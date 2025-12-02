Katherine Schwarzenegger: Christmas lights and Christmas music start November 1



Thanksgiving is over, and December is officially under way. Many of us are now in the process of decorating for Christmas/the holiday season. Being solidly into December also signifies the end of the annual debate about when it’s time to go all out for Christmas. At this point, we’re all in it together, and it’s no longer controversial to “deck them halls and all that stuff”.

Over the last decade or so, things have been ramping up for an unofficial battle between Halloween ending vs. Christmas beginning. The sentiment on one side is that once spooky season is over, we go straight to Christmas season, while the other side thinks that it’s perfectly normal to hold the holiday-lights-horses until Thanksgiving is over. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is firmly in the first camp in which Christmas decorations, lights, and music go up on November 1. In fact, she even has an agreement with her husband, Chris Pratt, that as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31, they are locked in on the season.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt had an agreement with Chris Pratt before she married him. Katherine told Fox News Digital she agreed with the Marvel star that if they got married, the holiday season in their home would begin Nov. 1. When asked if she would put her Christmas lights up right after Halloween, Katherine said, “Yes, it was an agreement that my husband and I had prior to getting married. Christmas lights and Christmas music start Nov. 1. “And my daughter Eloise recently said to me, ‘Mommy, it goes Halloween and then right into Christmas, right?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ That’s my child right there. She gets it. So, we’re aligned.” Katherine, who recently released her newest children’s book, “Kat and Brandy,” explained that she loves Thanksgiving, but you can celebrate that holiday “in the presence of Christmas lights.” There are many parts of the holidays Katherine loves, but being able to see it through her children’s eyes has been special. “The holiday season, like Nov. 1, is my time. It’s like my time of the year, it’s my time

to thaw from my icicle that I’ve been living in and to really emerge as a Christmas queen. “We’re just a day or two into it, and every tradition that we do — from putting up our Christmas lights on Nov. 1 to blasting Christmas music to gathering all together as a family, which I’m really grateful and proud that our family makes a priority every single holiday season,” Katherine told Fox News Digital. “Also, just being able to now watch the holidays and see the holidays through children’s eyes is also so special. So, I love all the traditions of the holidays, the decorations being a big part of it.”

[From Fox News]

It’s not surprising at all, but I guess we can count on Katherine to be on #TeamMariah, aka November first or bust! I totally understand the sentiment of watching the holidays through a child’s eye. I find the creeping Thanksgiving erasure to be somewhat fascinating, particularly because a lot of people that jump right into Christmas decorations tend to be fairly religious, and I always thought Thanksgiving was about giving thanks to a higher power. Regardless, for me, immediately changing the decorations over from Halloween/Fall before Thanksgiving feels like we’re rushing the seasons and end-of-year too much. I don’t appreciate the Thanksgiving-decoration erasure because I like having fall decorations up! I insist on having them until Black Friday is over.

Photo note by CB: This is a stock photo because Katherine Schwarzenegger hasn’t posted any holiday photos to Instagram yet despite being really into Christmas