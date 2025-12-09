Did Duchess Meghan request that the US consulate check on Thomas Markle?

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson confirmed that Meghan “reached out” to her horrible father last Friday, it feels like it’s been superior play after superior play from Meghan’s side. The Mail and other outlets had spent the previous 48 hours screaming about how Meghan was required to contact her father, and when her spox made the statement, they promptly got huffy about it. “It was just an email, she should have done this or that, she should have contacted the Daily Mail, she should have called her See You Next Tuesday sister, she should have flown to the Philippines!” Meanwhile, the Toxic Markles can’t keep their stories or their stunts straight, and neither can the Daily Mail. It’s beyond clear that the Mail has invested a lot of money into working over Thomas Markle for the past seven-plus years, and they are willing to do anything to use Tom to harm Meghan. What’s different about this “amputated foot” situation is that Meghan is being much more proactive, checking up on her father’s story, and even sending someone from the American consulate to check on Toxic Tom. Checkmate.
Meghan Markle’s estranged father was last night moved from the intensive care unit into a regular hospital room. Mr Markle, 81, who had his left leg amputated below the knee last Wednesday, has pleased doctors in the Philippines with his recovery.
His surgeon Dr Neil Sanico, who spoke to Daily Mail with Mr Markle’s permission said: ‘The surgery was a success and the wound is healing well. Mr Markle is making good progress. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him but moving out of the ICU and into a regular room is a positive step.’
Dr Sanico amputated Mr Markle’s foot and lower leg during a three-hour operation after a massive blood clot cut off circulation to the limb.
‘There was no option but amputation,’ he said. ‘The clot was so large we could not risk removing it first and then having the infection from the foot spread around his body and cause sepsis. There was a danger of gangrene setting in. He has a long road ahead of him but I am pleased with the way he came through surgery and the positive attitude he has shown since. He is a strong and brave man.’
On Monday two representatives from the US consulate in Cebu – the city in the Philippines that Mr Markle moved to in January of this year – turned up in Mr Markle’s hospital room. Consular agent Glenn Ivan Loop said the US Embassy in the Philippine capital city of Manila had requested they visit Mr Markle but declined to give further details. He asked Mr Markle to make a list of people he authorized to receive health and wellbeing updates from the US Embassy. Mr. Loop confirmed he was a ‘big fan’ of the TV show Suits which Mr Markle’s daughter Meghan starred in before she married Prince Harry.
Mr Markle, who faces a months-long recovery, hopes to have a prosthetic limb fitted once his leg wound has healed. He has already started gentle physical therapy sessions. He said: ‘I am determined to walk again. I sometimes get a weird feeling that my leg is still there. The doctors said it was a common thing for people to feel “phantom” limbs. I know I have a long journey ahead of me. I am thankful for the excellent care I have received here in Cebu and for the wonderful Filipino doctors and nurses who saved my life.’
Mr Markle is likely to remain in hospital for around a week before being transferred to a rehabilitation center where the long process of learning to walk again will begin.
I’m glad Meghan contacted the embassy, but part of me hopes she also got in touch with a private investigator, simply to double-check the veracity of all parts of this story. For example, why did Caroline Graham claim that Tom was moved out of the ICU last week, yet there’s a new claim that he was moved out of the ICU on Sunday night? Why did Tom contact Graham and not his son, who is actually living in the Philippines? Why didn’t Tom contact Samantha? Why is Tom claiming to be on his deathbed and demanding to see Meghan, and then just a day later, he’s talking about how he’s going to walk again? Why does this feel like a rather miraculous recovery from a major amputation? The Mail is in such a tenuous position here – if they get caught in any more lies, there are huge legal issues. Many feel – and I agree – that part of this mess is happening because Harry’s trial against the Mail starts next month too.
Screencaps courtesy of Archewell, ITV and The Sun.
Whatever she decides to do is more grace than he deserves.
💯
That part.
But I AM enjoying him being #ClockedT
Meghan said “Not this time, satan”
They asked an embassy diplomatic attache if he liked Suits?
WTAF.
They are obsessed with finding evidence that their irrational hatred and jealousy of her is justified. They can’t accept that they created a caricature instead of seeing an actual person and now it’s just we need to prove we were right, not accept they were wrong.
He is a weak and cowardly man after years of trashing his daughter. And cooperating with the media
Now the US embassy is involved? And I thought they had settled on just his foot was amputated. This is the wackiest Daily Mail stunt of the year. Someone should check to see if the consulate guy is real because I’m doubting everything now. The doctor sounds sketchy too. How can a top surgeon have time to brief the DM?
Exactly … and why would someone from the US Embassy comment one way or the other on their feels about the American TV show Suits??? That’s the part of the story that makes me go “hmmmm”.
This whole story is bizarre.
I was suspicious, too, so I did some googling – Glenn Loop is the Consular Agent for the US Consulate in Cebu; he’s pretty prominent. I can’t imagine Caroline would use his name if he hadn’t actually visited Tom.
I am glad someone in this nightmarish government is doing their job! Thanks for checking it out.
@Eurydice — Nicely done.
I actually contacted the US Consulate in Vancouver, Canada many years ago to do an emergency wellness check on a friend married to a Canadian who turned out to be abusive.
We were on the phone, she was telling me she was really scared of how angry he was getting, when he yanked their phone out of the wall.
This was before cell phones, I couldn’t get to her & I was terrified. The Vancouver police wouldn’t take a report or request coming from the US. So I called the Consulate.
They were very kind & helpful, got the police to go out. They got her husband to leave the house & helped her repair her phone. He had gotten physical. She filed charges & they got divorced. She and I were both really grateful for the Consulate’s assistance.
@IdlesAt Cranky – Thanks for that story. Sounds like calling the Consulate was the perfect solution for your friend. It’s terribly worrisome when your near and dear are having adverse events in a foreign country. Mostly, I’ve just winged it and it’s worked ok. So, it’s good to know the Consulate is an option if there’s threat of physical violence. Or, as in Meghan’s case, the high probability of elder abuse. After reading Virginia Giuffre’s book, ‘Nobody’s Girl,’ where she describes Ghislaine Maxwell as an “apex predator” I’m willing to extend that description to DailyFail and their writers. Tom Markle was vulnerable and they totally groomed him. They’ve preyed on plenty of other people in Meghan’s life. 🤮
I know the wider public in the US does not follow this as closely as we do, but it would be such a great expose in some US magazine how the Duchess’ dumb father was used by a UK newspaper for years and how a riporter planted herself in his life for neferious reasons. Add to it her charmed life in the American Riviera with the handsome prince, crazy sibling, international locations like London, Manila etc.. it would even be a fun summer fiction if it wasn’t Meg’s real life. I love how she is handling it, though.
idk if “riporter” was intentional but it’s f’cking BRILLIANT
The man gives press conferences after surgery
The fail is really making Tom earn his Christmas bonus this year aren’t they.. I wonder how much he gets for the amputation and hospital bed interviews?
He’s already doing gentle physical therapy? I have no idea but wouldn’t you need the amputation to fully heal before that happens? Wasn’t it just amputated?
In my experience you don’t start physical therapy until weeks after a major operation. Your body needs time to heal.
Not true, he would be expected to start PT by postop day two. I doubt he was a systemically ill as they claim, but that he had a chronic foot infection and maybe an acute ischemic event pushed them to amputate. Surgeon here, have managed many TMA’s / BKA’s (types of amps below knee, the first just forefoot, the second mid calf)
But it’s also important not to stay in bed all the time in the hospital, especially if you’re older. Among other things, your muscles get weak and rehab can take longer. So that’s what gentle physical therapy might mean, just getting up out of bed. (My dad had an extended hospital stay last year.) I have no idea how this works if you’ve just had an amputation. And this of course assumes that anything being said about this situation is actually true.
They have to keep the knee and hip stretched out/moving, or he is at risk for contractures (can’t fully straighten or bend the knee, etc) and then wouldn’t be able to stand up straight or walk. So PT is not really targeting the stump, but keeping the range of motion in the rest of the leg.
Physical therapy would include things like transferring from bed to chair and back, making sure hes safe on crutches, navigating stairs etc on crutches. This can be done immediately
That makes sense. I was imagining something much more extensive and thinking healing had to happen first.
The WAY I cheesed & cackled when I saw THIS last night…my girl using the soft art of DIPLOMACY to suss the REAL 🤬 regarding her Father who STAYS ON BULL🤬?
So on BRAND for the Duchess of Sussex ✨️❤️✨️
Meg knows what she is doing with her lying sperm donor and the tabloids. She is smart and has handled the is very well. She put both the gutter rats and her asshole sperm donor on the ropes.
Agree, Once she got the U.S. Embassy involved the reporters are now switching and saying they sympathize with Meghan lol. They know this story doesn’t add up and don’t want to be involved.
A++++ for Meghan he’s a US citizen get the embassy involved.
What I’m missing in the article is how are they preventing the return of any bloodclots?
And if given the chance wouldnt you want the hospital to try to remove the clot before resorting to amputation?
Last week when he was supposedly at death’s door after amputation of entire lower leg, they reported that there was another large clot in his thigh and that might need to be amputated too. They never reported anymore about this. Here it is a week later and he’s doing great 👍. Fishy af.
I’m glad she did that like for real oh my goodness someone should check on him. Some lady called my work irate saying someone took her ID and didn’t give it back, screaming and carrying on. Said oh my goodness that is very serious we are checking everywhere but if you really think someone stole I think you should call the police. Like it’s so serious call someone serious…
They overplayed their hand because they expected her not to respond. They thought they could either get a week or two of negative stories out to wreck her holiday special, or that they could get a reaction that would be detrimental.
At this point I wonder if there’s going to be an eleventh hour settlement offer like Harry got with NGN. Public sentiment is even against them for once. Begging her to call not write, cleaning up their story after the embassy gets involved. They went too far and are scrambling.
Not only did they not expect her to respond as she has, but in general there’s a different response this time around from the public. I’m seeing articles and substack posts etc about how the press needs to back off, how Meghan and Meghan alone should make the choice whether to contact her father, etc. The hate game is wearing thin.
Not just the public but the BM too. It’s almost like a message was sent out to back off on this from….Charles or BP? Bc this feels like something they would have previously allowed to get nasty and sat back and watched. Or maybe they watched the public reaction first idk.
I agree they aren’t getting the reaction they expected.
I’ve seen two tabloid articles actually call out the Markles as abusive and emotionally manipulative. Gb news and a horrible Australian broadcaster said they felt sorry for Meghan with Thomas & said he has a financial arrangement with the Fail. Even Tom Sykes who is incredibly deranged about Meghan called out Thomas’ first informing a fail journalist before his kids & actually said that Thomas uses health issues to inflame public opinion against Meghan. And shock horror Camilla tominey was calling Bad Dad out & saying that his actions pre wedding caused Harry & Meghan to almost have nervous breakdowns (funny how she omitted this for years especially when she pushed the lie about Meghan making Kate cry & claiming Meghan was being a difficult bride)
https://x.com/theroyaleditor/status/1998165140450222305/video/1
Not sure if some sections of the press are reading the room that even people who hate Meghan are pretty disgusted with Thomas’ actions including having a tabloid writer on call from his hospital bed or if it’s professional envy at the Fail having exclusive access to Thomas. But they definitely seem pretty appalled by his behaviour suddenly & some are even expressing sympathy with Meghan. Bad dad & the Fail played this wrong & Bad Dad instantly proved why he doesn’t deserve a moment of Meghan’s time
@ABritGuest – Wow, that’s a whole squadron of flying pigs.
Or, maybe (as others have suggested) Charlie is bringing the dogs to heel.
I think when she sent her email and they were screaming they needed calls and texts, then Markle said Caroline Graham was his main contact, people started to suspect this was a set up and it was weird. Her getting the US Embassy involved to check on him also shows the Sussexes want the authorities involved, which the Mail doesn’t want, especially if it gives their unethical conduct more scrutiny. The noise surrounding this has quieted down.
When Camilla Tominey is saying the DM has gone too far… then you know it’s bad.
And don’t forget that Caroline Graham is one of those named for alleged unlawful information gathering in next month’s court case. And ANL may be trying to upset Harry and throw him off balance by hurting the wife he loves so much.
Takes a lot of nerve for ANL (DailyFail publisher) to call Harry’s claims “lurid” and “preposterous” given their own lurid and preposterous actions.
The arrogance of the DM is wild. Overplayed their hand and thought they’d get away with it. Bc they do get away with so much. I hope this blows up in their face even more and that Harry wipes the floor with them in January.
I really hope y’all are not exaggerating about public sentiment and newspaper support being in Meghan’s favor because I can’t even attempt to google since this whole story is so triggering for me.
I could not deal with this on the world stage like she has. I admire her so so much and it’s why I buy and watch everything she does.
The attempt to destroy this woman is truly unbelievable…I can only hope my small prayers and support make a difference against the onslaught.
I feel the same. Daily attacks on her. The only way she can survive is to ignore everything, but it’s almost impossible. And it affects Harry too, and the kids probably feel their sadness from it. That’s why I defend her online and call out the haters (many are bots).
Well, its not 100%, but its more than I saw the last time there was a story about her dad.
Like I said, I think the hate game is wearing thin. I have seen so many comments over the last week about her Netflix show – half love it and are super positive, and then probably 10-15% hated it(but still watched it….) and the rest are like “this show was fine, I don’t get the hate towards her.” I saw so many comments on social media asking “why do people hate Meghan so much?” and the majority of the responses were “racism.”
It’s taken years but people are catching on and there is more pushback now than I saw a few years ago – and what I think is notable is that its not from Sussex Squad (or not just from squaddies.) People who aren’t heavily involved in these storylines are saying “shes just living her life, leave her alone.”
@Becks1 I think it’s the distance. The further away you get from them living in the UK and being working royals, the more ridiculous even to the most unobservant the constant monitoring becomes. It’s also why I think that the press is constantly suggesting now that they come back and do occasional Royal duties, and how half in/half out isn’t that bad after all.
They want that in to have justification to keep speaking about her. And 7 or 8 years later, complaining that she’s selling down comforters and how it isn’t ” royal” is going to be ridiculous.
Meghan has my prayers and wishes that she continues to take care of her mental health and that of her family. I can only imagine how this kind of lies and deception is affecting her. I stand with Meghan and I hope Tommy and Caroline and the daily mail and all the rest of these soul sucking people get exactly what the lord has in store for them.
DM got exposed poorly in this whole thing. And then it coming out that the DM reporter sees him as a father, WTF and then demanding that Meghan call TM’s number? The whole thing had set up on it. I am glad for once the whole world is like he’s definitely the problem.
There’s an interesting gap in Caroline Graham’s reporting. The Consular agent arrives, asks Tom who is authorized to have medical information about him and then we skip to “I’m a fan of Suits.” So, what happened in between? Was Caroline shooed out of the room? I’m sure that if she’d been there she would have reported everything. Or did what happened not fit her narrative?
I’m hoping that means Caroline got kicked out of the room by the consulate.
That part of the article stuck out to me as well. The Consular agent posed a question to him and there was no answer to that question mentioned in the article. Why? What was said by him that made her skip revealing the answer and instead talk about how he said he was a fan of Suits?
Yes, very strange indeed. Could this whole story be a farce concocted by the DM?
When the first report came out the DM said that he was critical condition and that he could die at any minute. Now it seems like the situation wasn’t as dire as it was first reported. Don’t get me wrong, surgery is always serious but it would seem that it was always likely that he would pull through. Meghan and her team have handled this situation correctly and bringing in the US consulate was such a smart move. The DM and Caroline Graham have a lot to answer for.
@Amy Bee Meghan is on to her dad and all the BS he has pulled for years. TM and The Fail have acted in bad faith and it is so obvious even two blokes on GB News agreed TM should never have involved the DM again if he genuinely wants Meghan to trust him to keep any contact between them private. DM are due in court next month so this underhand and unethical attempt to cause Harry’s wife maximum stress before hand is blatant. It is all sleazy and sordid but so obviously staged and a repeat playbook of crying wolf with TM’s yo young health: heart attack, stroke, earthquake, death’s door then instant recovery and photoshoots galore?!!
Yes @Amy Bee it was such a sadistic plan. They were going to pump out story after story about how dire his health was, how Meghan should contact him before he passes away while blocking all her attempts to reach him and painting her as monster in the media for not contacting him. During Meghan’s Daily Mail lawsuit over illegally publishing her private letter we discovered this is EXACTLY what they had done to her before.
One of the best things about leaving the royal institution is that when the same villains pull out the same evil playbook Meghan can now fight back.
Thomas Markle Jr. confirmed why that caution is necessary. In his own recording, he said all updates about his father will come through Caroline Graham at the Mail on Sunday, describing her as his father’s “amazing friend” of seven years and the person he “trusts” to share information. He also said she has never “thrown the family under the bus” and that the public should expect all news to come from Graham and himself. TM and Junior are wholly owned by the DM which has been abundantly clear for years. Both parties make coin from attempting to destroy Meghan. Who’s morally worse? Reptilian rag or Meghan ‘s relatives who have betrayed her for cash and notoriety? Father should be ashamed of himself for not showing his own daughter any loyalty and betraying her for 8 long years by lying about her to anybody who’d literally PAY him for an interview!
Of course, Caroline hasn’t “thrown the family under the bus” – she’s been making money off of them. But, there’s a first time for everything. Let’s see what happens if she gets a lot of pressure about this stunt.
The DM is paying both Graham and Markle for their alliance so of course they’re all good with each other. For now. What would happen if the DM decided to call it a day and cut their ties and their money?
Its clear the Daily Mail’s plan was to act as if Thomas Markle was at death’s door, scream about how Meghan should visit, while ensuring she can’t make contact in order to stress Meghan out. She destroyed that plan by having 2 representative from the US embassy do a health and wellness check. Not only was she able to get access to her father and get a true assessment of his health they also had Thomas Markle create a list of people authorized to receive health and wellbeing updates cutting out the Daily Mail completely. You’ll notice that now that Meghan knows what’s going on the Daily Mail’s reporting has changed. Thomas Markle is no longer at death’s door and is now out of the ICU and recovering well.
Harry and Meghan have many wonderful traits and things in common. Unfortunately they also share a painful bond. No one but them would know the pain and disappointment of having a selfish and self centered father who loves to weaponize the media against them. Its truly a uniquely painful situation to grapple with so I’m happy they have each other.
Newsflash! TM is recovering well from never being at deaths door but is still a nasty PoS intent of betraying his daughter for tabloid cash and that condition has been present for 8 years and is incurable.
This is the correct diagnosis and ita his shittiness appears to be hopelessly incurable.
😅
I’m so glad the US Embassy got involved and did what is basically a wellness check on Markle. This story was turning into a circus but it also reeks of exploitation. People were starting to question why this tabloid reporter is so involved in Markles personal business and has access to and control of his communications. There’s also a lot of inconsistencies in their stories with Graham saying one thing and the son saying another. I’m so glad Meghan handled this in such a dignified way that verified what she needed to know and completely bypassed the Fail and it’s completely corrupt schemes to extract information from her.Notice the tone of this recent article has changed from demanding Meghan call them and how they have ruined her brand to now to giving a fairly straightforward report. Meghan and her team handled this the right way. The Markles and the Fail will try it again but we see their pattern. This man is nasty snd unpleasant and a willing participant in his exploitation and attempted manipulations of his daughter.
https://ucmed.ph/doctors/1021/sanico-neil-vincent-m-d/
Is that the doctor they interviewed?
According to the paper, he is a heart specialist, not a visceral surgeon, or am I mistaken?
I think you mean vascular surgeon. Dr. Sanico is listed as cardio/thoracic (heart/lung) according to your link. Depending on the condition that led to the need for amputation – “blood clot” is what’s been reported – a cardiologist could have been involved in consultation/evaluation, but is unlikely to have been the one to do the actual amputation. The DM isn’t too picky about exact details.
I think he had another heart clot that had to be addressed but first they had to take the foot? I might be mistaken though.
Am an RN. Given it stated a large clot- I am guessing he has peripheral vascular disease. Without prior treatment, this can lead to blood clots. Still if found earlier, there are other treatments/ surgery that can be done before one gets to amputation. As far as the specialist- I suspect he was involved due to previous health issues and usually then a vascular surgeon is involved. In US and Canada there are strict rules regarding release of health information. Not sure about the Philippines. Yes, we currently start with PT as soon as possible due to the ( what we in the biz call) hazards of immobility.
I wonder if there is a case for Meghan to obtain custody of Tom as next of kin. I think Jr is highly unstable and a judge would take one look at his YouTube channel and threats to use Thomas for money and deny him. This is elder abuse imo.
Meghan should obtain custody of Tom Markle like she should get leprosy, smallpox and AIDS.
Thomas Markle is no innocent elder being exploited, he’s exactly the opposite, a bully and an abuser of Meghan.
Not to mention money-grabbing and attention-obsessed.
Caroline Graham is welcome to total custody of TM paying ALL his bills and listening to his endless lies and self-pity whilst going to fetch his beer and pizza! Meghan will never see him again and the last she wants is him back in her life and near her kids.
Tom Jr. is the younger, drunker version of Tom Sr. Two hostile abusing bullies. Peas in a pod. What is needed is to get Samantha a 1-way ticket to join them. Meghan’s real family is in Montecito. She needs custody of her “father” like she needs a rusty fishhook in her eye.
I wonder if Meghan still has contacts in the diplomatic service.
Anyway, this whole arrangement with Graham and the Fail is bizarre. No wonder Meghan had to find a workaround.
I would love to know if the US Embassy guys made everyone else leave the room when they talked to him. Because you can’t really get a straight answer if the exploiter is right there.
Daily Mail should watch themselves. This seems ridiculously unethical to have their reporter waiting, not outside of the hospital, but AT THOMAS’S SIDE, waiting to record Meghan if she shows or calls or does anything at all, like sends embassy officials. What other public figure’s dad gets this? This is unhinged and should be illegal.
Another angle – but I also believe the embassy has been involved because Snr may not be able to pay his medical bills.
This is quite common with passport bros in SE Asia when they run out of money.
I am thrilled that Meghan used other channels of communication for her father-the daily fail better watch it for colluding with people to defraud and abuse his daughter and the general public-Meghan is definitely keeping records and info about her father’s actions-she will check but verify=the evilness of people will not get in God’s kingdom-the daily fail is disgusting and downright abusive involving slander and smears on a woman who minds her business-I have read about many famous people who have strained relations with family members I don’t see the daily shitstain trying to repair their families-most people with any sanity knows how the tabloid culture works-May God continue to bless and keep the Sussex family safe,