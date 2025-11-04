Jobson: QEII ‘covered security costs’ for Prince Harry & Archie for one year

Another royalist has written another half-fictional book about the Windsor clan. This time it’s Robert Jobson, and his latest book is The Windsor Legacy. A legacy of abuse, neglect, dishonor, disrespect and trailer-trash antics, if you ask me. The Mail has already started publishing excerpts from the book, and I just thought we should get into it. Going strictly by the first excerpts, Jobson has set it up the bulk of all of the stories are about how the Sussexes are damned if they do, damned if they don’t, and they absolutely never, ever get it right, obviously. Jobson gets most of his leaks, briefings and exclusives from King Charles’s camp – he’s a Charles/Camilla loyalist, if anything. So just understand that this is Charles’s narrative on certain subjects:
Prince Harry called QEII in late 2020: She may have suspected what he wanted to discuss. Before Harry had left Britain in 2020, the Queen and Prince Charles had arranged to cover security costs for him and his son Archie for a whole year. In addition, Harry’s father had offered to assist with household bills and living expenses while the Sussexes settled into their new lives – first in Canada and then in California. But was that enough? Harry seemed to be finding the shift from being a working royal rather harder than he’d expected. Sure enough, he called his grandmother back the following day – though this time not during the sacred hour. And this time she took his call. After hanging up, she sighed and said in front of her staff: ‘More money.’
QEII hated how much money Meghan spent on clothes: One matter that did anger her, though, was Meghan’s taste for expensive designer clothes. She’d looked stunning when, nine months after the royal wedding, she appeared in a custom-made Christian Dior gown during a reception in February 2019 at the British ambassador’s residence in Rabat, Morocco. However, the cost of her wardrobe for the Sussexes’ official tour of Morocco was causing comment back home. Certainly, the estimated £60,000 price tag for the Dior dress drew the Queen’s ire when she read about it in the press. She later let Meghan know that such an expensive outfit was an ill-judged choice.
QEII thought the Sussexit was awful! Privately, Queen Elizabeth described Harry’s behaviour as ‘quite mad’. She made it clear to those close to her that she felt let down by the Sussexes’ departure, which she saw as short-sighted and a missed opportunity. The Queen had warmly welcomed Meghan, viewing her dual heritage, beauty and communication skills as assets to the family. When everything fell apart, she publicly wished the couple well. As time went on, however, she tired of all their dramatics, and ordered that Harry’s phone calls be redirected to his father.
Harry telling Oprah that his father & brother are trapped: William felt totally betrayed. He insisted to friends there was no way he felt trapped, and licensed them to talk to the media. He also famously declared: ‘We are very much not a racist family.’ The two brothers spoke on the phone – and days later, CBS TV host Gayle King revealed that their conversation was ‘not productive’. The leak felt like yet another betrayal.
QEII sent for Philip’s companion: Just over a week after the Oprah interview, Prince Philip was released from hospital. He was lethargic, sluggish and didn’t want to leave his room, which worried the Queen. She sent for his close companion Penny, the Countess Mountbatten, hoping her presence would help him regain his zest for life – and he briefly rallied.
The Sussexes naming their daughter after QEII: A Palace source has a different version of events, which is that the Queen first learned of Lilibet’s name from the morning press, and was so incensed at the affront that she threw the paper to the floor, startling her staff. Later, during one of the Sussexes’ final UK visits before her death, they skipped a planned tea – that daily ritual so precious to the Queen. What’s more, they skipped it without giving her notice. She had requested a special cake. By 5.15 p.m., with no word, she told staff to clear everything away.
QEII’s thoughts on William: Although she loved William and saw much to admire, she told insiders that she feared he might become a ‘celebrity monarch’ rather than a dedicated one. His rigidity, according to a royal source, occasionally frustrated her. A case in point was when the Queen asked him to stand in for her at the official opening of Thames Hospice’s new 29-bed facility by Bray Lake, Berkshire, near Windsor. She had a particular connection with it through a retiring staff member who had looked after the budgerigars at the Royal Aviary, and she didn’t want to let anyone down. But on the day of the ceremony, July 15, 2022, she was feeling particularly frail. William’s schedule might well have accommodated this last-minute duty, but he cried off, citing fatherly duties. This left his grandmother not only disappointed but irritated. She is said to have scoffed: ‘Isn’t that what nannies and policemen are for?’
Charles’s call to Harry last year: The King, who’d broken the news of his cancer to Harry in a phone call, had started treatment straight away. He was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet. The last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father. The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived. Their meeting was brief, around 30 minutes. Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure. His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled, and never had been. Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey.
“The Queen and Prince Charles had arranged to cover security costs for him and his son Archie for a whole year…” Carefully worded AND false. While the original deal was for protection for the Sussexes (Meghan included) for a year, that was withdrawn in March 2020. When Harry called his father and grandmother in 2020, he was trying to get answers about his security, not money. But it’s interesting that even in this horrific, false, pro-Windsor account, they’re making sure that no one would believe that they ever agreed to protect the only woman of color to marry into the family.
What else? More horses-t about Lili’s name and QEII throwing a tantrum, which I still don’t believe. I think the courtiers and Charles and William were the ones throwing tantrums, and QEII was pretty much fine with the name. The part about Charles being pissed at Harry for wanting to see him after a cancer diagnosis is shocking, but not for the reasons Jobson believes. The thing about William refusing to step in for his dying grandmother is wild though – his commitment to being lazy as hell extended that far, where he turned down his frail, dying grandmother when she asked him to work a few hours. Bonkers. These people are horrible.
“she told insiders that she feared he might become a ‘celebrity monarch’ rather than a dedicated one.”
Being a celebrity monarch is all Willy wants! He doesn’t want to work, he has no humility or respect for anyone and only wants to one up his younger brother.
Why would Queenie care how much money Meghan spent on clothes when it was MEGHAN’S money?!?!
These fools need to fuck off.
In hindsight ‘Sussexexit’ was a blessing. Amen!!!
Thank God the Sussexes got out of there. 🙏
The headline is misleading. 🧐
According to the excerpt, the Queen had arranged to cover security for a year. The Queen did not cover security costs for any of the Sussexes for one year. Security was rescinded less than a month after the Sandringham Summit agreement. The Windsors reneged on the agreement. The Sussexes left Canada March 2020 soon after security was rescinded and just before the US/Canada borders were closed due to COVID lockdown as documented in Spare.
Quote from the excerpt in the article above:
“Before Harry had left Britain in 2020, the Queen and Prince Charles had arranged to cover security costs for him and his son Archie for a whole year.“
Well I would not be surprised if they let the queen believe that it was the firm who paid and not Meghan.
Like some courtier stick their head in the queens room and go “Guess what Meghan bought a dress for 60 000”
And she was like What?! Just assuming, as intended, that she couldn’t have paid for it herself.
I mean Kate and Sophie probably never even paid for even a pair of socks themselves so it was probably unheard of to her.
When on official visits, the host country picks up all of the expenses, including clothes. This was an issue with Kate as well.
Who’s tattling to TQ how much Meghan’s dress costs? And how would they know? As far as I can see, the only people concerned with Meghan’s clothing costs are the DM & god knows where they get their numbers from. They weren’t privy to Meghan’s credit card bills.
The host countries pick up their clothes tab??? Always? Are we sure Morocco picked up the tab? Did Morocco complain about it cuz I never heard that they did. If they even did.
The host country doesn’t pay for clothes. The British government pays the airfare and the host country picks up the other costs. But that doesn’t include the wardrobe.
Mac, that is absolutely not true.
The host country does not pick up the tab, which is what the royal allowance is for; however, Meghan never received it. This was proven when William still published his accounts; the budget for the year after Meghan joined the family only increased by $ 70,000, about as much as she made filming one episode of Suits.
Meghan paid for her own wedding dress and all of her clothes, including hats that she will probably never wear again. Perhaps this is why Kate refused to give her her designers because she did not want Meghan getting free clothes.
Well, I loved Meghan’s wardrobe on that Morocco trip so well-done Duchess. And that Dior was a stunner. Meghan being sent to Morocco so late in her pregnancy was also a choice. And yet Meghan looked divine and behaved impeccably to the point that she was invited to an additional dinner iirc. Rather than Meghan being berated, if that’s what happened, she should have been commended on a job well done.
I trust Harry and Meghan accounts of what happened: Hary and Meghan on Nexflix, Oprah interview, and Spare. Harry already said Meghan paid for her clothes!
Royal Reporters and others can miss me with “their version” of events trying to make money off Harry and Meghan’s name.
Kaiser or Sussex Squad
Remember Robert Jobson book Baby Sussex about Archie… didn’t it flop?
I looked it up Robert Jobson is obsessed with writing books about Harry and Meghan say like 4 books already could be more.
I think its entirely possible that QEII thought Charles or the Firm was paying for her clothes. We know by that point she was fairly out of the loop and things were being kept from her deliberately. She might not have realized the extent to which Charles was NOT funding them.
Exactly, I think she was mislead. She was old and probably tired and couldn’t keep up.
She was old and tired and dying. My mother also passed away at 96 and she had no interest at all in what was going on around her, never asked or answered any questions for about a year or so before that. I don’t believe a word of this bs.
I can also believe that the Queen was looking at the tabloid headlines and possibly being swayed by them. At that time, everything Meghan did was being slammed. Rather than celebrating a successful trip she did while pregnant and even got extra invites while there, they slammed her wardrobe. Please. Meanwhile Andrew was over there paying peppercorns in rent so GTFOH.
The woman went to great lengths to protect and take care of Andrew. She chose what she greatly wanted to involve herself in and what she didn’t.
The things I learned recently about her involvement in covering up for Andrew have substantially shifted my views on her regarding that family’s treatment of the Sussexes. 🤷🏽♀️
The stories about Meghan’s clothing allowance has always been lies just by simply comparing the costs of clothing the year prior to when Meghan was there. The yearly increase has never matched the exorbitant costs they would tell us her clothing cost. Then there was the constant tallying of her jewelry that she wore everyday (like her wedding rings) and the cost of clothes that she purchased prior to Harry. The lies about her clothing allowance was always a sign of how willing the media was to lie to make her look bad and make others, namely Kate, look good.
He doesn’t even go to BAFTA anymore, so he’s even too lazy even to be a celeb.
The Queen Mum was far worse at over spending than ANYONE per numerous biographies. This family is so toxic.
Meghan Sussex came into that relationship with her own money and her own mind. They couldn’t break her, and that is what really angered them.
Because yes, having a child named in your honor is widely considered an “affront.” Such fiction.
This is fiction by jobson who has the poor taste of using the deceased queen to trash meghan
I’m waiting for the Sussex PR guru to come out swinging. One lie can be ignored, but a whole book? He– no.
I will only remember Jabba the Hut Jobson for his comment about dangling an infant Archie from a balcony. His taste and morals are nonexistent like his willpower to push away from the table.
My son was ever so pleased when he found out that his nephew had been named after him, it’s a compliment.
I read it that QE2 was mad because she found out about the name from media as opposed to Harry directly
That doesn’t track because they called and told the Queen about Lilibet’s birth before the media found out she was even born. They were convinced that they were going to have her days later around Philip’s birthday IIRC but they had already delivered her and returned home before the media knew about Lilibet’s birth.
My feeling was always that the Queen knew but some of her courtiers did not. And the courtiers were the ones enraged bc the Queen never told them. And the courtiers spread that story about her being mad when really they were the ones mad.
Thank God the Sussexes left that toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ royal family/institution and moved 5000+ miles away to North America. Thank God. God is good. Amen!!! 🙏
So all this is for the history books, in 200yrs no one will see Charles as a Dogshit father. at that point the details wont matter the fact that his son had to leave and there was a smear campagin that he didn’t shut down is all people will remember
These people produce many royal books every year. Nobody is gonna go check out some random royal reporter’s book in the future. They are certainly gonna read an account from the Prince’s own mouth though. Especially when he broke records when it got published.
A big reason why Harry wrote his book. He wanted HIS story published not all that crappy fiction that’s been churned out ever since he was born.
It does feel like all these books are being written to counter Spare, the Oprah interview and the Netflix doco. That’s an awful lot of complaining and explaining (not to mention lying).
Time for Harry to drop the second 400 pages as “Spared”.
I think they are just being written to make money and Harry and Meghan’s names sell.
This book inadvertently further damages the Windsor brand especially since it is being published on the heels of what the world has learned about the Windsors last month about their decades long cover up for the protection of Andrew’s transgressions regarding his involvement in sex trafficking. 🤦🏽♀️
Poetic Justice maybe 🤔?
The part about Charles pretending he had to cut a meeting short with Harry because he had an operation, Harry who’d flown all the way from America to see him. That is cruel and shabby. But the reporter thinks he’s showing Charles being deft and clever.
Exactly Isabella!! In a effort to rewrite history, they are revealing how dastardly they are and behaved towards the Sussexes.
They are inadvertently reinforcing the narrative of toxicity and dysfunction that a vast majority of people around the world who know of them have accepted are key elements of the Windsor brand since Harry’s book Spare pulled back the curtains and exposed their toxicity and dysfunction to the world.
Writing Spare was the most strategic and well executed decision Harry made since leaving. It will be considered the most important historical record of the Windsors in modern times.
“So all this is for the history books” — That’s an interesting point. All we have from the past are printed books, but in the future there will be a LOT more documents available. What’s the future of the internet? Will these very comments be available? Who knows?
Paper lasts, electronic communications do not.
I’m gonna imagine that primary sources like Spare will carry more weight than some of these rota books with unidentified sources. In Spare, Harry is the source and his willingness to go on record will be powerful. In the same way, the Dimbleby book and interview that Charles did may also carry more weight than what these writers are currently saying. There’s a reason they don’t want Diana’s panorama interview shown and it’s bc it is her words.
No one is going to care about a random royal rotas lies in a book over the truth told by the prince who actually lived it. In 200 years no one is going to look in any history books and know who the heck Jobson is in relation to the royals. They will definitely know about Prince Harry and the book(s) he wrote about his lived experiences. Of all the books written about Diana, the only one that has mattered and had any significance is the one where she gave her own account of what happened to her.
Ghastly story. So jobson saw the queen throw a paper on the floor in anger over Meghan. Using the deceased queen to trash Meghan is a disgrace. Jobson also uses Lilibet to rant. Meghan had her own wardrobe in canada. She brought over. So how come the thrifty queen Did not throw newspapers over her second sons ex wife fergie living for free on royal property and building new kitchens and tennis courts for the keens.
So just harry and Archie got security. What about meghan
That detail is disgusting. But it goes along with what the Sussexes even said. Didn’t Meghan say, maybe in Oprah, that she wrote a letter begging them to let her husband keep his security. She didn’t even bother asking for herself.
I believe that she excluded security for her and Archie because they obviously didn’t care about them, but that Harry as a veteran at least deserved protection.
Of all the crap they’ve written about Meghan over the years, that one really stands out. The heartlessness of those people. 😡. They should be ashamed but they’re apparently not acquainted with the concept.
Do they ever get their stories straight? QEII and Charles have paid for security? How could they? Harry was told more than once (and even in court) that you cannot rent/okay for protection officers? So what is it?
If Harry had all this money from Elizabeth to cover housing and security how come Meghan had to contact Tyler Perry in a panic to ask for his help? Make it make sense..,
It’s chronicled pretty well in the Netflix series. The Queen and Charles did agree, at the Sandringham summit, to pay security for the first year. And then they reneged on that deal, taking away the security. During a pandemic. So of course yeah Harry was calling the Queen for help. Which she didn’t give. And iirc, the reasoning for Charles taking away the security was bc Harry refused to end his court case against the Sun. Jobsen conveniently omits details to create a different narrative.
The timing is also off here. by late 2020, Harry and Meghan had security figured out – they had Netflix and Spotify deals, they were in Montecito, they were planning their next steps but by late 2020 they didn’t need the Firm anymore in any way (except for security in the UK.)
By the end of 2020 the Sussexes already inked their bajillion dollar deal with Netflix hadn’t they?
And Meg bought her own clothes. STFU, Jobson.
Jobson doing revisionist history here shows the Andrew/Epstein mess is still a problem for the Windsors and they can’t tar the Sussexes with it, even with the titles. Glad the Sussexes are far away from it.
All these things make them sound terrible, I don’t get why they don’t understand that. Being upset that you told your son you had cancer and he dropped everything to fly 11 hours to see you, and you were irritated you had to wait? Being upset that your grandson named your great-grandchild after you as an honor and to indicate his love for you?
Also didn’t Meghan pay for her own clothes? Why do you care how much it cost, you told her you didn’t have enough to feed her. And this stuff about a tea, and Elizabeth sighing to her staff. Very interesting that all of this comes out years after her death. So we can compare what people are writing in 2025, to how she treated them in 2021 and 2022.
And all of this is just to explain why Harry and Meghan are terrible people for leaving and being successful. They constantly want to pretend that they BRF is why they were able to succeed in the US. Nevermind the media smearing, helping the opposition with court cases against them. It’s been six years at this point since they went to Canada for the holiday season. Are they not tired of relitigating why they left? It doesn’t matter, they are gone.
This book further damages the Windsor brand.
The Sussexes are blessed to have left that toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ royal family/institution when they did in 2020.
God has got them covered. Amen 🙏. Lots of prayers for their continued protection, mental and physical wellbeing, and financial independence.
Yep, it makes them sound terrible.
It does make them sound terrible and I’m giving it a big side eye. some things ring truer than others (like William refusing to work lmao) but some things just dont make sense. Charles provided security for Harry when he arrived in the UK – he had a police escort to Clarence house – so I don’t think Charles didn’t want him there. But I think there was something discussed at that meeting that made Charles cut it short (maybe he had a prearranged signal or something to cut it off) and Harry left without that same escort.
I read that the helicopter was already waiting but never heard anything about a fake medical appointment.
The fake medical appointment. Who’s talking about that? Charles? Or maybe Camilla or one of the courtiers that hates Harry.
And, assuming arguendo that all of these allegations are true, to equate such behavior with that of Andrew and Fergie is beyond absurd!!!
If all these stories are true, the queen was really quite an @sshole. Way to tarnish the legacy, Jobbo.
Seems like Jobson is doing his damndest to showcase the queen’s racism, because why else would she be furious that her great-granddaughter was named after her? If this is true, QE2 wasn’t the lovely lady they say she was.
Harry asked her and would not have given the child the name if the Queen got annoyed. Jobson and others cannot prove this is true because it is hearsay that would not hold up in court. There is no record of the Queen speaking out about her great granddaughter’s name. It is also rather nasty of Jobson to in effect slam the child that was given that name. Did he want it taken back or something?
So once again Charles’s camp has commissioned a book that makes the left behinds look bad, but they’re too self centered to see it🤦🏾♀️
You frequently see the RF being criticised in the nasty stories about Harry and Meghan, the reporters don’t even seem to realise they are criticising the left behinds.
I suppose authors and publishers don’t have to fact-check anything if it comes from BP.
Those rats are twisting themselves in knots to come across as being fair but outraged at the same time. We know from Harry’s book, he was cut off from both security and funding in March of 2020. Harry leaned into his inheritance to keep his family going initially. Tyler Perry is the one who saved this family from them and perpetrator’s. Jobson’s book will fair well with the Sussex haters but globally Harry has closed the resources for those gutter rats with his raw and accurate assessment of his life and treatment of himself and family he created. Most of the clothes Meghan wore while part of that clan were clothes she already had and Charles told Harry he did not have enough money to support his wife while suggesting she keeps acting. Most grandparents would be honored to have a grandchild named after them.
Is this all those gutter rats do is write books about the same family twisting facts to suit their books agenda? Pretty sad life.
Didn’t Meghan always buy her own clothes while in England, since Charles “didn’t have enough money to pay for her”? So why is it ANYONE’s business what she spent.
I’ve always thought that “didn’t have enough money to pay for Meghan’s clothes” came about because Charles had seen the HUGE clothing bills Kate was running up and, unfortunately, assumed Meghan would do the same. Nope, wrong on that one.
I can believe that. But also anyone who married Harry would need a clothes budget so I always wonder whether they never wanted him to marry at all or it was just another excuse for him not to marry Meghan specifically. But I can almost see them never wanting him to marry.
I was annoyed that they expected her to work for the RF without even paying her expenses. What planet was Charles living on when he refused to pay.
Good lord they dragged out the dead queen to tell more lies!
QE 2 is more talkative dead than she was while alive.
Apparently she complains and explains all the time now. Despite sadly not actually being here.
My thought as well, she has suddenly become very vocal.
Faking an appointment to get rid of the son who flew 11 hours to see you is really awful parenting.
That too! They love to show Charles and the Windsors snubbing Harry. But the result is that it just makes them appear like awful people.
No need to “make them appear like awful people”, they ARE all awful people and prove it every day in every way. I always wonder why the Queen did not shut down the media attack machine churning out lies about Meghan. I guess she agreed with Charles and Bully’s tactics.
It’s especially awful when you dodged every opportunity to see your son when he was previously in the UK. I will never understand why Harry wants to maintain a relationship with this POS sperm donor but I guess there is stuff behind the scenes we don’t see. Imagine a “firm” that protects the terrible employee that tarnishes the firm’s reputation and punishes the employee that could bring it honor and acclaim. But whatever.
Probably embarrassed about his own bad behaviour.
‘But it’s interesting that even in this horrific, false, pro-Windsor account, they’re making sure that no one would believe that they ever agreed to protect the only woman of color to marry into the family.’
This quote right here. This says it ALL. Sums up the Windsor/Royal Rota narrative about Meghan in one, complete sentence.
By this time, QEII was 2 years away from dying at NINETY SIX YEARS OLD!! I doubt she threw many tantrums as she likely didn’t have the energy for such nonsense. I think her just going along with whatever the courtiers said was a result of her being ‘institutionalized’ by the monarchy. She’d been Queen 70 years and just did what they told her and since she was elderly, it was much easier for the courtiers to bully her and railroad her IMO. I would go so far as to say she likely experienced some elder abuse. We’ll never know of course, but it’s not hard to make that leap.
I always believed she should have abdicated years earlier, but I don’t know that she trusted Charles’ constitution to be King.
My takeaway from this latest book, especially after learning about the royals’ decades long cover up for Andrew’s abhorrent transgressions, is that the Sussex’s leaving was a blessing for their young family. They would have suffered immensely within that toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ family/institution. It is highly unlikely QEII and KCIII were not both aware of Andrew’s transgressions and aware of the cover ups. They willingly paid £12m, a hefty price tag, to cover up for Andrew but complained about the cost to maintain a woman that was doing excellent work representing the UK (and the Windsor brand) on the global stage.
Yep, this book further damages the image of brand Windsor globally. 🤷🏽♀️
So if the Queen paid for security out of what they like to call “private funds” and Chuck can do the same for the predator that is no longer allowed to call himself a prince, why can’t Prince Harry pay for security when he’s in the UK.. it sure looks like all the Royals expect Prince Harry can have security publicly or privately funded.. but they want everyone to believe they are not racist.
Harry can pay for security, but not the good security he needs, he needs the information about threats that only the government and the police know about, and he can’t pay for that, it is available to those who guard the people whose life is threated in theory, but Charles says he doesn’t need it, the other thing is nobody in Britain is allowed to carry a gun without permission and private bodyguards don’t get permission. Apparently the police in the US co-operate more with private security.
@Hypocrisy, you are 100% correct. The difference in treatment of Andrew’s security costs versus Harry’s shows the simple fact that the monarch (first the Queen, now Charles) can decide whether or not to provide or to pay for security, despite every denial. How does the monarch do this? Because a representative of the BRF sits on the government committee RAVEC that decides on security for VIPs and Royals.
This was all discussed ad nauseam when Harry lost his appeal about RAVEC and security. Harry’s official statement spells all of this out.
It’s not about paying for security. Any security Harry or Andrew or any other BRF member is due is decided by RAVEC and provided by the same service (the UK Metropolitan Police, special squad for royals…the same one Andrew tried to get to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre). Clearly, the Queen and then Charles have decided to pay “privately” for Andrew’s security, but even though Harry offered to pay, he was denied and that’s part of the reason he sued the government.
Okay, I am laughing at William using parenting duties as the reason he couldn’t fill in for the Queen. Look, parents don’t have to spend 24/7 with their kids to be considered good parents. Sometimes a little work can happen too. Nobody’s asking him to go on a months long tour without his kids. He just left them to go to Brazil.
In an effort to make Meghan and Harry, especially Meghan look bad, they end up exposing the royal family’s racism.
Jobson is such a huge tub of rancid fat.
These mfkers can all go to Hell. And interesting that the queen allegedly threw a tantrum about the cost of Meghan’s dress for a state visit but she didn’t blink an eye about ponying up £12 million to cover Andrew’s pervert ass. And the fact that they have a queen who’s worth untold millions, exact number unknown since they hide everything, acting like she’s a granny on a pension who is so burdened by helping her grandson with security is outrageous. They bragged about how much William was worth when he became POW but act like Charles was clipping coupons and pressed to help the Sussexes. Plus that proves the dress story is a lie because it’s Charles, not the queen who would have paid for Meghan’s wardrobe. Sorry for the rant!
I enjoyed your rant.. all very true.
I kind of believe these stories, not sure about the security one. I think the Queen may not have been crazy about the name but she did not say no to Harry, passive aggressive sh*t. I also think she would have been unhappy with Meghan wearing designer clothes. Especially as she looked so good in them. It is also an explanation of why the royal women have always dressed so badly, it’s like nobody is allowed to look good, Diana and Meghan are the only exception and they both had to get out. Also Charles not wanting to see his son yes that is par for the course He refused to see him or talk to him for up to two years, refused to see him in January 2020, said send me an email. He is not a family man, terrible father and prefers communicating by letter.
Just wanted to add This is why the BP briefing after their last meeting about Harry being surprised at the formality is a lie. Harry is used to this man who insists on written communication only no he will never be surprised at the formality
Do you think Kate buys those custom coat dresses off the rack? The ones she has in every color of the rainbow? What about those gowns she wears? And everything the Queen wore down to her shoes was custom made. This is just b.s. to bash Meghan and make her look like some type of spendthrift when all of them wear expensive everything. And frankly, I think Meghan dresses better now than she ever did while on Salty Isle because she doesn’t have to worry about out shining the others.
So I think the difference between Meghan and Kate in this regard is the press coverage. (not even getting into the actual costs and who paid for what etc.)
We see it this way even today – Meghan is SHOWING OFF in OUTRAGEOUSLY PRICED JEWELRY (including her engagement ring) while Kate is wearing a “sentimental tribute to her late mother in law.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if QEII saw endless headlines about Meghan’s wardrobe and just assumed that Kate wasn’t spending similar amounts (or more) since she didn’t see those same headlines. And she probably had no idea who was or wasn’t paying for them.
Also QEII hadn’t shopped for a dress in decades. she probably had no idea what a designer dress cost.
The only one who doesn’t spend money on clothes in that family is The Princess Royal, who still wears clothes she bought in 1981.
Becks, I just said the same about the headlines above. I’ll never forget how Harry and Meghan talked about how the whole family has breakfast with all the papers laid out in front of them. Tabloids included. Harry even accused William of buying into the tabloid narratives about Meghan when William pushed him. Although, harry, maybe naively, didn’t at that time seem to think that William was pushing those narratives.
Elizabeth, true, but I’m guessing Anne spends money on there things? Like horse type stuff idk? But yeah, clothes not so much.
The money is coming from the royal budget. They know how much Kate spent from the taxpayer money. They also know they didn’t spend sh*t for Meghan. Meghan was wearing her own clothes she bought with her own money. There was no decrease in the royal spending after 2 senior members (H&M) left. If it was true that Meghan was buying designer clothes from royal budget, it would show after they left.
The other royal women’s clothes looking bad didn’t mean that their clothing wasn’t as expensive or more expensive as anything Meghan wore. They just have very bad taste, that’s why they all started to incorporate or even completely copy what Meghan wears. I don’t think the story about Meghan’s clothing being so expensive and making the Queen mad is true because as someone up above pointed out, 1) Charles was responsible for funding his sons and their family’s clothing and anything else 2) Charles told Harry that he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan and suggested she keep working as an actress 3) Meghan wore most of the clothing that she had prior to meeting Harry and 4) the increase of clothing allowance when Meghan married into the family didn’t match what the media was telling us her clothing was costing Charles.
These people are still trying to rewrite Spare and change what was said in the docuseries and interviews. Ridiculous! I’ll take Prince Harry and Meghan’s word over their rewrite.
this book will fail like every other royal’s books that spread lies and gossips. It is written strictly for royalist and most don’t buy books.
Having ten houses and multiple holidays and owning racehorses: totally fine, acceptable use of their vast wealth
Spending money on a fancy dress: disgraceful
Ok, sure, makes sense.
I’ll never understand this idea that naming the baby after her without “permission” is an insult. I named my kid after my late grandfather, guess I shouldn’t have done that as I couldn’t check with him so it was an insult to his memory apparently.
Security for Harry and Archie… But not Harry‘s wife, Archie‘s mother, Meghan?
What a lot of lies these people tell!
The pieces of “truth” – or what they want to be out there – is fascinating. Admitting they refused to even cover Meghan’s security is a stunning choice. Plus “dual heritage.” Plus “pretending I have a cancer treatment appointment so I don’t have to see my son for very long who just flew hours to see me.”
And on the Morocco trip, I thought BP briefed at the time that QEII was so pleased by the trip, that Meghan was working so hard while pregnant, that the British ambassador was thrilled, and that the Queen sent a letter of commendation to her. Anything else is an Angela Kelly special, I think.
UHMMMMM the only tea I care about is:
” She sent for his close companion Penny, the Countess Mountbatten, hoping her presence would help him regain his zest for life – and he briefly rallied.”
Lmaoooooo HUH?!
one last boff with his mistress and then he keeled over
Lol…QEII called for Penny to come perk him up….
Companion=Mistress ?
How old was Penny?
How old was Philip?
Dysfunctional family 🤦🏽♀️
Can we take from this ‘one last boff with his mistress’ that he died with a smile on his face?
His carriage-companion.
Sorry, his carriage-riding companion. That is really how they have written about her in the press which…lol.
And people say Penny can’t be the mistress, since she publicly walked to the church with QE2 before. You know, just like they did it with Rose & Kate. It is like their way of keeping everything in the family.
All I got from this is the Queen and Charles are awful people, William is lazy and Meghan paid for her own clothes. It’s true that Harry and Meghan were to get funding for a year but the Royal Family reneged on that agreement at the end the March 2020. The whole reason why they ended up at Tyler Perry’s house was because they were left with no funding or security. When is the press going to openly admit that Penny was Philip’s girlfriend?
Sums it all up nicely. Charles has always been a garbage father. You’ll never convince me the RF (and Charles) wasn’t behind Diana’s death. She was a HUGE problem for them. Diana even predicted this. William has always been lazy and corrosive. I think even way back when, Diana knew William would not be suited to be King one day, but also knew Harry would be a wonderful King “Good King Harry.” I’m sure William sensed this or knew this and that’s why he hasn’t been super respectful of his mother’s memory. I think he’s always been rotten, but the hit on his head @ 8 years old with a golf club resulting in a skull fracture didn’t help things. I think that accident really shifted things in his brain and caused him to become even more problematic.
I think Prince Philip had numerous affairs and that Penny was just his final one. I don’t doubt that QEII knew about all of them too. She just chose to turn her head and likely expected all royal wives to do the same. Gross.
Chuck ditching Harry just continues to reinforce what an absolutely awful father he is. . As for Betty the petty , well her judgment was f. She protected her Andy . So who cares what she thought about anything or anyone . And maybe if she had spent a little more time with her children, they wouldn’t have turned out the way they did . Not like I am defending wank laziness but i am just saying. I can also believe he used his school runs line on her because he is a lazy ass. As for Meghan clothes. She could spend whatever she wanted on her clothes because she paid for them . Chuck said they was not enough money to pay for her remember Robert . He is such a turd
The other thing is Jobson says the press estimated the cost of the gown to be $60k so they have no idea of the actual cost. But if the queen was such a penny pincher like they claim, wouldn’t she have found out the exact cost? Also, it would have come out of Charles budget for his family. Plus how much was she spending on those damn horses every year? I bet she didn’t bat an eye at that.
Meghan was significantly pregnant during that trip to Morocco. Does the palace and British press really think materinity GOWNS suitable for a diplomatic reception are easy and inexpensive to come by? Of course not. They just want another way to tear her down.
I don’t believe anything he says.
I would never buy or read a book like that. I have no interest in books where I have to search for the truth like a needle in a haystack
And if I want to read novels or biographies, there are really better options.
So the gist I got from Jobson was that QEII outsourced every problem.
She supposedly had Charles take Harry’s calls about security.
And she even outsourced the fading Philip issue to his mistress, Penny.
What a lazy queen, in Jobson’s telling!
Maybe/maybe not 🤔
Who knows for sure … evidence does indicate that they are a toxic dysfunction family so….. maybe/maybe not 🤔 🤷🏽♀️
At this point one thing is certain, the Sussexes made the correct decision to leave.
I wonder who would ever want to marry into this toxic dysfunctional ’mafia’ royal family in the future. 🤔
I would love it if Prince George decided he wanted to marry a mixed race woman
Nah, I don’t wish to see another mixed race woman endure trauma from the toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family. Let them inflict their trauma on their own type. Maybe they’ll find a naive traditional British country girl to endure such trauma. With Kate as the MIL it will be interesting to see how the future plays out for the House of Windsor new married ins. 🤔
Bad fan fiction. Clarence House itself confirmed that Harry was cut off by June 2000. There was never a suggestion that Elizabeth gave Harry funds. Harry said on Oprah that it was his inheritance from Diana that helped them out initially. Then in September that year they announced Netflix deal. But if they want to make Elizabeth look happy to splash out £12m to pay off Andrew’s accuser whilst complaining about Harry asking for help to settle in a new country after they reneged on the sandringam summit deal, they should go ahead.
In terms of Meghan’s wardrobe it was found that duchy of Cornwall’s spending in the years that she joined the family hadn’t even increased by £100,000. So the wardrobe costs that the blogs & fail etc were claiming were always wrong.
The Lilibet name story is one of the grossest in this saga. I feel bad that Lili will have to hear about this one day. It makes them look awful & yet they persist with it. Harry & Meghan said they spoke with Elizabeth about the name before it was released & they would not have gone ahead if any objection. I believe their version. Even Gyles from this morning who is a royal family friend said that Elizabeth saw it as a sweet tribute.
How come no royal authors can tell us Elizabeth’s thoughts on Andrew’s 2019 newsnight interview, his stepping back from duties, or about Virginia’s 2022 civil claim? Or her agreeing that statement about Camilla being Queen consort? 😒
When the late Queen speaks from the grave the reporters only hear what they want to hear.
Ugh that green dress was SO GOOD. I wish she’d wear colour again! Especially after the whole part of the documentary where she said she didn’t feel free to be herself and wear colour until after they left the family. I get that white and beige are the California Influencer aesthetic, but I miss the colour!!
So, these tabloid writers churn out their fictional bullish*t year after year, then compile a lot of it into a book, which then gets excerpted in the tabloids. Self-perpetuating nonsense.
It’s a cottage industry – Royal coverage. Heavy on the fiction, light on the facts. 📚 📰
The first part I believe is from Charles. The second part sounds like some William or Andrew nonsense. We all know harry wouldn’t voluntarily miss tea with grandma.
We also know that her staff would purposely lie to her or them to prevent them from seeing her. They did that to Meghan during her solo outing with the Queen by specifically telling her not to wear a hat. Even Harry said in the documentary, they expressly asked about her wearing a hat and she was told not to. They did it again when they had been invited by the Queen for tea when they were in Canada and were returning to the UK after the holidays. It was before they got kn the plane to return to the UK that Harry says that they were told she wasn’t available for tea and not to disturb the Queen about the matter. It was once they landed that Harry took it upon himself to call her personally because she previously told them that her schedule was completely open for them to spend the night there and have tea. They also did the same thing after they had secretly flown into the UK before IG. The first time they were able to visit with her and the next time they were ready by moving the Queen away from Windsor to avoid them secretly seeing her again. It didn’t matter because the Sussexes are smarter than they are.
Unless of course the grey faced viper courtiers did not bother to pass on the invitation to tea to Harry and Meghan in the first place, which would not surprise me in the least.
The lies. Why would the queen be mad about Megan’s clothes, they weren’t paying for them. Also Megan was mixing a lot of high/low items . Delusion and lies
The only people who learned about Lilibet’s name from the newspapers were Charles and William, because Harry had already called his grandmother a couple of days before they announced the birth and shared the name with her.
According to Fergie, the Queen gave her (Fergie) a monthly clothing allowance, which allowed her to buy hundreds of designer dresses and shoes during her time as a royal. So this story rings false. Either QE2 gave Meghan a budget, or left that to her son, but either way I don’t see her caring how she spent the money. This isn’t some White Lotus thing where she handed a hustler her own personal platinum card and begged her not to go crazy with it, but I think that is supposed to be the insinuation.
Jobson is conveniently omitting the fact that Charles was the one responsible for the costs of clothing for both of his sons and their families, not the Queen. He’s also omitting the fact that the clothing cost when Meghan was there doesn’t match what the media says her clothing costs. The increase was similar to the increase that happened prior to Meghan being there, so was more of a reflection of Kate’s increased clothing costs.
Harry should have full protection paid for by the royal family (therefore, UK taxpayers) for life regardless of where he lives or his participation in “royal duties.” He has literally been sold to the British media in one way or another since before he was born. He lived through the relentless media circus surrounding his parents as a small child. The image of tiny 12 year old Harry walking behind his mother’s coffin is forever burned into the public consciousness. He was literally used as a human shield by his father that tragic day. His brother, Camilla, Keener and Charles have all viciously sold him out to bot armies and the rota no less cruelly to embiggin their own public images. QE has been dead for years and passed at an extremely advanced age while suffering from a painful, terminal illness. She was a flawed person, but to blame her for the mess Willy and Chuck created or to question her abilities/motives at this point is nonsense. The ones left standing are the responsible parties then and now. There is also no way in hell she objected to the name Lilibet being given to Harry’s daughter. It is disgraceful that the rota keep repeating this lie to embiggen nutjobs and extremists to target a small child.
No idea how much of this is true, but they all come off like assh*les, don’t they?