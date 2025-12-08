Prince William thinks the royals are ‘becoming irrelevant’ because of all the ‘pomp’

Back in September, the Royalist had a half-decent scoop on the trials and tribulations of King Charles and Prince William. This piece happened before Prince Harry’s four-day visit, a visit in which Harry had tea with his father. Following that meeting, William had something akin to a nervous breakdown because Charles refuses to be incandescent with rage about Harry. Is the entire Windsor psychodrama about who daddy loves more? No, but that’s a sizable chunk of the drama. Anyway, the Royalist’s sources claimed that William has a “deep-seated resentment” towards his father. Sources also confirmed that Charles and William rarely speak directly or meet informally and “most of their communication mediated by their private secretaries.”

Charles was also upset that William skipped the VJ Day memorial in August (William was on vacation), and a source told Tom Sykes, regarding VJ Day specifically: “To William, continuing to run the monarchy as though it were still an Edwardian institution feels absurd. To Charles, his son’s more casual approach can feel like a lack of respect for duty and tradition.” William thinks paying respect to WWII veterans is just outdated pomp, which William doesn’t feel like doing especially when he could just send a misspelled tweet. Why do I bring this up? Because William feels that people are “laughing at” the royals because… they dress up in uniforms and cloaks and robes. Oh honey… they are laughing, but not because of that.

There is reportedly tension within the royal family, and this time it has nothing to do with Meghan and Prince Harry.

Prince William and King Charles are at odds over how to move forward with the monarchy, with the future king worried that the institution is out of step with the rest of the world, royal biographer Andrew Lownie exclusively tells NewsNation’s Paula Froelich.

“There are always tensions between the Prince of Wales and the Monarch,” Lownie says. “They’re different, you know, there are different generations.”

Charles still believes in the “pomp and ceremony” of the royal family, while “William’s view is, actually, ‘We’re becoming irrelevant. People are just laughing at us,’” Lownie says.

William was also seemingly peeved that the situation involving his uncle, the now former Prince Andrew, was not moving fast enough.

“This is a problem that should have been dealt with years ago. They knew about Andrew. They were briefed,” Lownie says. “The queen was told about Andrew. I think one of the shocking things in my book was that she didn’t do anything about it. Diplomats, politicians and others, members of the security services, came to her with extraordinary stories about Andrew’s behavior, and she basically turned a blind eye.”

Again, William is actually right that the Windsors are becoming/have become irrelevant and he’s right that people are laughing at the royals. But he’s wrong about why! He just doesn’t want to wear kilts or robes or ceremonial garb of any kind, and he’s reverse engineering the reason why he shouldn’t have to. “That’s why we’re unpopular, because we wear velvet robes, the same robes I hate to wear!” You know why the heir is unpopular? Because he doesn’t feel it necessary to show up for stuff like VJ Day. They’re laughing at William because of his volleyball antics, not because he wore a robe. Incidentally, William looked stupid at the Order of the Bath event earlier this year not because he wore a robe, but because his robe was wrinkled and it looked like he had just rolled out of bed hungover.

  1. Tessa says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Scooter does not want to work. His father allowed scoot to drive out the sussexes

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Yes they are laughing Peg and it’s you they are laughing at!! You and your one sided competition with your brother who has moved on. They are laughing at you trying to fake rizz. They are laughing at your complete lack of athleticism and they are laughing that you think you’re a global statesman. They are laughing at your lack of ability to lead or write a speech without Daddy. It’s you Peg who is being laughed at!! Also now we know that Peg and Chuckles communicate through private secretaries so the trip to Scotland, after Harry had tea with Chuckles, did not include the I’m with daddy now and we are having private meetings.

    Reply
    • cosmo says:
      December 8, 2025 at 9:24 am

      You’re right, if they wanted someone to play volleyball it should have been Kate. For all her faults, she is athletic. Perhaps not right now though as she is so frail.

      Reply
  3. s808 says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:52 am

    the institution and press will get a non traditional wfh king and they will like it.

    Reply
  4. Barbara says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:54 am

    For a dorkwad with a personal valet in charge of dressing him, he always looks like he just rolled out of bed after a bender.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Reason #95 why William doesn’t want to be king. Next to hating Harry, not wanting to be king is William’s favorite subject.

    Reply
  6. Snuffles says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Look, I don’t give a f**k about all the pomp either, but isn’t it centuries of tradition? Don’t royalists love that sort of s**t? And shouldn’t they be playing towards what their ever dwindling numbers of supporters enjoy?

    That said, I don’t believe for one second that William is trying to modernize anything. He’s trying to drastically reduce his obligations for when he becomes king. At this rate, he’s only going to leave the castle when Harry and Meghan do anything public.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      December 8, 2025 at 8:29 am

      Bingo. People that want the monarchy gone, will want the royals gone regardless of the pomp. But royalists LOVE it. Take it away and what exactly would be the difference between having a royal family and having a president? Except that a president is actually democratically elected.

      Might as well do away with the whole thing.

      Reply
  7. Jferber says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Kaiser, you have my sincere thanks for pettily not letting go of the volleyball pics. They are gold and you are working them spectacularly.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:59 am

    Look I think the robes are stupid too. But I think if you get rid of the ceremonial aspects of the BRF, then you have to ask what you’re left with. People who support the royals LIKE the pomp, they like the robes etc.

    It just feels like the slimming down argument – okay so you’re reducing the number of working royals. How does that reduce the money? How does that benefit the taxpayer?

    Here its okay so you’re getting rid of the Order of the Bath ceremony or whatever. So what does the public get instead?

    William is just trying to find more excuses to not work.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      December 8, 2025 at 8:17 am

      That’s the thing. The answer to “Why the monarchy?” is never “Because they’re out there helping the people.” It’s always about being a symbol of a nation, the protector of history and culture, a tool of soft diplomacy, a vital tourist attraction. A William monarchy without the pomp is just a scruffy guy with ill-fitting trousers and bad teeth.

      Reply
  9. Maxine Branch says:
    December 8, 2025 at 7:59 am

    The less the U.K. royals are seen, the more the public will be curious to why they are needed

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:01 am

    I wonder if George will be delegate to stand in for his,lazy father.at 12 years of age he already substituted for him
    Scoot will take many vacations and acquire more properties and watch sports

    Reply
  11. Hypocrisy says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Truthfully the best part of the BRF is the Royal Hogwarts robes they wear without the robes willy and the other leftovers offer nothing the public wants.

    Reply
  12. Julia says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:03 am

    They are laughing because the institution looks shambolic. They lurch from one PR disaster to the next. From Andrew, to the mismanagement of Harry and Meghan’s exit to the weird handling of Kate’s illness and disappearance last year. The royals are now just celebrity gossip and people who stage photo opportunities to get maximum likes on social media. The whole thing has turned really weird. I think people actually like the pomp and ceremony but are increasingly starting to believe that the royals should fund a lot of their lifestyle themselves.

    Reply
  13. Pretty says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Transparency over the finances and tangibles about how they help people that’s all they would need to get the public on their side. William and Kate took on as their pet causes, topics where they could be vague about and that’s their issue, not the robes they don’t wear those everyday.

    Reply
  14. Blujfly says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:15 am

    There is a *chasm* between “these robes looks like costumes and are out of touch” and “why do we need to commentate VJ Day, the end of the second war in which parts of my country were utterly destroyed, nearly 100,000 civilians were killed, and .5 million were killed in total.”

    Reply
  15. Dee(2) says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:16 am

    They could easily modernize without losing a lot of the tradition, the issue isn’t the actual robes. He could have shown up in a bespoke suit to honor the vets. People are laughing at you because you don’t work and when you do work you are clearly in competition with someone that does modernity better.

    And he wants all of this to be ended while constantly briefing to the press how much he hates his brother, hates his father, his mother’s paranoid, and how he’ll do everything better just less of it with more money. While people who are his age and younger are struggling to survive.

    Reply
  16. Me at home says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:22 am

    More than the robes, it’s the unearned, chocolate medals the royals keep awarding themselves.

    But mostly, the joke is watching him pretend to care about the environment and homelessness as he takes private jets to meet his paid celebs at Earthshot, takes multiple luxury international vacations each year, and takes helicopters between his multiple homes. He has a huge carbon footprint. Meanwhile, everyone can see that his “modern monarchy” means less work and VJ Day-type events for him, while he will continue to take the same huge sums from the sovereign grant and the duchies and return nothing to HM Treasury or the people. If “slimmed down monarchy” meant that his fewer engagements translated to less of a drain on the public purse, maybe people would stop seeing him as such a laughable hypocrite.

    Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      December 8, 2025 at 9:37 am

      They need to make the monarch and family live, work and entertain in Buckingham Palace (they can keep Sandringham as their country home) and return all other properties including both duchies to the government. Taxpayer funded security and an annual salary. Once their children are 21 they are responsible for their own housing and finance.

      Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:24 am

    The royalists love the pomp so William is out of touch with his own fans. The real reason why they’re unpopular is because the public is not interested in these people, they lack charisma, don’t do meaningful work and they brief against each other and are a drain on the taxpayer.

    Reply
  18. jais says:
    December 8, 2025 at 8:53 am

    William! Your dad is very sick and is likely not going to be around much longer. Let the man have his pomp, jeez. Seriously, if William wants to change all this, he can…when he’s king. Why is he making tensions over his sick dad about this? Patience. When it’s his turn, he can get rid of the dang robes. I don’t think it’s going to have the effect he wants but whatever. The point is why is this even a thing right now. Let the sick man wear his robes. This is actually so disrespectful.

    Reply
  19. CM says:
    December 8, 2025 at 9:07 am

    Agree 100% with this. The Pomp is what I DO like!!

    Reply
  20. Lady Digby says:
    December 8, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Guess again Will about why we are laughing at him!

    Reply
  21. Jas says:
    December 8, 2025 at 9:27 am

    The pomp and circumstance is the only thing they’ve got going for them. It’s their job to look princessy and glam and take part in all the rituals and pageantry.

    Take that away and you’ve just got unreasonably rich people living on the public’s dime.

    William’s right that it’s kind of silly, but he’s completely failing to recognise that the real function of the royal family is to be visible symbols of Britain, of its history and traditions, and its values and beliefs. If he does away with that out of ignorance or carelessness or laziness, he’ll eventually find out that he’s also done away with the royal family as we know it.

    Reply

