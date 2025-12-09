Did Duchess Meghan request that the US consulate check on Thomas Markle?

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson confirmed that Meghan “reached out” to her horrible father last Friday, it feels like it’s been superior play after superior play from Meghan’s side. The Mail and other outlets had spent the previous 48 hours screaming about how Meghan was required to contact her father, and when her spox made the statement, they promptly got huffy about it. “It was just an email, she should have done this or that, she should have contacted the Daily Mail, she should have called her See You Next Tuesday sister, she should have flown to the Philippines!” Meanwhile, the Toxic Markles can’t keep their stories or their stunts straight, and neither can the Daily Mail. It’s beyond clear that the Mail has invested a lot of money into working over Thomas Markle for the past seven-plus years, and they are willing to do anything to use Tom to harm Meghan. What’s different about this “amputated foot” situation is that Meghan is being much more proactive, checking up on her father’s story, and even sending someone from the American consulate to check on Toxic Tom. Checkmate.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father was last night moved from the intensive care unit into a regular hospital room. Mr Markle, 81, who had his left leg amputated below the knee last Wednesday, has pleased doctors in the Philippines with his recovery. His surgeon Dr Neil Sanico, who spoke to Daily Mail with Mr Markle’s permission said: ‘The surgery was a success and the wound is healing well. Mr Markle is making good progress. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him but moving out of the ICU and into a regular room is a positive step.’ Dr Sanico amputated Mr Markle’s foot and lower leg during a three-hour operation after a massive blood clot cut off circulation to the limb. ‘There was no option but amputation,’ he said. ‘The clot was so large we could not risk removing it first and then having the infection from the foot spread around his body and cause sepsis. There was a danger of gangrene setting in. He has a long road ahead of him but I am pleased with the way he came through surgery and the positive attitude he has shown since. He is a strong and brave man.’ On Monday two representatives from the US consulate in Cebu – the city in the Philippines that Mr Markle moved to in January of this year – turned up in Mr Markle’s hospital room. Consular agent Glenn Ivan Loop said the US Embassy in the Philippine capital city of Manila had requested they visit Mr Markle but declined to give further details. He asked Mr Markle to make a list of people he authorized to receive health and wellbeing updates from the US Embassy. Mr. Loop confirmed he was a ‘big fan’ of the TV show Suits which Mr Markle’s daughter Meghan starred in before she married Prince Harry. Mr Markle, who faces a months-long recovery, hopes to have a prosthetic limb fitted once his leg wound has healed. He has already started gentle physical therapy sessions. He said: ‘I am determined to walk again. I sometimes get a weird feeling that my leg is still there. The doctors said it was a common thing for people to feel “phantom” limbs. I know I have a long journey ahead of me. I am thankful for the excellent care I have received here in Cebu and for the wonderful Filipino doctors and nurses who saved my life.’ Mr Markle is likely to remain in hospital for around a week before being transferred to a rehabilitation center where the long process of learning to walk again will begin.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m glad Meghan contacted the embassy, but part of me hopes she also got in touch with a private investigator, simply to double-check the veracity of all parts of this story. For example, why did Caroline Graham claim that Tom was moved out of the ICU last week, yet there’s a new claim that he was moved out of the ICU on Sunday night? Why did Tom contact Graham and not his son, who is actually living in the Philippines? Why didn’t Tom contact Samantha? Why is Tom claiming to be on his deathbed and demanding to see Meghan, and then just a day later, he’s talking about how he’s going to walk again? Why does this feel like a rather miraculous recovery from a major amputation? The Mail is in such a tenuous position here – if they get caught in any more lies, there are huge legal issues. Many feel – and I agree – that part of this mess is happening because Harry’s trial against the Mail starts next month too.