan. Even some of her worst haters/derangers are defending her or at least seeing her point of view.
Meghan, like Harry, still love their toxic fathers even if they have to do it from a distance. This totally destroys their narrative that Meghan has no heart or no compassion.
Sending Meghan my prayers for peace and happiness. and WLM Holiday Special is in the top 10 throughout all these shenanigans.! Bravo!
The DM must think that “embedding” a reporter with Mr. Markle is worth it financially despite the possibility of a lawsuit over it. It’s shocking that the DM are getting away with this. The fact that his son is apparently going along with it is probably making the DM (and their lawyers) think they can continue with it.
@Elly DM keep defending themselves claiming their reporter is TM’s buddy and expressly invited by him and TM junior stated she’s acting as their spokesman. TM is OAP on strong meds after an operation so is he capable of giving informed consent? Does DM think they are covered because Junior is dad ‘s primary carer and next of kin? This smacks of entrapment and is very risky as it proves the lengths DM will sink to , to get an exclusive out of something that is NONE of their business and quite frankly not newsworthy? TM is hardly the Pope so why medical updates on an obscure retired cameraman?
@LadyDigby I do think the DM lawyers (I assume they have them) must think that having Jr. ok it will cover them. Even if it is legal, that doesn’t make it any less despicable. It’s one thing to have a reporter visit but to have her “embedded” and writing articles about it for the DM is really awful.
Surely TM realizes the only reason the DM is hanging around and paying his bills is that they want the exclusive when he passes away.
It’s really interesting the amount of people outright angry Meghan was able to check up on her dad and get a letter to him without going through the tabloids. They’re still demanding phone calls. That ship has long sailed.This isn’t 2019 and Meghan doesn’t need anyone’s permission to deal with this as she sees fit and can say what she wants on this sordid matter. Put them on blast. This is a private medical issue and there really is nothing more to say.
