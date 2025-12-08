Prince Harry finally convinced the Home Office to do a security ‘risk assessment’

Earlier this year, Prince Harry lost the last part of his years-long effort to get British police security during his visits to the UK. After he lost the case, he immediately hopped in front of a BBC camera and called the situation an establishment stitch-up. At least one security expert agreed with Harry’s assessment. Months later, Harry visited the UK for four days to make some charity appearances and meet his father for tea. For that visit, and for his subsequent trip to Ukraine, Harry only had his private security in tow. But having tea with his dad shifted something, and in October, Harry formally requested that the Home Office finally do a risk assessment for himself, his wife and children. As in, no risk assessment had been done since 2019, so the police were poorly judging Harry’s security needs on outdated information, almost as if there was establishment collusion to put Harry in mortal danger whenever he set foot in the UK. Well, an update: Harry is getting a new risk assessment.
Prince Harry has won a Home Office review of the decision to strip him of 24-hour armed police protection on visits to the UK. The U-turn could pave the way for a reunion between the King and grandkids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, who live in the US. Charles last saw them in June 2022 during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but Harry has since said it is not safe for them to visit Britain. The Duke of Sussex blamed an “establishment stitch-up” after losing a High Court fight this year to reinstate his taxpayer-funded privilege.
But The Sun can reveal the Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020. Harry, who served in Afghanistan, was previously said to face the most serious risk, alongside only the late Queen and the PM. But it is claimed his rating had fallen during an assessment in February 2020, meaning his automatic right to armed protection was removed. He then left for the US, where his annual security bill is estimated to run into millions.
The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level for the first time in nearly six years. It is understood the process is already under way, with evidence taken from police, government and Harry’s team.
A decision is expected next month from the government body, which is overseen by the Home Office. If it rules he requires armed protection then taxpayers would pay for it whenever he is in the UK.
Harry currently has to contact the Met Police 30 days before arriving in the UK for a security review on a case-by-case basis. Sources have argued that is more expensive than a few salaried armed officers on the rare occasions he does return.
In May, the Home Office said it was “pleased” with the High Court decision not to reinstate his automatic protection. However the California-based duke claimed he did not feel safe enough to bring his family here.
A government spokesman said last night: “The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”
If you want to take a deeper dive around why “it is claimed his rating had fallen during an assessment in February 2020,” Byline Times did a fascinating investigation into all of that in 2023. They have documentation and sourcing which uncovered the extremely toxic situation involving Dan Wootton, Christian Jones, Prince William and then-Prince Charles deciding to “punish” Harry because Harry refused to drop his lawsuits against the press. Harry was also demanding a thorough investigation into Christian Jones, who worked for William at the time. Meaning… whatever happened in February 2020, it wasn’t about the actual security risks, it was about a high-level cover-up of royal misdeeds.
As for the Home Office deciding NOW that they should do a risk assessment… it seems clear to me that Charles/Buckingham Palace likely gave the go-ahead. Charles does want to see Harry again, although I’ll never believe that Charles gives a sh-t about his ginger grandchildren or Meghan.
The reason they are supposedly reviewing their decision is because of the “peppercorn” rents revelations. All of the rest of the royals are looking like scammers and scroungers. While Harry is looking like a hard (actually) working Royal, who is paying his own way.
This is an attempt to lump Harry in with the Royal families scrounging, cheating ways. Whether or not Harry receives this security……while the rent controversy and discussions are happening, they will include Harry’s newly opened security review negatively, in those discussions to paint Harry with the the Royals scrounger brush.
I wish Harry well in this reexamination and would also encourage him to bring his paid for guards along with him anytime he is in the UK. Armed or not he will need this extra level of protection
The problem with his paid guards is as it stands now, they wouldn’t have any access to intelligence. So while Scotland Yard or whoever may be aware of threats, etc the private guards wouldn’t. This whole situation is sad and the left overs are just trash
Also guns. Harry’s police protection will have guns.
It wasn’t a proper RMB in Feb 2020. The last time Harry had an RMB was in 2019, when his risk level was the highest possible. Experts, like Neil Basu, say that his score would actually have increased since 2019.
I saw this news and immediately thought it’s because Charles is dying soon and he doesn’t want Harry’s absence or the will he won’t he to overshadow his funeral. I could be verrryyyy wrong, but a lot of Charles moves regarding Harry since that October tea meeting has given me the whole “getting my affairs in order” energy.
It was my first thought also.
Same here. Harry said in an interview with The Guardian that he wants to focus on his dad in the coming year so I think it mostly has to do with his dads health.
Not overshadowing. Charles wants the Sussex’s there to guarantee EYES on his funeral. What was that reported comment attributed to Charles. Something about Archie and Lili having a…prominent role at the funeral proceedings.
They are too young, and after the damage that following his mother’s coffin did to Harry Charles needs to remember how awful it was. To actually use them in his funeral when he hasn’t bothered to meet them during the last few years is a bl**dy cheek. He must be feeling guilty.
Sure Chuckles might have decided to let the assessment occur and I believe it is for the Invictus games that are happening in Birmingham next year? Harry would love Meg to join him and he wants this assessment done. Chuckles may also be thawing due to whatever form of cancer he has and how soon it will take him.
If Charles wants to reconcile he needs to also welcome Meghan and the children. He is a hypocrite he made a big fuss when before he got engaged to Camilla he refused to attend a wedding where he had to sit apart from Camilla. Yet he won’t see Harry’s wife and children.
If you look at all the projects Harry did in the UK in 2025, he has a bigger impact than any other working royals and, I wouldn’t be surprised, even combined. I don’t believe he will reintegrated the working royals team, even part time, but I’m willing to bet that he and Meghan get many requests to become either spokesperson or patron of charity organizations and they may be willing to accept. If positive, will Harry bring the children with Meghan? Let’s wait and see.
This is the culmination of several factors: Charles is severely ill and he wants the good PR from a “reconciliation” plus pictures of him with Archie and Lili; the last time Harry visited, the Met Police took it upon themselves to provide Harry with security independent of RAVEC and although not much was made of it in the press, the government would have taken note that the largest police force in the UK went against the Establishment because they know Harry is a high risk target and his lack of security is being used as punishment device and Invictus – there will be an event sometime in 2026 in the UK and Harry’s security needs to be top priority for that.
Waiting for Sykes to pen something hysterical in the next couple of hours once William has stopped smashing the plates in whichever house he resides in.
I find Sykes weird and very inconsistent as one never knows which side of an issue he will support. However, I must admit that he is very well connected and rarely publishes out-and-out lies about the Royals.
Royal positive PR using Harry or his children is a game he doesn’t play anymore. This is why I’m not convinced he will bring his children even with full protection.
I’m sure that Charles may have something to do with this in some way because of his illness and because he needs to have some positive imaging and f him and Harry (and maybe Meghan and the kids) before he passes and also with Birmingham IG happening next year. I think this also has to do with what Harry said immediately after the verdict about a change in leadership and making a new request of assessment because of it. I think Harry’s trip to the UK proved several things about his popularity, impact in the UK and how welcoming him benefited Charles more than Charles ever realized. It also proved how worthless William and Kate are even with all the privileges they receive while not really doing real work for taxpayers.
I’ve always been really shocked that the government didn’t step in and stop this nonsense when it came to Harry’s security. I get that the royals have enormous power in the UK but it’s completely embarrassing that the son of a king has had to beg for protection. The fact that any innocent person around Harry could also be hurt has never seemed to occur to anyone. I hope he gets his protection and I hope there is some long term commitment because if it just disappears again when William becomes King that’s completely pathetic
My guess is this because of Charles’ health and Invictus. I do think that Charles gave the go-ahead for the review. He got good press after meeting with Harry in October and if there’s one thing Charles loves, its good press. So I can see that motivating him to create more opportunities for good PR.
I’m happy Harry is getting an updated risk assessment. But correct me if Im wrong. Some of the info that came out of the security case is that even if Harry is identified as having a high security risk, RAVEC still has the authority to approve security on a case by case basis. That hasn’t changed. In this case, can’t they jut say yes we’re aware of the security risk but are still not giving security for whatever xyz reason. Am I wrong in thinking that’s the case?
As I’ve said before, Charles has fallen out with William so he wants Harry back on his side. He is stepping out of the way as Harry had asked on the BBC interview. I’ve seen some speculation that because the press didn’t pull out the usual Christmas at Sandringham narrative that Harry and his family were going to the UK for Christmas but I think the real reason the press didn’t talk about that was because Harry had publicly said that he was never bringing his children to the UK because of the lack of security.