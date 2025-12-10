Duchess Meghan’s handwritten letter has reached Thomas Markle in the hospital

The Duchess of Sussex is so smart to keep her communications with her father written, not spoken. She learned the hard way to keep written records of her dealings with her trashy relations AND Harry’s garbage relations too. Last Friday, Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed that Meghan had emailed her father after hearing about his mysterious foot or leg amputation last week. That confirmation, that Meghan sent an email, set off a tabloid blitz about how the email address was no longer active, and why didn’t she call, and why isn’t she flying to the Philippines. It’s more than likely that Meghan responded by contacting the American consulate in the Philippines, having them check up on Toxic Tom, and checking on the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham, who remains embedded with the Markles. Well, it looks like Meghan was finally able to get a handwritten letter delivered to her father.

A letter written by the Duchess of Sussex to her father has been delivered to his hospital bed. The letter, handwritten by the Duchess from her home in California, has been sent to a hospital in Cebu in the Philippines, where he is recovering from an operation to amputate his leg. The letter has now been received, a spokesman said. It had taken several days to arrive, with sources close to the Duchess citing challenges in the time difference and logistics. The Duchess is said to have previously attempted to email her father, using an address he no longer accesses, and has now replicated the same message via letter. Thomas Markle, 81, is recovering from a stay in intensive care after having had his leg amputated below the knee during surgery to remove a blood clot. Mr Markle has told the Mail on Sunday: “I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids and Harry.” Since being in hospital, he has told a journalist from the newspaper, whom he counts as a friend, that he was “confused” by reports that the Duchess had attempted to make contact, insisting he had not changed his number and had received no messages. A spokesman for the Duchess said: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days. With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

From Meghan’s side of things, I hope this is the end of it. She did her due diligence, managed to get a letter to her father, and no surprise, he’s still the worst piece of sh-t ever. And now he’s gotten a fraction of her attention and made a horse’s ass out of himself on the global stage for the millionth time. Mission accomplished. This might end up being a repeat of when Thomas sold/gave Meghan’s letter to the Mail in 2019, and if so, Meghan will run it back and sue the Mail again. Tom will continue to milk this “amputation” story for a while, I’m sure, but I genuinely hope Meghan’s engagement ends here.