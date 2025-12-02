Jobson: Prince William is ‘tricky’ & most criticisms of William are ‘generous’

Robert Jobson’s latest book is The Windsor Legacy. It came out a month ago or so with surprisingly little fanfare. You see, Jobson has “sources” deep within King Charles and Camilla’s camps, and his books and commentary are usually centered on what C&C think of various other royals. What’s funny about that is The Windsor Legacy is seemingly full of stories about how Charles is disappointed in his lazy, illiterate heir. While Jobson gleefully pays the Sussex tax, telling even more lies about Harry and Meghan, the book has largely bombed among royalists because Jobson clearly states that William is “over-assertive with his father” and that William has “mood swings” which cause staff to walk on eggshells. Jobson also quoted sources who called William “difficult to handle” with a “fiery temper,” and that William and Charles have an “underlying tension” between them.
Well, Camilla Tominey interviewed Jobson on the Telegraph’s YouTube show, and there’s one clip going viral. Jobson refers to William as “tricky,” refuses to say whether he thinks William will be a good king (lmao), and claims that Charles was always much closer to Harry. Even funnier, when Tominey goes through Jobson’s greatest hits on William, Jobson says that if you speak to people off the record, those criticisms are “generous” towards William. It’s like I always say… the royalists are well aware of William AND Kate’s profound character flaws. That’s why they obsess over Harry & Meghan as well – so they don’t have to acknowledge the next reign and how it’s all going to hell in a handbasket. I’m including the clip and the full Telegraph video below.
Ooo if this is the kinder way of describing the future king 👑 now imagine who the real William is without palace spinners.
Even his biggest sycophants struggle to describe him as a decent human being, they say “don’t believe the put on composure during royal engagements🤔
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM – Members Of The Royal Family attend day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon's men's final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Prince William
Pictured: Prince William
Basel, SWITZERLAND William, Prince of Wales, is seen at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final in Basel, Switzerland, cheering on the teams during the exciting match between England and Spain.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales
