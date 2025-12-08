Why do people hate Paul McCartney’s song ‘Wonderful Christmastime’?

Embed from Getty Images
Fair warning: if you’ve clicked on this article and choose to keep reading, you will get the song in question stuck in your head. Continue at your own peril.
We’ve had a lot of conversations this year about when is the appropriate time to bring out Christmas lights and music. I have to say, my building Xmassed the lobby before Thanksgiving and it felt way too soon to me. (This included an inflatable Santa that they’re keeping plugged in all the time so we tenants on the first floor can enjoy the electrical buzzing 24/7; it’s turning me into a Grinch real fast this year.) But there are devotees who believe the season starts on November 1, like Katherine Schwarzenegger and, of course, Mariah Carey. I understand wanting to listen to music that only gets played once a year as much as possible during that period. The downside, though, is hearing certain (north) polarizing songs on loop ad nauseum. One such little ditty is the 1979 synth-tacular tune from Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmastime.” People with ears have been debating the earworm on Reddit:
For many listeners, the gripe comes down to repetition and style. McCartney sings the line “Simply having a wonderful Christmastime” over and over while a chorus of children chimes in with “Ding dong, ding dong…” If the song hits your ears the wrong way, that loop can feel endless.
The debate recently resurfaced on Reddit, where fans (and non-fans) discussed just how polarizing the track really is. Let’s just say a few people got pretty candid.
“It’s my most hated Christmas song and has been for decades. God how I hate it,” one listener wrote. Another added, “I LOATHE this song with every fiber of my being. It is the dumbest song ever.”
One user even dubbed it the “Worst song ever written,” while another said, “That song is an abomination.”
Some listeners described an almost surreal feeling when it comes on — and not in a good way. “I feel like I’m in a fever dream every time it plays. I think it’s the synth, meaningless lyrics and the repetition, but it never seems to end. It’s the longest couple minutes of any song.”
Still, nearly half a century after its release, “Wonderful Christmastime” remains a seasonal staple. You’ll hear it everywhere, radio stations, department stores, grocery aisles, whether you love it or not.
And plenty of fans genuinely do love it. “Not his best, but very nostalgic for me as I get older. There are worse Christmas songs,” one user admitted.
Another even compared it favorably to John Lennon’s holiday anthem. “I’ll go ahead and say it, I prefer Wonderful Christmastime to Happy Xmas (War is Over) by a mile.”
Others praised the song for its fun, feel-good energy. “It’s genuinely one of my favourite Christmas songs, and is sampled in a great De La Soul song ‘Simply.’”
Another added, “A perfectly fine Christmas song,” while one fan wrote, “Honestly I like my Christmas songs to actually be fun, so… yeah I like it.”
There are some exceptional takes on the Reddit thread, one of my favorite being, “on ‘Wonderful Christmastime,’ Sir Paul McCartney set out to make a timeless christmas classic and also to figure out what every button on his synthesizer did, and he absolutely succeeded at one of those things.” I don’t know if I’d use the word “hate” with this song, only because it’s so inane and void of substance that there’s nothing really there to be up in arms against. To me, it’s a perfect example of how McCartney and Beatles writing partner John Lennon balanced each other so well. (Though I’d firmly take “Happy Xmas (War Is Over) ANY DAY over “WC” and cannot believe someone said the opposite out loud on a public forum.) Their dynamic makes me think of the weighing of the heart ceremony in the Egyptian afterlife, where the deceased person’s heart is taken out and weighed on a scale against the goddess Ma’at’s feather of truth. When I first learned of this ritual, I swore it was described that the heart had to be the exact same weight as the feather to get to heaven — meaning you can’t have spent your life too heavy-hearted or too light-hearted. But when I went to back this up on the interwebs, most sources are saying the heart just couldn’t be heavier than the feather, lighter was ok. I like my version better! And the point is, I think Lennon kept McCartney from being too light, and vice versa. (And to those of you who had on your bingo card Kismet tying in Beatles, Christmas, and the Egyptian Book of the Dead all into one story: happy holidays.)
It’s one of my least favorite Christmas songs.
Same. I find it entirely annoying. I turn it off whenever it comes on.
I find Paul McCartney entirely too cloying and relentlessly cheerful on his own. Totally agree with your observation that John Lennon balanced him out. I really hate this song.
I didn’t know others hated this song (I thought it was just me), but the actual melody gets on my nerves. Maybe the actual singing of the song doesn’t sound great either.
The chorus repetition is especially grating in this song—it’s truly unpleasant.
I love all the references you managed to squeeze in there.
I do not love the song. It’s so banal and so repetitive that it’s one of my very least favourite Christmas songs.
I go hot and cold on this song. Sometimes I find it cheerful and other times it is too much. I heard a cover by Beta Radio a few years ago that I absolutely love, so much so it lives in my regular iTunes mix year round instead of going away in January.
I think the original can grate due to the synth and the 4 min + length
The first time I heard this song I thought I was having a psychotic break. If I continue to live a dissolute and wicked life for the rest of my days, this will be the song to greet me at the gates of hell. All of the demons will be singing it in every language known to man. Satan will be playing the synthesizer.
This is my least favorite song of any season.
Thank you for the laugh Nixie – that visual is hilarious.
I can’t stand Xmas music in general (bah humbug!), but I’d absolutely pick wonderful Christmas time over lennons war is over. I hate the self-important preachy Xmas anthems far more than the silly fun ones!
Omg that song truly annoys me. I hate when it plays in stores during the holidays it makes me want to run out and not buy a single item. I call it birth control for my wallet.
Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Seth MacFarlane, and Kelly Clarkston for the wins.
This is not my most hated, I’m neutral on this one. I really don’t like the carpenters christmas stuff, when I hear her it just makes me sad and not in a good way
I love and cherish Paul and everything Beatles and Wings. One day we won’t have Paul any more and for me that is going to be an awful day.
Fully agreed. People love to dump on Paul, but it’s a fun song.
It’s not first on my list of Christmastime jams but I enjoy the song. Sometimes people can be so precious with music and song writing — even if they’re not writing the songs or making the music…
Meh, it’s no worse than “Santa, Baby” (especially if the singer is doing a baby voice) or “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (the xmas date r*pe song), or that godforsaken Italian xmas donkey song.
I really cannot find anything wrong with Wonder Christmastime. It a Christmas song that you hear or are forced to hear only one time of the year.
Actually my favorite “Love to Hate” Christmas song is “Grandma Got Runover by a Reindeer”. I chuckle ever time it comes on the car radio.
Its one of my least favorite xmas songs. I have a list of ones that I hate and that’s up there.
But I did laugh when I read a description of the song that makes sense – its a bunch of pagans gathered to celebrate the winter solstice who have to pivot when someone walks in. “the moon is right…we’re here tonight….SIMPLY HAVING A WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME!!!” its so much better if you think of it as a “nothing to see here folks!” kind of song lol.
Becks, thank you for giving me a coping mechanism. I’ll think of interrupted pagans the next time I’m forced to listen to it.
AARRRGGGHHH! I had made it this far into December without even thinking of that horror of an alleged song! It is in the top 3-5 worst pieces of music ever composed and what the hell is “oh, don’t look down!” even supposed to mean?
It is not allowed in my home, car, or workplace and if J hear it somewhere, I must escape immediately.
Excuse me, I must go blast some Darlene Love to clear away the pollution now echoing through my brain
I love A Wonderful Christmas Time. Also, I love the way Paul looks at Linda throughout the video. He was so in love.
Both songs are great! Just different.
The melody is atrocious, the lyrics stupid, and I don’t care for Paul McCartney’s voice. That’s why I hate it lol
Definitely not one of my favourites but it can’t be the worst Christmas song while Christmas Shoes exists.
Oh my goodness, Christmas Shoes is the WORST.
I do despise Wonderful Christmastime but I dislike most Beatles songs.
I’ve always hated that song too. At least though Paul McCartney owns his cloying sappiness. Unlike John Lennon who rather hypocritically preached peace and love and while apparently being an abusive piece of garbage to the women around him…
….that song is actually one of my favorite Christmas songs. Hangs head in shame.