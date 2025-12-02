Mail: Chelsy Davy would have hated the ‘Montecito madness’ of Prince Harry’s life

Prince Harry was a gentleman when writing about his exes in his 2023 memoir, Spare. He had a great deal of affection for Chelsy Davy, his first great love and his longest relationship before he met Meghan. Harry and Chelsy dated solidly for years in their early 20s, then they were off-and-on for a while. He invited Chelsy to his wedding, although he did not attend Chelsy’s 2022 wedding to Sam Cutmore-Scott. From the way Harry described his time with Chelsy, there was no big breaking point, nor were there many hurt feelings on either side. It sounded like they outgrew each other and Harry was the one who said “no mas.” In recent years, Chelsy has married, become a mother of two, grown a successful jewelry business and now she’s moving out of England. She and her husband are moving full-time to Mauritius. All of that inspired the Daily Mail’s Sarah Rainey to publish a very odd piece about Chelsy: “Why breaking up with Prince Harry was the ‘best thing that ever happened’ to Chelsy Davy.” LMAO, the breakup happened over 14 years ago??! Some highlights:
Losing Harry didn’t define her life: Losing a prince, and parting ways with the gilded life he had promised her, must – surely – be a source of lifelong regret? But this could not be further from the truth. Indeed, friends reveal Chelsy has positively thrived in the years since she split from Harry, with one telling the Daily Mail: ‘She’s never been happier. It’s strange to think of the parallel life she would be living if she’d stayed with Harry. But that was a long, long time ago. That break-up was probably the best thing that ever happened to her.’
Chelsy is happy & thriving: Far from being haunted by the end of the relationship that thrust her into the spotlight, Chelsy seems to have flourished out of it – and her life is going from strength to strength. Her jewellery brand, Aya Jewels, which she launched in 2016, having walked away from a career as a London solicitor, is thriving. With its covetable range of diamond rings from £150 and gold necklaces from £495, documents lodged at Companies House last year show Aya had over £175,000 in the bank, a figure which has risen year on year.
Chelsy on moving to Mauritius: ‘We got locked down on the island while visiting my parents during Covid,’ she explained this week. ‘While we were here, we got a bit further under the skin of the place from a non-holidaying perspective. It’s a bright, colourful, friendly dynamic and people just smile. All. The. Time. Most importantly to me, there’s a wonderful sense of community. Neighbours pop in for a sunset drink while the big kids teach the little kids how to catch crabs on the beach.’
Ingrid Seward on Chelsy & Harry: ‘She was the love of his life; that first love you never forget,’ Ingrid adds. ‘Their relationship was very passionate and romantic, with lots of dramas behind the scenes. She got on very well with Wills, who used to tease her about her South African accent, and with Catherine when she was younger. In those days, Harry was something of a free spirit, and Chelsy touched that chord within him. They bonded over his passion for Africa and they used to go on these wonderful trips abroad together. They just gelled – he was utterly head over heels for that girl….[But] she knew, as Cressida [Bonas, whom Harry dated from 2012 to 2014] did, that royal life just wasn’t for her. She was intelligent enough to see that from an early age. She wasn’t over-powered by ambition to better herself, or to marry into the Royal Family. At the end, she said to him: “There’s no way this is ever going to be my future.” And she was right. She would have hated it all, especially the Montecito madness that is now Harry’s life.’
Comparisons: Certainly, when one compares Chelsy’s life today with that of Harry and Meghan, their two worlds could not be more different. With the latter ensconced in a £22.6 million mansion in a wealthy Californian neighbourhood, Chelsy and Sam are on the verge of emigrating from Chiswick, West London, to a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, far from the trappings of celebrity. Grand Baie, where they spend most of their time, is an unspoilt enclave populated by fishermen, families and artisans. Everything she shares is genuine, honest and unfiltered – and, unlike Meghan, she hasn’t felt the need to drop her surname.
Chelsy & Meghan don’t follow each other on social media: Perhaps tellingly, Chelsy and Meghan don’t follow one another on social media; nor does Chelsy follow the Duchess of Sussex’s saccharine lifestyle brand, As Ever. This may be unintentional, of course. Or it may be because, two decades on, Chelsy realises what she has known, deep down, all along: that saying no to a lifetime with Harry was the best thing she ever did.
All of the bizarre sniping on Meghan is not coming from Chelsy, they’re just using Chelsy to bitch about every little thing about Meghan. Chelsy didn’t drop her maiden name, UNLIKE MEGHAN. Chelsy didn’t want to marry Harry, UNLIKE MEGHAN. Chelsy doesn’t live in a California mansion, UNLIKE MEGHAN. Chelsy didn’t have ambitions to marry into the royal family, UNLIKE SCHEMING MEGHAN!! Chelsy does social media the right way, UNLIKE MEGHAN! They’re actually making Chelsy seem obsessed, and I don’t think she is. Now, do I think Chelsy was in her feelings during Harry’s wedding? For sure. She just… doesn’t have much of a poker face. And that’s fine. But she moved on, she has young children and a husband. Everyone’s fine. Everyone except for the lunatic asylum that is Fleet Street.
Hey Ingrid harry broke up with cressida. It’s all in spare. If cressida broke up with harry then how come Ingrid wrote an article begging harry to take her back. Meghan is the love of Harry’s life. Plus now chelsy is praised. She was treated badly by some in the media and on social media calling her clingy. She also was pt down to try to embiggen keen. Chelsy got treated badly by the media. Almost as badly as Meghan is now. Cressida and chelsy should not speak to the media. Time to move on. I wonder if some writer would dare to call j e c c a the love of scooters life.
Harry cleared up the rumors on the breakup and it’s frustrating how the British press STILL try to make it that everyone broke up with Harry and he “settled” for Meghan. Only 2 girls broke up Harry because of the media (and STAYED broken up with him, just saying…) and it wasn’t Chelsey. They just grew apart and Teej told them it’s best to move on and they did. It was a nice break up. But yeah, Chelsy’s “friends” need to stop going to the media to tell us how happy she is without Harry and how her life is so perfect and she is glad she isn’t in California, etc..it’s weird. Also, she doesn’t mind sharing when the Daily Mail promotes her jewelry line, the same media that hacked her phone and the same tabloid that gets these exclusives.
Isn’t Kate the one who allegedly is concerned that she is still called Kate Middleton. So how come she is not chastised for not wanting to use her surname and dropping it.
All this fondness for Chelsea is rooted in their jealousy and hatred for Meghan. No matter who Harry ended up with, they would have treated her like crap. Meghan gets the brunt of it because she’s the Black woman. The scarecrow princess and mistress queen should be thankful that Meghan and Harry fell in love and got married or they would be getting shit on in the tabloids the way Meghan gets it now.
The media in the UK act like they were dating Harry. They are really pissed that he chose his wife and child over them. Like he broke up collectively with the United Kingdom. Meghan is bad because she took her husband’s name after marriage? Tell me again about, Catherine Princess of Wales. She’s bad because she lives in a mansion in the state she’s from? That the person she was in love with asked her to marry him and she said yes?
And why on Earth would they follow each other on Instagram? This is her husband’s ex. They aren’t friends, outside of her attendance at their wedding, and maybe running into each other at aristocratic dinners while Harry and Meghan were dating and engaged when did they even see each other? Why would she follow As Ever and why would they even look to see if she was?
The BM is the most parasocial of parasocial relationships.
Chelsy is rich and moving to an island where she gets to be the richest person on it. Fin.
Wtf. Harry himself said Meghan is the love of his life. He fell in love with MEGHAN immediately. Also, they are bragging that Chelsea’s business has 175,000 is the bank? Did I read that correctly? But they bash Meghan, who is completely self made, for how many bathrooms she has? She got along with Wills – yeah Wills wasn’t obsessed with her. Wills didn’t crush on her when she starred on a hit TV show. It’s a completely different dynamic with Meghan even if you took the racism out of it.
Finally, I’ll say it once again for the people in the back. HARRY NEVER ASKED CHELSEA TO MARRY HIM.
Exactly. We all read Spare, millions did. They are desperate to make Chelsey into Camilla.
Did you notice that the price of the Montecito mansion again was raised? From 11 millions to 22 millions now.
British media are really ridiculous. Chelsey is happy with her husband and children. Harry is happy with his wife and children. They aren’t close friends, they both live their lives.
I remember when the BM called Chelsey a stupid, rich party girl, good for nothing but drinking and partying. No good fit for the RF.
And who cares what Kate and William think? Harry’s decisions are his. He never needed the approval of his brother and his wife. Typical nothingburger to feed the derangers.
Kate and Chelsy famously did not get along. Kate tried to turn her into Sloane and tell her cheating comes with the territory. Chelsy was treated like dirty for smoking and drinking while taking a law degree while Kate fell out of nightclubs and was pure as the driven snow. That’s what trash this article is. Also is being teased about your accent all that friendly?
Yeah, I was like oh of course William teased her about her accent. I’m sure he did.
Cressida is half sister to Isabella the woman who turned down scooter. Keen would have given cressida the cold shoulder
So, Chelsey’s jewelry brand is a success, but As Ever is a catastrophe. Um. Right.
Chelsey likes having her name mixed up in all this, and always associated with Harry, if she didn’t, she put a stop to it.
She could have made a statement distancing herself from the madness years ago, but she has silently sat back and watched as her name has been used to bully and debase Meghan. F-ck her.
God imagine if your relationship that ended like 15 years ago was being brought up in the press like this?
And as someone said, at the time Chelsy was very much mocked in the press as some floozy party girl with no real career and who’s father was in bed financially with war lords.
Now it’s “she would have made the perfect duchess #ifonly”.
The article is bizarre why would Chelsey have ever been in Montecito? Harry lives in California because that’s where Meghan is from! Harry didn’t propose to Chelsey so why do they think there was any possibility of them getting married.? They call her a successful businesswoman but don’t mention her travel company that folded in February because it was losing so much money. Maybe they are leaving the UK to escape racism allegations as her husband’s hotel was successfully sued for racial discrimination against a mixed race female employee. Chelsey’s husband accused the ex employee of being paranoid and delusional at the trial. She won the case and was awarded compensation.
The tone of this post reminds me of an auntie posting on Facebook two sheets to the wind to defend her favourite niece who had a bad breakup. “She’s THRIVING. She never thinks about him! Honest!”
Swap “Meghan” for “Kate”.
There, fixed it for you, Daily Mail buffoon rainy Sarah!
Mocking someones accent? Yep that sounds like William.
Apparently she wasn’t the love of his life first or not because he did the breaking up. I believe if he did marry her she would have had a better time of it because she is white and we all know how salt isle lives their lily white roses. Harry wanted better for himself and he waited and found his right person and they are living happily ever after so suck it Sarah!!
That’s good because Chelsy, whom the press and public called Miss Piggy, was crying at Harry’s wedding. It was William and Kate’s wedding that convinced her she did not want that life. So, married, two kids, founded a business, and moving to paradisical location? Yes, sounds familiar.