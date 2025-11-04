“Rihanna wore Alaïa to this year’s CFDAs” links
Rihanna wore Alaïa to this year’s CFDAs, as did many of the attendees. Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier won International Designer of the Year. [RCFA]
Jon Stewart signed on for another year of The Daily Show. We can expect him to continue bitching about Democrats and giving MAGA a pass. What a huge disappointment he turned out to be in the end. [Pajiba]
My guess is that Robert Pattinson was a contender for People’s SMA, but Rob probably refused to do the interview & photoshoot. [LaineyGossip]
Sydney Sweeney was seen out with her ex, Jonathan Davino. [Jezebel]
Ariana Grande is skipping Brazil. [JustJared]
I’ve been laughing at that Donald Trump-as-Marie-Antoinette image for weeks now. It’s probably AI but it’s hilarious. [Buzzfeed]
Ariana Grande is joining American Horror Story. [Socialite Life]
How old is Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis? [Hollywood Life]
The Hooters revival no one asked for. [Seriously OMG]
New music from Daniel Avery. [OMG Blog]

  1. Alicky says:
    November 4, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    One of the sexiest things a male celeb can do is to turn down People’s SMA award.

  2. SeemaLikely says:
    November 4, 2025 at 1:21 pm

    I don’t think Stewart is giving MAGA a pass, and Democrats needs to have the bear poked. They need to wake up and do something already.

    • DianeS says:
      November 4, 2025 at 1:40 pm

      My reaction as well. I wonder if the poster even watches Jon Stewart. Stewart is an outspoken MAGA critic and has never wavered. For me, Stewart is comparable to George Carlin as a genius.

    • Desdemona says:
      November 4, 2025 at 5:44 pm

      I love watching The Daily Show because he makes so much fun of Trump…

  3. pottymouthpup says:
    November 4, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    I think I proved how Philly I am by automatically thinking that link to the story about a Hooters revival would be about a Hooter reunion album or show (possibly in memory of Pierre Robert). I felt like a dunce after clicking the link

    • Natalie_K says:
      November 4, 2025 at 4:13 pm

      The Hooters (with Richard Marx!) were the first group I saw in concert in late elementary or maybe middle school. They were a good band!

    • lisa says:
      November 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm

      oh wait you mean it isnt? I assumed it was a. Pierre Robert tribute

      • GreenBunny says:
        November 4, 2025 at 7:49 pm

        Whoot whoot! Philly shout out! I too assumed it was the band and was thinking to myself, who didn’t ask for one. But remembered they’ve been touring so no revival needed. RIP Pierre

  4. LeaTheFrench says:
    November 4, 2025 at 2:13 pm

    Oh I really like this outfit on Rihanna, she has the personality and stage presence needed to pull off such strong design. She looks elegant and modern and sophisticated – that was not an easy fashion concept, and she’s really making it work ☺️

