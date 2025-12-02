Jobson: Prince William is ‘tricky’ & most criticisms of William are ‘generous’

Robert Jobson’s latest book is The Windsor Legacy. It came out a month ago or so with surprisingly little fanfare. You see, Jobson has “sources” deep within King Charles and Camilla’s camps, and his books and commentary are usually centered on what C&C think of various other royals. What’s funny about that is The Windsor Legacy is seemingly full of stories about how Charles is disappointed in his lazy, illiterate heir. While Jobson gleefully pays the Sussex tax, telling even more lies about Harry and Meghan, the book has largely bombed among royalists because Jobson clearly states that William is “over-assertive with his father” and that William has “mood swings” which cause staff to walk on eggshells. Jobson also quoted sources who called William “difficult to handle” with a “fiery temper,” and that William and Charles have an “underlying tension” between them.

Well, Camilla Tominey interviewed Jobson on the Telegraph’s YouTube show, and there’s one clip going viral. Jobson refers to William as “tricky,” refuses to say whether he thinks William will be a good king (lmao), and claims that Charles was always much closer to Harry. Even funnier, when Tominey goes through Jobson’s greatest hits on William, Jobson says that if you speak to people off the record, those criticisms are “generous” towards William. It’s like I always say… the royalists are well aware of William AND Kate’s profound character flaws. That’s why they obsess over Harry & Meghan as well – so they don’t have to acknowledge the next reign and how it’s all going to hell in a handbasket. I’m including the clip and the full Telegraph video below.

Ooo if this is the kinder way of describing the future king 👑 now imagine who the real William is without palace spinners. Even his biggest sycophants struggle to describe him as a decent human being, they say “don’t believe the put on composure during royal engagements🤔 “Off… pic.twitter.com/xhT4h2bKVq — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) November 29, 2025