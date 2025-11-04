“Rihanna wore Alaïa to this year’s CFDAs” links

Embed from Getty Images

Rihanna wore Alaïa to this year’s CFDAs, as did many of the attendees. Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier won International Designer of the Year. [RCFA]

Jon Stewart signed on for another year of The Daily Show. We can expect him to continue bitching about Democrats and giving MAGA a pass. What a huge disappointment he turned out to be in the end. [Pajiba]

My guess is that Robert Pattinson was a contender for People’s SMA, but Rob probably refused to do the interview & photoshoot. [LaineyGossip]

Sydney Sweeney was seen out with her ex, Jonathan Davino. [Jezebel]

Ariana Grande is skipping Brazil. [JustJared]

I’ve been laughing at that Donald Trump-as-Marie-Antoinette image for weeks now. It’s probably AI but it’s hilarious. [Buzzfeed]

Ariana Grande is joining American Horror Story. [Socialite Life]

How old is Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis? [Hollywood Life]

The Hooters revival no one asked for. [Seriously OMG]

New music from Daniel Avery. [OMG Blog]

