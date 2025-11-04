Prince William looked unfortunate playing beach volleyball with Brazilian kids

Don’t get me wrong, I love volleyball and beach volleyball. Volleyball is my jam and it’s super-fun to play and to watch. I do not blame Prince William for putting a beach volleyball session on his Rio de Janeiro itinerary whatsoever. But this is exceptionally bad staff work – letting William play beach volleyball in jeans/trousers, and not shutting it down when William was flailing all over the beach and making those crazy faces as he tried to play the game with little kids. Yikes.
Anyway, these are photos from William’s first day in Rio, where he checked off a bunch of appearances and events in a steady clip. He received the keys to the city (Rio) from the mayor. He visited Sugarloaf Mountain. He did a meet-and-greet and took selfies with Brazilians. He went to a football pitch and kicked a ball. And yes, the volleyball photo-op.
The real story of William’s first day in Brazil is that his brother stole his thunder by announcing a trip to Toronto this week. Harry will be highly visible and doing events on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Also on Wednesday: William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony. Then later in the week – I don’t know if it’s on Thursday or Friday – William is supposed to make a “landmark” speech at COP30. While William is surely seething about the head-to-head competition, he should be thanking Harry. More people will pay attention to William’s Rio stuff because of the comparison with his brother. Plus, if those volleyball pics are a harbinger of things to come, William should find Harry’s Toronto visit invaluable as a distraction.
The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward was seething about Harry’s announced trip, as were other royal reporters and royalists. Ward pointed out something I had already assumed: while Harry gave his father/Buckingham Palace a heads up about his trip to Toronto, Harry doesn’t tell Kensington Palace jacksh-t. The question then becomes… why didn’t Buckingham Palace inform KP about Harry’s trip? Meanwhile, Tom Sykes devoted a whole Royalist Substack piece to Harry “dramatically reigniting his long-running war” with Huevo. Sykes also called it “needlessly antagonistic,” which is a fancy way of saying “hilarious.” Sykes actually made one good point though – it’s not like Harry has scheduled something at the same time as the family’s Remembrance Day events. All Harry is doing is some pre-Remembrance events, and he’ll presumably stay somewhat quiet on Remembrance Sunday.
One outlet posted pics that made him look OK. They didn’t show up bad stiff
A selfie for scoots. He looks demented ready to bite someone. Really embarrassing
Oh, sweet Jesus, this man in incapable of looking normal. He tries so hard too, but it’s like he’s only got two default settings: constipated or chaos.
😂😂😂
IKR. Look at me trying to play beach volleyball in jeans and shirt!! Did he not think to pack a pair of shorts? Oh that’s right he doesn’t pack for himself. Wonder if his valet knew of the beach volleyball and decided to mess with him lol. Look at me Harold I’m a sportsman and global statesman! Lol lol!
More than a few of the Daily Mail commenters said he “looks like a ballerina.” Even more, several also said its ironic that he took a private jet from the UK to Brazil, to talk about saving the cclimate. In any case, William does not come across as a masculine, alpha male like Harry. William is much softer, no matter what he does. I guess It makes sense for a man who STAYS in his feelings. The Daily Mail demoted that story REAL QUICK!
Sucks to be William.
It looks awkward when he tries to be athletic. And he’s barefoot isn’t that a no no for the keens
William forever the awkward Windsor Prince. 🤭 Always delivers a healthy display of awkwardness to provide a belly full of laughs for me. 😂
Ladies and gentlemen, he is the future of the Windsor brand. Take a good look 👀 at the image. 🙌
Who plays volleyball in jeans and a shirt tucked in?
Every outing for William makes him look worst than the last one. A total failure.
Trying sooooooo hard to ‘prove’ that he’s sporty too, honest. Lol.
Well, he’s trying, but he’s not a graceful man. All I can see are elbows, knees and teeth.
I have never seen someone look that crazed playing volleyball with kids. He always looks…odd playing sports. Meanwhile, Harry looks hot playing sports.
OMG, why are these photos?? 😭😭😭 Isn’t Chris with him? He would usually make W&K’s photos better than other photographers.
I scrolled down to see the pics thinking how bad could those pictures be…😳.