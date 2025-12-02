Tatler: Prince William & Kate ‘will play a crucial role’ in the German state visit

Did anyone else forget that this week is somewhat busy for the Windsors? I remembered that the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert will happen on Friday, but I forgot that the German president is undertaking a state visit to the UK, and the royals are putting out the red carpet. Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elka Büdenbender arrive on Wednesday, where they will be formally greeted on the tarmac by Prince William and Kate. Much like the Macrons’ state visit and the Trumps’ state visit, it looks like King Charles doesn’t trust William to do anything other than “airport greeting” and “state banquet.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a crucial role in the German state visit to Britain from 3-5 December, welcoming President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender to Heathrow Airport before travelling to Windsor. In a sign of their importance when it comes to matters of diplomacy, Prince William and Catherine will be the first royals that the visiting Presidential couple meet before they are formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road.
As is swiftly becoming a tradition for state visits while Buckingham Palace undergoes repairs, the royals will host the couple at Windsor, kicking off the occasion with a carriage procession to the Castle, which will see the President and First Lady joined by the King, the Queen, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales. Upon arriving at the Quadrangle, a Guard of Honour will give a Royal Salute and the regimental band will play the British and German National Anthems for the group of six. The King and the President will then inspect the Guard of Honour, before the group view the military Rank and March past.
After that, it’s time for lunch, as members of the royal family gather in the State Dining Room for a meal with their German guests, ahead of a tour of a specially-designed exhibition of items from the Royal Collection with a link to Germany in the Green Drawing Room. President Steinmeier will then journey to No. 10 Downing Street for a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a group of British and German business leaders. Meanwhile, the First Lady will be in South East London, where she will tour the Judith Kerr Primary School, which is named in honour of the German-born British writer of The Tiger Who Came to Tea. The literary link will not be lost on Queen Camilla, who has long made literature one of her signature royal passions.
Plenty to discuss, then, at what many will consider to be the highlight of the visit: the State Banquet. Always an opportunity for the royal family to display their most dazzling jewels, the Banquet at Windsor Castle could see the Princess of Wales don her finery once more, following similar banquets held for Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in attendance, with both the King and the President set to deliver speeches before the meal commences. This is not the first state banquet that the King and Queen have enjoyed alongside the German head of state: the royal couple travelled to Berlin in March 2023 for their own state visit, where they were guests of honour at a banquet at Bellevue Palace.
[From Tatler]
The constant infantilization of William and Kate must stop – “crucial role” and “in a sign of their importance when it comes to matters of diplomacy…” Much like Ken’s job is “beach,” Scooter King’s job is “airport.” Just airport. I’ll even summarize the itinerary for December 4th and 5th, none of which involves William or Kate. The Germans will visit St. George’s Chapel, then they’ll join Charles and Camilla for the Big Help Out, then C&C will show the president the “state sleigh,” a gift from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria. Day 3 will have Steinmeier and Büdenbender doing political discussions in London, then meeting with German footballers (no William on the itinerary) and then a visit to the V&A Storehouse (no Kate on the itinerary, even though she’s the patron of the V&A museum). On Friday, there will also be another royal reception at Guildhall, but Princess Anne and Tim Laurence are hosting the Germans. At some point, hopefully very soon, there needs to be a conversation about the bar being set in hell for Will and Kate when it comes to state visits, soft diplomacy and “entertaining guests.”
“Much like Ken’s job is beach, the Wales’ job is airport” DECEASED
Always best to have the wales do meets and greets, all they are useful for. Far too dim for a real conversation
The list of shit I could have gotten away with by being babied the way these two are is endless. They can’t be bothered to do what that country considers “work” on a regular basis but they’re ready when it comes to putting on expensive threads and stolen jewelry for foreign dignitaries.
They are both truly selfish people and I don’t know how much more the people of the U.K. take. Let us not forget the horrible, lazy, self serving example they are setting for their children.
I’m disgusted that the slob in chief goes to his klan rallies every weekend in Florida and we have to pay for it. Shameful all around.
They aren’t charming or witty or intelligent or learned .. nothing to offer, really. Kate do nothing will wear something hideous probably. Her hats are the worst. And Willie will clutch his jewels and stay away from her. Nothing of note to say to the visitors.
So until the disaster that will be their reign.. best to give them soft things to do.
New job description unlocked: airport greeters. Heck, Walmart greeters have more of an impact than these two dullards.
Airport greeter is more than enough. Lightweight Kate couldn’t held up to our First Lady. Elke Büdenbender is a wise, well educated lady who has worked as a very well respected judge, even when her husband became president. She is interested in many aspects of life – except in doing little with posh accent…
It’s like they purposely put them at events where they don’t have to engage with people for long periods of time one-on-one. At the airport you’re going to spend most of your time taking photos for the gathered press so you can only make the smallest of small talk, and at a banquet you’re going to be listening to speeches, or eating, so it’s going to be very general conversation with multiple people.
Even discounting his health issues Charles is in his late seventies he could die any day. I’m not sure if this is because William and Kate are too lazy to be given any other tasks because they aren’t sure that they’ll actually show up on time, or if this is Charles and Camilla purposely excluding them? I guess Charles has no reason to be concerned about how William’s reign goes he’ll be dead, but if your goal is the long-term success of the monarchy the people who are up at bat are both clearly unprepared.
Meeting the guests at the airport is not a “crucial” role. Considering that every British publication says this, I’m guessing that KP puts out a statement. It can’t be that Tatler come up with this nonsense on their own.
She’ll probably. Wear the awful long wig
It is weird that the German visitors are going to the V&A, and the patron isn’t coming with them. This is such an easy one for Kate, but goodness knows we can’t risk the peasants developing expectations!!
the way the press infantilizes these two is insane – “crucial role” – um they’re going to greet them at the airport and ride with them to windsor where they’ll meet the actual head of state.
Its interesting though bc someone has clearly decided that this is the most that W&K can or will do – the very visible airport greeting (so photo ops) and mayyyybe the state dinner (notice there is no confirmation here of their attendance.) Why aren’t they doing any of the other events? This is literally why royalists screech that a royal family is indispensable – for these kinds of diplomatic visits.
W&K wont visit other countries for work, and they’ll barely show up when other countries (so to speak) visit the UK.
Is their small part in these events because they won’t do anything else, or because they’re sidelined? And I dont think the sideline would be just from Charles. These kinds of visits are meticulously planned by the government. Is anyone there asking for W&K and being told no?
So just to recap, because no one in the British royal family will leave Windsor or prepare Kensington Palace in some manner, the state visitors have to go to Windsor, go back to London to meet the prime minister and actual members of the government, then go back to Windsor for the banquet, then go back to London. Escort or no escort, it is like going from Manhattan to Northern New Jersey 4 times in one day.
yeah it seems like a lot of back and forth to me. I understand why the meeting with the king and then prime minister are separate, but overall it just seems like it could be organized a little better that first day (the other days seem okay, better than with past Windsor state visits – the second day in Windsor and then the next two days in London.)
Ohh yeah, that’s a lot. That’s the problem with moving the headquarters to Windsor isn’t it. And all the rota have to troop back and forth as well.
What, no landmark speech?
That’s bc there’s a landmark airport greeting.
I think that the Biden state visit where Kate was given the added responsibility of hosting Dr. Jill Biden proved to everyone that Kate needs to be delegated to having limited interactions with intelligent people and given busy work where she can dress up. That is why the Trump state visit was her shining moment and she was once again given the task of entertaining the visiting dignitaries wife. She and Melania are essentially the same person so there was no concerns with intelligent conversations or doing anything other than playing dress up with their matching browns to go on their nature walk. They included some children for good measure and nothing else needed to be done beyond that because neither of them are capable of anything else. I think that is why both Will and Kate aren’t given anything more than just picking guest up at the airport and being there for the family meal. They have essentially become the deadbeat uncle in a holiday movie. Their call sheet for any state dinner with someone who isn’t the Trumps is “Go pickup the main character of the movie from the airport and make sure you look presentable for dinner”.
Well, Germans consider them their royals, so perhaps they wont flop hard.
Well they are both so very good at school runs Chuckles can trust them with airport runs. Will there be theme dressing in red, gold and black?
I mean one day Will and Kate will be the actual hosts and will have to do more?! I expect everybody around them knows there limitations so things will have to be carefully stage-managed, gulp, to show them up to maximum advantage or will it be hiding them behind the largest flower decorations possible??