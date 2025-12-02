“Cate Blanchett & Sienna Miller wore Givenchy at the British Fashion Awards” links

Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara & Sienna Miller all wore Givenchy (by Sarah Burton) at the British Fashion Awards. Not really the best showcase for Burton’s first collection with Givenchy, right? Yikes. [RCFA]
Rumors about a possible Miley Cyrus-Maxx Morando engagement. [Hollywood Life]
Madonna blasts the Trump administration for not observing World AIDS Day, which is always December 1st. The administration stayed completely silent. [Socialite Life]
Rihanna has been keeping busy, as has Kristen Stewart. [LaineyGossip]
A college freshman was deported to Honduras. [Jezebel]
Megan Thee Stallion won a defamation suit against a blogger. [Pajiba]
The Dept. of Labor’s social media people are Nazis. [Buzzfeed]
A rare Mikey Madison sighting. [JustJared]
A Spongebob collab at Burger King. [Seriously OMG]
I’ve gotten to the age where current music makes no sense to me and I haven’t heard of 95% of the artists. I’m officially old as hell. [OMG Blog]
All of these women look beautiful but the dresses are terrible.
Sienna Miller is lovely but her dress looks like an unfinished nightie. The bust looks like the inside structure, like it needs the real fabric draped, pinned, and sewn over it still.
For a minute I thought, “Who dressed these gorgeous women in the losing designs from Project Runway?”
What is WRONG with Megyn Kelly??! Seriously!? Does she honestly not understand that 80 innocent fishermen have been murdered???
She really just said this:
“I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water—whether they’re on the boat or in the water—but I’d really like to see them suffer. I would like Trump and Hegseth to make it last a long time so that they lose a limb and bleed out a little.”
Just an FYI about World AIDS day it’s not that Trump declined or forgot or whatever–this was a purposeful omission.
The State Department sent out an email warning employees to refrain from messaging on any commemorative days, including World AIDS Day,
I can’t deal with the daily horrors at all times. I need to focus on the lighter distractions, so I’m going to say that the Sarah Burton dress should feel honored to be worn by Kate Blanchett. The shapeless style wouldn’t work on 99.9% of women, but of course Kate can make anything look great,