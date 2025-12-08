Seward: The Windsors’ lives are joyless, they deserve to live somewhere ‘lovely’

Last week, a parliamentary committee announced that they would examine the Crown Estate, and the self-dealing leases the Windsors give themselves. While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was dramatically “unroyaled” to stop the government from looking too closely at royal finances, it didn’t work when it came to royal real estate. Andrew’s Royal Lodge peppercorn rent has now opened up Pandora’s Box, as everyone is now learning how little the royals pay for ALL of their leases. This Telegraph story broke down some of the other royal lease issues which will become a much bigger deal next year:
Ingrid Seward on the lack of reporting around royal real estate: “The Crown Estate contains a huge number of properties but most of us haven’t been aware of what exactly is out there, and until now, few of us have cared to ask,” says Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “Now, that has changed, which means Andrew has opened the door to a lot of problems for his family and the way they live.” This week, Parliament’s public accounts committee announced plans to investigate the terms under which members of the family occupy properties owned by the Crown Estate, with an inquiry set for early 2026.
Bagshot Park: Questions are already being asked about the likes of Bagshot Park – the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s resplendent 120-room Surrey mansion that comes with 50 acres of land. The couple moved there in 1999 (initially paying £5,000 a year in rent), and renewed their lease with a one-off payment of £5m to the Crown Estate in 2007. Their agreement states they are entitled to stay there for 150 years. If Edward and Sophie were to leave the house tomorrow, they would have paid around £250,000 a year to live there. However, if they stay put for another 20 years, that would go down to £125,000 a year, or little over £10,000 a month. This is well below market value, and with each passing year, their “rent” becomes cheaper. Considering there was once a bid to turn the mansion into a conference centre (properties that size can make a profit of around £12m a year for commercial ventures), these sums represent a significant loss for the public purse.
But Edward and Sophie receive no salary for the work they do. “All they get is travel that they may not even want and some money for clothes when they do go abroad – and then this hugely reduced rental,” says Seward. “The trouble with Royal Lodge was that Andrew was doing bugger all so it felt wrong, but in my opinion Sophie and Edward add a lot to this country and don’t deserve the criticism.”
Princess Alexandra’s cheap lease on Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park: Her rent is just £225 a month, which works out at approximately £56 a week. On the one hand, this is absurdly cheap for the capital, but on the other, Princess Alexandra is an 88-year-old woman who dedicated much of her life to attending charity events and openings on behalf of the Royal family. “To be honest, I think the criticism is a little unfair,” says royal correspondent and biographer Robert Jobson. “She did a lot of work for the family and is now old and frail and not very well, and you can’t go in and suddenly put the rent up. But when she dies, that would be the time to put it on at market prices. And that should be true even if another member of the family moves in: they need to pay a commercial rate.”
What is William paying for rent for his Kensington Palace apartment? Still, even William – who is a stickler for doing things fairly – is unlikely to pay the going rate for his four-storey, 20-room apartment in Kensington Palace. Alongside him in the grounds of the west London property are the Gloucesters, who live in the Old Stables, and the Duke of Kent, who is based in Wren House, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who have an apartment of their own. Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, lives between Ivy Cottage – which also sits within the grounds of Kensington Palace – and Portugal, with her husband and two sons.
St. James’s Palace is full of royals too: And then there is St James’s Palace which houses Princess Anne (when she is not at her main private estate in Gloucestershire), Princess Beatrice, and Princess Alexandra in large apartments near Pall Mall – with Beatrice’s flat rumoured to be so large that it even contains a ballroom. (One palace insider notes that Andrew was allegedly paying the London rent on behalf of his daughters for some time, but that this is likely to have stopped now.)
The Windsors can’t rent these properties out to just anyone: Anyone living in these palaces rubs shoulders with senior royals on a daily basis, which makes renting them out to members of the public extremely difficult. “If they weren’t given to family, they would be empty,” says Seward. “In fact, putting them on the market would be a burden to the taxpayer because of all the police who would have to be around, keeping tabs on everyone.” Still, the system could do with reform or, at the least, some transparency. “I’m not questioning their right to have somewhere to live in London,” says Jobson, “but we do have a right to know what they are paying, particularly in the case of people like Eugenie and Beatrice who are not working royals. There are a lot of young people living in London who would dream of renting a single room within a few miles of where they [the princesses] live, let alone a huge apartment.”
William will have to reform the system: “When Charles first became King, he wanted to reevaluate how it was all working but I think the cancer stopped him in his tracks,” says Jobson. “He was hoping to limit the number of people having access to Crown Estate properties – or stopping situations where, say, an adult son or daughter was living in an apartment allocated to their parents. But I suspect all that will be left to William.”
British malaise: “There is a malaise in Britain at the moment,” says Seward. “People feel like it is too expensive to live in this country and at times like that they tend to turn on the monarchy, but what they don’t realise is how hard some of them work and how joyless much of their lives really are. The least we can do is let them live somewhere lovely.”
LMAO: “…but what they don’t realise is how hard some of them work and how joyless much of their lives really are. The least we can do is let them live somewhere lovely.” Is that really how the average British person feels? “Royal life is so joyless and gloomy, they deserve a free castle?” Seward is really telling on herself and her whole profession here: “most of us haven’t been aware of what exactly is out there, and until now, few of us have cared to ask…” You don’t say! You mean royal reporters are too busy jockeying for access and acting as stenographers to power, as opposed to actually being JOURNALISTS and investigating the royal power structure?
But this piece is full of interesting details too – I had no idea that Beatrice’s SJP flat is so large, it has a ballroom?? No one knows what William and Kate pay for their KP apartment? And Sophie and Edward don’t get paid so they deserve a huge mansion? Bonkers.
Sophie and Edward DO get paid, they get a salary of sorts from the sovereign grant. when andrew was first cut off in 2019 there were a lot of articles about how it works and I think it said he was getting something like 250k a year (I can’t remember, it was either 250 or 400k lol.) That was supposed to cover things like working wardrobe but I can’t remember if it covered his staff – they have to be paid separately I’m assuming? And of course that money was tax free.
so while its not what the duchies bring in for William and Charles, living basically rent free on a huge estate (because I’m sure Charles pays that rent for them anyway) with staff paid for plus a 6 figure salary…its not a bad gig.
Rolling my eyes at the idea that they’re entitled to these mansions bc of how joyless their lives are.
And no, I don’t think W&K need a house in London and one in Windsor. They’re barely in London, why do they need a house there??
I clearly remember it being said rant W&Ks apartment has a ballroom just saying
A lot of people in the UK’s lives are joyless and work 40+ hours a week thanks to the cost of living crisis.
Yet she’d object to moving those people into the palaces.
came here to say this. your average middle class (and lower) Brit has been pinched by 40+ years of “austerity” budgets. Every year Britain contracts a bit more financially, at least for everybody who’s not already super wealthy. this has been going on since Thatcher. there’s really not a lot of enthusiasm for more money to these people who really don’t do much at all.
So much wrong here it’s hard to know where to begin. I’ll just stick to her conclusion that these entitled people are joyless hard workers who deserve to live in luxury for decades. They may be joyless but that’s strictly on them, given their living conditions. And doing a few ceremonies a year is not hard work. It’s not work at all. As for the mansions sitting empty if not occupied by royals, abolish the monarchy and use the housing for something useful, including converting the castles to housing for regular Brits. Try to imagine a world without royals. Just try.
The state is too hands off when it comes to the Windsors and that contributes to the public sentiment against them.
Why is anyone except the monarch given special accommodation? These are wealthy people let them rent privately at market rate or buy properties like everyone else. Kensington Palace and St James’s palace could be opened to the public like Versailles. Let the monarch and his heir have offices in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. No one who is not a working royal should be living in these properties if they are not paying market rent. If Harry and Meghan are not allowed a crown estate property why are other non working royals allocated one?
KP is an interesting argument in a way bc its very circular. They say they cant rent it out to the general public because its full of senior royals…..so only royals can live there which just perpetuates the cycle of it being “royal only.” They should faze it out for the actual senior royals (like W&K, they don’t need it as they’re never there) and as the Kents and Gloucesters et al age and pass away, they should rent out their homes to the general public. The price will be high enough that it would still be wealthy people living there, no one is suggesting that royals rub elbows with poor people (the horror!!!)
That’s the thing though – they aren’t wealthy people. Nobody but the monarch and the PoW has an income or an inheritance (to avoid estate taxes). Harry said as much as they all laughed at him, but it’s truly a messed up system. They all have a credit card for their expenses but they don’t have any of their own money. It allows for control by the monarch but also truly screws people over, and forces them into weird deals for access after being raised to think they’re special.
The whole system needs reform and the monarch certainly needs to be less greedy.
“Joyless” you say. If their life is “joyless “ then it’s their own f**king fault. My god the mental gymnastics to come up with “their lives are joyless so they should have a lovely place to live”. I bet there are a lot of people on Salt Isle that have joyless lives so by her reasoning they must all have a lovely place to live. Get on it taxpayers let them know you are joyless and demand a lovely place to live!!
Must be nice to have cheap rent in LDN for work that is not even 40h/week. I think we should know what William pays for the KP apartment and whether it’s market rate rent or not.
Let them live somewhere lovely, what about all those people sleeping on the streets, what have they done to deserve their lot, how many are mentally ill. How many are war vets with PTSD?
It’s messy – this mixing of royal vs working royal. I agree with QEII’s stance – either you’re all in or you’re all out. If you’re a working royal, that means it’s your job and you should get paid well enough to afford a home. If you’re not a working royal, then you should get a job and pay for your home that way.
Her woe is the poor royals is eye roll-inducing, but let’s say we are going to say they deserve somewhere nice to live and a salary as part of their compensation package for the job that they do. Then they need to be held to the exact same standards that any other Senior Vice President would be at an organization. They have to have measurable KPIs, there needs to be transparency on the effectiveness of their projects, and then they need to be getting paid commiserate to what somebody in their field doing similar work would be making. All of this is of course not true so they don’t want any closer scrutiny.
And these Royal reporters are not actual journalists with any ethics, so they don’t want to upset their gravy train either. Their entire existence is built around the idea that there’s some sort of special conduit into the intricacies of Royal life that other people just can’t understand. Which is why you need to book them for TV shows, and by their books. They don’t want a deep dive into this anymore than the royals do.
Scoots is no stickler for doing things fairly. And he is not going to bother with this when he’s King. Ingrid is in Dream Land.
can you imagine the other tenants at st james palace pay 20grand a month meanwhile Beatrice dad is paying 1200 a month for her rent. these peppercorn rents put more pressure on the tax payers when the palaces need repair 345mil to repair buckingham palace. they pay pepercorn rent dont upkeep the places they rent or any propetties they own and have tenants in give 25% of rents to govt and get SG grant money from the 25% the math is not mathing.
Ingrid Seward’s plea for abolishing the Monarchy: ” Make the royal family happy!” LMAO