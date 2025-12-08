Duchess Meghan called hospitals in the Philippines, trying to find Thomas Markle

Something interesting about this current Thomas Markle psychodrama is that we’re seeing the Sussexes’ new communications strategy play out in real time. In 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan finally saw the light and realized that they can’t let these bullsh-t stories fester with zero pushback or correction. When Thomas Markle called up his Daily Mail handler Caroline Graham last Wednesday, it only took Meghan and her office 48 hours to get really proactive about pushing back. Last Friday, Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed (on the record) that Meghan had “reached out” to Thomas via email, and that the email had gone through (meaning, it did not bounce back and it was still a valid email address). That’s caused nothing but consternation from the Mail, because they clearly believed that they set some kind of trap for Meghan. From the Times:
Meghan has struggled to contact her father after his life-saving surgery because she has lost his phone number and he has stopped using his email address, it is claimed. Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex insisted she contacted Thomas Markle by email on Friday, but that she no longer had his phone number after several years of estrangement.
A source close to the Sussexes said she had tried to get in touch, including emailing him on Friday morning and contacting the newspaper to ask for an up-to-date contact. The source said: “The Mail made no attempt to contact the duchess’s team prior to publication to verify the claims in their report. Had they asked, particularly in light of the quotes they relied upon from Mr Markle and hospital staff, we would simply have told them to ask Mr Markle to check his email. We first saw the story only after it was published. We immediately informed the Mail that the duchess had in fact emailed her father, a detail we had deliberately chosen not to share in order to avoid further dragging this private matter into the public eye.”
It is understood Meghan does not know what hospital her father is in and no longer is in possession of his phone number, which has either been lost or deleted. She remains reticent about speaking to him owing to fears their conversation would not remain private.
Obviously, Meghan’s refusal to call her father is completely justified and multifold. I believe she probably deleted his number long ago, but even if she had it, she wouldn’t call him because she doesn’t believe that he’s the only one with access to his phone. And clearly, Meghan is justifiably suspicious of this entire storyline from her sh-thead father. Speaking of, Meghan has apparently called various hospitals trying to track down where Thomas is being treated. Checkmate! She’s not calling to speak to Thomas, she’s checking up on his story.
The Duchess of Sussex has personally called several hospitals in the Philippines in a search for her estranged father. Meghan, 44, intends to have a handwritten note delivered to Thomas Markle, 81, after his leg was reportedly amputated below the knee during surgery to remove a blood clot. After emailing him with no luck since reports of his surgery surfaced on Wednesday, the Duchess has since “personally called several hospitals”, without success, to try to locate Mr Markle.
The Telegraph understands her aides believe he is a patient at a hospital in Cebu in the Philippines – where he moved to from Mexico at the beginning of this year – but have not yet confirmed this is the case. This development is based on pictures published of Mr Markle by the Mail on Sunday, which has so far not answered attempts by the Sussexes to facilitate contact between the pair, it is understood.
Thomas Markle told the Mail on Sunday he was “confused” by reports that she had attempted to make contact, insisting he had not changed his number and had received no messages. It was then claimed that the email was sent to an address he had not used for five years, but sources said it appeared to have been delivered and did not bounce back. The Duchess’s aides have now made clear that if he is willing to share a different address, or if the Mail on Sunday will share contact information for Mr Markle, she will reach out. It is understood that the tabloid has so far not answered requests to send her aides a number or email address for her father, or inform them of which hospital he is currently receiving treatment in.
Mr Markle is also reportedly not in possession of his phone, and sources suggested even with the correct number, it would be “extraordinarily irresponsible” for Meghan to leave a voicemail in light of Prince Harry’s experience with phone hacking.
A spokesperson for DMG Media, which owns the Mail on Sunday, said: “Our journalist, Caroline Graham, has had a close relationship with Mr Markle since 2018. He contacted Ms Graham when he was taken ill and asked her to travel to the Philippines to be with him. Nothing has been published without his specific consent and that of his son. Ms Graham has confirmed to the Duchess of Sussex’s representative that Mr Markle does not have an active email address but that his phone number, which the Duchess has previously used for him, remains unchanged. Ms Graham has made clear that if she can do anything to facilitate contact between Mr Markle and his daughter to have a conversation, then she would be happy to do so. That remains the case. Any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.”
That statement from the Mail is… extraordinary. As if the fact that Meghan is checking up on the whole emergency hospitalization story. It also sounds like Meghan’s refusal to fall into Caroline Graham’s Scooby-Doo-esque trap has blown up in the Mail’s face, right? The reason why the Mail spent the whole weekend screaming and crying about how Meghan hasn’t been in contact with Thomas is because… Caroline has Thomas’s phone and she’s monitoring his communications. I would love it if some other outlet – perhaps an American outlet? – did some kind of larger exposé on what’s really happened in the past week. Last thing: it’s extraordinary that Thomas, who is supposedly fighting for his life, is basically giving dozens of interviews dictating HOW Meghan is supposed to contact him. If he really was on his last leg (heh), surely any word from his estranged daughter would mean the world to him?
This is why I wasn’t worried when people were asking why did she reach out to him on Friday. People that have gone no contact or low contact recognize all of this. The constantly changing stories, the constantly changing levels of seriousness, the public nature of it intended to embarrass you. The emotional manipulation. This is not new. I guarantee you he didn’t start behaving like this when she was 35 years old. He’s been doing stuff like this since she was a kid probably.
The Mail clearly had planned to have this lead up right after her show debuted, then to do a splashy expose on Sunday about how terrible she was. And then they had to scramble because she messed up their narrative. Now she’s consistently messing up their narrative, and people are asking, if you know she’s trying to reach out to you why do you keep giving updated interviews and don’t reach out to her team?
Even though I’m sure this is intensely embarrassing for her, she is correct and her communications team is correct to let this play out in public. A lot of people don’t remember who weren’t there from the very beginning all of the stuff around the wedding. And a lot of newer fans don’t know about the stuff that Tom Jr and the lawsuits that her sister literally just had a few months ago in court. Airing all this nastiness to the light is the best way to finally get them out of her life.
Most people who go no contact with a close family member don’t have an employee from a British tabloid controlling all communications with the family member. It complicates the situation a lot. And it’s absolutely extraordinary that any publication which claims to be doing journalism has insinuated itself into a private family matter like this. I can’t think of a remotely similar situation.
What a dramatic mess this all is.. I hope Meghan isn’t letting them drain her energy they aren’t worth it.
I dont think she is: I think she is at a point in her life where she expects this from him, and simply sighs and rolls her eyes. That’s why she is taking such a methodical approach to this latest attempt to publicly embarrass her and to get her attention. Grifting Thomas and the Daily Mail got the attention, all right, just not the one they wanted.
Plus, thankfully, she has enough people to keep a healthy distance between her and the drama, or the “noise”, as she would call it. And thank goodness for that!
Caroline probably convinced Tom to chop off some of his leg to try and force Meghan’s hand. These people are both stupid and evil.
A father that wanted to hear from his daughter would not be using the Daily Mail, a tabloid that harasses his daughter as an intermediary. He would provide her with an email address or an address where a letter could be sent. Of course Meghan doesn’t want to phone Thomas. It sounds like Caroline Graham has his phone! In 2018 when Caroline first became embedded in the Markle family Meghan’s texts and private letter ended up splashed all over the Mail. Extraordinary that Caroline Graham won’t tell Meghan’s team what hospital he is in. The Mail has overplayed their hand and this has blown up in their face! Now even conservative news outlets are sounding suspicious of the Mail and their intentions!
Easy to lose a phone number.
thomas and the daily mail are really staging a medical emergency to get Meghan’s attention. they want her attention THAT bad. this is so sad and pathetic 😭
“Ms Graham has made clear that if she can do anything to facilitate contact between Mr Markle and his daughter to have a conversation, then she would be happy to do so. That remains the case. Any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.” Is this b@@@h serious??? Yeah Meghan is totally going to reach out to you. I don’t believe this story about him at all. He just happens to get sick around the time WLM holiday special came out? He’s not serious about repairing this relationship. If he was he would have reached out to her.
Yep, she wants to “facilitate contact” so that she can then faithfully reproduce the details of that contact in the trash paper she works for. That woman really is a piece of work. But then, so is Thomas Markle. Birds of feather and all that. Ugh.
And yes, the continued insistence that Meghan should “call” that grifting man suggests that Caroline Graham indeed has his phone, ready to record any message or call from Meghan.
How come Markle no longer has his phone? He managed to find his phone to call this reporter, but not to call his daughter?
I trust Meghan. She seems to be taking a sane, rational – one might say dispassionate – approach to this whole mess. That is what is needed when dealing with toxic, emotionally manipulative people like Markle. I feel certain that she fully expected a new medical emergency tale from her father, especially after the “earthquake” plot which also blew up in the Daily Mail’s face.
It takes some blinking NERVE to harass and slander a woman every day then offer your services to said woman to “facilitate contact” with her own father.
I feel there may finally be a statement officially cutting off that vile man and wishing him well with his accomplices at the Daily Mail.
“Any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.”
So this just tells us that they definitely puppeteered everything. Stating the denial so clearly look like an admission of guilt.
“Below the knee amputation!”
“Wait, it was a foot amputation!”
It was probably just the top of his little toe. Megan is 100% right to check hospitals to make sure he even been admitted.
The fact that the story keeps changing says everything. This is all a ploy to go after Meghan it’s plain to see. This is why Meghan isn’t rushing to reach out or to call that awful man. She knows. He ALWAYS has medical issues when Meghan doing something.
Meg has her ducks in a row and is handling this “situation “ correctly. Her father and The Mail are known liars and fairytale writers. Who knows what really happened with her father and his “new life threatening emergency “!’
something that is interesting about this whole story is Thomas is not looking for help with rehablitation, after all Meghan’s husband works with amputees, which makes me doubt the story . but why all the Cat and mouse games. and why has Camila’s biographer embedded her self in a family drama and being the gatekeeper between a father and his daughter
Meghan project the image of a woman totally in control of the situation. Haters won’t change their mind about her, but moderate or undecided British might develop respect for her.
Tom markle actually was trying to get visitation rights to the Sussex children
With all his sinister goings those children should not go near him.
He doesn’t bother with his other grandchildren.
Is Caroline Graham’s family not mortified by her behaviour? She has debased herself.
Maybe Meghan can reach out to Caroline and gift her some products from As Ever so Caroline can get the taste of Thomas Markle out of her mouth.
It’s been really interesting to see other British outlets react to the new revelations. They’re not all gung ho to bash Meghan. I think the DM/MoS involvement in this and Meghan’s reaction to the news has caused a lot of doubt and placed a lot of scrutiny on the DM’s actions, especially as it seems that they are Toxic Tom’s handler and are hindering Meghan’s attempts to reach him. It was also interesting that there was no follow up headline story in today’s DM and that Charlotte Griffiths who usually goes on GB News on Sundays wasn’t on the show last night. In fact the host criticised Toxic Tom for getting the DM involved in this situation. Meghan can only do so much and I wouldn’t blame her if she just gives up trying to find him soon. I’m glad she’s not falling for the DM’s traps.
Agree. It’ll be interesting to see if this keeps up but most people are looking at what the DM and markle and Graham are doing in disgust. There’s a few usual suspects still trying to make it a thing but mostly this seems to have backfired for the DM.
Agreed all of this is ugly and disturbing. Most of us with aged parents who are subject to frequent hospitalisations know this is a bogus way to behave. Anybody genuinely ill doesn’t contact a DM reporter before an emergency operation and doesn’t pose for extensive photos and give lengthy interviews.
And the very idea that Meghan is being told to contact a DM reporter if she wants to talk to her dad is absolutely wild! Wild. Caroline Graham is likely the one that Tom gave Meghan’s letter to and then she gave it to the DM to be published. Harry is suing the DM for phone hacking. Why would she contact a DM reporter??? Why would she feel comfortable calling her dad when a DM reporter is hovering over his bed and taking pictures? Omg! It’s unbelievable.
I wish someone clearheaded would report on this and say the obvious – from 2018 if he wanted to connect with her, he would call her and NOT tell the daily mail. He would just reach out to her as I am sure he can do and he would explicitly tell the daily mail “no comment”. the fact that they don’t say this (and I don’t mean the daily mail but I mean the more serious papers who still report on this stuff) is just so dishonest.
Wooowww. The DM and Caroline Graham look so bad for this. She has access to his phone. She is telling Meghan via the DM to just in get touch via that phone. Anyone in the world can see the way they are setting Meghan up. No one would blame Meghan for not calling that phone. What a desperate shit show.
Seriously, not just desperate, but amateurish.
Yes. And they just keep running the same play. Years of the same schtick has people clearly seeing the pattern.
Again you don’t just amputate for a clot. You give medicine to dissolve it or do a vein bypass surgery. You do amputate a dead leg or one that is so infected that it has became life threatening. Source – 1) I worked for a vascular surgeon 2) My daddy had had multiple clots 3) My family carries an inherited clotting disorder so several aunts and cousins have had clots.
Also, wouldn’t some one who supposedly has had one or two heart attacks and a stroke already be on blood thinners?
Of course his foot might have been going black and he did nothing about it, In which case it is self inflicted, why did the son let it get so bad.
Someone suggested that you can put disclaimers in emails which is probably why the DM is so eager for M to phone him
This entire mess may in fact be a scam. The Daily Mail photo of Tom in the hospital is NOT in the Philippines! The hospital jersey he is wearing in bed has “UCMED” all over it. The Mail said it was provided to them by Markle, who pleaded that they include the photo. If so, it probably is from his stay at UC Medical Center years ago when he had his heart procedure. No wonder Meghan is proceeding with caution. These people are downright evil!
The UCMED logo is from University of Cebu Medical Center.
My bad.
Seems this story is so bonkers, and it shows the Daily Fail in such bad light, that some of the usual shameless British media are slowly backing off from it – it’s not currently on their front pages.
What a surprise!
They thought they had something they could run on for weeks, instead most people think it’s a load of pure BS intended to harass Meghan and generate clicks from haters – the usual nonsense.
Repugnant Thomas Markle obviously isn’t at death’s door, and his attempts at emotional manipulation have fallen completely flat. Especially as Meghan has called his bluff by having her spokesperson say she’s reaching out. Plus it’s so clever of Meghan’s team to be clear that she cannot trust any direct contact with her pissy dad given that she knows the Daily Fail would be listening, something not even her most rabid haters can hold against her.
There seems to be one hater who can’t let go though, Melanie McDonough at the Standard, a contestant for the title of queen of the Meg-hating Karens. I haven’t clicked on her stupid article, of course, and no-one should.
I’ve always been confused by TM’s agenda. He was invited to the wedding and didn’t go. I know he was embarrassed or something about being called out on his shenanigans, but he had opportunities to meet Harry, if that’s what he really wanted. It seems his only goal has been monetizing his connection to the BRF.
Commentators familiar with postoperative care observed that early stump assessments often take place over several days, not immediately, which raised questions about how a patient described as critical in intensive care could transition so quickly into a coordinated media interview complete with staged images.
Public confusion deepened when Thomas Markle Jr. released a YouTube video claiming his father’s leg turned black at home and that he rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance. His account conflicted with the idea of a sudden crisis. Graham’s reporting described a planned operation, yet she informed the son of the situation despite his role as primary caregiver.
None of this makes sense. TM looks very well in current photos in the Fail. He must have marvellous powers of recuperation!