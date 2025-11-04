Jobson: Prince William asked to ‘cut back’ on work last year, Charles said ‘think again’

A consistent undercurrent of royal gossip in recent years is that King Charles thinks that Prince William is lazy, but not only that – William is undignified as well. Charles doesn’t care for William’s half-assed attempts to be relatable or talk about his feelings. Charles thinks it’s unbecoming for the heir to the throne to cosplay a football hooligan or a bloke down at the pub. And I can only imagine Charles’s reaction to these undignified photos of William playing beach volleyball in Rio de Janeiro. These are not the ideal images for a future (Scooter) king. Of course, that scooter wasn’t an ideal image either, but I digress. Royal biographer Robert Jobson has a new book called The Windsor Legacy. Jobson has been “aligned” more with Charles and Camilla’s side of things for many years, and so you should take many of the excerpts from this book as Charles and Camilla narrating certain things. Notably, “sources” told Jobson that William was desperate to cut back his schedule in 2024:
How Charles has changed after his cancer diagnosis: He’s changed some of the habits that once seemed set in stone – largely due to advice from Dr Michael Dixon, a seasoned NHS GP and advocate of complementary medicine who was appointed head of the Royal Medical Household after Queen Elizabeth’s death. William, too, has urged his father to slow down and listen to his medical team. So Charles now takes regular afternoon naps. And he’s started having lunch again – often spinach soup – after skipping the meal for most of his life.
Charles was in a lot of pain before his diagnosis: Before being diagnosed with cancer, he’d been typically stoical about his mounting levels of pain. Months before, his condition had worsened so dramatically, says a senior royal aide, that a doctor was summoned. The King was given morphine (one of the strongest painkillers available), fitted with a catheter and taken to Aberdeen Hospital. The cancer, however, was not discovered until a few months later, in January last year, while doctors were in the process of treating the King for an enlarged prostate. A few weeks down the line, it was announced that the Princess of Wales was also suffering from an unnamed cancer. Having two leading members of the Royal Family struck down at once seemed a malign twist of fate – and Prince William was shaken to the core.
William goes to church more, despite all evidence to the contrary: As the year progressed, both he and Catherine became more religious. Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible.
William asked to do fewer events: Last year, he also told his father that he wanted to cut his own official royal engagements back to ten for the rest of 2024. But the King refused his request. ‘Think again,’ he urged.
Kate’s “cancer-free” video last summer: In September 2024, in a polished video directed by Will Warr, Catherine revealed that she had completed chemotherapy and hoped to remain cancer-free. The footage showed the Wales family affectionately enjoying time together in Norfolk, on the beach and in the woods, and many found it moving. Queen Camilla’s reaction? She was deeply relieved, of course, at Catherine’s recovery. But according to a senior Household source, she also joked with friends – very much tongue-in-cheek – that the video was ‘like a shampoo commercial’.
Underlying tension: These days, William and his father generally work well together. The King happily consults him, and largely trusts him to do what is right. But there is often an underlying tension between them. It doesn’t help that both have a fiery temper that’s not always held in check. Working for Charles, some staff say, can be like ‘treading on eggshells’. As for William, Palace sources recall all too well an incident when the prince was over-assertive with his father – over a matter that William had completely misinterpreted. Even senior aides are known to tread lightly around the prince, mindful of his mood swings before attempting to raise sensitive issues. William may always appear to be composed in public, but insiders describe him as occasionally ‘difficult to handle’.
I love sitting back and watching Charles get the heir he deserves. Charles’s failings as a father writ large have set the stage for all of this – William’s laziness and rage, Harry’s exile, and an institution which is mostly limping along, collapsing in on itself in slow motion. Not to blame everything on Charles though – William is horrible and that’s on him. He’s a man in his 40s who recently had some kind of breakdown because… his brother visited England and did some charity work. Anyway, it’s just funny to watch these two men try to out-petty one another.
Words fail me. These pictures are beyond hilarious and pathetic at the same time. The fall of the house of Windsor needs to completely detonate now, it’s beyond cringe making and obsolete.
Beach volleyball is something Harry would do, but he’s so much more athletic than William he would look like a natural.
He looks like a castaway on a desert island. He could play that part in a movie. And this part was very funny. “William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible.” Oh, sure.
He does a zoom church. Which, you know, those exist with those mega churches for people who can’t make it to service. They watch on their tv.
I saw so many comparisons to Elon musk’s infamous jumping photo on social media yesterday.
Has William never developed any talents of his own. He and the waste of space, badly copying others, having lavish holidays, spending millions of pounds on themselves is sickening. Neither appears to be smart enough to learn to improve and develop themselves personally. Trashing others to try to elevate yourself is always going to fail. The divine right of inheritance is a pitiful failure especially when there is mumbles the flasher etc, the married in commoner who appears to refuse to learn and to do anything other than what it feels like doing.
Lies, lies,on top of lies. 🤥🤥🤥
Is Michael Dixon a “real medical doctor”? 🤔
William doing interpretive dance with an errant volley ball.
So much athleticism. So much relatability.
🤣 “interpretive dance” & “errant volleyball,” thanks for the laugh!
OMG, he has a belt on while playing beach volleyball 😭😭😭 Who are this man’s advisors?
“Last year, he also told his father that he wanted to cut his own official royal engagements back to ten for the rest of 2024.”
Do I understand correctly? He wanted to do only 10 engagements?? His numbers are already pitiful. And there is no decrease in funding for W&K, but they can just choose not to work apparently with the same money. If Will wants to act like a rich lord who isn’t a public servant, he can stop receiving funding and go take a vacation as long as he wants. They want both taxpayer funds and the freedom of doing no work.
I wonder if that is all he plans to show up for when he is King and there is no one to tell him “No”.
I am certain that is why all the grey men and government sources panicked after Harry left. They all knew that Will doesn’t want to work. When he does, he can’t do anything valuable or good for UK in the long-term. They were planning to send Harry everywhere to represent UK, while Will was watching his football matches and spending all his time on the football forums as he said himself.
Cut back his work (which I believe is the only truth to the article)? He does close to nothing now and it’s too much? What a beyond lazy schmuck. I enjoy the back and forth between father and heir. Who will blink first!!
The cutting back on work does sound very William. 2024 was the year Kate went missing? And William did too for a period of time. Was that when he reportedly couldn’t do anything bc of the school runs?
Yes it is was but he did do an investiture where he looked like he was going to fall over drunk.
@jais, when he was briefing about doing school runs, Kate & her mom did a photo-op for TMZ doing the school run and Will banned that photo in UK. We know he didn’t do sh*t.
Oh for sure he didn’t. It’s just interesting that he was asking to cut back at a time when he had already done so little. And what reason did he give his dad. who has cancer, for wanting to cut back even more?
yes I’d be interested to know the timing of that request. I wonder if that was when camilla had a hissy and went on vacation for two weeks (sorry I still love that she did that.) at the time I thought that was very much aimed at William and I wonder if this is part of that – he asked his father to only do 10 events (so lets say this was February, he probably wanted to do Trooping, a garden party, Remembrance, Christmas, maybe a sports related event or two, and that was probably about it.) and not only did Charles say “uhhh no” but camilla heard about this and was like EFF THIS I’M OUT.
Or maybe it came later after the shampoo commercial? (LOVE that camilla described it the same way we did lol.)
I have no idea who did my school runs as a child. Perhaps my dad (he had flexible work) or maybe a nanny? Either way I don’t remember and it was fine. It doesn’t keep me up at night
I was just thinking the same thing. I took swimming lessons at the Y when I was five. I realized while reading this article, I have no idea how I got to the Y or how I got home. I don’t remember a thing about transport or who got me there.
My husband and I did the school runs before and after work. Everybody does in U.S., unless you have nannies. We didn’t think it was a big deal.
We took the bus. Not sure why people are wasting time & gas on driving their kids to school. Can’t these fancy private schools afford school buses? That would be better for the environment. Billy Boy should look into that.
It’s a nail biter isn’t it?
One is dying and one is supremely stupid. The stupid one just needs to run out the clock.
Ok I’m going to have to download that first photo of William. That’s a meme if I’ve ever seen one.
As for him asking for less work, I won’t discount how difficult it could be to be the primary caregiver of someone that is going through treatment for major illness. It’s hard to feel sorry for you though when you’re making this entreaty to a person who is undergoing treatment themselves, and hasn’t pulled back significantly.
That being said it’s very interesting to me how just open and out there they are about the fact that William has wild mood swings, it’s often incandescent rage, or furious beyond belief about minor things. They say it so matter of factly, but they don’t think it’s a little concerning that he frequently has emotional breakdowns where he needs to retreat to solitude, is often furious about perceived lights, and people have to walk around on eggshells to deal with him? How does this sound like a good leader?
Technically they said they have to walk around eggshells around Charles. And then…they describe William. Which sounds like walking around landmines as opposed to just eggshells.
LOL good catch. I guess they wanted to make Charles seem better in comparison? Honestly I don’t understand how they attract any staff. They pay notoriously poorly, if you actually are interested in doing work you’re tasked with incredibly lazy people, incredibly easily infuriated people or a combination of both.
It is coming from Charles/Camilla via Jobsen so yeah they do have a vested interest in making William seem worse.
Your entire last paragraph; no this is not the mark of a good leader. It is someone desperately in need of a psych evaluation. Comment to Dee2
difficult to handle, has mood swings – he sounds like a real joy behind the scenes.
The part that caught my eye though was the statement about William being “overly assertive” with Charles – it sounds like he lost his shit with his father at some point, right?
I read that as Charles yells back but William’s response is more physically aggressive. And thus more dangerous.
Carole was the primary caregiver for whatever happened to Kate. After all the first image of Kate post surgery was the one where Carole was driving Kate in the vehicle.
In a regular marriage it would have been William but we know that William is not a regular husband despite the media propaganda.
My partner just had major heart surgery and caring for him is exhausting. I’m deeply grateful to the friends who have helped us and wish I had family nearby because it’s a lot physically and mentally. I have no doubt Carole stepped in to help because I’m sure they needed it.
I believe that Kate had surgery but I don’t believe it was cancer or even pre-cancerous cells like she said. I think William did something dreadful to her and she needed an operation and months to recover till she could look like “herself” again. In that situation, ofc William would not be the one caring for her. Ofc Carole had to step in and care for her daughter. Whatever William agreed to pay Kate and her parents, it was enough to get Kate to stomach faking “happy family” with him after that incident.
William specifically made reference to Filipino nurses helping them out.
Let’s not pretend that William is in the same position as regular people. They have dozens of staff, on top of private nurses and Carole.
William also did not even bother to see Kate at the hospital more than once.
These are pathetic excuses to not want to work for the entire year.
Oh I was just being kind. I don’t believe for one hot second he did any care for Kate. Didn’t her assistant pick her up from the hospital? Beyond the fact that they absolutely did admit that they had two nurses that were helping them, when William was doing the normal thing of saying how the person that they’re speaking to in that exact moment is someone they can connect to for a very specific reason, no one believes that he was going it alone.
We’re supposed to simultaneously believe that that family is as close as they’re always claiming they are to stick it in the eye to Harry and Meghan, that her parents, her brother, her sister-in-law, her sister, her brother in law, and hired nurses and one of their nannies didn’t assist at all? He had to do everything himself including cook all the meals and take all their kids to school and to all of their extracurriculars, so much that he can only work one day a month? GTFOH.
We can’t pretend that these people don’t have staff. William wasn’t emptying bedpans. Kudos to the people here who live normal lives and take care of their relative. it is exhausting, even if you can afford part-time help (which is often unreliable).
Exactly so. And on top of the usual staff William mentioned nurses present.
Yeah, remember these people had their two Filipina nurses. Willy wasn’t doing any caregiving.
William sounds like Andrew, 2nd Edition.
Honest to God, what a foul human being. What work? How do you cut back when you basically do nothing?
Nice photo selection. yikes.
information drips out bit by bit. I wonder if the cancer Charles has is multiple myeloma? would make sense given his age and the (relatively) slow progression.
Yep, the future of the Windsor brand is on dire strait. This book’s revelations about the Windsors dysfunction, coupled with last month’s revelations about the family’s/institution’s cover up for Prince Andrew’s decades long transgressions and the establishment’s panic has confirmed it.
I think Charles and everyone knew that Pegs was terrible with zero work ethic. The plan was Harry.
Harry got the F out, and they did not see that coming.
I love that the whole institution got played by the SPARE! Harry, with Meghan, made them look like self-obsessed fools that they are! They deserve it! Respect to Harry and Meghan!!!
If he does not want to work then he must abdicate. He’s getting all this money for basically doing nothing. He is terrible and a complete embarrassment.
How does one cut back on doing nothing? Does William even wipe his own ass? He is surely the laziest prince to ever prince.
Those photographs are awful. That’s what happens when Peg tries to out-Harry Harry. You just know that Peg was thinking of those sitting volleyball games that Harry participated in in Colombia and Nigeria.
And what happened in September wasn’t just a breakdown but a narcissistic meltdown. It’ll be interesting to see if Peg has another in Rio.
“Palace sources recall all too well an incident when the prince was over-assertive with his father”.
Over-assertive? What does that mean, I wonder? Pushing and shoving?
There are always these hints at William’s terrible temper. I wish they’d just come out and say it.
Those pics of him rolling around in the dirt while grimacing are excellent though.
Yes it is saying that William was yelling back to Charles and being physically aggressive. He is after all younger and much taller than Charles. He could actually hurt his father.
And let’s not forget Harry being knocked down by William. Harry is strong enough for it not to be a real issue.
“Overly assertive” is a euphemism I have never heard before, but I think Jobsen is just telling us that William yelled at his father, having got the wrong impression about something. Now, given that Jobsen is in the bag for Charles, I’m taking the idea that William “misinterpreted” his father with a whole bag of salt. Maybe it truly was a misunderstanding; maybe Charles likes to play petty little games and take his heir down a peg or two, especially when he is always talking about how great things will be when he (William) is king. Without specifics, we can only guess.
One thing that Jobsen and I both agree on is that William would absolutely have raged at his sick, elderly father.
Cams said shampoo commercial 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Harry was always called William’s “wingman.” And now we know that meant Harry was supposed to singlehandedly keep the entire monarchy aloft while William and Kate and the kids were brought out for holiday photos. I’m wondering if that’s the deal Kate thought she was getting when she married in–Harry would do all the work while she pretended for the cameras that she had two Princes enthralled with her–and when that all fell through, she caught a nasty case of “cancer.”
This family needs lithium
Those photos are like a play in five acts.
Act 1: Man seeks to be like other man.
Act 2: Man finds brief moment of joy in his quest.
Act 3: Man reaches for the sky.
Act 4: Man slowly realizes it’s beyond his ability to be like other man.
Act 5: His quest ends in despair and regret.
He wanted to do 10 engagements for the rest of the year. Way to set your goals high, Willy.
When is the Palace going to launch an investigation into Charles and William’s treatment of staff? There’s no doubt in mind that the Palace was unable to release the report of the bullying investigation against Meghan because William and his staff were found to be bullying Meghan. If Kate wasn’t such a terrible person I’d feel sorry for her.
Sigh… so agonisingly embarrassing.
Kate did 11 in 2024. So he wanted to work the exact same schedule as her? But still go away for a week for Earthshot and appear at sporting events as he likes?
I was particularly struck by this extract in the DM’s serialisation of Robert Jobson’s book:
“And why, some have questioned, didn’t William take part in the 80th VJ Day commemorations – unlike his father, who had every excuse to stay away due to his continuing treatment for cancer?
If the prince continues down this path, the Crown may become increasingly irrelevant under his reign. After all, as the late Queen once wisely pointed out, she had to be seen to be believed.”
Reading between the lines, Jobson doesn’t seem to like Prince William very much.
Jobson is the talking head in a pre Meghan documentary stating that William was no better than Harry when it came to drinking and partying, but just that the press never reported on what William did with any honesty.
Attached is a deep dive into FK’s sparse work events this year including a reference in court circular to Will receiving Jason Knauf (Earth shot)? Receiving? Receiving stolen goods? Receiving a steamy kiss? Receiving what? How is that a work engagement?
https://share.google/YpZvm8KllPDn3k7Br
No wonder Chuck is hacked off with junior especially asking for a year long sabbatical last year? What an absolute nerve! He ‘s the adult heir who should be shoulder to shoulder with the King not going on a year long break?
How much does William do?
William performed approximately 133 Engagements over the past year. Roughly, because the data is rough and sometimes it’s unclear. There were about 1,542 total engagements listed, so William has done about 8.6% of the total. About 1 in 11. Analysis of royal engagement taken from the court circular which is deliberately brief and doesn’t state duration of meeting/even. Please read report in my first comment because he really breaks down how little FK is doing for his huge income!
Thank you for that link! I can’t believe he’s getting outworked by the Duke of Gloucester who is in his 80’s!
I was surprised Camilla’s number was so close to William’s (155 vs 133) because I feel like she has been more visible? But I don’t think she counts her meetings and phone calls and she doesn’t go to football matches, so maybe her number is normal public events.
Camilla’s numbers aren’t great but she also doesn’t pad them the way William does. I think if she listed things William listed she would probably add another 80 or so. For example it’s clear she has meetings for her reading room and is part of that but only the public events related to it are listed.
These are the British “royal authors” for you guys. They pen one sloppy book after the other (which, by the way, often flop, because there is hardly an audience to buy this kind of drivel anymore), based on one-sided palace gossip and propaganda, and call it a biography.
They have no other sources for a steady income anymore, so these ”books” will guarantee them some longevity for appearance fees on the many gossiping ”royal podcasts, TV/morning shows, and silly documentaries filled with the same recycled fanfic and gossip.
Man, these pictures are just awful. I’m beginning to think it’s Kate who doesn’t want to go with him. Maybe the pictures are symbolic: William flailing awkwardly about with a hideous grin on his face, completely ineffectual.
You guys know how much I love it when Charles’ sources lay the smackdown on his heir! This makes William sound lazy (10 events? 10???), petulant, and ultimately shallow.
Quite a far cry from the ruthless “mastermind” we heard about from KP sources last week, isn’t it? You remember, the heir who was supposedly the real power behind the throne, king in all but name etc etc?
I’m hoping for a full week of Charles and Camilla sources who have decided that the best way to distract from the Andrew mess is to pile on the heir while he’s out of the country. Let them fight!
How do you cut back from nothing?