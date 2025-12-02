Mail: Duchess Meghan ‘must suspect her days as a duchess are numbered’

We’ve been told endlessly in the past three years that Prince William constantly fantasizes about his first days as (Scooter) King and how he’ll set about punishing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Day 1. If you ask me, that’s the only thing getting William through the day at this point: daydreaming about all of the ways in which he’ll finally lord over Harry and Meghan, how he’ll take away their titles, how he’ll ban his niece and nephew from his kingdom. At this point, I want Scooter King to take away the Sussex titles on Day 1. I think that will set the tone for his reign of terror, and it will also show the world that Harry, Meghan and their children are completely fine living a title-free life in California. What I cannot stand is this increasingly hysterical commentary about Meghan’s use of her married name (her title) as a slap in the face of the entire royal establishment. An excerpt from Sharon Hunt’s Mail column: “Meghan must suspect her days as a duchess are numbered. The signs are hiding in plain sight. I’ve never been more certain of what she could be planning next…”
Tom Sykes, who also pens The Royalist Substack, theorised that Meghan’s persistent use of the Duchess title makes perfect sense as a savvy branding move – especially with the possibility that one day the title could disappear altogether. ‘Meghan Markle’s frantic insistence on the title of Duchess is an attempt to imprint her family’s royal connections on the public before their inevitable removal,’ Sykes wrote.
It’s a theory I raised last month after the bombshell removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s royal titles – including his Duke of York title and associated honours – amid ongoing scrutiny of his ties to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
It’s now clear the Royal Family won’t hesitate to revoke titles when they deem it necessary – a reality that must weigh on the California-based couple’s minds.
With that in mind, the strategy seems simple: roll out ‘Duchess’ as often as possible and keep the Sussex name front and centre – just in case.
Recent moments underscore this approach. On Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, Mindy Kaling introduced her as ‘Meghan Markle’, prompting the Duchess to gently correct her and steer the focus back to her royal branding. ‘It’s so funny too, that you keep saying “Meghan Markle” – you know I’m Sussex now,’ Meghan said in an exchange that appeared to leave Mindy looking rather confused.
Another instance of ‘Sussex’ being used as a de facto last name for Meghan – a part of her personal brand rather than simply a title conferred by the British Royal Family – appeared in her interview with People in March. She explained to her preferred American magazine how the ‘shared name’ bonds her and Harry with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
‘It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,’ Meghan said. ‘I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.’
She did not elaborate on whether she had legally changed her last name to Sussex – a move entirely within her rights under California law.
As I previously noted, the shift from ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’ to simply ‘Meghan Sussex’ cleverly protects her royal link – even if the title is ever officially revoked.
Returning to Harper’s Bazaar, her cover story offers fresh clues into the evolving playbook of Brand Sussex. It was striking how the article adhered to classic celebrity-profile formulas: part of the interview unfolds in a busy Hollywood hotspot, complete with the obligatory lunch at a trendy restaurant. I mention this not to suggest that a duchess eating fries is somehow groundbreaking, but to highlight how Greenidge’s feature – in subtle but unmistakable ways – seemed to position her subject as a celebrity first and royal second.
Enough!! “But what if she uses Sussex as a surname, what will do then, how will we threaten her, she’s still trading off her royal connection!?!?” Something else every one of these commentators fails to acknowledge is that Meghan is probably completely done with her maiden name, especially after what her father and her half-sister have done to her. She doesn’t want to be a Markle anymore, and I don’t blame her. In retrospect, the Sussexes really should have adopted the Spencer surname back in 2023 though. That would have changed the nature of this ridiculous campaign.
Harry would have to lose the duke title for this to happen. No Sykes harry won’t come crawling back. Notice Sykes never mentions harry losing title. And comparing Andrew to the sussexes is so vile.
Harry will still be a Prince and Meghan would be Princess Henry so taking away the Sussex title won’t be the flex that Baldemort thinks it is.
This is just so bizarre. Do they really think that the world will forget that Harry Mountbatten Windsor is Prince Harry, the son of Princess Diana? Do they really think that the world will not know that Harry’s children are Princess Diana’s grandchildren? Does anyone really think that these titles matter to their success and happiness? It’s absurd. Take away what you want, but Harry and Meghan will still be Harry and Meghan.
Here’s what I don’t think these Rota rats understand – people will always call Prince Harry “Prince Harry” in the US. They will always call her Duchess. People don’t really care – unless they’re that upper class in Britain – if they’re officially stripped of the titles, they will always be called that unofficially.
I think this article is proof that they are just now realizing this! The rota have talked gleefully for years about taking away the Sussex titles, which they also somehow equated to removing their ability to make money? I dunno, it never really made sense and just shows how little they understand.
Americans always referred to Harry’s mother as “Princess Diana” even after that technically wasn’t her name.
No outrage by Sykes over long divorced Sarah using the duchess of york title to earn money
The obsession with punishing Meghan in particular is so vile. Regular reminder William can’t take the dukedom without parliament. Is the plan just to say he’s been stripped of it and see if Harry fights back? God I hope Harry releases the pettiest statement basically calling his brother a massive loser who is obsessed with him. Start working on it now it needs to drop two seconds after scooter Kings announcement.
Yeah, I’m confused bc technically Andrew still has Duke of York title. He’s just not using it but parliament hasn’t done anything with it.
They may constantly talk about their titles being stripped, but they do not want for them to lose the use of those titles. Simply because they know that the success that Harry and Meghan receive is because of their hard work and charisma, not because of their proximity to royalty. They still want to have the ability to co-opt any of their successes, intrude into their lives, and butt in on their decisions.
As I and others have said plenty of times, no one’s going to forget that he’s Queen Elizabeth’s grandson or Charles’s son or Diana’s son or William’s brother if he’s not called the Duke of Sussex. No one is doing business with them because they think that they’ll get in good with Charles or William, that’s silly to even pretend after this nearly decade long media campaign.
They would still be successful, William will not have anything to hold over them, and the media would have even less of a reason to constantly opine about what the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing, and how it’s breaking royal protocol. They want to be able to finger wag, not spend all their time trying to figure out how to make one day of work per month into daily stories.
The childish way these commentators talk about titles.Harry won’t stop being Charles and Diana’s son if he has no titles. That’s why people are fascinated with him, he’s the little boy that walked behind his mother’s coffin. Meghan will always be the first woman of colour to marry into to uk royal family. These things won’t change. I’m no fan of Edward and Wallis but I think few would argue that they are famous historical figures and mostly known by their first names. There is more interest in them to this day than Elizabeth’s father. While Harry and Meghan are very different to Edward and Wallis (in personality and in circumstances) one thing remains true the royal family attempted to banish them so they would disappear from public consciousness but it just made them more famous.
Yeah, do it. Take these damn titles and watch closely what happens. Will Willnot’s dreams get any rosier? Will Kate’s fashion taste evolve? Will Meghan sell less jam? Won’t Harry earn any more money with paid speeches? Won’t they dissappear from the headlines? Or… NOT??? Royal rota rats will still rely on the Sussexes for their living, British Media will still make their clicks and sell their print editions on all things Sussex. Nothing will change, absolutely nothing. Except that William will have lost the one and only motivation to get up in the morning. That’s about it. So do it. Get the title thing done for good!!!
Yes, exactly this.
If Wills were ever petty enough to remove their titles, Harry and Meghan switching to Spencer-Sussex would be a bold and beautiful move. Honestly I’m fine with them staying Duke and Duchess while Charles is alive but literally day one of Wills’ reign they should unveil that new name have mag covers waiting and everything like right after the coronation and just take the wind all the way out of his sails.
Someone in parliament needs to ask scooter to give reasons why sussexes should lose titles. Other than a hissy fit what could he say. That could not be countered and put down.
I can’t wait for her to become Meghan Windsor or Meghan Spencer. The meltdowns that will ensue. Plus, they will be totally free from the Royal Family and have no obligations to them or the British press.
Folks, repeat after me:
“Scooter King cannot take away Harry and Meghan’s duke and duchess of Sussex titles WITHOUT AN ACT OF THE UK PARLIAMENT. And Parliament would never do that, they will even refuse to discuss it, as they’ve just done with Andrew the Paedo. So the hysterics in the British Media about H&M losing their Sussex titles is just that, hysteria… and rage-baiting”.
Let’s not fall for this imagined nonsense.
The only thing Scooter King can do is strip Harry of his princedom, as KC has just done to Paed-Andrew.
Let’s stop the confusion over this please!
Okay, that was my understanding. William can write an LP and take the hrh prince and princess stylings from Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili…for whatever reason he claims to give. But only parliament can take the duke/duchess titles and they haven’t even done that with Andrew. So yeah, this feels silly. I really think some of these writers don’t even get it it. Some do but quite a few don’t.
Duchess Meg is no dummy, which is why her branding is now just “Meghan.” No last name necessary.
Andrew is still the Duke of York legally. For his title to be legally removed needs an act of parliament. The royal warrant Charles issued was basically a fudge that said Andrew cannot be referred to as a DoY & required Andrew to be asked to be removed from the roll of peers. Not sure parliament would vote on removing a peerage without any wrongdoing & Harry writing a book about his life doesn’t count.
William could remove Prince & HRH styling but again interesting to see the reasoning. doing it just because or for revenge isn’t the best PR & if it was just targeted at Harry & his family adds credibility to the racism claims. Not sure how he does that in a way that doesn’t impact his own bloodline & others in the family & using that working royal crap may be hard to define plus kind of ruins the whole point of royal status which is that it’s conferred by birth or marriage
Ultimately I’m pro them self inflicting damage to the monarchy though so have at it
OMG the unhinged insanity continues with this absolute nutter. Seek help Sharon you’re losing it going down this rabbit hole.
But her days as a princess are less so. They dont need those titles. I dont think people should use titles in America, especially Americans.