Pippa Middleton skipped her sister’s concert to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pippa Middleton skipped her sister’s Together at Christmas concert on Friday. A lot of people skipped – Beatrice, Eugenie, Charles, Camilla, Edward and on and on. Pippa’s absence was notable because she’s always attended in the past, and because there have been rumors circulating for the better part of two years that Pippa and Kate are on the outs, or that Pippa is distancing herself from the Middletons. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Pippa and Kate have truly fallen out, but I do think Pippa is less interested in being attached to the “En Masse Middletons” posse at this point in her life. So where was Pippa during her sister’s big boring concert? Abu Dhabi.

Pippa Middleton has made a stylish appearance in a £475 dress at a star-studded event abroad, a day after missing out on her sister’s annual Christmas carol concert. Pippa was spotted keeping it low-key in Abu Dhabi on 6 December for a date at the Formula One Grand Prix with her husband James Matthews, who is a former racing driver and on the Board of Directors at Williams Racing. After avoiding cameras during the day, the 42-year-old was later seen with her husband in the F1 paddock, opting for an understated designer look for her race day outing. Pippa looked effortlessly put together in a white lace sundress with a matching chunky belt from London-based label, Saloni – a designer she previously wore for her sister Kate’s annual carol service two years ago in 2023. According to Royal British Fashion, Pippa paired her look with what appeared to be her £595 tan leather ‘Mabel’ bag by Emmy London, which she took to a Grand Prix earlier this year, and a gold necklace from Tilly Sveaas Jewellery.

[From Hello]

I didn’t realize that Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews is still so involved with Formula One. He’s on the board of Williams Racing? That’s a pretty big deal. Anyway, I don’t blame Pippa for skipping the concert. We’ll probably see more of that in the coming years – Pippa really peeling off from the Middletons and doing her own thing. I also think we’ll see more and more people skip Kate’s concert in the coming years too. It really feels like this event is just limping along.

I’m including a tweet with Pippa-in-Abu-Dhabi below, as well as photos of the Middletons preening around Kate’s concert.

Pippa Matthews is attending the Abu Dhabi GP, pictured here with her husband yesterday. 📸 Sky Sports F1 pic.twitter.com/f1Z6sO8UQK — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) December 7, 2025