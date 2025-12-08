Prince William thinks the royals are ‘becoming irrelevant’ because of all the ‘pomp’

Back in September, the Royalist had a half-decent scoop on the trials and tribulations of King Charles and Prince William. This piece happened before Prince Harry’s four-day visit, a visit in which Harry had tea with his father. Following that meeting, William had something akin to a nervous breakdown because Charles refuses to be incandescent with rage about Harry. Is the entire Windsor psychodrama about who daddy loves more? No, but that’s a sizable chunk of the drama. Anyway, the Royalist’s sources claimed that William has a “deep-seated resentment” towards his father. Sources also confirmed that Charles and William rarely speak directly or meet informally and “most of their communication mediated by their private secretaries.”

Charles was also upset that William skipped the VJ Day memorial in August (William was on vacation), and a source told Tom Sykes, regarding VJ Day specifically: “To William, continuing to run the monarchy as though it were still an Edwardian institution feels absurd. To Charles, his son’s more casual approach can feel like a lack of respect for duty and tradition.” William thinks paying respect to WWII veterans is just outdated pomp, which William doesn’t feel like doing especially when he could just send a misspelled tweet. Why do I bring this up? Because William feels that people are “laughing at” the royals because… they dress up in uniforms and cloaks and robes. Oh honey… they are laughing, but not because of that.

There is reportedly tension within the royal family, and this time it has nothing to do with Meghan and Prince Harry. Prince William and King Charles are at odds over how to move forward with the monarchy, with the future king worried that the institution is out of step with the rest of the world, royal biographer Andrew Lownie exclusively tells NewsNation’s Paula Froelich. “There are always tensions between the Prince of Wales and the Monarch,” Lownie says. “They’re different, you know, there are different generations.” Charles still believes in the “pomp and ceremony” of the royal family, while “William’s view is, actually, ‘We’re becoming irrelevant. People are just laughing at us,’” Lownie says. William was also seemingly peeved that the situation involving his uncle, the now former Prince Andrew, was not moving fast enough. “This is a problem that should have been dealt with years ago. They knew about Andrew. They were briefed,” Lownie says. “The queen was told about Andrew. I think one of the shocking things in my book was that she didn’t do anything about it. Diplomats, politicians and others, members of the security services, came to her with extraordinary stories about Andrew’s behavior, and she basically turned a blind eye.”

[From NewsNation]

Again, William is actually right that the Windsors are becoming/have become irrelevant and he’s right that people are laughing at the royals. But he’s wrong about why! He just doesn’t want to wear kilts or robes or ceremonial garb of any kind, and he’s reverse engineering the reason why he shouldn’t have to. “That’s why we’re unpopular, because we wear velvet robes, the same robes I hate to wear!” You know why the heir is unpopular? Because he doesn’t feel it necessary to show up for stuff like VJ Day. They’re laughing at William because of his volleyball antics, not because he wore a robe. Incidentally, William looked stupid at the Order of the Bath event earlier this year not because he wore a robe, but because his robe was wrinkled and it looked like he had just rolled out of bed hungover.