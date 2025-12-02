“Cate Blanchett & Sienna Miller wore Givenchy at the British Fashion Awards” links
  • December 02, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara & Sienna Miller all wore Givenchy (by Sarah Burton) at the British Fashion Awards. Not really the best showcase for Burton’s first collection with Givenchy, right? Yikes. [RCFA]
Rumors about a possible Miley Cyrus-Maxx Morando engagement. [Hollywood Life]
Madonna blasts the Trump administration for not observing World AIDS Day, which is always December 1st. The administration stayed completely silent. [Socialite Life]
Rihanna has been keeping busy, as has Kristen Stewart. [LaineyGossip]
A college freshman was deported to Honduras. [Jezebel]
Megan Thee Stallion won a defamation suit against a blogger. [Pajiba]
The Dept. of Labor’s social media people are Nazis. [Buzzfeed]
A rare Mikey Madison sighting. [JustJared]
A Spongebob collab at Burger King. [Seriously OMG]
I’ve gotten to the age where current music makes no sense to me and I haven’t heard of 95% of the artists. I’m officially old as hell. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett & Sienna Miller wore Givenchy at the British Fashion Awards” links”

  1. Kirsten says:
    December 2, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    All of these women look beautiful but the dresses are terrible.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    December 2, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Sienna Miller is lovely but her dress looks like an unfinished nightie. The bust looks like the inside structure, like it needs the real fabric draped, pinned, and sewn over it still.

    Reply
  3. Dee says:
    December 2, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    For a minute I thought, “Who dressed these gorgeous women in the losing designs from Project Runway?”

    Reply
  4. FYI says:
    December 2, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    What is WRONG with Megyn Kelly??! Seriously!? Does she honestly not understand that 80 innocent fishermen have been murdered???

    She really just said this:
    “I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water—whether they’re on the boat or in the water—but I’d really like to see them suffer. I would like Trump and Hegseth to make it last a long time so that they lose a limb and bleed out a little.”

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    December 2, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    Just an FYI about World AIDS day it’s not that Trump declined or forgot or whatever–this was a purposeful omission.
    The State Department sent out an email warning employees to refrain from messaging on any commemorative days, including World AIDS Day,

    Reply
  6. mightymolly says:
    December 2, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I can’t deal with the daily horrors at all times. I need to focus on the lighter distractions, so I’m going to say that the Sarah Burton dress should feel honored to be worn by Kate Blanchett. The shapeless style wouldn’t work on 99.9% of women, but of course Kate can make anything look great,

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment